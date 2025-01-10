60 Parents That Took Ignorance To New Heights
No person is perfect, so a perfect parent is someone that doesn’t exist, either. But some parents could really benefit from a course or two, or a reality check, at least.
If you’re wondering what kind of parent that would be, we have a few examples that paint a pretty colorful picture. You can find them on the list below, where we have put some images showing just how ignorant or out of touch some moms and dads are. If you thought yours were difficult, you might find yourself changing your mind by the time you reach the end of the list.
This post may include affiliate links.
A Mother’s Love
Some People Just Take It To A Different Level
Mom Of The Year Over Here
Really Sorry Your Baby Is A Baby
It Seemed Fine Until She Mentioned Concerns Over Dark Circles And Other Issues
I Guess If That’s What It Takes To Get You To Vaccinate Your Kids
No Fatties Allowed
Saw This And Just Knew It Belonged Here
My 5-Year-Old Child Is Enrolling In School And They Say I Can’t Come And Breastfeed Him. I’m Being Discriminated Against
I Don't Have A Problem With Extended Nursing, But Still Using Months?
Insane Advice Found In The Wilds Of Facebook
Idiots like these are the reason why people think all Christians are nutjobs. NO ma'am or sir thats not how to instill God thats how to end up alone in a nursing home with a child that hates your very existence .
Yes, Yes You Could Have
Feel like a terrible mother? That's because you are one.
Let’s Name Our Baby After How We Met
She Left Her 4 Year Old In Charge For Only An Hour
"Your'e Not A Real Mum Unless You Gave Vaginal Birth To It"
Who Needs Privacy. I’m Gonna Show 53,000 People Your Picture And Tell Them You Got Your Period Today
100% Team Good Poop Time
How Can I Make My 4-Month-Old Have Skinnier Legs?
I Really Hope That Is A Reborn Doll
What Exactly Is A "Base Tan"
Is it okay to turn my 3 month old into a rotisserie chicken?
Mom Gets Her Young Kid A Tattoo
Asking For A Friend
LOL, that one I could get behind. Compared to the rest it's remarkably innocuous. Mind you pay the kid back, though!
She Got One Thing Right
I Wonder Why She Can't Find Another Baby Sitter
Sketchy "Possession" Of Child
"Mommy Moment"
"Mommy moment" is violence? Screw you mommy.
Limiting The Amount Of Water Your Child Can Drink
Forcing A Crying Six-Year-Old To Run A Marathon?
How is a 6 year old permitted to take part in a marathon? As far as I understood there’s normally a minimum age of sixteen.
The Mom Group I'm In Is A Goldmine For Crazy. I Posted About My 2-Year-Old Asking For Privacy In The Bathroom And This Was A Comment I Got
This Extreme Fear-Mongering Angers Me So Much
When You Accidentally Adopt Defective Children And Need To Detox Them
This Guy Who Has Full Gear On But His Kid Doesn’t Even Have A Helmet. What A S**tty Person
Mom Wishes Her Teenage Daughter Had Genetic Disorder
I Was In The Wrong For Telling Her About Her Kid Having A Plastic Bag Over Their Head And Someone Who Needed To Mind Their Own Business
Should She Have Another?
The brutal part is that in previous posts she says she can’t leave her husband with her baby because it’s the same as being watched by an 8 year old. Other post history includes complaining about how awful it is with her husband and if she can continue to be with him.
2-Year-Old Addicted To Screens
"Anon Post Because I Am Ashamed"
Sure Hope The Crunchy Points Were Worth Your Child Losing His Hearing
The Hypocrisy K*lls Me
Naming A Child Penelople
These names are stupid, and can’t possibly be real.. surely