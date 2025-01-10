ADVERTISEMENT

No person is perfect, so a perfect parent is someone that doesn’t exist, either. But some parents could really benefit from a course or two, or a reality check, at least.

If you’re wondering what kind of parent that would be, we have a few examples that paint a pretty colorful picture. You can find them on the list below, where we have put some images showing just how ignorant or out of touch some moms and dads are. If you thought yours were difficult, you might find yourself changing your mind by the time you reach the end of the list.

#1

A Mother’s Love

Screenshot of a social media exchange discussing anti-vaxx beliefs and population control, highlighting ignorant-parents views.

BadWolf_RX Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trash taking itself out is good. Killing your children through stupidity is bad.

    #2

    Some People Just Take It To A Different Level

    Online comment criticizing the actions of ignorant parents regarding their son's school experience.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    I Asked About Learning Activities For My Toddler

    Screenshot of a humorous online exchange highlighting typographical errors by ignorant parents discussing early schooling.

    bumdadee Report

    #4

    Mom Of The Year Over Here

    A tweet from an ignorant parent discussing spending college funds on a business investment.

    omgcee Report

    bagladyele avatar
    𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
    𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Monat Business, guessing this is one those MLMs? Poor kid, hope she doesn’t inherit any of her mum’s genes and the ignorance skips a generation ): the amount of people who get swindled and taken in by these scams is alarming. Terrifying!

    #5

    Really Sorry Your Baby Is A Baby

    Text from a social media post expressing frustration about parenting challenges with a 9-month-old.

    danytdrogo Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d be throwing fits too and food and toys. Basically anything that will keep this crazy woman away.

    #6

    It Seemed Fine Until She Mentioned Concerns Over Dark Circles And Other Issues

    Facebook post about a parent questioning medical tests for a toddler, highlighting concerns from ignorant-parents.

    Melodic-Sprinkles4 Report

    #7

    I Guess If That’s What It Takes To Get You To Vaccinate Your Kids

    Comment by an ignorant parent suggesting using a potato to remove vaccine toxins for better health.

    pearls_rubies Report

    #8

    No Fatties Allowed

    Text screenshot with comments expressing desire for a smaller baby. Keywords: ignorant-parents.

    bluplaydoh Report

    #9

    Saw This And Just Knew It Belonged Here

    Facebook post about home circumcision concerns, highlighting ignorant-parents debate.

    dreemiie Report

    #10

    My 5-Year-Old Child Is Enrolling In School And They Say I Can’t Come And Breastfeed Him. I’m Being Discriminated Against

    Social media post discussing school policy and breastfeeding, highlighting challenges faced by parents.

    hilltophermit Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every post so far makes me love my family more. I just can’t deal with this level of stupidity.

    #11

    I Don't Have A Problem With Extended Nursing, But Still Using Months?

    Social media post discussing parenting, asking about nursing a 54-month-old and counting age in months.

    coppersense Report

    #12

    Insane Advice Found In The Wilds Of Facebook

    Text conversation about parenting advice with controversial comments; parents seeking help for handling a disrespectful child.

    Contra_Banned1 Report

    eniolapius493 avatar
    Depressy spaghetti
    Depressy spaghetti
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idiots like these are the reason why people think all Christians are nutjobs. NO ma'am or sir thats not how to instill God thats how to end up alone in a nursing home with a child that hates your very existence .

    #13

    Yes, Yes You Could Have

    Social media post expressing regret about whooping cough and vaccines; linked to ignorant-parents theme.

    JadedAyr Report

    #14

    Let’s Name Our Baby After How We Met

    Text about naming a baby Tinderleigh, highlighting a disagreement between expecting parents.

    tbd2233 Report

    #15

    She Left Her 4 Year Old In Charge For Only An Hour

    Text about a parent's decision to leave a 3-year-old with a 4-year-old, sparking a debate about ignorant-parents.

    treestar2018 Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No you’re supposed to let CPS know first. They will take it from there.

    #16

    "Your'e Not A Real Mum Unless You Gave Vaginal Birth To It"

    Social media comment reflecting ignorant-parents viewpoint about C-sections and motherhood, provoking strong reactions.

    schmeowy Report

    #17

    Who Needs Privacy. I’m Gonna Show 53,000 People Your Picture And Tell Them You Got Your Period Today

    Facebook post from a confused parent asking for advice on teen pads.

    slippinghalo13 Report

    #18

    100% Team Good Poop Time

    Social media post humorously discussing screen time issues faced by parents while using the bathroom.

    Particular_Bad8223 Report

    #19

    How Can I Make My 4-Month-Old Have Skinnier Legs?

    Baby in floral outfit held by parent, reflecting concerns of ignorant-parents about child's growth.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    I Really Hope That Is A Reborn Doll

    Baby in a toy aisle car seat, highlighting a cost-saving tip related to ignorant-parents.

    thedolpin_isdead Report

    #21

    What Exactly Is A "Base Tan"

    Text asks about tanning beds for a baby, highlighting ignorant-parents decision-making with a concerned emoji.

    roxinbound Report

    #22

    Mom Gets Her Young Kid A Tattoo

    Child showing temporary heart tattoos, highlighting ignorant-parents' decision on young age tattooing.

    Trying-to-improme123 Report

    #23

    Asking For A Friend

    Close-up of a child's open mouth showing a missing tooth with a humorous text about the tooth fairy, related to ignorant-parents.

    SO77 Report

    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL, that one I could get behind. Compared to the rest it's remarkably innocuous. Mind you pay the kid back, though!

    #24

    She Got One Thing Right

    Text expressing ignorance about unvaccinated children in public, highlighting themes related to ignorant-parents.

    Xegion Report

    #25

    I Wonder Why She Can't Find Another Baby Sitter

    Social media post about babysitting frustrations, highlighting ignorant-parents, with a person expressing feelings of betrayal.

    Adellx Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t believe my friend won’t let me make her my b***h anymore.

    #26

    Sketchy "Possession" Of Child

    Social media post about vaccination advice, highlighting concerns of ignorant parents.

    BunnyBunnyBunnies Report

    #27

    "Mommy Moment"

    Social media post about a parent regretting smashing a child's Xbox, asking community for help to find a replacement.

    wangohtangoh Report

    #28

    Limiting The Amount Of Water Your Child Can Drink

    Text screenshot discussing water consumption limits for a teenage son due to costly bottled water; related to ignorant-parents.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Forcing A Crying Six-Year-Old To Run A Marathon?

    Child holding Pringles Snack Stacks box, smiling in a grocery store.

    Lwannagothere Report

    rosjday avatar
    ScarletRos
    ScarletRos
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is a 6 year old permitted to take part in a marathon? As far as I understood there’s normally a minimum age of sixteen.

    #30

    The Mom Group I'm In Is A Goldmine For Crazy. I Posted About My 2-Year-Old Asking For Privacy In The Bathroom And This Was A Comment I Got

    Comments discussing parenting views on children's privacy and independence.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    This Extreme Fear-Mongering Angers Me So Much

    Social media post about vaccination concerns, featuring a question from a parent.

    KyleRichXV Report

    #32

    When You Accidentally Adopt Defective Children And Need To Detox Them

    A social media post showing a parent's anti-vaccine sentiment and request for detox tips, highlighting ignorant-parents concerns.

    bobert_the_wise Report

    #33

    This Guy Who Has Full Gear On But His Kid Doesn’t Even Have A Helmet. What A S**tty Person

    Child without helmet riding on motorcycle with parent, highlighting safety concerns.

    BrainSlugParty3000 Report

    #34

    Mom Wishes Her Teenage Daughter Had Genetic Disorder

    Social media comments discussing experiences and perceptions related to Down syndrome and emotional expressions.

    RollCaltrops Report

    #35

    I Was In The Wrong For Telling Her About Her Kid Having A Plastic Bag Over Their Head And Someone Who Needed To Mind Their Own Business

    Children in a grocery store, one child wearing a plastic dome on their head, demonstrating ignorant-parents behavior.

    agirlhasnoname777 Report

    #36

    Should She Have Another?

    Social media post discussing vasectomy and desire for another baby, highlighting relationship and parenting challenges.

    The brutal part is that in previous posts she says she can’t leave her husband with her baby because it’s the same as being watched by an 8 year old. Other post history includes complaining about how awful it is with her husband and if she can continue to be with him.

    Melodic-Sprinkles4 Report

    #37

    2-Year-Old Addicted To Screens

    Text on a blue background discussing a child's addiction to screens and seeking app recommendations for speech development.

    Happy-Mama-Of-Two Report

    #38

    "Anon Post Because I Am Ashamed"

    Anonymous social media post discussing child discipline challenges and emotional response from ignorant-parents.

    schmeowy Report

    susan-hammons-actor avatar
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of these seem made up. But this one feels very real - how awful for all these children.

    #39

    Sure Hope The Crunchy Points Were Worth Your Child Losing His Hearing

    Text post discussing a parent's decision to use home remedies for a child's ear infection, illustrating ignorant-parents behavior.

    KyleRichXV Report

    #40

    The Hypocrisy K*lls Me

    Social media post discussing child bitten by a dog, concerns about vaccination and care, highlighting ignorant-parents.

    nememess Report

    #41

    Naming A Child Penelople

    Text conversation about children's names and family opinions, related to ignorant parents.

    PerishSong- Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac Armac
    Armac Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These names are stupid, and can’t possibly be real.. surely

    #42

    Yes, The Problem Is Definitely Not That You Gave A Phone To A 2-Year-Old

    Text about a parent's reaction to a child saying the "b" word, highlighting potential ignorance in parenting.

    DaronBlade360 Report

    #43

    Gee I Wonder Why People Were Being Rude?

    Child wearing a star-patterned mask, ready for Disney.

    djcuvi Report

    #44

    7-Year-Old Gets Bullied At School For Sitting In A Car Seat, So Mom Waits Until He's Asleep, Takes A Photo Of Him, And Posts It On The Official Parents Magazine Instagram Page

    Child in a car seat during a road trip, highlighting issues with ignorant-parent perceptions.

    ludic_sottisier Report

    #45

    Man Straps Baby To Lawnmower

    A man pushes a stroller attached to a lawnmower, with a toddler sitting calmly, depicting an unusual parenting moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    How To K*ll Your Kid At School In One Easy Step

    Text post discussing asthma treatment decisions by a parent, mentioning FDA restrictions and natural medicine concerns.

    nememess Report

    #47

    From A Mom Group On Instagram. I Guess People Without Children Are Not Allowed To Be Tired

    Woman outdoors making a sarcastic expression with text about childless people being tired, highlighting ignorant-parents.

    Geodudette2014 Report

    #48

    I Wonder Why This Isn’t Working

    Social media post discussing challenges faced by ignorant parents with a moody teenage son and essential oils.

    norcalgirl1822 Report

    #49

    All Of Our Shoes Stink, It's Just The Way It Is

    Social media post discussing the challenges of not wearing socks for a large family; humorous take on "ignorant-parents."

    Mamsch Report

    #50

    "Disappointing And Frustrating"

    Toddler crafts with stickers and drawings on colorful paper, exemplifying the creativity of young children.

    sazydoll Report

    #51

    Finally Found One In The Wild. Almost 450 Comments Flaming Her

    Social media post discussing a parent's Halloween costume dilemma, referencing ignorant-parents.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    Popped Up On My Newsfeed

    Facebook post discussing confusing parenting decisions about taking a baby to a tanning salon for a quick tan.

    jeopardyjeopardyjeop Report

    #53

    The Girl Is Wearing Headphones Because, You Know, Safety First

    Children on motorcycles at a traffic light, showcasing ignorant behavior by parents.

    UnforcedErrer Report

    #54

    Allowing Children In Places Clearly Barricaded Just For Clicks

    Adults and children examining a model landscape in a display case, with one adult using a phone.

    MrCompromised Report

    #55

    Woman Posts Photo Of Young Daughter Scrubbing A Toilet

    A young child in a bathroom cleaning a toilet, reflecting ignorant-parents' perspective.

    LultimaNotte Report

    #56

    They Had Their 12 And 15 Year-Old Boys In The Bed Of The Truck, Sitting On Dining Room Chairs, Holding Their New Glass Dining Room Table Facing The Wind For Maximum Drag

    A red truck carrying people sitting on unsecured chairs in the truck bed, illustrating potential safety concerns for ignorant-parents.

    pipinngreppin Report

    #57

    Where Are This Kids Parents? He Was Alone For At Least 10 Minutes

    Child in a stroller using a mobile device at an outdoor event with crowd, highlighting distracted or ignorant-parents.

    sunniJay_x4 Report

    #58

    You Can’t Fix Stupid

    Person swimming near rocks, illustrating risky behavior often attributed to ignorant parents.

    iLykeVidyaGames Report

    #59

    Parents Who Can’t Keep Their Contagious Child At Home Are Completely Insane, Especially To Vulnerable Babies And Immunocompromised Individuals

    Child sitting beside Bullseye statue at Target, showcasing Ignorant-Parents' shopping experience.

    calirose14 Report

    #60

    Do Idiots In Truck Beds Count?

    Children riding unsafely in the back of a truck, highlighting ignorant-parents unaware of safety risks.

    grace5477 Report

