If you’re wondering what kind of parent that would be, we have a few examples that paint a pretty colorful picture. You can find them on the list below, where we have put some images showing just how ignorant or out of touch some moms and dads are. If you thought yours were difficult, you might find yourself changing your mind by the time you reach the end of the list.

No person is perfect, so a perfect parent is someone that doesn’t exist, either. But some parents could really benefit from a course or two, or a reality check, at least.

#1 A Mother's Love

#2 Some People Just Take It To A Different Level

#3 I Asked About Learning Activities For My Toddler

#4 Mom Of The Year Over Here

#5 Really Sorry Your Baby Is A Baby

#6 It Seemed Fine Until She Mentioned Concerns Over Dark Circles And Other Issues

#7 I Guess If That's What It Takes To Get You To Vaccinate Your Kids

#8 No Fatties Allowed

#9 Saw This And Just Knew It Belonged Here

#10 My 5-Year-Old Child Is Enrolling In School And They Say I Can't Come And Breastfeed Him. I'm Being Discriminated Against

#11 I Don't Have A Problem With Extended Nursing, But Still Using Months?

#12 Insane Advice Found In The Wilds Of Facebook

#13 Yes, Yes You Could Have

#14 Let's Name Our Baby After How We Met

#15 She Left Her 4 Year Old In Charge For Only An Hour

#16 "Your'e Not A Real Mum Unless You Gave Vaginal Birth To It"

#17 Who Needs Privacy. I'm Gonna Show 53,000 People Your Picture And Tell Them You Got Your Period Today

#18 100% Team Good Poop Time

#19 How Can I Make My 4-Month-Old Have Skinnier Legs?

#20 I Really Hope That Is A Reborn Doll

#21 What Exactly Is A "Base Tan"

#22 Mom Gets Her Young Kid A Tattoo

#23 Asking For A Friend

#24 She Got One Thing Right

#25 I Wonder Why She Can't Find Another Baby Sitter

#26 Sketchy "Possession" Of Child

#28 Limiting The Amount Of Water Your Child Can Drink

#29 Forcing A Crying Six-Year-Old To Run A Marathon?

#30 The Mom Group I'm In Is A Goldmine For Crazy. I Posted About My 2-Year-Old Asking For Privacy In The Bathroom And This Was A Comment I Got

#31 This Extreme Fear-Mongering Angers Me So Much

#32 When You Accidentally Adopt Defective Children And Need To Detox Them

#33 This Guy Who Has Full Gear On But His Kid Doesn't Even Have A Helmet. What A S**tty Person

#34 Mom Wishes Her Teenage Daughter Had Genetic Disorder

#35 I Was In The Wrong For Telling Her About Her Kid Having A Plastic Bag Over Their Head And Someone Who Needed To Mind Their Own Business

#36 Should She Have Another? The brutal part is that in previous posts she says she can't leave her husband with her baby because it's the same as being watched by an 8 year old. Other post history includes complaining about how awful it is with her husband and if she can continue to be with him.



#37 2-Year-Old Addicted To Screens

#38 "Anon Post Because I Am Ashamed"

#39 Sure Hope The Crunchy Points Were Worth Your Child Losing His Hearing

#40 The Hypocrisy K*lls Me

#41 Naming A Child Penelople

#42 Yes, The Problem Is Definitely Not That You Gave A Phone To A 2-Year-Old

#43 Gee I Wonder Why People Were Being Rude?

#44 7-Year-Old Gets Bullied At School For Sitting In A Car Seat, So Mom Waits Until He's Asleep, Takes A Photo Of Him, And Posts It On The Official Parents Magazine Instagram Page

#45 Man Straps Baby To Lawnmower

#46 How To K*ll Your Kid At School In One Easy Step

#47 From A Mom Group On Instagram. I Guess People Without Children Are Not Allowed To Be Tired

#48 I Wonder Why This Isn't Working

#49 All Of Our Shoes Stink, It's Just The Way It Is

#50 "Disappointing And Frustrating"

#51 Finally Found One In The Wild. Almost 450 Comments Flaming Her

#52 Popped Up On My Newsfeed

#53 The Girl Is Wearing Headphones Because, You Know, Safety First

#54 Allowing Children In Places Clearly Barricaded Just For Clicks

#55 Woman Posts Photo Of Young Daughter Scrubbing A Toilet

#56 They Had Their 12 And 15 Year-Old Boys In The Bed Of The Truck, Sitting On Dining Room Chairs, Holding Their New Glass Dining Room Table Facing The Wind For Maximum Drag

#57 Where Are This Kids Parents? He Was Alone For At Least 10 Minutes

#58 You Can't Fix Stupid

#59 Parents Who Can't Keep Their Contagious Child At Home Are Completely Insane, Especially To Vulnerable Babies And Immunocompromised Individuals