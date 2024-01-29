It quickly went viral and as of now has over 5.8K comments. Here are the ones that have received the most upvotes.

Amidst these concerns, Reddit user TherapistsCouch made a post on the platform, asking others "What is the most out-of-touch thing an older person has told you?"

While time spent alone isn't necessarily associated with adverse effects, it can be used as a measure of social isolation , which medical experts suspect leads to less cognitive stimulation.

Americans aged 60 and older are alone for about seven hours a day , and among those who live by themselves, the number rises to over 10 hours a day.

#1 I've suffered from endometriosis since being a teenager. Every month I got such cramps that I couldn't even stand up and sometimes so severe that I blacked out of pain. My mom never got the idea to take me to a doctor or a gynecologist. She thought I was just dramatic and wanted to get out of going to school. I suffered for a few years. I remember once my mom told me, when I have a child it will go away. That's because it was what she was told by her doctor in the 90's...



I went to a gynecologist and got prescribed meds that have helped me a big time and I can now function like a normal human.

#2 "People were kinder and less judgmental in my day, we didn't have any of this identity politics c**p."



They literally called in the military because black kids were going to school.

#3 A woman told me "I always see you reading books. You'll never get a man if you're too smart. They don't like that sort of thing."

#4 My parents once kicked my bother out of the house for days, not allowing him back inside without a job, because they were convinced you can still walk into any business like "Hello, one job please" and get hired on the spot. Neither of them have even had an interview in 30 years.

#5 My boomer ex father-in-law was ashamed of the fact that my son, his grandson, is epileptic. He tried to forbid me from referring to his seizures as seizures, and instead call them "episodes", so people wouldn't know.



Ummm, no. I'm not going to trivialize a potentially life-threatening condition so that your golf buddies don't think less of your descendants and subsequently, your gene pool. Calling it an episode will prevent him getting the urgent the medical attention he would need in an emergency.

#6 Old woman said, those tattoos are going to look “great” when you’re 75. I said, does anything look good when you’re 75? She didn’t reply. She was about 75.

#7 My grandma tells me to gain weight so that my hips can better support childbirth.



Like every time she sees me I hear this, including when I was fighting cervical cancer. My only purpose in her eyes is to make babies, I guess.

#8 My grandmother is always about how I should make children, be SAHM and how my SO should support the household on his income alone.



She's born in the 60's, was a SAHM with 3 kids and a big nice house while my grandfather was a coal miner.



So once again she is on about me having kids soon. I explain that our apartment is too small and I haven't been able to get full time job to put money aside (I have no interest in having kids, but she just doesn't understand it). She told me to "just get pregnant" and it will sort itself out.

#9 "I survived napalm bombings during the Korean War. I can survive some stupid head cold."



Final conversation I had with my grandfather, asking what he did to prepare for the Covid19 pandemic. He and grandma passed away because of it 6 months later.



He was anti-smoking and felt that those who passed away were those with weak lungs from years of smoking. It was their punishment for torturing nonsmokers according to him, and he didn't need to worry because as a nonsmoker, his lungs were strong enough.

#10 My mother believes that mental illness and ✨ThE gAyS✨ is just a made up thing that the new generation made up for attention. I'm autistic...

#11 My mom asked why I can't just give my kid some kind of herbal medication for her severe mental illness... like sorry you want to die, have you tried ginko ??

#12 I recently had a conversation with my dad where he said 'I was a very active parent, I came home to you every day.' But all he did was work. He didn't cook, clean, help us with homework, make me feel better when sad, help me with bullies, do my hair, guide me to handle relationships or problems, or help me develop hobbies or character. He only paid bills. If he wasn't screaming at us for not cleaning, he was not interacting with us. I truly don't think my dad knows any of us. He still calls us by the wrong names. My stepmother and bio mother raised us. But he is convinced he was an active parent because he came home at night.

#13 My dad told me if I voted for Obama I was a traitor to my country, and he said it with literal tears and rage in his eyes. I didn’t say a word to him in response, I just shook my head sadly and left.

#14 Elderly aunt just advised me to marry "the oldest person I could seduce" to "set me up for the future". She's been married 7 times. No thanks!

#15 When my daughter was one month old and old man asked me her name, which I told him. He looked confused and said “but that’s a girl name?!”. I replied “Yes, she’s a girl.”

He then looked even more confused and said “But he’s wearing blue.”



(For reference, she was wearing a jeans romper with a white bodysuit underneath, which was a unisex set we got before she was born since we didn’t want to know the sex beforehand)



I replied: “Yes, she’s wearing something blue but she’s a girl”



To which he, a bit angrily, replied: “But HE’s wearing BLUE!”.

#16 My grandpa told me if I can't afford a house to just buy some land and build a house on it.

#17 My dad visited me in the restaurant I was working in at the moment during peak hours and said "just tell your boss you're taking your break now and sit with me." Yeah, that's not how it works...

#18 My mother said to me just a few days ago that a down payment for a house isn't that hard to save up for. I told her I barely have 5 grand saved up so far, she insisted that that is more than enough. I had to stress that 20% down has been the norm in our area since the 2008 crash. She hasn't bought property since the 90's.

#19 “Young people have no pride left. Why do they think it’s okay to still live with their parents at 20?” The average age to move out of a parents home in the U.K. is 35. Because there’s a rental crisis and a housing crisis especially in non-English countries partially because the retired English keep buying second homes in wales, Scotland and N.I. Wages have barely increased but rent and mortgages have increased extreme amounts and this is because of their generation Why older people don’t understand this concept is beyond me.

#20 My grandma was shocked and couldn’t understand why I couldn’t just take as many days off work as I wanted to come to my grandpa's funeral.

#21 Someone once told me they just buy new cars to avoid a lot of car issues that used ones have.



That’s nice. I’ll be sure to stop paying our bills and taking care of a child to pay a ridiculous monthly bill on a new car.



They are empty nesters with their mortgage paid off (from when house prices were reasonable in the first place) and 2 high paying jobs in the house.

#22 I've become the mediator between my boomer mom & millennial daughter. When my mom was complaining that my daughter never takes her advice on parenting I asked her if she took the advice her older relatives offered when she was raising me. Her answer, without any irony, was "but their advice didn't apply because times were different by then". You just answered your own question, Ma.

#23 My dad, a wealthy boomer in his 60s who's had the same job for over 30 years: "People your age have never experienced real economic turmoil like my generation has. The market has been kind to you."



Me, his 31 year-old daughter: "[Dad's first name], what the f**k are you talking about. I've experienced 3 major recessions and I'm just in my 30s. You had to line up for gas in the 70s, while most of my friends can't get medical care or a mortgage."



He hung up lol

#24 "Lots of people don't even want to own a home, young people would rather rent because they don't want the responsibility of home ownership." ...stfu, Grandma.

#25 Grandma told me not to continue my education as I'd be knocked up in my early 20ies anyways and married, I'd need no education as my husband would care for me. Anyway, one degree and no pregnancies later (also no relationship later), I am glad I never listened to her.

#26 Old dude on the plane asked me if I was a gang member because I have like 4 visible tattoos.

#27 My retired parents still say unless you go to college and get a bachelors degree you’ll end up “digging ditches”. I never went to college and make more than both of them did. They’ll die on that hill.

#28 Right after I divorced and was struggling to put life together I was advised to get myself a "sugar daddy". Uh, sure.

#29 My mom, who hasn't worked outside the home in 40 years, complaining about the homeless beggar outside Walmart where there was a big banner saying they're hiring. "Why can't they just go in and get a job?!"



I had to explain that when I was looking for a job, I had a home, reliable transportation, good work history, good references, an education, I had clean and professional clothing, the ability to keep myself hygienic, an ID, a phone and computer I can reliably be contacted at, I come from an upper middle class family, and the ability to take care of and treat my mental health... and even WITH all that, I sometimes wouldn't even get called in for an interview at an entry level job. Or if I was lucky enough to get an interview, I wouldn't necessarily get a call back to even tell me I didn't get the job.



Like I know Walmart isn't looking for much, but the job market is still competitive. Do you really think Walmart is going to hire someone who doesn't have basic resources available to even ensure they can show up to a job? I couldn't believe how out of touch she was and how much she takes for granted to believe you can just stroll in anywhere and be handed a job without anything to your name.

#30 “Kids aren’t expensive at all!” HAHAHHAA ok grandpa.



Varla-Stone:





He probably never raised a kid in his life because that's "a woman's job."

#31 In Southern California, my aunt, who heard we still rent, was like, "You don't have to buy a new home, just get yourself a $200k starter home and fix it up."





I was like, "starter homes that need fixing up in LA are like $1.2M" starting.

#32 From a parent “When we die, you can just fly over here and move in for 6 months while you figure out what to do with all of our stuff.”

Sure, and what income will I have after I need to quit my job to do this?

#33 I was told by my own mom who's 61 that I shouldn't tell anyone that I have anything wrong with me, because if they found out I had mental problems they'd lock me up and never let me out.

#34 Well when being gay was invented in the 60s...



Korlac11:



My friend’s grandad likes to say this kind of thing a lot, which is ironic considering that his dad (my friend’s great grandpa) left his wife in the 50s to move in with his best friend.

#35 When I was in my 20s I was in a serious relationship with a black man and my grandma sat me down and told me that no white man would want me after this. She was honestly concerned about my well being and didn't mean it harshly. I just shrugged and told her I wouldn't want to date anyone who judged me like that anyway. My grandma was born in the 1930s to give some insight into her rationale.

#36 I had a family member whose husband was going through some issues. Wont' get into specifics, but he was mistakenly given the wrong dose of his medicine, and as a result he went on a downward spiral that affected his life pretty dramatically.



For the first 3 months during this period, the wife's mother kept asking what was wrong with her husband, and she could not accept that it was a result of a mix-up to his medicine. At one point, the mother sat down with her daughter and seriously told her that perhaps if she slept with him more and stopped fighting with him, he would get over whatever he was dealing with.

#37 That I talk like a man, because I used the term “surface area”. Women can be scientists too!

#38 I was a graduate assistant (a grad student paid position) for a group at the university who handled correspondence courses, evening courses, that sort of thing. I was the first computer person they had for years -- the guy I replaced was in a poetry grad program -- and part of what they wanted me to do was to develop some database applications in a DOS-based relational database system on their Novell network.



They didn't have a full-time computer person, so I was it. I did how-to questions, hardware support, and so forth. The person I reported to specialized in desktop publishing, so had an idea about computers, but when she quit to go elsewhere, the posting for a replacement didn't include any computer skills.



I argued that they really needed a full-time person there to provide support for the computers, because problems happened all the time, and me being there half-time wasn't enough.



The director of the center told me, in response to my concerns, that "Twenty years ago, when we all had typewriters, we didn't have a full-time typewriter repair person here. Why should we have a full-time computer person?"

#39 My dad. At Christmas: “if I need, I can sell my pain meds on the black market and make a fortune”. Me: “Where is this black market?” Dad: “EBay!” F***'s sake.

#40 My grandmother didn't like female cats and dogs because they don't have good morals and want sex all the time.

#41 Anything my dad says about money.



His mom was a widow and remarried an eventually wealthy man, who helped my dad bankroll his own business, which my dad turned into a considerable net worth.



He thinks everyone has access to startup capital because it happened to him. He thinks everyone should be at his level financially.



He thinks everyone pays cash for everything. He is so out of touch with reality because it stopped affecting him for so long and he just doesn't understand why everyone doesn't do what he did.

#42 "When you're feeling better..."



Dad, I'm disabled, because my body is made from your and mom's s****y broken DNA.



"I didn't get any help!" He said, as he *walked into a building with his dad's name on it.*



Edit: He embezzled all of Grandpa's money and bankrupted the company and went to jail so I can't work there.



Also, he says he did it because "God told him to and it was the right thing to do, and I should thank him for setting such a good example" as nine year old me watched my dad get taken away in handcuffs *for a crime he absolutely committed.*

#43 My grandpa spent a good 15 mins on Christmas Day having a rant about female commentators in sport. About how “they just don’t shut up” as though it’s not literally their job to talk about football or something.

#44 "Your side job is waiting tables at a senior retirement home? You have a college degree. You should apply to run the place." Um... the current director has a Master's in that related field.

#45 Had a boomer aunt say how kids are so lucky today they don't have to do nuclear bomb drills.



To her credit, when I said that, no, kids just have to do active shooter drills, her eyes went wide with realization that that was a more real threat than a nuke ever turned out to be.

#46 I was 19, still living with my parents, and talking about my boyfriend and my older coworker asked if we were going to get married. I told her “I don’t think either of us are really financially secure enough or old enough to take that step yet” and she patted my arm and said “you’re 19, you’re an adult now. The money will come. Do it now before you regret it” I was just baffled. The money will come?! From where?!? I’m 33 now and getting married this year (to a different person than back then) and I’m so happy I never took that advice.

#47 “Minimum wage jobs are entry level, mostly for high schoolers to get a foot in the working world. If you want a better job you have to work for it.”



So I said “ok, so, if it’s for high schoolers it should run on high school time right? So, every minimum wage job should be closed from 7-3 and from 8 pm on? So, who’s making the coffee? Or fixing your hamburger for lunch?”



He had no response and quickly changed the subject.

#48 An older family member and I were talking American football. We were discussing a certain wide receiver that was doing very well. Scoring touchdowns a lot, returning punts and kickoffs for touchdowns. Said all the usual things. Then that family member said, "AND he's white!"



I just stared.

#49 "Our family will die out if none of the men have sons". That's not how genetics work, dad.

#50 This wasn't to me, but this was to my then-gf, who's now my wife I love and treasure. For context, she's white and has Polish blood in her, while I'm Filipino and Hawaiian. For a period of time, she had to take care of her grandmother, and this was the first time I met her. I played nice, said my hellos and answered the usual questions of how we met, how long we'd been together, etc. After I left the house, apparently, the grandmother made it a thing every visit to tell my now-wife to "never marry your first love." This wouldn't be much of an issue, but when the previous relationships before me were brought up, the grandmother still reiterated her "advice." I got the hint later on that she didn't much care for Asians.

#51 I was a cashier.



At Petco.



And a regular customer mentioned he saw me walking/using the bus all the time. And that if I came to his dealership, he'd get me a good rate on a car.



Then he handed me his card. With the dealership logo on it. The Fiat dealership.



I wish I'd looked at him and said, "I make 7.90 an hour, sir."

#52 Two older people have told me to forgive my ex. The ex that abducted our children who I haven't seen for 3,5 years now.



They both told me to forgive him for my own sake. Not happening. Some things are unforgivable.

Especially during an ongoing trauma. My girls are still gone.

#53 My dad owned a auto repair shop and my little brother had worked for him as a mechanic for 10 years. My dad was complaining about my brother wanting to be paid 30/hr. My dad told me when he was working at the porsche dealership in the mid to late 70s he was only making $6/hr. I showed him that with inflation he was making $32/hr at 19 years old and 1 to 2 years of experience.

#54 Around the end of this summer i was delivering groveries to this older woman's car and she was making conversation and she was like, when are you going back to school? and i replied haha i'm actually taking a gap year so not any time soon! and she was like, what are you doing here? you should be in europe!!! I'm delivering groceries to your car for 15 an hour.... are you paying for that plane ticket?

#55 i love asking my dad, who’s had a six figure career and owned property since the early 2000s, questions like how much he thinks i make a year (i’m a retail associate), how much he thinks my rent is, etc. apparently i make $80k and my brooklyn apartment costs $400 a month. if only 🫠

#56 When I was 16 (1990) I was visiting my grandpa (age 93) at his seniors residence. We were chatting in the common room about politics (grandpa was Very interested in politics) and I mentioned that I was looking forward to being old enough to vote.

Some miserable man (who was younger than grandpa) overheard and said that there was no point in me voting because women didn’t have the intellect to focus on politics and when I got married my husband would tell me who to vote for.

Well…. Grandpa didn’t like that!! He was a very quiet man but he bristled up like an offended hedgehog and said “Voting was probably beyond the mental capacity of both your parents. Inbreeding does tend to make people a bit dim”

#57 My dad gave me a check for $2000 when I left home for college, thinking it would at least cover all my books.

#58 My 5 years old female cousin was playing with small car toys at our place during Christmas Day. My grandma walked to me and told me it appeared my cousin is a future trans man because she is using those toys.



Like no, just no, she can play with car toys, it doesn’t imply anything about her gender, especially at 5 years old.

#59 “Get a part time job and you will be able to pay your tuition without students loans”- said to me as a student who was working full time while going to school full time and still needed student loans to pay for tuition. The worst part is that I am 40. It has only gotten exponentially more expensive since.

#60 You'll understand Republicans when you're older.



It's been 15 years and they're more absurd than ever.

#61 “Who is going to take care of you when you’re old, if you don’t have kids?”



“Hopefully me, Sheila. Even if I did have children, I don’t want them to feel like they have to drop everything and take care of me when I get old.”

#62 They say 'don’t believe everything you see on the internet,' but they believe everything they read on Facebook.

#63 This was in 1992. I had just turned 11. My parents always took my sister and me to the polling place with them when they'd vote in elections, and that's what we were doing that morning. My dad had stopped to vote on the way to drop my sister and me off at school. As we're leaving the polling place, for some reason (I can't remember the details on how this happened) my dad ends up getting into a conversation with an older man near the exit. Somehow it came up that he had brought us to the polls so that we would know about voting when we were old enough, and was about to drop us off at school.



This old man said, "But they're both girls. They don't need to vote, and shouldn't that one be done with school now?" (He meant me.) My dad was basically like, "Excuse me, what?" and this dude informed him that girls only went to school until the 6th grade. Dad handled it fine. He was just like, "None of that has been the case for a long time. I've gotta take my daughters to school now. Have a nice day." and sort of ushered us out.



Out of all the out of touch things said to me by older people over the years (mostly just the usual "walk in, hand them your resume, and don't walk out until the manager gives you a job" kind of thing) but nothing compared to the man in the polling place who thought I should be done in school and that it was frivolous to teach me about voting due to my sex. I remember that old man every time I vote, and I've never missed an election.



Edit pertaining to common replies:



-Yes, could have been dementia. I honestly have no way of knowing that but it's a possibility. Dude was likely in his 70's if I had to guess.



-Yes very backwards for the 90's. The place I grew up is very rural. It's decades behind lots of places tbh



-No, he wasn't middle eastern but the dad correcting him is.

#64 My great-grandmother told he me how to give myself a knitting needle abortion. She thought that was important information for a 7-year-old to know.

#65 A newlywed couple I'm related to was out taking wedding pictures in a little town square with their entire bridal party. We're a big Asian family, and it's reflected in who's in the bridal party aside from one of the groomsmen who served in the armed forces with the groom. An older white woman and her husband saw them and made their way to the venue, a hall that opened up to the main street. She came up to my uncle and me, who were ushering people in, and said, "Are you the wedding for the bridal party taking pictures outside?" We both said yes, and she went on, "Oh, everyone looks so nice, but one of the groomsmen is white?" I didn't think anything of her comment the first time and explained how he's a close friend who served with the groom. She decided to double down and said again, "But, he's white." Again, I said, "Well, yes, but he's a close friend of the groom." "But, he's white." Which prompted my uncle with, "Well, we asked for another minority at the groomsmen store, but all they had left were white boys." During this whole exchange, the husband of the lady was walking ahead her not really catching what was going on. He turned back to see what his wife was doing, pushed her along, and apologized to my uncle and I for what had just happened. The whole experience left me dumbfounded. Like, what is this the 50s? Are we still not allowed to have interracial friendships?

#66 That the king james bible is the only true and authentic bible. And further stated that hebrew and greek were a dead language. As a theologian, i had to remind him that both languages are still used today. Also had to try and tell him how the king james has only been around since 1611. And how other much more ancient documents exist. ALSO had to inform him how we only have a canon of the bible anyways because of the catholic church, &c. &c.

#67 "Are kids allowed to mention Christmas at school these days?"



"I mean all the doctors and nurses are all lovely but none of them are English"



My mum unfortunately. She reads the goddamned daily mail...

#68 "Get out there and pound the pavement for a job. Demand to see the manager. Call every day. Go in person, take donuts. Just show up and offer to shadow someone."



So be annoying and belligerent? Most hiring (at least in my area) is done entirely online until the final interview stage. I worked for a business that had me toss resumes into the "no" pile the second they showed in person, because the ad stated several times to please not come face to face, as we were a busy place that needed to focus on customer service, and all hiring was done through upper management. If you can't read and comprehend that- why would we hire you?

#69 "Most homeless people actually like being homeless."



Yeah...no.

#70 My grandma who grew up in ww2 and lived through communism often says lot of out of touch stuff, like:



"Buy yourself some tomatoes, winter is coming and they will no longer sell them."



"Change your t-shirt or you will get arrested."



"You want to visit your mom in Austria? Better leave now, you will probably wait on the border for a long time" (she still has a hard time understanding that Schengen zone exists).



"Here, take this (hands me 1€) and go buy yourself some beer and snacks."



She is like a window to the past, and often reminds me how shittly life was here for a better part of 20th century.

#71 My a*****e Scout Master demanded that we all carry a dime in the watch pocket of our scout shorts. Why? We could make a pay phone call. Dumb*ss did not know it was not 1950. Eisenhower wasnt president. Mr f*ckface wanted us to carry wood frame backpacks from WWII, old rock old canvas pup tents, and cast Iron frying pans.

#72 My grandpa told me that you should always keep a lightbulb with copper wire hooked up to it in the car. That way if you need light in the car you can attach the wires to booster cables and hook it up to the battery.

#73 My mom (Lifetime smoker) telling me id never convince her smoking cause her lung cancer. She became cancer free after chemo and radiation. She then started smoking again, cancer came back, and it took her that time. Smoking addition is horrible.

#74 When my husband and I were living in apartments (as were his two brothers) back in 2021, my FIL said he didn’t understand why none of us just rented or bought a house because he didn’t think getting into the housing market was hard. He’s also been renting a house for $900/month from his long time friend for almost a decade.

#75 My dad was telling me that our (family) first property had insanely high interest rate compared to even the recent inflation (Australia but let's face it, everywhere). Now my Dad is an insanely practical man, he's a see it to believe it all his life, no religion, is skeptical about everything until he sees some proof, he has an engineering mind, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have blind spots. I asked him "how much was that block of land compared to your salary at the time? Because for me a cheap apartment is 6 x my annual salary". He did the math and was like "Hmm, ok". New information delivered I guess. Pretty sure my dad is a robot.

#76 While updating to a new web site and internet provider for a local Military Veterans organization and elderly gentleman man asked if we could install that “internet machine” at the club so other people couldn’t use it.

#77 When I was 30 and single and everyone was beginning to worry I was left on the shelf, my former stepmother’s dazzling advice to me: “NEVER call them - let them call you”.



WHO, Carol? Who are these eligible men that I am throwing myself at and scaring away?!



(Happy to say I did in the end find The One)

#78 During Covid I got furloughed for my retail job. I was only making 10$ an hour, so getting all those stimulus checks and 600+ dollars a week was the most I had ever made in my life.



When I went back to work I mentioned being sad that the unemployment was now done but I was happy to be out socializing again at least.



My boss who’s in his 50s laughed when I mentioned the 600 a week and he said he wouldn’t even roll out of bed for that much money a week.



I wasn’t even being paid that much in a week. More like 400-600 every TWO weeks. I think he realized what he said but it made me angry.

#79 It’s my fault I’m in student loan debt although the only way I can have a decent job is with a college education….so by their logic, I don’t deserve a college education because I couldn’t afford it out of pocket.



Also disregarding the fact of signing contracts at 17 for student loans is completely bizarre and should be investigated more.

#80 “Nobody wants to work anymore.” Actually tons of people are looking for work but are not gonna work for less than they deserve.

#81 Two different customers gave me advice on how to save for my childs college.



Person 1 - "Just set aside a couple thousand a month, invest it, and by the time they go to college, it's all paid for!"



Do I look like I have thousands extra at the end of the month?



Person 2 - "What you do is buy a house in the city your kids want to attend college. By the time they are ready to go, you own the house! They don't have to pay rent."



You don't say? Just pay for TWO homes? Awesome! It's so easy.

#82 White family here.



We had some family friends over from childhood (both black), we were watching some basketball all together as a family.



Enter 94yo WW2 veteran Grandfather.



He stands there for a moment, looking at the guests in the room and then focuses on the TV and then loudly exclaims,



"Wow! It's a jungle out here and there's even a bunch of monkeys on TV!"



The room was dead silent. We were mortified.

#83 My grandmother fondly has shared some memories of former suitors who’s behavior makes me want to rent a time machine and a professional tennis player so I can have them topspin a few cans worth into those jerk’s zippers.

#84 Any time an older person tries to give me a long-winded, step-by-step, verbal map of how to get to a store that I can just bring up on Google Maps.

#85 That i should really travel "while i'm young." In THIS economy, sharon?

#86 "People your age can't afford to buy houses because you buy barista coffee." OK person from generation that literally could buy a house working part time because credit was a free for all.

#87 “You just don’t want to work hard.” After explaining how I was effectively juggling 3 jobs at 3 different coffee shops with none of them knowing I was working 3 jobs at once.

#88 Not naming names, but a multimillion dollar company near where I live gave $25 Christmas bonuses to their employees. Guy that owns it is SO sweet to talk to, he just has no idea what life is like to a normal worker.

#89 “If you just put away 5% of your paycheque, you’ll have enough for a downpayment in a couple of years.” From the inlaws that said they would help with a downpayment but then went full QAnon and when the time came and we asked they said that they think the world economy is going to crash so we shouldn’t buy a house. They just bought a house.



Been putting away 10-15% of our paycheques for the past few years and we’re not close.

#90 "She's your mom, she shouldn't have to apologize"

#91 I had a coworker tell me that teachers who make $40k a year are getting great pay and they need to be grateful. And if they wanted to make more, they need to go back to school to get a PhD. 🙃

#92 My dad: “If your mother and I die in a car crash or something, you can just go to the bank and our favorite teller will let you into all our accounts even though your name isn’t on any of them.”



Me: “No, Dad, she won’t, and for very good reason.”



Dad: “Oh, she will; we’ve always had a good relationship with her and you just don’t know what you’re talking about.”



Me: “Dad, you do remember that I was a bank teller for two years? I know what sort of things will get a teller fired and that’s definitely one of them, and again there’s a good reason for that!”



Dad: “Seriously, you can just tell her to do it and she will.”



Me: [Literally walks out of the room before I start screaming about all the older male customers who told me to do something that would get me fired and was sometimes flat-out illegal, and when I said I couldn’t because it was against policy/illegal, came back with “Yes you can because I’m telling you to do it!” and kept repeating it until the manager got involved.]

#93 My job is talking to Medicare members all day every day. I could tell you a lot of things. But generally, i get at least 4 calls a week from people who legitimately think that Medicare should and does pay for housekeeping. So many of these people think that once you turn 65 you never have to pay for any medical expenses, no co-pays, free transportation, etc. It’s really bad around open enrollment because of all the ads talking about the "grocery/utility card"… the ads make it seem like everyone gets it.. but really you have to be like destitute broke asf to qualify for that.

#94 My mom thinks posting daily on facebook how idiotic the other party is will eventually convince some of them to change sides.

#95 My grandma said it’s as easy to love a rich man as it is to love a poor man and to go hang out at parties at Harvard. Yeah that’s easy Dottie!!! We can all just set up a line outside the campus and wait for rich men.

#96 My mom told me that you are supposed to hate your therapist; that’s how you get better. She has never been to therapy before. And she thinks my therapist isn’t doing enough because I like her.