Woman Fakes Her Own Kidnapping Because Of Boredom: “I’m Paying For It Now”
Woman Fakes Her Own Kidnapping Because Of Boredom: “I’m Paying For It Now”

Influencer Victoria Rose’s idea of fighting boredom is a little unconventional, to say the least.

The 24-year-old, also known as Woah Vicky, admitted to faking her own kidnapping, simply because she couldn’t find much else to do. 

It all started on December 29 when a sinister now-deleted message was posted to her X account, claiming something had happened to her.

  • Victoria Rose faked her kidnapping online because she was "bored."
  • The influencer posted a fake kidnapping message, demanding $1 million in exchange for her freedom.
  • After the apology, Vicky said she'd take time offline to reflect and improve herself.

“I have kidnapped Vicky,” it read. “She is with me in Nigeria. I am demanding $1 million for her release.”

    Woah Vicky decided to fake her own kidnapping because she was “bored”

    A few hours later, the influencer started an Instagram Live and confessed that it was all a “joke” she “got carried away with,” and issued an apology.

    “I don’t drink or go to the club, so this is how I find my entertainment,” she said, as reported by Page Six. “You know, it’s probably not the best way to do it… Sometimes, you want to have a little fun.”

    While she had initially meant it as nothing more than a “funny” joke, she realized its insensitive nature after its postage. 

    “We all struggle in different areas,” Vicky admitted. “So I’m not saying this was the right thing to do. But I take accountability and ownership. I’m sorry for anyone that I harmed in the process.” 

    Her apology took her to X as well, where she expanded on her statement.

    “I never intended to make any Black man or any country, especially Nigeria, look bad,” she wrote. “If it came across that way, I’m truly sorry. I love Nigeria, I love my brother, father, and I love my people.” 

    The message seemed to put a portion of the blame on her brother who encouraged her to broadcast the tweet to as many platforms as possible and her father, who reportedly agreed.

    Her apology on X touched on how she didn’t mean to make Nigeria or any country “look bad”

    “In hindsight, it was a terrible idea. We weren’t thinking at all,” Vicky explained, recalling that a few of her father’s friends started calling him out of concern. 

    “I’ve learned a lot from this, and I’ll be taking time off the internet to reflect, fast, and grow closer to God. Please keep me in your prayers,” the influencer concluded. 

    But the comments weren’t quite as concerned as Vicky was likely thinking they’d be.

    Following the statement, the influencer took some time offline

    “man who is kidnapping woah vicky out of all people 😭,” someone tweeted. 

    “I mean the text doesn’t have any grammatical errors so it’s probably,” another humorously wrote. 

    It was harshly followed by, “i will pay them more if they keep her there.”

    “1 million for Woah Vicky…” a user thought out and posted a Spongebob gif. “That’s okay. You can keep it.” 

    “If this is true we won,” a fifth stated. 

    Given Woah Vicky’s past, these reactions aren’t too much of a surprise.

    The 24-year-old, whose full name is Victoria Rose Waldrip, first gained attention in 2017 for her “controversial content,” as put by First Post, after she used multiple racial slurs and claimed to be Black, despite her Caucasian background.

    Beyond social media, she’s also dabbled in music and appeared in various video projects.

    Woah Vicky’s idea of boredom was unacceptable, according to a few users

    SaladSpinner3000
    SaladSpinner3000
    Community Member
    Arm candy. Hood ornament. Torte. Lady, get a hobby, read a book, take some courses. Be useful so you won't have time to be bored. Your assets are going to age out soon.

