What wouldn't a dedicated influencer do for a good photo op... Most times, the Internet idols are ready to sacrifice their comfort and even dignity for 'the shot.' What they might not realize is that they might be taking the dignity of the people around them down with them.

The IG page Influencers In The Wild is full of examples where people capture unaware social media stars taking pictures in some questionable positions. Today, the page has 5 million followers and even a board game! People have been spotting influencers in the wild and submitting them to the page since 2020.

#1

This Is Extremely Wholesome And Cute

influencersinthewild Report

#2

I’m Gonna Bring Caroline On Vacation She’s My Best Seat I Mean Friend

influencersinthewild Report

#3

Welcome To Hollyweird

influencersinthewild Report

#4

Fellas If She Makes You Do This On A First Date Wyd?

influencersinthewild Report

#5

This Is Just So Strange

influencersinthewild Report

tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No they didn’t!! Use your kids for taking a shot like this? 😒

#6

Is It Too Late For Grinch Content?

influencersinthewild Report

#7

Influencing Is A Dangerous Line Of Work

influencersinthewild Report

#8

She’s Glitching Out, Eternally Stuck At 17% Rhythm

influencersinthewild Report

tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure.. in a family water park. This should be forbidden.

#9

Straight To Jail

influencersinthewild Report

#10

Banished To The Cave For All Eternity

influencersinthewild Report

tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are committed though, both stay in position while the wave comes in.

#11

Is He Nailing It? Like For Yes. Comment If You Have Zero Taste

influencersinthewild Report

#12

How Else Are You Supposed To Pass The Time While Waiting For The Train?

influencersinthewild Report

#13

She’s Just Taking A Picture

influencersinthewild Report

#14

I’m Not Hungry Anymore

influencersinthewild Report

erikah_ avatar
Averysleepypanda
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one looks like a professional shoot. I've had to do shoots in public before. It's not a big deal

#15

Oh, And You Blend

influencersinthewild Report

#16

Of Course It’s Spirit Airlines

influencersinthewild Report

livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I pretend to fight with my husband sometimes to avoid people trying to sell me stuff on the street….It’s great fun 😁

#17

His Capa Was Ditated Right Off Of His Head

influencersinthewild Report

#18

Gotta Get The Christmas Card Photoshoot In Before It Gets Too Cold

influencersinthewild Report

#19

I Love Her Energy And Honestly I Salute Her For Sacrificing Her Toes To Frostbite To Keep The Masses Entertained

influencersinthewild Report

#20

Two Different Worlds United By The Eiffel Tower

influencersinthewild Report

tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The amount of guts you need to take your pole, build it there, set-up your camera and lighting and then change into a tiny bikini and start performing. I am already so embarrassed to look at this picture!

#21

This Man Is The Real Star Of The Show

Report

tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What these guys do for their girls social media shots.

#22

Absolute Chaos

influencersinthewild Report

#23

This Could Not Have Gone Any Better

influencersinthewild Report

#24

Is She A Good Dancer? Yes, Of Course. But Is It Weird To See Someone Dancing Like Their Life Depends On It To The Beat Of A Leaf Blower? Also Yes

influencersinthewild Report

#25

Me When I Get To The Airport Too Early

influencersinthewild Report

#26

You Can Tell He’s Been At This For A Minute

influencersinthewild Report

#27

2023 Relationship Goals

influencersinthewild Report

#28

I’m The Guy In The Back

influencersinthewild Report

tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If people dance very well (or do tai chi for that matter) a video could be nice.

#29

💃🏻 Got 🐎

influencersinthewild Report

#30

Bottoms Up On Bottomless Mimosas, Bottoms Out On A Tabletop

influencersinthewild Report

#31

When Worlds Collide

influencersinthewild Report

#32

Butts Are Made On The Beach (Or Something Like That)

influencersinthewild Report

#33

Legend Has It They’re Still Trying To Get The Perfect Angle

influencersinthewild Report

#34

The Guys Face At The End Makes This Video

influencersinthewild Report

#35

One Is Pregnant. The Other One Is Tryna Get Pregnant. The Circle Of Life Is So Beautiful

influencersinthewild Report

#36

There’s Gotta Be A Better Way

influencersinthewild Report

#37

Did He Lose A Bet? You Bet He Did

influencersinthewild Report

#38

He’s Doing The Pensive Police Pose. Dark, Broody, Effective

influencersinthewild Report

#39

Buy His Course “Learning How To Stand So It Looks Natural”

influencersinthewild Report

#40

Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas!

influencersinthewild Report

#41

Ahhh Yes The Delicate Yet Powerful Arch Of The Suspension Bridge

influencersinthewild Report

#42

I’ve Never Heard Someone More Excited To Spot One

influencersinthewild Report

#43

Security Really Said “Babe Lol Stop It”

influencersinthewild Report

#44

Rich Men Of North Richmond Got Everybody Wildin

influencersinthewild Report

#45

Annie Are You Okay? Do You Need An Ambulance Or A Doctor?

influencersinthewild Report

#46

I Love That She Does The Influencer Glitch And Then Goes Right Back To Normal Like She Didn’t Just Do All That 😂

influencersinthewild Report

#47

Influencing A New Generation

influencersinthewild Report

#48

The Camera Work Is As Impressive As Whatever She’s Doing

influencersinthewild Report

#49

The Dog Wants No Part Of It 😂

influencersinthewild Report

#50

Happy December Or Whatever

influencersinthewild Report

#51

Influencers Gon Influence

influencersinthewild Report

#52

Bro Drop The Workout Routine 💪🏼🥰

influencersinthewild Report

#53

Mmmmooooooovvvveeeeee

influencersinthewild Report

#54

She’d Be Proud

influencersinthewild Report

#55

The Silence Is Deafening

influencersinthewild Report

#56

Onlygrans

influencersinthewil Report

#57

The Honey Moon’s Off To A Rocky Start

influencersinthewild Report

#58

The Child Is The Backbone Of Her Influencing Career

influencersinthewild Report

tessadehaan avatar
Tessa
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This can’t be good, all these parents who do this daily. It is harmful.

#59

Cookie Monster Is All Over Her Dm’s

influencersinthewild Report

#60

Happiest Place On Earth

influencersinthewild Report

#61

I Personally Blame Yellowstone For This

influencersinthewild Report

#62

This Is Stolen Valor 😤

influencersinthewild Report

#63

There’s Snowboarding, Skiing And Then There’s This

influencersinthewild Report

#64

55 Burgers 55 Fries 55 Selfies 110 Boomerangs

influencersinthewild Report

