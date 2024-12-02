Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Confused Why Brother Is Angry She Wore A White Blouse Under Her Black Suit To His Wedding
Occasions, Relationships

Woman Confused Why Brother Is Angry She Wore A White Blouse Under Her Black Suit To His Wedding

Interview With Expert
When it comes to weddings, certain dos and don’ts are universal: RSVP promptly, arrive on time, and dress appropriately. But some aspects are more of a gray area—like wearing white. Generally, guests avoid white to keep the focus on the bride, but questions often arise: is a white blouse or shirt okay?

Reflecting on this, one woman shared her story of wearing a white blouse to her brother’s wedding. The dress code specified “no white dresses,” so she didn’t anticipate any issues. Yet, her choice sparked major family drama, with her brother even asking her to cover the cost of the bride’s dress as compensation. Keep reading to see how it all unfolded, and for insights from Sakshi Agarwal, a fashion stylist from India, on navigating these tricky style choices at weddings.

Wearing white to a wedding can be tricky, especially if the bride has strong feelings about guest attire

Image credits: Kamyar Dehghan (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how much she disliked dresses, so for her brother’s wedding—which had a “fancy” dress code—she opted for a stylish white blouse and black vest instead

Image credits: Emmanuel Bior (not the actual photo)

But her outfit choice didn’t sit well with the bridal party, and her brother, the groom, was visibly upset

Image credits: jaikishan patel (not the actual photo)

The author’s family had mixed reactions to the situation, with opinions divided on her decision

Image source: MulberryOk2954

Wearing white to a wedding, as a woman, is often considered a faux pas, as it’s traditionally reserved for the bride

When it comes to wearing white to a wedding, the topic can be quite controversial. While some believe it’s a strict no-no for guests, others feel it’s acceptable in the right amount, particularly for men wearing white shirts. But what about women wearing white? To get some clarity on this, Bored Panda spoke with Sakshi Agarwal, a fashion stylist with a background in Luxury Brand Management from Régents University London, who offered valuable insights into wedding guest attire.

According to Sakshi, “For guests aiming for a light, airy look without overshadowing the bride, there are several elegant alternatives. Soft pastel blues, warm beige, cream, and lavender are all great options. These colors will look ethereal and sophisticated, without drawing too much attention, making them perfect for both daytime and evening weddings.”

She also explains that wedding fashion has evolved, and today, guests have a wider range of fabric, colors, and textures to choose from. “As a stylist, I’ve observed that fashion trends have opened up many options, blending modern styles with traditional elements. This allows guests to be creative while still respecting the traditional values of the celebration.”

Sakshi adds that “white, traditionally reserved for the bride, is now sometimes incorporated into guest attire in subtle ways, such as through accessories or minimal design elements. When done thoughtfully, touches of white can enhance a guest’s outfit and add sophistication, without stealing the spotlight from the bride.”

She emphasizes that comfort and confidence should always come first. “If you’re unsure about a particular style, it’s better to stick to timeless pieces that suit you well. Classic, well-tailored basics like a sharply tailored blazer, fitted trousers, or quality shoes will create a chic, polished look suitable for almost any wedding.”

Every culture has its own unique attire that reflects its traditions and customs

Cultural context also plays a significant role in wedding attire. “Each culture assigns unique meanings to colors,” says Sakshi. For example, in Christian weddings, white symbolizes purity and innocence, a tradition rooted in Western culture, particularly popularized by Queen Victoria’s wedding. 

In contrast, red holds deep cultural significance in Indian weddings. “In India, red is associated with love, prosperity, and new beginnings. It’s linked to goddess Durga, representing strength and femininity, making it a powerful choice for brides embarking on a new journey.”

Ultimately, choosing the right colors for wedding attire is about balancing personal style, tradition, and the cultural significance of the celebration. In this particular incident, the author wore a white blouse to her brother’s wedding because she felt comfortable in it, and the dress code explicitly prohibited white dresses.

What do you think? Did she go too far by wearing white, or was it simply a harmless outfit choice? Have you ever had an experience where what you wore to a wedding caused drama or misunderstandings? Share your wedding fashion drama stories with us in the comments!

Online, however, people overwhelmingly supported the author, agreeing that she did nothing wrong with her attire

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 minute ago

She has nothing to apologise for. The biat h of a bride and her drama loving, attention seeking bridal party need to apologise. Bride hardly knows her sister in law to be but is happy to make her a hated enemy right off the bat because of a freaking shirt in a room full of white shirts? She is hateful and sister should just stay away until her brothers next wedding, won't be long.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Sounds like they went nuts with a bridezilla. Send him the dry cleaning bill

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
shawngula_1 avatar
SmooshieFries
SmooshieFries
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I wore a white lace, knee length dress to my cousins wedding. But I was 13 and NO ONE in my family told me not to. Once I was older and understood this tradition I FELT AWFUL for wearing that and apologized to my cousin but she is the sweetest person and said she didn't even notice. I was pretty mad at my mom and older sister by 10 years for not telling me to chan.....wait! My sister lent me the dress! It was her white dress! WTH dress

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
