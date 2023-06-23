Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I The Jerk For Having A ‘Jacket Of Shame’ At My Wedding Just So That My Mother-In-Law Won’t Wear A Wedding Dress?”
33points
Occasions, Relationships4 hours ago

“Am I The Jerk For Having A ‘Jacket Of Shame’ At My Wedding Just So That My Mother-In-Law Won’t Wear A Wedding Dress?”

Miglė Miliūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

The dress code for a wedding might vary with each celebration; however, if there’s one rule that’s pretty standard, it’s not wearing white. Unless you’re the bride herself.

Redditor u/Rissie06 recently told the r/TwoHotTakes community about her mother-in-law wanting to wear white to her wedding. Not only that, one of the MIL’s options was an actual wedding dress. The bride-to-be at the time tried everything from hinting to straight-up asking her not to wear white, but when that didn’t help, she came up with a creative way to stop her.

In weddings nowadays, white is typically only worn by the bride

Image credits: westend61 (not the actual photo)

This bride asked her guests not to wear white and everyone seemed to have gotten the message, except for her MIL

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Rosemary Lausier (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Rissie06

The online community shared their thoughts in the comments

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Brocken Blue
Brocken Blue
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why on earth — blessed with as many colors as it is — would a person be so rude as to wear white to a wedding as a guest? Like there’s a whole äss rainbow of options folks, pick one!

3
3points
reply
The Mom
The Mom
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find this to be very clever.

1
1point
reply
Btsquestrian
Btsquestrian
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a brilliant idea! Good for her!

0
0points
reply
