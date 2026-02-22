ADVERTISEMENT

winter-olympics-funny-tweetsThere is nothing like a mass spectator event to get people’s funny bone activated. Take any major thing going on, and you won’t have to look far to find folks cracking jokes, dropping hot takes and producing memes.

The Olympic games tend to always capture people’s imagination, every four years. So we’ve gathered the best tweets about the 2026 Winter Olympics (so far) for your viewing enjoyment. Make like a bobsled team, sit down and get comfortable as you ride along this list, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet humorously comparing athletic feats in summer Olympics and 2026 Winter Olympics highlighting a 41-year-old doing a backflip.

mirrenelle Report

26points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Two athletes in team luge racing suits and helmets sliding on an icy track at the 2026 Winter Olympics event

    HoosierSpeaker Report

    26points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing you gotta be REALLY good friends.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Tweet humor about curling athletes vacuuming fast, showcasing savage and funny 2026 Winter Olympics social media commentary.

    bigcontentguy Report

    22points
    POST
    View more comments
    #4

    Tweet about Lindsey Vonn skiing in the 2026 Winter Olympics, highlighting savage and funny Olympic moments.

    Camel_Crushin Report

    21points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tweet about the Winter Olympics humorously describing downhill sliding events on wood pieces.

    TheAndrewNadeau Report

    21points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sliding on ice after strapping blades to your shoes.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #6

    Tweet about a triple-axel and Oreos, part of savage and funny tweets about the 2026 Winter Olympics.

    jessecase Report

    20points
    POST
    #7

    Tweet about cheering for the Jamaican bobsled team during the 2026 Winter Olympics with funny and savage comments.

    hidinghoney Report

    19points
    POST
    #8

    US Men's curling team in blue uniforms celebrating with brooms on ice during a Winter Olympics event.

    BobTheSuit Report

    19points
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Curling: the only Olympic sport you can medal in while holding a beer

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet humorously suggesting adding spring and fall Olympics with made-up events, related to 2026 Winter Olympics funny tweets.

    samlymatters Report

    18points
    POST
    #10

    Tweet humorously describing the 2026 Winter Olympics as crazy with athletes wearing knives or throwing themselves down mountains.

    tennisbish Report

    18points
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey - some people just want to get their rocks off!

    3
    3points
    reply
    #11

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about the 2026 Winter Olympics revealing surprising athlete ages and reactions.

    jailedamanda Report

    17points
    POST
    #12

    Tweet humor about the 2026 Winter Olympics describing the challenge of launching off a mountain and surviving.

    mldiffley Report

    17points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tweet by Matt Lindner humorously questioning the two-person luge event at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

    mattlindner Report

    17points
    POST
    View more comments
    #14

    Colorful wheeled boards stacked, humorously suggested as equipment for 2026 Winter Olympics luge event in a viral tweet.

    blondehotcoffee Report

    16points
    POST
    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No that's for practice on multi-storey car-parking station ramps when there is no ice.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    Tweet showing a man lying face down on snow at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics with funny Olympic humor.

    SickosCommittee Report

    16points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Snow-angels without your top on is so hardcore.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    Tweet about 2026 Winter Olympics humor, describing winter Olympic sports as daring challenges escalating over time.

    LeVeonBell Report

    16points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tweet about watching the 2026 Winter Olympics and realizing a moment is not as good as it first seemed.

    SamRobertsComms Report

    14points
    POST
    #18

    Tweet about the 2026 Winter Olympics referencing wealth and possibility, with engagement icons below the text.

    JoePostingg Report

    14points
    POST
    bobcameron avatar
    fly on the wall
    fly on the wall
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of those athletes live at or below the poverty line while chasing their Olympic dream.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #19

    Tweet humor about the 2026 Winter Olympics showing colorful costumes resembling stovetop espresso makers.

    scottygb Report

    13points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're all wearing pumps! 🤣🤣

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Tweet joking about the 2026 Winter Olympics and the oversized puffer jacket worn while holding country names on ice.

    shaidivadance Report

    13points
    POST
    starlight-hd avatar
    EmbersAreOut
    EmbersAreOut
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This person’s profile picture is Mikhail Shaidorov (aka the mens figure skating gold medalist!)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Woman reporter on ice rink wearing glasses and purple jacket, caption reads "Dave's Mom" in 2026 Winter Olympics coverage tweet.

    ByMattWild Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #22

    Tweet showing Olive Garden takeout bag and water as a funny moment related to 2026 Winter Olympics watching at home.

    JackMitchellLNK Report

    13points
    POST
    shelleykeenan avatar
    Shelley Keenan
    Shelley Keenan
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But, what did you get??

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    A person in a silver padded outfit and ski goggles holding a sign labeled Germania during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

    MikeBeauvais Report

    13points
    POST
    #24

    Tweet humorously describing becoming personally invested in the 2026 Winter Olympics after casual watching.

    foster_type Report

    12points
    POST
    #25

    Tweet poking fun at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony with humorous and savage commentary on its odd moments.

    jarvis_best Report

    12points
    POST
    #26

    Athlete in Venom-themed helmet competing in 2026 Winter Olympics skeleton event with humorous fan tweet shown.

    AshCrossan Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    Tweet humorously comparing Olympic ski jumpers' speed and risks to panic attacks, highlighting funny 2026 Winter Olympics moments.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    11points
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had classmates who did that. They were so cool. They had an attendance exemption because they participated in international competitions. So they hardly showed up in class during the winter months. Either they were travelling to some ski slope, in training sessions or they were partying hard with their mates. All for the sake of winning some medals. One of these guys had a street in our small town named after him after he won the ski championship (I don't know which one). Of course all the girls in school were in love with them, but they were too aloof.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    Tweet about DJing on an ice booth at 2026 Winter Olympics, featuring Olympic rings on the ice DJ booth.

    scottygb Report

    11points
    POST
    #29

    Tweet about enjoying curling without fully understanding it, part of savage and funny tweets about 2026 Winter Olympics.

    AdamParkhomenko Report

    11points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Humorous tweet about the 2026 Winter Olympics featuring a ski jumper with Olympic gear and mountains behind.

    flapprdotnet Report

    11points
    POST
    #31

    Tweet humorously discussing figure skating backflips and mentions Ilia Malinin, related to 2026 Winter Olympics tweets.

    nicolefshirman Report

    11points
    POST
    akraven avatar
    AKRaven
    AKRaven
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surya Bonaly Was the first

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    Tweet showing a bald eagle overpowering a goose, humorously relating to savage and funny tweets about 2026 Winter Olympics.

    Playteaux1 Report

    11points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a similar pic - 2 eagles k****d and ate a goose right on my frozen lake. Apparently they only do it in winter when food is scarce. Pic below since it will get hidden.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #33

    Group of athletes in yellow uniforms laughing and waving during the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony parade.

    scottygb Report

    11points
    POST
    jjorst avatar
    J Jorst
    J Jorst
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It that not DHL with go faster stripes?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    Tweet humorously contrasts Olympics expert commentary with a casual fan’s remarks about the 2026 Winter Olympics.

    SlavaMalamud Report

    11points
    POST
    #35

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about the 2026 Winter Olympics joking about mastering a sport before the games.

    goalietaps Report

    10points
    POST
    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then ski-jumping is for you - any steeply sloped roof facing a swimming pool will do to practice on.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Tweet about watching curling and women’s hockey during the 2026 Winter Olympics with a humorous sports fan tone.

    applessquabble Report

    10points
    POST
    #37

    Collage of Austria's Benjamin Karl celebrating 2026 Winter Olympics snowboard gold by quickly removing layers of ski clothing.

    rodger Report

    10points
    POST
    arkangl60 avatar
    Gabby M
    Gabby M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good thing he isn't a female speed skater!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #38

    Tweet about the 2026 Winter Olympics comparing its unique appeal to the familiarity of the summer Olympics.

    JakeAnbinder Report

    10points
    POST
    #39

    Tweet discussing the humorous and savage take on the 2026 Winter Olympics comparing summer and winter events.

    loudmouthjulia Report

    10points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Tweet showing two athletes in a sled during the 2026 Winter Olympics, part of funny and savage reactions to the event.

    yeeeerika Report

    10points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You get started in this sport by sledding with your younger sibling on your lap. 😁

    1
    1point
    reply
    #41

    Man in coat and jeans on a swing set with snow around, illustrating a funny tweet about the 2026 Winter Olympics.

    svershbow Report

    10points
    POST
    starlight-hd avatar
    EmbersAreOut
    EmbersAreOut
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ive got a countdown set to Worlds in March im so ready for Ilia’s comeback. (And perhaps Misha’s panda Gala again)

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #42

    Funny tweet about winter Olympic sports humorously going down a big slide during 2026 Winter Olympics event.

    jasonbrownsquad Report

    9points
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A 100 km/h slide

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Tweet screenshot showing a comedic scene related to the 2026 Winter Olympics with actors in a humorous setting.

    ShooterMcGavin Report

    9points
    POST
    #44

    Tweet humorously suggesting curling would be better played drunk, illustrating savage and funny tweets about the 2026 Winter Olympics.

    thejacqinthebox Report

    9points
    POST
    #45

    Tweet humorously describing a strategy for winning the ski biathlon, related to 2026 Winter Olympics tweets.

    Danny_McMoomins Report

    9points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An excerpt from 'Memoirs' by Claudine Longet.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #46

    Blurry dog wearing colorful clothes holding toy, tweet humor about 2026 Winter Olympics athletes risking their lives.

    sphaeroscar Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the guys needed stitches in his face after he slipped and fell on the ice. Can't remember which country.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #47

    Tweet from the 2026 Winter Olympics showing a woman using Italian hand gestures during the Milano Cortina 2026 opening ceremony.

    Olympics Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That part of the opening ceremony was SO bad. It was a skit where her microphone wasn't working so she had to communicate by hand gestures. We get the stereotype, but it really wasn't funny.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #48

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about the 2026 Winter Olympics comparing Costco to a Winter Olympic sport.

    KleinschmidtJD Report

    7points
    POST
    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    High-wire walking over a frozen lake wearing full arctic gear in a blizzard

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Tweet showing the Jamaican bobsled team with fans and athletes, humorously highlighting the 2026 Winter Olympics moment.

    RagingDogFart Report

    7points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Tweet about people watching long hours of curling at the 2026 Winter Olympics, highlighting a funny observation on attention spans.

    katharineumm Report

    7points
    POST
    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an old guy, curling has its attractions: it's the only sport I can get up and go take a pee and still not miss any of the action.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    Person surrounded by multiple screens watching and trying to keep up with every 2026 Winter Olympics game live.

    girlsclubsports Report

    7points
    POST
    #52

    Tweet about the 2026 Winter Olympics humorously describing watching confusing sports while being emotionally invested.

    nothowyouhoped Report

    7points
    POST
    #53

    Tweet about the 2026 Winter Olympics mentioning the goofy stance for big air in skiing with humorous and savage tone.

    robyn_emz Report

    6points
    POST
    #54

    Tweet showing people wearing oversized historical character heads at the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

    ellabrockway Report

    5points
    POST
    #55

    Woman in red jacket and hat taking a photo of Winter Olympics crowd reacting to incident during 2026 event.

    ozdale Report

    5points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!