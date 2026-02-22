55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics
winter-olympics-funny-tweetsThere is nothing like a mass spectator event to get people’s funny bone activated. Take any major thing going on, and you won’t have to look far to find folks cracking jokes, dropping hot takes and producing memes.
The Olympic games tend to always capture people’s imagination, every four years. So we’ve gathered the best tweets about the 2026 Winter Olympics (so far) for your viewing enjoyment. Make like a bobsled team, sit down and get comfortable as you ride along this list, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
No that's for practice on multi-storey car-parking station ramps when there is no ice.
Lots of those athletes live at or below the poverty line while chasing their Olympic dream.
This person’s profile picture is Mikhail Shaidorov (aka the mens figure skating gold medalist!)
I had classmates who did that. They were so cool. They had an attendance exemption because they participated in international competitions. So they hardly showed up in class during the winter months. Either they were travelling to some ski slope, in training sessions or they were partying hard with their mates. All for the sake of winning some medals. One of these guys had a street in our small town named after him after he won the ski championship (I don't know which one). Of course all the girls in school were in love with them, but they were too aloof.
I have a similar pic - 2 eagles k****d and ate a goose right on my frozen lake. Apparently they only do it in winter when food is scarce. Pic below since it will get hidden.
Then ski-jumping is for you - any steeply sloped roof facing a swimming pool will do to practice on.
You get started in this sport by sledding with your younger sibling on your lap. 😁
Ive got a countdown set to Worlds in March im so ready for Ilia’s comeback. (And perhaps Misha’s panda Gala again)
One of the guys needed stitches in his face after he slipped and fell on the ice. Can't remember which country.
That part of the opening ceremony was SO bad. It was a skit where her microphone wasn't working so she had to communicate by hand gestures. We get the stereotype, but it really wasn't funny.
High-wire walking over a frozen lake wearing full arctic gear in a blizzard
As an old guy, curling has its attractions: it's the only sport I can get up and go take a pee and still not miss any of the action.
Nothing about the dog coming in third in the women's cross country skiing qualifier. He deserves the Bronze!
In the opening ceremony, the athletes' representative should include the promise "... to know no fear".
