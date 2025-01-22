ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to share some of the newest photos captured by Ossi Saarinen, a talented photographer from Espoo, Finland. In the past, we’ve featured some of his remarkable work showcasing wildlife in its most authentic moments. From playful foxes to tranquil birds, Ossi’s photography beautifully captures the raw charm and wonder of animals in their natural habitats.

We reached out to Ossi and asked him a few questions to learn more about his work. The photographer shared which species he enjoys capturing in his images the most: “My favorite species to photograph at the moment is the Eurasian lynx. It’s a very rarely seen, rare, shy and elusive animal that has always fascinated me. I’ve been lucky to see them several times but I still spend all possible time searching for them. 99% of the time is searching or waiting and only 1% is actually seeing and photographing.”

More info: Instagram | soosseli.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

A fluffy owl captured by a Finnish photographer, perched on a branch with its beak open.

soosseli Report

When asked about the challenges he faces while photographing animals in their natural habitats, Saarinen responded: “The biggest challenge for me nowadays is finding the animals. As I’m focusing more on rarely seen species, it requires a lot of time and patience to get any footage of them. My passion for nature and the animals is so big that I never feel bored of trying and I don’t feel disappointed even when I don’t find anything. I know that the more effort I have for some goal, the better it feels when I finally succeed.”
    #2

    A seal rests on rocks by the water at sunset, captured by a Finnish photographer.

    soosseli Report

    #3

    A fox captured mid-air by a Finnish photographer in a raw moment, leaping above another animal in a grassy area.

    soosseli Report

    The photographer continued: “Another challenge is often the conditions. I go out in any possible weather. The temperature may drop to -30 degrees Celsius, and to be able to spend hours or days in nature, I must be well prepared. Any weather can be survived with the right gear, but even well prepared, it still often gets cold, wet and uncomfortable.”

    #4

    A Finnish photographer captures a silhouette of a duckling with glowing backlight on water.

    soosseli Report

    #5

    Squirrel captured by Finnish photographer perched on a tree branch, displaying natural behavior.

    soosseli Report

    The Finnish photographer also shared more about a significant experience he had while photographing wildlife: “My most memorable moment in nature happened last spring when I was sitting in the forest, waiting for a lynx to appear in a nearby field. Suddenly the lynx was standing right behind me, the distance being at closest only 6 meters. The lynx didn’t seem to be scared of me at all. It was something that I didn’t think would ever happen.”
    #6

    Finnish photographer captures a seal resting on a rock in a natural setting.

    soosseli Report

    #7

    A raccoon dog in a forest, captured by a Finnish photographer in a raw moment.

    soosseli Report

    Finally, we asked Ossi to share the message he hopes his photography conveys to people about the natural world: “Through my work, I want to inspire people to spend more time in nature and to observe and learn about it. And when people learn about nature, I believe they will also respect it more and want to protect it. I want people to realize that if we want to enjoy nature in the future as well, we have to stop destroying it.”
    #8

    Fluffy animal captured in its natural setting by Finnish photographer, with warm sunset in the background.

    soosseli Report

    #9

    Two swans gliding on a misty lake, captured by a Finnish photographer in a serene moment.

    soosseli Report

    #10

    Moose standing in a misty field, captured by Finnish photographer, surrounded by dense forest.

    soosseli Report

    #11

    A lynx sleeping peacefully in the forest, photographed by a Finnish photographer capturing raw animal moments.

    soosseli Report

    #12

    Sleeping lynx on moss captured by Finnish photographer against a sunset backdrop, showcasing raw animal moments.

    soosseli Report

    #13

    Lynx paws on a log in forest setting, captured by a Finnish photographer in a raw animal moment.

    soosseli Report

    #14

    Wild lynx captured in a raw moment, tongue out, in a forest setting by a Finnish photographer.

    soosseli Report

    #15

    Animals captured by Finnish photographer in a vibrant, colorful setting with blurred city lights in the background.

    soosseli Report

    #16

    Photographer captures a tiny bird perched on a branch, showcasing nature's beauty in a raw moment.

    soosseli Report

    #17

    A grouse in a forest, captured by Finnish photographer, displaying its tail and calling amidst tall trees.

    soosseli Report

    #18

    Close-up photo of a lynx by Finnish photographer, capturing its intense gaze and natural beauty.

    soosseli Report

    #19

    Finnish photographer captures a squirrel perched on a tree, showcasing its natural beauty in a raw moment.

    soosseli Report

    #20

    Flying squirrel captured mid-air by Finnish photographer in a forest setting during sunset.

    soosseli Report

    #21

    Three deer captured by a Finnish photographer in a misty forest setting.

    soosseli Report

    #22

    Finnish photographer captures a lynx in nature, highlighting its raw beauty and intense gaze amidst a natural backdrop.

    soosseli Report

    #23

    Young lynx captured by Finnish photographer in its natural habitat, standing alert on grass.

    soosseli Report

    #24

    Finnish photographer captures a bird perched on snow, showcasing its natural beauty in a raw moment.

    soosseli Report

    #25

    Lynx perched on a mossy hill captured by Finnish photographer during golden hour.

    soosseli Report

    #26

    Silhouette of an animal captured by a Finnish photographer, walking in a forest during sunset.

    soosseli Report

    #27

    Finnish photographer captures a crested tit bird perched on rocks amidst a natural setting.

    soosseli Report

    #28

    Finnish Photographer captures a lynx in the wild, partially hidden by forest greenery.

    soosseli Report

    #29

    Young fox photographed in a forest, showcasing its natural beauty and raw moment against a sunlit background.

    soosseli Report

    #30

    Finnish photographer captures an owl perched on a branch at night, highlighted against a dark background.

    soosseli Report

    #31

    A small bird perched on a branch, captured by Finnish photographer, against a vibrant autumnal background.

    soosseli Report

    #32

    Lynx resting on a moss-covered hill, captured by a Finnish photographer in a raw moment.

    soosseli Report

    #33

    A lynx captured by a Finnish photographer in a raw moment, stretching with a focused gaze in a natural setting.

    soosseli Report

    #34

    Seabird standing on a rock in the rain, captured by a Finnish photographer.

    soosseli Report

    #35

    Animals captured by Finnish photographer in a forest at dawn, silhouettes of deer visible in the misty blue scenery.

    soosseli Report

    #36

    Wild lynx captured by Finnish photographer, gazing intensely with a blurred sunset background.

    soosseli Report

    #37

    Young fox captured by Finnish photographer, sitting in a natural setting with wooden background.

    soosseli Report

    #38

    Bison stand in a snowy field, captured by Finnish photographer in a raw moment.

    soosseli Report

    #39

    Bear in a misty field, captured by a Finnish photographer, showcasing animals in their raw moments.

    soosseli Report

    #40

    Wild lynx in a natural field, captured by a Finnish photographer, showcasing raw animal moments.

    soosseli Report

    #41

    Squirrel captured by Finnish photographer, holding a pine cone on a tree branch in a raw moment.

    soosseli Report

    #42

    Two swans in a serene setting, displaying raw moments in nature at sunrise, by a Finnish photographer.

    soosseli Report

    #43

    A lynx in its raw moment, captured in a dense Finnish forest by a photographer.

    soosseli Report

    #44

    Silhouette of a fox at sunset, captured by a Finnish photographer showing animals in their raw moments.

    soosseli Report

    #45

    Silhouette of an animal in a misty sunrise, captured by a Finnish photographer.

    soosseli Report

    #46

    Two moose in a misty field captured by a Finnish photographer, showcasing animals in their raw moments.

    soosseli Report

