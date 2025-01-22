ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to share some of the newest photos captured by Ossi Saarinen, a talented photographer from Espoo, Finland. In the past, we’ve featured some of his remarkable work showcasing wildlife in its most authentic moments. From playful foxes to tranquil birds, Ossi’s photography beautifully captures the raw charm and wonder of animals in their natural habitats.

We reached out to Ossi and asked him a few questions to learn more about his work. The photographer shared which species he enjoys capturing in his images the most: “My favorite species to photograph at the moment is the Eurasian lynx. It’s a very rarely seen, rare, shy and elusive animal that has always fascinated me. I’ve been lucky to see them several times but I still spend all possible time searching for them. 99% of the time is searching or waiting and only 1% is actually seeing and photographing.”

More info: Instagram | soosseli.com | Facebook | x.com