45 Captivating Photographs Of Wild Animals By Ossi Saarinen
Meet Ossi Saarinen, a 26-year-old nature photographer from Espoo, Finland. He's passionate about wildlife and capturing the beauty of the natural world. Whether he's exploring his local surroundings or traveling to new countries, Ossi's lens is always focused on showcasing the everyday wonders of nature.
Through his photos, Ossi aims to inspire people to appreciate and value the world around them. His images have been featured in newspapers, online articles, and even his own book published in 2019.
Scroll down to explore the captivating pictures of Ossi Saarinen!
More info: Instagram | soosseli.com | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com
I am sometimes embarrassed by the reaction I always have to baby raccoons, but I admit I always get a little squishy.
Ossi has been passionate about the natural world and wild animals from a young age. He writes, "After starting a degree in natural sciences at Helsinki University, I decided to fully focus on my photography career. I spend most of my time observing and photographing nature near my home, but also enjoy traveling to other countries and exploring new locations."
I will NEVER not upvote a fox image! Beautiful!!!!
Aww those teenie tiny eyes are to DIE for!!!!
OK, these photos are getting to me. I melting into a squishy pile of goo. These are so wonderful!
And even in a picture featuring a dead animal.......I love foxes too much to not like the photo. The little guy has gotta eat!
These photographs are absolutely stunning! Thank you so very much!
I love that foxes were in the majority of these photos!
