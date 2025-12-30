ADVERTISEMENT

Time really does fly. And when you look back at 2025, we’re sure you’ve collected a mix of moments: some joyful, some challenging, and everything in between. As the year winds down, it feels especially important to pause, breathe, and hold onto the things that make us feel a little lighter.

So today, we’ve rounded up a collection of positive, wholesome facts from an Instagram page that’s all about spreading warmth. Consider this a gentle reminder that there’s still plenty of good out there. Keep scrolling and head into the new year with a smile.