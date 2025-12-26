ADVERTISEMENT

Hard to believe, but 2025 is almost over. And what a wild, culture-packed year it’s been. Social media was bursting with iconic memes, unforgettable shows and films, standout moments in music, fashion, art, and everything in between.

From the Labubu obsession to the Coldplay concert scandal and the historic election of America’s first pope, we’re counting down the biggest pop culture moments of the year.