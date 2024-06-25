ADVERTISEMENT

Some artists don't settle for a single success and continue to seek new outlets for their talent. Tom Toro is no different. You might remember him from our last post where we featured some of his single-panel cartoons. Today, we're thrilled to present you with Tom’s adorable comic series, ‘Home Free.’ This series is quite different from his other works, featuring heartwarming situations in the lives of kids, particularly the main character, Milo Szabo, who discovers the world together with his friends—both human and animal—adding even more cuteness to the series.

We wanted to learn more about this wholesome series directly from its creator. That's why we reached out to Tom, who kindly answered our questions. First, the artist shared the inspiration behind 'Home Free': “The genesis of ‘Home Free’ began during the pandemic. We were holed up at home with our 5-year-old boy, desperate for ways to entertain ourselves without becoming totally addicted to screens, so I dug up my old collections of Calvin and Hobbes comics. Over the next year, we probably read them from beginning to end a dozen times. It was pure joy. Experiencing the comic anew through the eyes of my kid, while discovering a deeper appreciation for it from a parental vantage point, was revelatory. I had always wanted to create a comic strip, but this rekindled my desire to give it a shot, and I was very lucky to find a creative partner in Andrews McMeel to develop the concept of what would become ‘Home Free.’”

