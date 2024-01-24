ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Toro is a prolific cartoonist and author, known for his contribution of over 200 cartoons to The New Yorker since 2010. A finalist for the National Cartoonist Society Reuben Award in 2020, Toro is also the mind behind the syndicated comic strip Home Free.

As a lecturer represented by Cassidy & Fishman, Toro shares his expertise in cartoon art. His academic background includes attending NYU graduate film school, producing films featured at major festivals like Sundance and Cannes, and an undergraduate degree from Yale, where he was notably the captain of the national-champion lightweight rowing team and cartoon editor for the Yale Herald. Born in El Cerrito, California, Tom now resides in Portland, Oregon, with his family and pet.

More info: gocomics.com | Instagram | tomtoro.com