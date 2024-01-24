ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Toro is a prolific cartoonist and author, known for his contribution of over 200 cartoons to The New Yorker since 2010. A finalist for the National Cartoonist Society Reuben Award in 2020, Toro is also the mind behind the syndicated comic strip Home Free. 

As a lecturer represented by Cassidy & Fishman, Toro shares his expertise in cartoon art. His academic background includes attending NYU graduate film school, producing films featured at major festivals like Sundance and Cannes, and an undergraduate degree from Yale, where he was notably the captain of the national-champion lightweight rowing team and cartoon editor for the Yale Herald. Born in El Cerrito, California, Tom now resides in Portland, Oregon, with his family and pet.

More info: gocomics.com | Instagram | tomtoro.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Meet Tom Toro's Fun Single-Panel Comics

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!