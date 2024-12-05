ADVERTISEMENT

There seems to be no limit to what people are willing to share on the Internet. Past traumas, political views, medical concerns, and personal relationships are just a few things netizens frequently overshare about online. This can surely be a great way to vent out intense emotions and reduce stress. However, some take it to the extreme, posting about things that probably shouldn’t remain forever on the internet. Those who specifically overshare their unhinged thoughts and experiences on TikTok end up on the ‘Wild TikToksX page. Get ready to find some trauma-dumping and oddly specific statements below as you scroll through and be sure to upvote the ones that involuntarily made you raise your eyebrows.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

wildtiktokss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #34

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #50

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #79

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #86

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #93

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Weird-Unhinged-TikTok-Screenshots

    wildtiktokss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!