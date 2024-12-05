ADVERTISEMENT

There seems to be no limit to what people are willing to share on the Internet. Past traumas, political views, medical concerns, and personal relationships are just a few things netizens frequently overshare about online. This can surely be a great way to vent out intense emotions and reduce stress. However, some take it to the extreme, posting about things that probably shouldn’t remain forever on the internet. Those who specifically overshare their unhinged thoughts and experiences on TikTok end up on the ‘Wild TikToks’ X page. Get ready to find some trauma-dumping and oddly specific statements below as you scroll through and be sure to upvote the ones that involuntarily made you raise your eyebrows.