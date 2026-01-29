ADVERTISEMENT

What was meant to be a simple TikTok review of cream cheese quickly spiraled into something entirely different after online viewers became distracted by one unexpected detail.

Janet Marie, a New York native who goes by @glammy1217 on TikTok, went viral after passionately endorsing her favorite cream cheese brand.

But instead of debating bagels or spreads, social media users zeroed in on her voluminous bob, turning the video into a meme-filled spectacle that has racked up over 4.7 million views and over 476,000 likes.

Highlights A simple New York cream cheese review exploded online, reaching over 4.7 million views due to the creator's high-volume hairstyle.

Janet Marie leaned into "helmet head" jokes, gaining 42,000 followers by promising a hair tutorial.

The TikToker surprised fans by revealing she has been a professional hairdresser since the age of 15.

Janet won over the internet with her self-deprecating humor and clever beauty hacks, including using eyeshadow to hide gray roots.

A TikToker’s cream cheese review went viral for an unexpected detail, as viewers could not stop talking about it

Woman holding a container of cream cheese, sharing her review that sparked internet buzz for all the wrong reasons.

Image credits: glammy1217

In a video posted on January 22, Janet Marie confidently declared, “I’m from New York,” before laying down what she called the ultimate truth about bagels and cream cheese.

“There’s only one cream cheese you gotta have with your bagel — Temptee. Right? It’s so fluffy. Nothing has a better taste,” she said, adding that she hated when bagel shops slapped on “a big, hard lump” of generic cream cheese.

The clip quickly drew attention as numerous netizens focused on Janet’s dramatically rounded, high-volume bob.

Comment on social media from user530689 humorously discussing a woman’s cream cheese review sparking internet buzz.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously, related to a woman’s cream cheese review sparking internet buzz.

One user described it as “almost a perfect circle”, while another joked that it had “its own gravitational pull.”

While the review itself was passionate, most viewers barely heard a word of it.

“Listened for the cream cheese, stayed for the bob,” one commenter wrote.

“Babe f the cream cheese… what hair spray are we using?!!!” asked another.

“I was PRAYING it was a hair tutorial,” someone else admitted.

As the jokes piled up, Janet’s hair officially set the stage for her next move.

Janet Marie’s bob became a full-blown meme, pushing her in an unexpected new direction online

Woman wearing a bagel around her head, sharing a cream cheese review that sparked internet buzz and reactions.

Image credits: erintraicene

Interestingly, Janet reacted to the fans’ comments, and two days later, she returned to TikTok to acknowledge the online chaos.

“I have to tell you, the comments on my cream cheese video had me choking, you guys,” she said. “Somebody even called me helmet head. What the frig? But I laughed out loud, literally.”

Woman smiling in a kitchen, discussing her cream cheese review that sparked internet buzz for all the wrong reasons.

Image credits: glammy1217

Rather than pushing back, she leaned into the moment and encouraged viewers to share the video. She noted that if she hit 5,000 followers, she would reveal her hair routine.

“I’ll do my hair tutorial,” she promised. “I’ll show you how to do my hair.”

Instantly, the internet took that as a challenge, and her following ballooned past the goal almost immediately.

Janet’s hair tutorial made the internet fall harder for her humor

Screenshot of a social media comment praising an almost perfect circle, related to a woman’s cream cheese review sparking internet buzz.

Middle-aged woman with shoulder-length hair and beige top giving a cream cheese review sparking internet buzz.

Image credits: glammy1217

By January 29, Janet had amassed over 42,000 followers and uploaded a three-minute hair tutorial explaining exactly how she achieves her signature volume.

“I cut my own hair, I color my own hair — I’ve been a hairdresser since I was 15 years old,” she explained, detailing her decades of experience with hair and makeup.

She walked viewers through her process step by step, from root products to teasing techniques, and even name-dropped her favorite hairspray.

Woman with shoulder-length hair sharing a cream cheese review that sparked internet buzz and reactions online.

Image credits: glammy1217

“You’re all laughing and making fun, but this is my thing,” she said. “Just don’t be really mean… this is fun for me.”

Her video quickly garnered admiration from her fans. “We made the right person famous,” one viewer commented, while another added, “My bob asked me to tell your bob that she’s flawless.”

Even unlikely viewers chimed in, with one adding, “I’m a dude with a bald spot and watched the whole thing with dedicated interest.”

And Janet wasn’t done sharing.

Janet has been embracing the bob meme as she continues to share more hair tips with her online fans

Social media comment from a woman mentioning cream cheese and hair spray, sparking internet buzz and reactions.

Comment on a social media post reacting to a woman's cream cheese review causing internet buzz and mixed reactions.

In a follow-up video, Janet revealed another tip to her followers on how she hides gray roots using makeup.

“I got a quick fix here — Bobby Brown blonde eyeshadow,” she said, casually demonstrating how she touches up her roots. “Nobody’s gonna know. Well… you’re gonna know. Don’t tell anybody.”

The response was once again overwhelmingly supportive as several fans praised her confidence and humor.

“Never stop making videos, please,” wrote one, while another added, “I’d make you my emergency contact.”

“The genius tip we all needed today,” said a third.

“I heard nothing, I’m reading the comments,” wrote one netizen

Screenshot of a social media comment reading I teased right over to the comments, related to woman’s cream cheese review.

Animated character resembling a woman in a pink dress holding a microphone, related to woman’s cream cheese review internet buzz.

Image credits: jo.milann

Animated woman with styled brown hair and pink blouse appearing excited while reviewing cream cheese online.

Image credits: user8741303519060

Middle-aged woman with voluminous hair wearing peach sweater during a cream cheese review sparking internet buzz.

Image credits: Cortney2113

Woman’s face edited onto dandelion seed head against green background, representing cream cheese review internet buzz.

Image credits: rednoot_justeat

Stop-motion animated woman with brown bob haircut knitting yarn, illustrating woman’s cream cheese review internet buzz concept.

Image credits: tom.elk

Man wearing large round helmet and black armor, with a serious expression, reflecting internet buzz about cream cheese review.

Image credits: dan_usry

Cat wearing a green fruit peel helmet, unrelated to woman’s cream cheese review sparking internet buzz.

Image credits: rednoot_justeat

Profile photo of a woman commenting on social media about a cream cheese review sparking internet buzz.

Man in a suit commenting online about a woman's cream cheese review sparking internet buzz with high engagement.

Social media comment about cream cheese, highlighting humor and sparking internet buzz in an online discussion.

Social media comment responding to a woman's cream cheese review that sparked internet buzz and controversy.

Comment on social media by user Rena Toomey reacting humorously, related to woman’s cream cheese review sparking internet buzz.

Comment from user Jordan with a blurred expletive praising a hairstyle, showing high engagement with over 14,000 likes.

Comment on video about cream cheese review, with username caroline expressing surprise and asking about hair styling.

Comment from Speak Easy SLP praising someone as flawless, related to woman’s cream cheese review sparking internet buzz.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to a woman’s cream cheese review sparking internet buzz.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman's hair routine with high engagement, related to cream cheese review buzz.

Social media comment by MrsDeanaJenkins humorously stating she tripped getting hair, sparking internet buzz on cream cheese review.

Social media comment saying This Bob is ACTIVATED with fire emoji and 1981 likes, related to woman’s cream cheese review buzz.

Comment from Josiah saying Hair tutorial IMMEDIATELY, related to woman’s cream cheese review internet buzz discussion.

Comment by tommybracco saying You have my attention with eye emojis, related to woman’s cream cheese review internet buzz.