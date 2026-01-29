Woman’s Cream Cheese Review Sparks Internet Buzz For All The Wrong Reasons

What was meant to be a simple TikTok review of cream cheese quickly spiraled into something entirely different after online viewers became distracted by one unexpected detail.
Janet Marie, a New York native who goes by @glammy1217 on TikTok, went viral after passionately endorsing her favorite cream cheese brand.
But instead of debating bagels or spreads, social media users zeroed in on her voluminous bob, turning the video into a meme-filled spectacle that has racked up over 4.7 million views and over 476,000 likes.
In a video posted on January 22, Janet Marie confidently declared, “I’m from New York,” before laying down what she called the ultimate truth about bagels and cream cheese.
“There’s only one cream cheese you gotta have with your bagel — Temptee. Right? It’s so fluffy. Nothing has a better taste,” she said, adding that she hated when bagel shops slapped on “a big, hard lump” of generic cream cheese.
The clip quickly drew attention as numerous netizens focused on Janet’s dramatically rounded, high-volume bob.
One user described it as “almost a perfect circle”, while another joked that it had “its own gravitational pull.”
While the review itself was passionate, most viewers barely heard a word of it.
“Listened for the cream cheese, stayed for the bob,” one commenter wrote.
“Babe f the cream cheese… what hair spray are we using?!!!” asked another.
“I was PRAYING it was a hair tutorial,” someone else admitted.
As the jokes piled up, Janet’s hair officially set the stage for her next move.
Janet Marie’s bob became a full-blown meme, pushing her in an unexpected new direction online
Interestingly, Janet reacted to the fans’ comments, and two days later, she returned to TikTok to acknowledge the online chaos.
“I have to tell you, the comments on my cream cheese video had me choking, you guys,” she said. “Somebody even called me helmet head. What the frig? But I laughed out loud, literally.”
Rather than pushing back, she leaned into the moment and encouraged viewers to share the video. She noted that if she hit 5,000 followers, she would reveal her hair routine.
“I’ll do my hair tutorial,” she promised. “I’ll show you how to do my hair.”
Instantly, the internet took that as a challenge, and her following ballooned past the goal almost immediately.
Janet’s hair tutorial made the internet fall harder for her humor
By January 29, Janet had amassed over 42,000 followers and uploaded a three-minute hair tutorial explaining exactly how she achieves her signature volume.
“I cut my own hair, I color my own hair — I’ve been a hairdresser since I was 15 years old,” she explained, detailing her decades of experience with hair and makeup.
She walked viewers through her process step by step, from root products to teasing techniques, and even name-dropped her favorite hairspray.
“You’re all laughing and making fun, but this is my thing,” she said. “Just don’t be really mean… this is fun for me.”
Her video quickly garnered admiration from her fans. “We made the right person famous,” one viewer commented, while another added, “My bob asked me to tell your bob that she’s flawless.”
Even unlikely viewers chimed in, with one adding, “I’m a dude with a bald spot and watched the whole thing with dedicated interest.”
And Janet wasn’t done sharing.
Janet has been embracing the bob meme as she continues to share more hair tips with her online fans
In a follow-up video, Janet revealed another tip to her followers on how she hides gray roots using makeup.
“I got a quick fix here — Bobby Brown blonde eyeshadow,” she said, casually demonstrating how she touches up her roots. “Nobody’s gonna know. Well… you’re gonna know. Don’t tell anybody.”
The response was once again overwhelmingly supportive as several fans praised her confidence and humor.
“Never stop making videos, please,” wrote one, while another added, “I’d make you my emergency contact.”
“The genius tip we all needed today,” said a third.
“I heard nothing, I’m reading the comments,” wrote one netizen
