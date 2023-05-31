Instagram Account Shares Beautiful Photos Taken On The Street Or In Public Places (48 New Pics)
Street photography is quite an exciting endeavor. It involves wandering around urban environments with your camera, ready to capture the spontaneous, unposed moments of life unfolding around you. From people commuting to work, children playing, to an elderly couple quietly enjoying a park, these are the scenes that tell the stories of countless cities around the world. But it's not just about the people. It's about framing the unfiltered realities of the cities themselves — the graffiti, the neon lights at dusk, and the towering architecture.
The "Street Photographers" Instagram page does exactly that by featuring interesting street photographs from all around the world. That being said, if you'd love to see more photos from this page, then make sure to check out previous Bored Panda posts by clicking here, here, here, and here.
More info: streetphotographersfoundation.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
By Tom Bury.
By Jack Dorenman.
By Sam Pedel.
By Marco Pesaresi.
By Nina Leen.
By Life.
By Toni Schneiders.
By Joe Tabacca.
By Raquel Chicheri.
By Paul Fusco.
By Craig Whitehead.
By George Natsioulis.
By Samuel Lintaro Hopf.
By Lorenzo Catena.
By Martin Parr.
By Richard Sandler.
By Jasmina Trifoni.
By Jill Freedman.
By Brahmino.
By Dominic Dähncke.
By Michael Ochs.
By Ramunas Danisevicius.
By P.Y Tang.
By Lorca Dicorcia.
By Tony O'Shea.
By Edas Wong.
By Grég. E.
.
By Dario Mitidieri.
By Jerry Hsu.
By Natália Rudychev.
By Ivan Ferrer.
By Dan Szpara.
By Pedro Cantizani.
By Gerussi Renato.
By Zoomento.
By Daniel Frymark.
By Fredrik Axling.
By Robert Doisneau.
By Bruce Davidson.
By Richard Sandler.
By Prescott Moore Lassman.
By Kuba Abramowicz.
By Jonathan Jasberg.
By Alexander Shilov.
By Didier Vanderperre.
By Alessandro Iasevoli.
By Anthimos Ntagkas.
By Thomas Hoepker.
Some of these are simply gorgeous!
Some of these are simply gorgeous!