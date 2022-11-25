Nowadays, street photography, which aims to capture mirror reflections of society, often portrays the urban environment we live in. Street photographers go out into the streets to capture the important and little aspects of life from a stranger's perspective to create tiny time capsules of our world that can be viewed anytime.

The "Street Photographers" Instagram page could be described as a big time capsule with the platform being dedicated to featuring street photography from all around the world. The main goal of the page (and the organization behind it) is to offer a platform for up-and-coming photographers, artists, and designers to exhibit their work in order to generate opportunities and open new doors.

To see more cool street photographs, make sure to click here and here for parts 1 and 2.

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | twitter.com