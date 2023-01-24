Street photography is a fascinating way of capturing the essence of society and the urban environment we live in. It's a genre of photography that seeks to document everyday life, the hustle, and bustle of the streets, and the beauty in the ordinary. Street photographers wander the streets with the goal of capturing candid moments, the unplanned and unscripted, preserving them for posterity. They look for the reflection of society and the human condition in the most unexpected places.

The "Street Photographers" Instagram page is a curated collection of candid moments captured from all around the world. The page serves as a window into the daily life of different cities, cultures, and people. It's a platform for up-and-coming photographers to showcase their work, but also for anyone who loves street photography to discover new perspectives, emotions, and moments. The page is constantly updated with new images, each one a small time capsule of a specific moment in time, preserving it for the future.

#1

Back in 2018, an 83-year-old man named Ali Meşe thought he'd lost everything. His house had burned down in a terrible fire, leaving him homeless and without possessions. But one very important thing was saved — his tiny, blonde-furred cat.
 
Photo: Ilhami Cetin

michelle
michelle
if you guy want to feel better, do a read up on the story, He got a new home for him and ofcoz his lovely kitten

Bored Panda got in touch with Alicja Posłuszna, a hobby photographer from Poland, whose photograph of a kitty looking into a mirror through a window recently went viral after it was featured on the "Street Photographers" Instagram page. The photograph, which depicts a cat staring into a mirror, has a deeper meaning rooted in the famous Schrödinger's Cat thought experiment. As Alicja explains, "The context is the famous Schrödinger's Cat, the association is quite obvious. The role of the observer is taken over by the cat; it decides whether I am alive or not."
#2

Photo: Tavepong Pratoomwong.

Photo: Tavepong Pratoomwong.

Mihran Hovnanian
Mihran Hovnanian
We need to know ... who won this one!?!

#3

Photo: Dave Street Photo.

Photo: Dave Street Photo.

Alicja's photograph was selected to be featured on the Instagram page, which serves as a platform for up-and-coming photographers to showcase their work. As Alicja states, "My style of photography is an expression of my sense of aesthetics, imagination, and courage to be myself through what I show. Thank you to all the observers, as you also create with me through your reception. Together, the meaning emerges."
#4

Photo: Juha Metso.

Photo: Juha Metso.

#5

Photo: Vivian Maier.

Photo: Vivian Maier.

When asked about her favorite type of photograph, Alicja expresses her love for black and white photography, saying "I love black and white photography for its rawness and depth. The absence of color is what draws my attention and curiosity. Without the distractions of color, the important content can truly shine through."
#6

Photo: Shriyash Kanekar.

Photo: Shriyash Kanekar.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw this happen to a cat on a Pepe Le Pew cartoon once.

#7

Photo: Andre Kertsez.

Photo: Andre Kertsz.

Alicja's passion for photography is evident in her words and her work. She never feels burnt out, as she explains "I don't take photos out of force, unwillingly, or boredom. Photography is my passion, and I am constantly surprised by the moments when I feel compelled to take my camera in hand and embark on a photographic journey, both outside and within myself. My inspiration doesn't force me to do anything, but it whispers softly in my ear, guiding me in the present moment."
#8

Photo: Berner22.

Photo: Berner22.

#9

Photo: Ray Mercado.

Photo: Ray Mercado.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds.

For Alicja, the most rewarding part of the creative process is sharing her photographs with others. As she states, "Each stage of my photography process holds its own value for me, but the most rewarding aspect is sharing my creations with others. It's truly beautiful to see my photographs come to life in the eyes of others, as it's through their perspective that the image truly comes alive and photography truly comes to life."
#10

Photo: Sumeet.

Photo: Sumeet.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it a bird? Is it an Airplane? Yes. and Yes.

#11

Photo: Billy Dinh.

Photo: Billy Dinh.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to ride my Christmas Tree!

#12

Photo: Tomy Roy.

Photo: Tomy Roy.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Either older brothers, or dad is in charge of the kids today.

#13

Photo: Alicja Posłuszna

Photo: Alicja Posłuszna

#14

Photo: George Natsioulis.

Photo: George Natsioulis.

#15

Photo: William Vanderson.

Photo: William Vanderson.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think one of them women is Hattie Jacques.

#16

Photo: Stevem Ccurry.

Photo: Stevem Ccurry.

#17

Photo: Felix Lupa.

Photo: Felix Lupa.

#18

Photo: Richard Sandler.

Photo: Richard Sandler.

#19

Photo: Bert Hardy.

Photo: Bert Hardy.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Behind the scenes at Bored Panda, showing how they get these great pictures.

#20

Photo: Dimpy Bhalotia.

Photo: Dimpy Bhalotia.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another mythological beast from the legends.

#21

Photo: Sam Bor.

Photo: Sam Bor.

#22

Photo: Rocco Morabito.

Photo: Rocco Morabito.

Linziaj
Linziaj
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guy giving mouth to mouth after he was electrocuted I believe

#23

Photo: Robin Claire Fox.

Photo: Robin Claire Fox.

#24

Photo: Nina Kling.

Photo: Nina Kling.

#25

Photo: up-photo & film.

Photo: up-photo & film.

#26

Photo: P.Y. Tang.

Photo: P.Y. Tang.

#27

Photo: Raghu Rai.

Photo: Raghu Rai.

#28

Photo: Joseph-Philippe Bevillard.

Photo: Joseph-Philippe Bevillard.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, worried about a cig to the eye,

#29

Photo: Pedro Martinelli.

Photo: Pedro Martinelli.

#30

Photo: Pieter Hugo.

Photo: Pieter Hugo.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't tell me this is a Jerry Springer episode and she has married the iguana.

#31

Photo: Sadık Üçok.

Photo: Sadık Üçok.

#32

Photo: Lin Yung.

Photo: Lin Yung.

Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel this most days. Beautiful photo though.

#33

Photo: Willy Inselman.

Photo: Willy Inselman.

#34

Photo: Don Scott.

Photo: Don Scott.

#35

Photo: Janet Delaney.

Photo: Janet Delaney.

#36

Photo: Cornelis van Voorthuizen.

Photo: Cornelis van Voorthuizen.

#37

Photo: b o o g i e.

Photo: b o o g i e.

#38

Photo: Harshall.

Photo: Harshall.

#39

Photo: Bahadır Bermek.

Photo: Bahadır Bermek.

#40

Photo: Andrea Torrei.

Photo: Andrea Torrei.

#41

Photo: Merel Schoneveld.

Photo: Merel Schoneveld.

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*suspiciously sniffing coffee* How?

#42

Photo: Kevin Fletcher.

Photo: Kevin Fletcher.

#43

Photo: Moises Levy.

Photo: Moises Levy.

#44

Photo: Chris Niedenthal.

Photo: Chris Niedenthal.

#45

Photo: Kromirko.

Photo: Kromirko.

#46

Photo: Alan Schaller.

Photo: Alan Schaller.

#47

Photo: Moises Levy.

Photo: Moises Levy.

#48

Photo: Raghu Rai.

Photo: Raghu Rai.

#49

Photo: Elliott Erwitt.

Photo: Elliott Erwitt.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is horrific how advertising gets everywhere. Desecrating the image of Pepsi there.

#50

Photo: Adam Miller.

Photo: Adam Miller.

#51

Photo: Gary Felton.

Photo: Gary Felton.

#52

Photo: Ilyan.

Photo: Ilyan.

#53

Photo: Hanne Zaruma.

Photo: Hanne Zaruma.

Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Edited image, the tan line ain't real. Go check out the instagram account, it's full of these sorts of images and whilst they look interesting they aren't real.

