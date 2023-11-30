“Threw It At The ER Doc”: Doctor Completely Destroys Another After He Refused To Believe Patient
A surprise visit to the hospital is rarely fun. The sterile environment, unfamiliar faces, and the underlying concern for your well-being put a mountain of worries on your shoulders.
In the case of Reddit user NatureAggressive1804, the medical professional who was supposed to help also contributed to the list of anxieties.
Talking to the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ the woman explained that when her husband took her to the ER after she couldn’t stop choking, an egotistical know-it-all repeatedly brushed her aside, and it took her hours to finally find someone that could put him in his place. But luckily, they did.
This woman couldn’t stop choking, so her husband took her to the ER
Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)
But the doctor she got didn’t seem interested in helping her
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
Image source: NatureAggressive1804