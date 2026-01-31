ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know about you, but I’m a simple person with simple needs, so most of my Uber rides go something like this: request a car, get in, exchange a quick hello, then ride in peaceful silence until we arrive. A polite goodbye, boom—instant 5 stars. Beautiful.

Naturally though, it’s not always like this, and sometimes more communication is involved. Usually it’s nothing special or memorable, just “traffic’s bad today” or “yeah, this weather, right?” But for these folks? Well, their drivers had something very different to say.

Instead of small talk, they got ridiculously funny messages and painfully awkward exchanges you truly can’t make up. People ended up screenshotting the chaos and sharing it online, and we’ve rounded up some of the most hilarious ones below—buckle up and enjoy.