I don’t know about you, but I’m a simple person with simple needs, so most of my Uber rides go something like this: request a car, get in, exchange a quick hello, then ride in peaceful silence until we arrive. A polite goodbye, boom—instant 5 stars. Beautiful.

Naturally though, it’s not always like this, and sometimes more communication is involved. Usually it’s nothing special or memorable, just “traffic’s bad today” or “yeah, this weather, right?” But for these folks? Well, their drivers had something very different to say.

Instead of small talk, they got ridiculously funny messages and painfully awkward exchanges you truly can’t make up. People ended up screenshotting the chaos and sharing it online, and we’ve rounded up some of the most hilarious ones below—buckle up and enjoy.

#1

Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

Chat messages between an Uber driver and passenger with funny and unhinged texts about meeting location concerns.

lilypayts Report

    #2

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Screenshot of a funny text exchange with an Uber driver expressing unexpected love in a humorous message conversation.

    ad1on Report

    #3

    Niceeee!!!!!

    Screenshot of a funny Uber driver text exchange showing a customer tipping for sharing the driver’s name Fernanda.

    Ok_Business1015 Report

    Uber was founded in 2009 by entrepreneurs Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick after they had trouble getting a cab in Paris during a snowstorm. What started as a simple idea to request rides through a smartphone app has transformed into a global transportation giant. The company launched publicly in San Francisco in 2011 and has since expanded to operate in approximately 70 countries and 15,000 cities worldwide.

    #4

    Dasher Added A Religious Tract To My Bag

    Text exchange between Uber driver and passenger discussing a religious track found in the bag from Uber drivers messages.

    BeforeThymes Report

    #5

    Driver Left Order At A Gas Station

    Text conversation showing a funny Uber Eats delivery left at a gas station instead of the customer's house.

    Intelligent-Nose-766 Report

    #6

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Chat conversation showing funny and unhinged texts from Uber drivers about unusual food orders.

    rubyyrosec Report

    The numbers behind Uber are pretty wild. The platform has over 180 million monthly active users and coordinates an average of 36 million trips and delivery orders per day. Since its inception, Uber has coordinated 64 billion trips and has grown to include not just ride-hailing, but also food delivery through Uber Eats, package delivery, and freight transport. The company now works with over 8 million drivers and couriers globally.

    #7

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Funny and unhinged text exchange between Uber driver and passenger using playful nicknames and casual tone.

    jazwelch Report

    #8

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Chat screen showing a funny text exchange from Uber drivers with a message saying cannot fly car.

    lordpenketh Report

    #9

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Screenshot of funny and unhinged text messages between an Uber driver and passenger about canceling a ride.

    evvvukas Report

    With such massive scale comes inevitable variety in experiences. When you have millions of people interacting every single day, you’re bound to get some truly memorable exchanges. While most rides are perfectly ordinary, some result in the kind of awkward or hilarious text messages that people can’t help but share online. These moments range from drivers sending oddly specific instructions to passengers asking the most bizarre questions imaginable.

    #10

    I’m A Hungry Boy

    Text message from delivery driver humorously asking who's a hungry boy, showcasing one of the funniest Uber driver texts.

    mikeymanthesyrem Report

    #11

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Text message from Uber driver Gerard explaining no place to park and not returning, with passenger replying oh my.

    zuri_leigh Report

    #12

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Screenshot of funny Uber driver texts showing a conversation about delivery instructions and driver waiting outside.

    legalliexblondde Report

    But alongside the funny stories, there are legitimate concerns that many users have raised about feeling uncomfortable or unsafe in rideshares. People have reported feeling unsafe due to drivers behaving erratically, being verbally aggressive, or making inappropriate comments during rides. Both passengers and drivers have the ability to report when they feel uncomfortable, and these concerns are taken seriously enough that accounts can be disabled for guideline violations.

    #13

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Notification from Uber Eats driver with a funny message reading nom nom nom nom in a text alert.

    1theman_nextdoor1 Report

    #14

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Text message exchange showing a funny and unhinged conversation from an Uber driver confirming pickup.

    pablit0_wit0 Report

    #15

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Text message from an unknown sender with a message about delivery, showcasing funny and unhinged texts from Uber drivers.

    cicismd Report

    One common worry is that the screening process might not catch everyone who shouldn’t be driving. Background checks can miss certain issues, and the gig economy model means rideshare drivers don’t have the same regulatory oversight that traditional taxi drivers do. There have also been situations where companies didn’t act quickly enough on customer complaints, allowing problematic drivers to keep operating for longer than they should have.

    #16

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Person wearing a hooded sweatshirt laughing while reading funny and unhinged texts from Uber drivers on a phone screen.

    user09739166732 Report

    #17

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Text messages between an Uber driver and passenger with a young man’s face below, illustrating funny Uber driver texts.

    humor Report

    #18

    Crazy Encounter

    Funny and unhinged text exchange from Uber driver about extra ranches during delivery with humorous driver reply.

    Brief-Search-6042 Report

    To address safety concerns, Uber has built several features into the app. There’s a button that connects you to emergency services and automatically shares your location and trip details with authorities. The app can also detect if your trip goes off-course or if there might have been a crash, then checks in to see if you need help. You can share your trip status with friends or family so they can track where you are in real-time.

    #19

    What Would You Do

    Text message from an Uber driver explaining they are having a rough day and will eat the food instead of delivering it.

    pichirry Report

    #20

    Bruh Can You Just Be Normal

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged text from a delivery driver named Kevin updating about an order in a humorous way.

    Dense-Ad-7590 Report

    #21

    Who Is In The Wrong Here?

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged text exchange between a customer and a delivery driver about missing food.

    thebunnywhisperer_ Report

    The app also lets you record audio during your ride, which gets encrypted and can be accessed later if you need to report something. When you communicate with your driver through the app, your actual phone numbers stay hidden from each other. There’s even a safety agent you can contact during rides if something feels off but isn’t quite an emergency situation.

    #22

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Funny text exchange between a delivery driver and customer showing a birthday message in a humorous Uber driver chat.

    u/wussup---_ Report

    #23

    Cmon Man. I Can’t Just Get My Food?

    Chat conversation screenshot showing an unhinged text exchange between an Uber driver and passenger.

    etohhh Report

    #24

    Dasher Calling Out Dairy Queen

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged text exchange from an Uber driver commenting on food safety inside an establishment.

    reddit.com Report

    For drivers, Uber does multi-step background checks looking for things like impaired driving and violent offenses. They recheck drivers at least once a year and use monitoring technology to flag new issues between those checks. The app also uses photo verification to make sure the person driving is actually the person who passed the screening.

    #25

    Messages Between Wife And Dd Driver Who Saw Our “Congrats It’s A Girl” Yard Sign

    Text message exchange showing one of the funniest and most unhinged texts from Uber drivers about a pregnancy test delivery.

    Busterchow Report

    #26

    Totally F'd Up

    Chat exchange showing funny and unhinged texts between an Uber driver and passenger about delivery instructions.

    Maldrich487 Report

    #27

    Why Avoid Cameras?

    Text message exchange showing an Uber driver asking to avoid the camera and a passenger canceling the order.

    Thinking_Neanderthal Report

    Still, even with all these tools, both riders and drivers need to stay aware. Verify the driver matches what’s in the app before getting in, sit in the back seat when you can, and trust your gut if something feels wrong. You can end a trip early if you’re uncomfortable, and the fare will usually get adjusted. No system is perfect, so knowing what safety features are available and actually using them when needed makes a real difference.

    #28

    I Mean Why Not😂

    Screenshot of a humorous text conversation from an Uber driver asking about fertility tests for his wife.

    My-yogurtcloset37 Report

    #29

    Wtf Is This LOL

    Chat messages from an Uber driver using emojis to update and thank the customer while delivering food.

    imonassid Report

    #30

    Got Pulled Over While Dashing

    Text exchange between an Uber driver and passenger showing a funny, unhinged conversation about being pulled over.

    shwidster Report

    #31

    Do You Think I Can Get My Account Back?

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged Uber driver text conversation with a creepy face meme included.

    MicrowaveToaster77 Report

    #32

    We Ordered Pizza

    Text message from Uber driver Calvin making jokes while delivering order, showcasing funny and unhinged Uber driver texts.

    Fucky0uthatswhy Report

    #33

    Thanks I Guess

    Chat text between Uber driver and customer exchanging funny and unhinged messages in a ride-sharing app conversation.

    Dangerous_Mud4740 Report

    #34

    Ayo? What Would You Do In This Situation

    Uber driver funny text exchange with customer about McDonald's delay and staying warm, showcasing unhinged humor in messages.

    wlrdy Report

    #35

    Dasher's Response To My Note Asking Them To Be Quiet

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged text conversation between an Uber driver and passenger using playful language and emojis.

    bluebabey Report

    #36

    Ok That's A New One

    Map showing delivery route with Uber driver instructions to leave package at the door in a neighborhood area.

    mikeleus Report

    #37

    Dashers Out Here Insulting You For Giving Instructions Then Stealing Your Food

    Text conversation with Uber driver humor, confused about house directions, showcasing funny and unhinged Uber driver texts.

    Lazarstein Report

    #38

    The Audacity

    Funny and unhinged text message from an Uber driver asking for a piece of pizza during a delivery chat.

    shantelkrm Report

    #39

    I Have Never Had A Customer Say This

    Text message exchange showing a customer having trouble finding a place and a funny unhinged Uber driver reply.

    Honest_Two5597 Report

    #40

    Dasher Feeling Flirtatious

    Text exchange with Uber driver Terry asking if the passenger is single, showcasing funny and unhinged Uber driver texts.

    Quieteaterma Report

    #41

    Inappropriate Customer

    Text conversation between an Uber driver and customer showing funny and unhinged messages about age and payment.

    Karistacat99 Report

    #42

    Just Give Me My Food Please And Thank You. Leave Jesus Christ Out Of It

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged text message from an Uber driver with a religious warning to repent.

    Babybundtdaddy Report

    #43

    I Messaged Her BF Too Much?

    Text message exchange between Uber driver and customer showing funny and unhinged texts from Uber drivers conversation.

    Alive_Possibility280 Report

    #44

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Chat messages between Uber driver and rider showing a wait request, featuring funny and unhinged Uber driver texts.

    jjadesullivan Report

    #45

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Screenshot of a humorous Uber driver text emphasizing passenger cooperation, safety, and seat belt laws.

    _wini.eee Report

    #46

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Screenshot of funny and unhinged texts from Uber drivers discussing being arrested and delayed.

    ladyloca247 Report

    #47

    It Finally Happened To Me 🤦🏻‍♀️

    Text exchange showing a humorous Uber driver message about order delivery and food theft claims.

    witchybytch_1 Report

    #48

    Well That’s A Pleasant Change From The Usual

    Text message conversation with a Dasher about avocados timing, showcasing one of the funniest texts from Uber drivers.

    Glittering_Fig6468 Report

    #49

    Caught Red Handed 😂

    Text exchange between Uber driver and customer showing funny messages from Uber drivers during delivery.

    tatted_gamer_666 Report

    #50

    Should I Be Worried?

    Text conversation between an Uber driver and customer about a delayed order, highlighting funny and unhinged Uber driver texts.

    ItsPittz Report

    #51

    Funniest-Uber-Drivers-Texts

    Text message exchange between an Uber driver and customer showcasing funny and unhinged Uber driver texts.

    u/wussup---_ Report

    #52

    Customer Tried To Get Me Detained Today

    Text message from an Uber driver apologizing for being late after a drop-off at a military base involving a gaming mouse request.

    The_Meme-Connoisseur Report

    #53

    Just Got The Best Response From My Dasher. Currently Loling

    Screenshot of funny text conversation with Uber driver comparing Taco Bell wait time to rare chemical's half-life in humorous message.

    CatsMakeMeHappier Report

    #54

    Why Are People Like This?

    Screenshot of a humorous text exchange between an Uber driver and customer showing unhinged Uber driver messages.

    StrengthOld9071 Report

    #55

    What Should I Think Of This???

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged text message from a delivery driver asking to stop ordering DoorDash.

    Best_Contribution578 Report

    #56

    What Is This Even About

    Chat messages between Uber driver and customer showing funny texts about ringing the doorbell and tipping.

    WeirdFirefighter9168 Report

    #57

    Never A Dull Moment

    Text message exchange between Uber driver and customer with funny and unhinged messages about order delay and police presence.

    Zarilya Report

    #58

    My Doordasher Is Stuck In The Elevator

    Text conversation showing funny and unhinged messages from an Uber driver stuck in an elevator asking for help.

    Hi_Im_Maine Report

    #59

    I Don’t Like That This Guy Knows Where I Work Now 😅

    Text exchange with Uber driver repeatedly saying hi and complimenting customer after delivery, showing funny Uber driver texts.

    Da-ph Report

    #60

    A Message My Boyfriend Received From His Dasher

    Screenshot of a funny Uber driver text conversation with a meme about double delivery and twins.

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    Should I Report My Doordash Driver For Trying To Hit On Me?

    Notification of a funny and unhinged text message from an Uber driver displayed on a phone screen.

    Particular_Ask_9235 Report

    #62

    Guy Gives Me "Choices" For A Tip, So I Moved Accordingly

    Screenshot of funny and unhinged texts from a delivery driver updating a customer about their DoorDash order in Houston.

    _plump-tyb_ Report

    #63

    Unsure How To React To This

    Text message from an Uber driver referring to a "mercy delivery" for disadvantaged customers far from typical service areas.

    QuantumCatAI Report

    #64

    To My Driver On 28 July…thank You For This Gem Of A Drop Off Photo

    Text message showing a humorous delivery confirmation with a cat held upright on a porch, featuring funny Uber driver texts.

    Ok-Search1752 Report

    #65

    Delivered To The Wrong House And They Didn’t Even Apologize

    Text message exchange showing a funny and unhinged Uber driver responding positively after wrong delivery.

    massacre078 Report

    #66

    Woke Up To This

    Text conversation screenshot featuring a confusing message from an Uber driver in a funny and unhinged exchange

    Moonfoxsun Report

    #67

    I Have Seen Horror Stories Of Bad Dashers But Never Thought I'd Get One

    Text messages between an Uber driver and passenger showing a confusing and humorous conversation.

    DefiantFungus Report

    #68

    Oddest Message In Awhile

    Text messages conversation between Uber driver and passenger with funny and unhinged texts shown on screen.

    lostsl25 Report

    #69

    Help!!! This Dasher Won’t Stop Texting Me. I Have Not Responded To Him But Does He Have My Number Or Is He Texting Through The App? I Live Alone So These Texts Are Creeping Me Out :( Thank U!

    Text messages from a delivery driver with funny and unhinged comments about a customer's age and appearance.

    inthebackofthetaxi Report

    #70

    Ever Lose An Order Because It's At A Crime Scene?

    Text conversation with an Uber driver named Danielle explaining a crime scene blocking food pickup at Checkers.

    Kaos99 Report

    #71

    He Had Me Come Out To The Car To Get It. I Had To Sign Off My Meeting

    Text conversation between an Uber driver and passenger sharing a humorous message about kids in the car.

    deja_blues Report

    #72

    I Laughed But Am Now Sad

    Text message from a delivery driver humorously admitting to eating the customer's food, showcasing funny Uber driver texts.

    phoenix_stewart Report

    #73

    I Don't Like These People

    Text message exchange between Uber driver and customer with funny and unhinged driver texts about drink requests.

    Abeloth92 Report

    #74

    What The Actual Hell Just Happened, I Hope She’s Ok 🤷🏻‍♀️

    Text message exchange between Uber driver and customer sharing funny and unhinged messages about a guy in the bushes.

    Necro_Pixie_XoXo Report

    #75

    This Made Me Snort Laugh

    Text message from an Uber driver asking to leave the delivery at the door due to loud, barking dogs.

    FugiBugi Report

    #76

    Delivering Christmas Cheer

    Text conversation between an Uber driver and passenger joking about snow and a modern car during a holiday season.

    Superb_Security_2991 Report

    #77

    Poor Dude Never Expected A Request Like This In My Life

    Text message exchange from Uber driver accusing girlfriend of cheating while asking about cars in the driveway, funny unhinged texts.

    marcusmotors Report

    #78

    My First Doordash Order Of The Night LOL

    Screenshot of a humorous text conversation between Uber driver and customer about a c****m delivery delay.

    lezus26 Report

    #79

    What Happened Here Lmao

    Screenshot of a humorous text exchange between an Uber driver and customer about a food order conflict.

    WhitestGray Report

    #80

    Dasher Stopped To Eat A Full Meal At The Restaurant Where He Was Picking Up My Food

    Text conversation screenshot showing humorous exchange between an Uber driver and passenger, highlighting funny Uber driver texts.

    Educational_Eagle726 Report

