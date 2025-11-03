Recently, someone online asked , “Tell me your current family drama. Come on, spill the beans!” And wow, people did not hold back. The responses ranged from petty disputes over trivial things to shocking revelations that sounded like they belonged in a soap opera. These stories remind us that family life is never just black and white, it’s messy, unpredictable, sometimes ridiculous, but always unforgettable.

Every family has its fair share of sweet moments, and, let’s be honest, a healthy dose of drama too. There’s the kind of drama that makes holidays memorable , like arguing over who blinked in the Christmas photo, fighting over the last slice of pie, or debating who forgot to bring dessert. Then, there’s the kind that lingers: the quiet tension, the long grudges, and the silent treatments that leave family members tiptoeing around one another for months.

#1 My mum and brother don’t speak because he lent her his car and she sold it to buy a new one.

RELATED:

#2 My mother is having surgery and will need help for 3-4 weeks. My sister is coming to help for 3 days. I assume I am the help for the remainder.



The drama comes in a week or so when my mum has exhausted me with days of saying how fantastic my sister is for helping.

#3 Just found out my cousin has set her wedding date for three days before mine and they live in a different country so will likely loose some of my wedding guests! My wedding date has been set for two years and everyone had the save the dates before she even got engaged!

ADVERTISEMENT

Every family has its own share of ups and downs. There could be a tiff between a father and son, a disagreement between an uncle and niece, or even small squabbles over trivial things like who gets the last slice of cake. These clashes, big or small, are inevitable. But what truly makes or breaks family bonds is how we handle them. Do we let tension fester, or do we address issues with care? How we navigate disagreements often determines whether love and harmony prevail or grudges take root. After all, family is messy, chaotic, but also incredibly meaningful.

#4 My family is estranged from my Uncle because he turned his back on my Mum (his sister) when she had cancer. Avoided her, wouldn't visit her, and sent her a text in her final days at the hospice that he was sorry but couldn't bear to see her like that and he'd 'see her in another life'. She was his only family member that kept contact with him for 30 years after everyone else washed their hands of him and his absolutely awful, rude, and nasty wife.



He wasn't invited to the funeral, nor was he told when she passed away. (Mum's wishes). If he spots me or my family in town, he quickly changes direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My aunt will not speak to my other aunt because she "stole" her highschool boyfriend. This happened in the 60's.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My mum told me she wished it was me who had died in the car accident and not my sister. I was 14 and she was 22 at the time of the accident.



I barely tolerate my mother because of it.



My sisters death left my mother a bitter woman who weaponises every small mistake against me. I am the PERPETUAL DISAPPOINTMENT child



Oh and I'm 90% sure my father has been having an affair for the last 10 yrs, but because my parents are very wealthy they won't split because it will cost them both too much. I act like I don't know anything because honestly I don't really care.



Oh and my dad, the eldest in his family cut his family off decades ago for a crazy reason. They only got back in contact when his youngest brother had Non Hodgkins lymphoma and they needed money. My dad's bailed so many out of failing mortgages for one to still end up losing the house. The final straw was when my daughter was born and they all claimed how nice it was to finally have a girl in the family to spoil as all my cousins are boys.. Completely ignoring the fact my sister and I existed.



This is all because my dad moved abroad and met my mum and refused to move back to the uk and when they did 20 yrs later, they moved over 300 miles away down south away from any family. I think I've seen my dads side 6 times in my whole life 😕





Wow this is cathartic.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s completely healthy to have clashes. You might not always agree with everything your family says, and that’s okay. What matters is learning to navigate those moments with understanding. That’s why today, Bored Panda spoke with Warsha Baid, a 62-year-old from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Warsha, a dynamic matriarch with eight grandchildren, skillfully manages a large extended family while running a boutique alongside her daughter-in-law. She effortlessly juggles multiple roles: mother, sister, grandmother, mother-in-law, and business owner, keeping everything running smoothly. “Family can be tiring,” she admits, “but it’s also the most rewarding part of life.”

#7 Not exactly drama, but my Sister-in-law has decided to uproot her husband and two young children to go travelling across Asia. The kids are like 7 and 3, and I can't think of anything more worrying or stressful than to do something like this with no real plan and young kids. This is not a holiday, this is the plan for the next few years. All the grandparents are upset as they figure they'll very rarely see the kids now, and are wondering how long it'll last and if my Brother-in-law is actually into the idea or just going along with it.





Either way, I hope it works out for them and she doesn't live to regret it because they've sold nearly everything they own. I'm more worried about the kids staying safe and enjoying it though!

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 My brother and mother no longer speak. My mom is an arsehole so I understand why he cut her off. I have minimal contact.



The thing is, he's getting a divorce, has met a new woman (who I love and is 100 percent better than his soon to be ex) and has had a child with the new partner. My mother literally has a grandchild she doesn't know about and I'm sworn to secrecy, which I will respect.

#9 My extended family: aunt has disappeared after being under suspicion of poisoning her late husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warsha, who has been married for 40 years, emphasizes the importance of listening. “Listen… really listen,” she says. “Especially when someone is upset, hear them out completely. Understand what hurt them. Did any of your actions contribute to it? Don’t just brush it off or assume you know how they feel. A lot of tension comes from feeling unheard.” Her words remind us that patience and empathy go a long way in keeping family ties strong. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I've not spoken to my dad in a while and I don't know how to feel about it. He has his faults but he is still my dad. We had some good times in my teenage years but before and since, especially for the last few years, I just feel on eggshells around him. He is a very angry and strong willed man, and I just don't like that energy.



I know I should reach out but it would be because I felt I should not because I want to. I don't think a child should have to chase their parent. (No matter how old the child).

#11 My sister is homeless. We have no family apart from each other. Im so scared.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 A bit of backstory.





A few years ago my brother was evicted because the landlord wanted to sell the house. However he had another house my brother could move into immediately for the same price. Which was a massive 3 bedroom house





My brother is chronically lazy and on top of that in the last couple of years his health has drastically deteriorated, add severe depression and alcoholism, means the house fell into disarray. Upon seeing this last November, the landlord decided it was unacceptable (he also wanted to turn the house into a multiple occupancy accommodation) and began the process of eviction. My brother did nothing and hoped the situation would either go away or fix itself. It did not.





We get to February and he tells us all what's happening and that he was two weeks to move out. A family member with knowledge of housing steps in and acts as mediator and gets a one month extension. This keeps happening until May.





Now the current drama. I found him a house opposite mine for him to potentially move into which he did. Our parents fronted the rent and deposit. My dad and I helped him move house...He did f**k all to prepare for the move, so everything, packing, cleaning, all of it was done on the day. I threw my back out lifting heavy furniture.





He's been there 5 months. He hasn't unpacked. He hasn't cleaned. He took his cats...which was strictly forbidden by the new landlord. They s**t and vomit everywhere in the old house so I assuming they do the same in the new house. He hasn't put his garbage bins out once in the last five months, so where is all his trash? He keeps his curtains closed 24/7





My mum and I have been asking him to let us help him clean his house and make it a home, but he keeps deflecting. Next step is tough love. I'm going to tell him straight. If he doesn't look after this house, if the landlord does an inspection he WILL 100% be evicted again and this time I won't help him.



TL;DR Lazy, alcoholic, depressed sibling has a history of not cleaning the rented accommodation he's lived in before and is currently doing the same in the house we, his family moved and heaven and earth to get him into and is at risk of being evicted again and is refusing help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anger accumulates over time,” Warsha continues. “If someone is upset and it goes unnoticed, it can build and fester. The person may become bitter or resentful. For example, a cousin may act cold during a Diwali party for no apparent reason. That bitterness could be from something from weeks or even months ago. Sometimes, it’s something we don’t even realize we did. That’s why paying attention to small signs is so important.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Mother in law passed away 18 months ago.



She lived next door and my wife and her siblings have been gradually clearing the house. A couple of weeks ago one of my wife’s nephews B(early 30’s) was at the house and was seen taking items without permission.



He’s always been a pretty arrogant arsehole but that’s all.



Turns out he’s a sociopath, when confronted about his behaviour by my wife and her sister (not his mum) his response was yes I took the things what are you going to do about it and just laughed at the them basically saying I can do what I want. His Dad (my wife’s brother) basically said don’t push it, when pressed he said you don’t tell B no unless you want trouble. He’s apparently pushed his mum down the stairs before, hit both his brothers etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Me and my now wife got married in the summer. Since the day we got engaged we said we didn’t want children at the wedding.



My brother has three children under 5. He also emigrated 7 years ago for work and moved back to the U.K. about a year ago with his wife he met abroad, who is now living in a foreign country. This delighted my mother who is quite grandchild obsessed.



When we told my brother we didn’t want children at the wedding he naturally assumed “you don’t mean your nieces surely?”. After explaining that, yes we indeed did, he got quite huffy and said he and his wife would now likely not be able to attend the wedding as they don’t know what to do with the children. We offered to pay for a babysitter and even conceded and said they could come to the reception just not the church bit.



To cut a long story short after being in the U.K. for 4 months his wife announced that no one in our family ever did anything to help her with the kids (she was a stay at home mum) and that we clearly all don’t want her here so she’s decided she’s moving back home with the kids and my brother can either come with or get a divorce. My brother takes his wife’s side, a tad bit grumpy as it cost them £10k to move to the uk and will now cost him another £10k to move back, citing that we didn’t make his wife feel welcome and we should have helped her more as he’s away with work a lot. For context when they moved to the uk they moved 5 hour drive from where my whole family is based. One reason referenced was how we didn’t want her children at the wedding.



It’s never been explicitly addressed but my mum took a long time to get over it and the family group chat went from a very fun place where everyone messaged most days, to the obligatory “happy birthday” message and that’s it. Doesnt make much sense but can’t help feel a bit responsible for it all going south. Even though part of it is likely just age and family members generally growing apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 In the 15 years I knew/was with my wife, she had a difficult relationship with her mum (constant cycle of falling out and being guilted into talking again).



This woman accused me of using my son as a weapon against her, because he didn't go and talk to her after a football game he was playing in, he was 7.



Unfortunately, my wife passed last year, now I'm getting the full brunt of her crazy. She wants to ensure that the kids are constantly doing things during the school holidays, despite them both needing some down time.



My wife's gran, again has her issues, the current one is she doesn't like the kids beds (even when we got them, she did like them), and wants to buy new ones.

Always try to communicate before jumping to conclusions. Misunderstandings often arise from assumptions rather than facts. Reach out, ask questions, and clarify intentions. Warsha stresses, “Don’t let your mind fill in the blanks with worst-case scenarios. Conversations, even small ones, can prevent conflicts from escalating into long-term grudges.” Communication is the bridge that keeps family connections strong. ADVERTISEMENT Now, if you’re mad at a relative, take a moment to assess the situation. Figure out the root cause of your feelings. Find a solution that works for both sides and strive to forgive. Forgiveness is key to maintaining any healthy relationship. Warsha says, “Holding onto resentment only hurts you more than anyone else. Once you forgive, you free yourself, and that allows the relationship to heal and grow stronger.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My aunt doesn't speak to my dad's part of the family because she thinks that my brother didn't write a thank you note for a Christmas present. He was 15 at the time and it was 25 years ago.

#17 LI’m not coming to Christmas Day with my family this year as I’m spending it with the girlfriend’s family instead. Mum is taking it as a personal insult. Her new ‘retirement dog’ a completely untrained shitbag is part of the reason. Between the dog, 6 people in a small house and my brother working till 5pm Christmas Day (we can’t possibly eat till he gets home…) I’m not entirely upset at missing it.



Dad might not be coming either because my Nan has severe dementia and his siblings have either washed their hands of her or are worn out from caring for her. It will be interesting to see the fight for her very large and lightly taxed estate when she dies.



I’m planning on proposing to the girlfriend sometime next year. She would like me to ask her parents permission despite the both us knowing they will refuse. I’m planning on doing it at Christmas and am trying to come up with a polite way of saying she’s not your property and it’s not 1066 any more. We’d both like the approval but we’re going ahead anyway. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Ive sort of walked away from my mother. She made no effort to be involved in my life and so ive stopped calling and texting. If she wants to make an effort for once ill reciprocate but until then she is on her own. Worst part is I actually enjoy not having to deal with her, so her not being around is easier. I haven't seen or spoken to her in a year, im getting remarried this weekend. Ive sent an invite but heard nothing.

“I once had a tiff with my daughter-in-law over something very trivial,” Warsha recalls. “It was when guests arrived, and I felt her room wasn’t properly cleaned. In my eyes, it was messy, but she thought it was fine. We spoke calmly about it, shared our perspectives, and eventually laughed about it. Sometimes, conflicts are just about perspective, not malice. Open conversations often dissolve tension instantly.” ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My mum went mental at me on my wedding day last year, I had to take myself off and calm down because I was distraught. Didn’t speak to her for several weeks after and only started again because she’s my only family and my husband’s family live several hours away, so he persuaded me to speak to her again. She’s refused to talk about it since, never apologised, and I’m just pretending to be fine but inside I’m still absolutely seething about it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I live in a foreign country away from my family. I went through an ugly divorce during COVID Lockdown in 2020, which left me grasping onto my sanity. I have cut off my 3 siblings for leaving me in the wind, and essentially not caring that I was okay. We had so much drama all the time previously. I realise that I am emotionally healthier and more sane by no longer having them in my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My paternal nan is in a care home. My dad's been taking care of the house for a bit. It has its own self-contained flat upstairs, that's been rented out as a holiday joke over summer. His siblings always wanted to sell to pay for care costs and because heating is too expensive in winter and now they're dragging their feet and don't actually do anything. I hope they're sorting it out at some point, but knowing them there's two factions and it's gonna be my dad who sorts it out eventually.

However, Warsha warns that not everyone is deserving of your forgiveness. Some people, even relatives, may try to manipulate or take advantage of you. Recognize patterns, set boundaries, and protect yourself. “Kindness doesn’t mean letting anyone walk all over you,” she says. “Being cautious doesn’t make you unkind; it makes you wise. Choose wisely who you extend your trust and forgiveness to.” ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My mum found out a couple of years ago that her mother cheated, leaving a question mark over who her dad was.



My wife received a message tonight saying the real dad has been found.



My mum is visiting tomorrow.



UPDATE: He was a carpenter. It's suspected my gran paid for his work in kind. This is why we don't dig up the past.

#23 Going to my cousins wedding on Friday…the wedding has just been cancelled due to family arguments, but reception at night still going ahead 🤷🏻‍♀️.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Old, but my great grandmother didn't speak to her own daughter, my grandmother, for nearly three years because grandmother didn't give my dad the name she preferred.

In the end, Warsha prioritizes her peace and strives to be as kind as possible. “Family is a blessing, but you must balance love with self-respect. I focus on nurturing relationships that bring joy and let go of unnecessary negativity. Remember, you can’t control everyone’s behavior, but you can control how you respond. Make peace your priority, show love when it’s deserved, and life at home becomes far more harmonious.”

#25 I had a stroke & tbi nearly four years ago. My brother basically couldn’t care less about me & didn’t visit me in hospital, even when the docs thought I wouldn’t make it. He lied to my partner saying he had Covid. Mother takes his side as usual & I’ve not spoken to either since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My mum and my uncle fell out over my grandad's will (he died in 2019). I'm pregnant and my mum has been actively trying to hide it from him, saying we can tell him when we see him in person (heavy handed hinting that he doesn't make enough effort to see my nan).



My nan has been buying baby things and getting my old baby things out of storage and leaving them about the house, and it finally worked and long story short, uncle finally knows (I'm now 7 months).



You'd think my mum would be mad at my nan for spilling the beans, but no, uncle is now further in the dog house for not contacting me to congratulate me. Should he? Would you? I don't even know what a normal response would be any more.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Dad has been dating his "friend" (his words) for two years now. She's 32 years younger than him, and they have zero chemistry. I met her for the second time a few weekends ago, she's nice and all, but I'm not sure anyone really approves of the whole thing. In the end if they make each other happy then who are we to intervene? We're just not sure what he really knows what he's gotten himself into.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, these posts show just how chaotic family drama can get, ranging from funny misunderstandings to full-blown arguments that leave everyone stunned. Have you ever experienced a family feud that left you completely flustered or speechless? Maybe it was a holiday dinner gone wrong, or a simple disagreement that escalated beyond reason. How did you handle it, and what did you learn about navigating tricky family dynamics? ADVERTISEMENT

#28 My husband’s sisters are planning an intervention with their dad. We happen to be in town soon so they’ve planned it for when we’re there. This is my Christmas, new year, Halloween and Easter in one.



The man is an awful human being but none of them seem to have cared until recently. He went through a divorce in the past few years and his true misogynistic, womanising colours have come out since then. The way he speaks about women is beyond reprehensible. A few quotes of things he’s said about women and I’m going to preface this with he’s in his 60s, not in good shape, not good looking and has teeth that make Victorian era look like good dentistry.



“You s**g fat birds to get practice for when you pull the skinny ones”



“Women who aren’t serving me with s*x have no use to me at all”



“I would never pay for anything for a woman, she should be chasing me. And any woman that pays for things is desperate” this one really made me do the confused woman math meme.



“I’ve been chatting to 2 sisters, 21 and 23 I’d like to do them both at the same time” (to be clear these women had no interest in him, he’s delusional”



he has 3 daughters, 7 granddaughters and doesn’t see how any of this is awful? He has a whole host of s*x tapes that he shows to one of his sons in law. He’s regularly tried to tell me about his exploits and I shut him down so fast and tell him what I think of him. Everyone previously has told me to stop being mean, only now that there’s some potential backlash that will impact other family members has anyone bothered to care about what a pig he is.



This is scratching the surface of the awful things he’s said and done over the past 5 or so years. He’s not shy about speaking about his exploits or acting this way including in front of the grand kids whose ages range from 2 to 21. Thankfully all the boys who are in their teens or older see his behaviour for what it is and want to be nothing like him.



The man has an ego the size of Jupiter so I know he’s going to throw a huge hissy fit and say they’re all just jealous and trying to ruin his fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 A sibling is instigating a divorce 👀 unclear if the spouse knows.



I just found out my dad once hired a private Investigator to hunt down my mum's dad.



I am awfully dull in comparison.

#30 My grandma has just got home after being sectioned for going loopy.



She has three children, none of whom are helpful, so I get the grand prize of being solely responsible for coordinating her life. My dad lacks capacity for various reasons so I'm also now in charge of him and his finances as she can no longer do it. He's just got his first smartphone and tried to spend £120 on crystals on Temu this afternoon which I had to put a stop to (big up Monzo for the notifs).



And all of this is happening while I'm on maternity leave!

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My uncle (who was born of an affair that Grandad had) looked into finding out more about his birth mother who dumped him at Gran and Grandads and got off out the village never to be seen or heard from again.



Turns out she had immediately moved to Canada, where she got married and had another 4 kids. The oldest of which, a son who's a year and a half younger than my uncle, was given the same first and middle names as my uncle.



His mother died about 20 years ago, but his half siblings were apparently split down the middle with two who were happy to have a new brother, and the other two who are absolutely raging that she never told them. The brother that shares his name apparently refuses to even acknowledge him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I realised, and came out as lesbian at 32 and I've had to rebuild my relationship with my parents as they've slowly come to terms with the blame, shame and guilt of the parts they played. My dad, a boomer completely unable to talk about his feelings or take any accountability is now only manageable in small chunks. I tried to talk to him about internalised homophobia which he flat out denied he had *"iVe GoT nOtHiNg AgAiNsT ThE GaYS"* and yet the next time we saw him he just idles casually "You know I had this peculiar feeling when I was watching you get married, you know back in my day it was just a man and a women". Yes dad...that's internalised homophobia 🤦.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I went NC with a sis a couple of years ago. She was already NC with the rest of the fam. She popped up in conversation today and she got googled. Turns out she's sold her house and moved to a different country. I feel a bit weird about it but I suppose it just draws a line underneath the whole thing.

#34 My dad recently passed away. He and my mum were married for over 50 years. My uncle (mum’s brother and only living relative) said he wasn’t sure he could come to the funeral as he had bought cinema tickets for that evening. The funeral was at 2pm. My mum is now kicking off that I won’t invite him to my wedding but if Superman was more important than my dad, I’m not wasting space on him at my celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My sister kicked my 18yo niece out at the weekend and she's currently kipping on my sofa 😬.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Caught my husband cheating on me for the SECOND TIME, and I’m divorcing him ASAP.

#37 Brother is trans. It’s been 4 years since he came out but my parents still won’t accept it :(

Even grandma is more accepting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Okay so my nan has fallen out with my uncle (again) due to some disputes on the property she lives in, pays no rent for and has decided she has part ownership for. She didn’t come to my cousins (his daughter, first grandchild to get married) because she ‘wasn’t welcome’ when she was told she’s only invited if she doesn’t cause a scene. My grandma (other parents side) has terminal cancer and won’t leave the house basically, and my grandad was forced to retire early even though they can’t afford it to look after her as she’s not willing to sell the house they live in to downsize. Also brother keeps getting suspended from school for calling teachers p*dos and telling people to get r*ped by horses. Also mums boyfriend of 3+ years was a classic narcissist case and cheater on her big time and is now a born again Christian and now she’s a bit off the rails. Nothing major, but constant headache.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Not a lot but my sister, brother in-law and niece didn't say happy birthday to my son yesterday... while they were with my mum and eating his birthday chocolate.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 A relative has fallen in love with an unemployed man who contacted her after liking a comment on social media. Who tf even answers messages from strangers, let alone meets up with said stranger?? She has now moved the unemployed man into her house. She works, he is still unemployed!

#41 My family on my grandfathers side didn't talk to my grandfather's brother because he stole a few mil in inheritance decades ago. Now both are dead. My mother has connected with cousins and getting to know them again.