Too Busy for a Big Vacation? 20 One-Week Trips for 2026
Make 2026 the year you finally turn your “travel more” resolution into a reality.
We know that juggling vacation days, hunt-and-peck budgeting, and optimal flight paths can feel like a Herculean task, especially when you’re just desperate to escape the monotony of the nine-to-five.
The secret to a perfect weeklong getaway is strategy. By sticking to a single destination and choosing sprint-friendly locations closer to the US, you can skip the jet lag and dive straight into the deep end of your Paid Time Off (PTO).
Whether you’re chasing a peak at the Northern Lights or hitting the new superhighways of Mexico, we’ve curated the 20 most epic vacation ideas to book in 2026 for that much-needed TLC. It’s time to stop scrolling and start packing!
Reykjavík, Iceland
2026 is the year to see the Northern Lights, and now you can fit it right into your PTO with a short 5.5-hour flight from the East Coast.
Almost all American travelers will arrive at Keflavík International Airport (KEF) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM.
Traverse heading straight to the Blue Lagoon upon arrival, it’s just 20 minutes from the airport, making it the perfect place to soak and beat jet lag before your hotel room is even ready.
As the country’s cultural and historical hub, Reykjavík can be easily covered in a two-day trip, ideally flying out on a Friday.
You can explore the Perlan Museum, the iconic Hallgrímskirkja church, and walk the Instagrammable Rainbow Road.
For a different kind of relaxation, the Sky Lagoon’s waterfront infinity pool is a must-visit for its stunning ocean views, followed by some museum hopping.
The sun recently reached the solar maximum in the 11-year solar cycle, making 2026 one of the best years in over a decade to spot the aurora.
To maximize your view without leaving the city, head to local parks like Klambratún or the Grótta Nature Reserve, where minimal light pollution lets the lights dance right over the capital (via Guide to Iceland).
The Exumas, Bahamas
The Exumas comprise two main islands, Great Exuma and Little Exuma, along with 348 smaller cays nearby, offering a perfect mix of adventure and relaxation.
If you’re traveling from the East Coast, direct flights from Fort Lauderdale and Miami will have you sinking your feet into the sand in just an hour.
To truly unlock the islands, Travel 80 by 80 recommends renting a car to navigate the best local spots.
From the stunning Turquoise waters of the Tropic of Cancer Beach and Coco Plum Beach to the unique Chat ‘N’ Chill experience, there’s no shortage of attractions to explore.
Animal lovers can snorkel with stingrays, paddle alongside the iconic swimming pigs at Big Major Cay, or interact with endangered Bahamian iguanas at the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park.
When it’s time to unplug, high-end retreats like Paradise Bay Resort or Grand Isle Resort provide the ultimate screen-free sanctuary.
This wide variety of experiences and stunning beaches make the Exumas an excellent spot for a one-week family vacation or a solo trip to capture that perfect carousel for the gram (via Traveling Tessie).
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Bursting at the seams with world-class art institutions and the booming restaurant scene surrounding leafy Rittenhouse Square, Philly is just the place to be in 2026.
As the site where the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, the city is in celebration mode year-round for America’s 250th birthday, with unique festivities that pay homage to 52 firsts — from the first American flag to the first Continental Congress.
For anyone looking for a quick break, the rollout of the high-speed Acela rail fleet means you can be knee-deep in history just a short trip from home (via Wayward Blog).
Sports fans need to take notes, cause they have a lot to look forward to in 2026, with Philly at the epicenter of the athletic world, hosting the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, NCAA March Madness, and the PGA Championship (via Visit Philly).
The city is also polishing its image on the world stage to distance itself from the dirtiest country rankings.
Cancun, Mexico
If you have a little more time on your hands, the culturally rich city of Cancun is apt for a one-week beach vacation full of fun, frolic, and everything in between.
The biggest green flag about this location is that you can catch direct flights from almost every major airport in North America to Cancun International Airport (CUN) (via Travel+Leisure).
The second you leave the airport, your first stop should be Cancun’s iconic Hotel Zone. This 14-mile-long strip separates the Caribbean Sea from the Nichupté Lagoon and is packed with all-inclusive resorts, pristine white beaches, and a popping nightlife catering to every budget.
After a few days of sunbathing and dipping into turquoise waters, you can dive into the area’s unique attractions: visit the turtle sanctuary, explore the Temple of Ixchel, or snorkel through the mesmerizing underwater sculptures at MUSA (Cancun Underwater Museum of Art).
My Adventurous Wings recommends taking a day trip to the ancient Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza, engaging with locals at Palapas Park, or catching the spectacular Cirque du Soleil Joyà show.
The Azores, Portugal
This speck of volcanic paradise sits right in the middle of the Atlantic and comprises nine islands, including São Miguel, Terceira, Santa Maria, and Pico.
Traveling to the Azores is surprisingly convenient with direct flights from the US, allowing you to skip the mainland Europe layovers entirely.
To make the most of your trip, One Girl Whole World recommends renting a car, and realistically, you can comfortably explore two to three islands during a week-long holiday.
You can embark on world-class whale watching trips, visit ancient churches like Ermida de Nossa Senhora da Paz, or soak in the famous volcanic hot springs.
Whether you’re wandering through tea plantations or hiking the summit of Mount Pico, the island’s Blue Health vibes will help you fully unplug and bask in the local Portuguese culture.
Medellín, Colombia
Filled with a popping live music scene, mouthwatering gastronomy, and lush mountain greenery, it is the perfect destination for a five-day reset.
You can spend your days visiting the Botanical Garden of Medellín, joining a downtown walking tour, or exploring the Botero Museum and the Medellín Modern Art Museum.
Get into the holiday spirit by grabbing drinks at Salón Málaga, a historic bar founded in 1957 that remains the ultimate spot for locals and travelers to socialize.
When hunger pangs hit, the Bandeja Paisa is a must-try; it’s a popular regional dish featuring chorizo, chicharrón (pork crackling), beans, rice, and avocado (via Wander Smiles).
For a truly unique experience, To Plan My Trip recommends visiting La Minorista, Medellín’s largest market, for a tasting of over 10 exotic fruits.
And if you fall in love with the city a little too much, you’ll be in good company since the Digital Nomad scene in Medellín is booming.
Edinburgh, Scotland
Starting in March 2026, American Airlines will launch a game-changing nonstop seasonal service from New York (JFK) to Edinburgh.
According to Live It Up With Lacey, staying in either the historic Old Town or the Georgian New Town is the ultimate pro-move, as it puts nearly every major attraction within a short 15-minute walk.
The city is a literal playground of historic and contemporary wonders, from the iconic Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood Palace to the mind-bending Camera Obscura & World of Illusions.
You can spend your morning exploring St Giles’ Cathedral or the Scotch Whisky Experience, and your afternoon wandering through the peaceful Dunbar’s Close or the modern Scottish Parliament.
For those who seek a dose of nature, the Scottish Owl Centre or a day tour to Loch Ness are top-tier options.
However, travelers on Reddit offer two vital pieces of advice: pack comfy shoes and if you need a breather, head to Portobello Beach to kick back by the sea.
London, England
If the targeted reels are tempting you to try the chocolate-covered strawberries at Borough Market, the Michelin-starred Butter Chicken at Gymkhana, or the legendary fish and chips at The Golden Chippy, this is your sign to cash in those vacation days.
You can now use London as your Rail Revival hub by pairing Virgin Atlantic flights with high-speed trains to turn a quick weekend into a Single-City Sprint to the quiet British countryside (via Club Alliance).
You can pick the touristy route and explore historic attractions like the London Eye, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, and Buckingham Palace on foot.
Given that the UK is one of the world’s most famous monarch-led nations, a palace tour is a must.
If you’d rather chill, the city’s pub-hopping culture is a masterclass in relaxation, while Potterheads can escape to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.
For the ambitious, day trips to Stonehenge and Bath are easier than ever (via Appetites Abroad).
Canmore, Alberta, Canada
With a 360-degree view of the mountains, you can spend your vacation hiking, basking in the glory of the waterfalls, and the breathtaking, clear lakes.
You can catch a direct flight to Calgary International Airport from major US hubs and drive down to Canmore in an hour.
According to The Dana Edition, Summer is the ideal time to head out and fully enjoy the outdoors. You can explore the Canyon Creek Ice Caves, Barrier Lake Trail, Bow Valley Provincial Park, and the Grotto Canyon Trail.
While most people head to the crowded trails of Banff, Canmore offers direct access to the jagged peaks of the Kananaskis Country, where you can bag a summit like Ha Ling Peak and head back in town for a craft brew by 4:00 PM.
If you’re visiting in June 2026, you can catch the Canmore Revolver, a community-driven relay, or join the Alpine Club of Canada’s new Intro to Sport outdoor climbing intensives, which are launching on June 6, 2026.
Asheville, North Carolina
With its legendary brewery scene, Southern hospitality, and a location nestled deep in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city practically screams rest and rejuvenation.
A major highlight for travelers in 2026 is witnessing the reopening of a 26-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway, marking a significant milestone in the state’s recovery (via CNN).
Art lovers need to stop by the River Arts District neighborhood. This neighborhood is bursting at the seams with artists showcasing their wares across industrially resilient, historically restored buildings (via Travel+Leisure).
As we’ve mentioned, the brewery scene is booming, so don’t forget to pub-hop through the South Slope or visit the reopened riverfront taprooms.
Wanderlust in Real Life recommends visiting the Biltmore Estate, with everything from manicured gardens and miles of hiking trails to world-class spas, all set in one historic location.
Viroqua, Wisconsin (The Driftless Area)
The 110 acres of rolling hills and forest in the Driftless Region of Southwest Wisconsin are the perfect spot for a nature retreat (via B&B on Broadway).
Viroqua is a premier four-season destination with exciting year-round events, outdoor recreation, and outstanding hospitality.
You can engage in immersive experiences like the Sap Scramble 5k and Spring foraging bike tours in Spring; explore scenic trails or go on horseback adventures in the Summer; join the Viroqua Wine Walk in the Fall; or go sledding and skating at the Viroqua Park Bowl (via the Viroqua Chamber).
Minnesotans and visitors alike enjoy the Driftless Area’s cold-water trout streams and winding roads that run along tree-blanketed landscape.
This highly accessible destination is suitable for families, couples, and solo travelers alike, offering a wealth of activities for a short trip.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Featured at the number one spot on Travel+Leisure’s World’s Best Awards list of the 15 Favorite Cities in the US for 2025, Santa Fe, New Mexico, was an essential addition to any best weekly trips guide.
For a 2026 visit, the absolute must-attend event is the Route 66 Centennial Festival at the Santa Fe Railyard.
While a kickoff event takes place in October 2025, the year-long 100th-anniversary celebration in 2026 features special exhibits such as Route 66: From Trails to Truck Stops and dedicated Centennial passports for travelers.
According to Travel Charlee, if you’re road-tripping through the region, it’s one of the top scenic routes for a summer drive thanks to the golden high-desert light hitting the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
If parades, music, and lots of local flavor are your thing, be sure to attend the 314th Fiesta de Santa Fé, which officially runs from August 29, 2026, to September 6, 2026.
The city is also brimming with historical architecture, such as the Loretto Chapel, the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, and the Palace of the Governors.
Miches, Dominican Republic
Steering away from the quintessential Punta Cana pick, Miches offers a calm and picturesque environment away from the crowds.
The city is warm year-round, but the best time to visit is between November and December and April, when there’s less rain and pleasant temperatures.
You can get a 360-degree view of the town, beaches in the area, and the lagoon from Montaña Redonda, or take a dip in Playa Costa Esmeralda and Emerald Bay Beach.
Make sure to munch on local seafood and multiple tumblers of jugo maracuya, an ice-cold passion fruit juice.
If you happen to visit this underrated gem between January and March, you can take a two-hour boat ride to Samaná for seasonal whale-watching excursions.
In 2026, the official whale-watching season runs from January 15 to March 30, with peak sightings typically in mid-February.
According to Jet Set Jazzmine, the city is safe for female solo travelers, with the nearest international airport being Punta Cana International Airport.
This destination also has featured recently opened all-inclusive hotels, such as Viva Miches by Wyndham and Zemí Miches, which began welcoming guests in summer 2025
Miches is also focused on ecotourism and adventure tourism, with tourists engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking and climbing (via PRN).
Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
A micro-adventure for families and individuals who want to escape the humid climate, Halifax is the ultimate destination.
Hop on a flight from Boston, and you can be in the capital of Nova Scotia in 90 minutes, eating fresh lobster in a waterfront microbrewery.
You can take refreshing walks along the Halifax Waterfront, where you’ll find quirky art and monuments like the drunk lampposts, The Wave, and the Acadian Monument.
If you’re feeling adventurous, you can hop on the Halifax Harbour Hopper tour, an adventure that educates you about the Halifax Explosion of 19177, which will inevitably push you to explore the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and its world-famous Titanic exhibits.
2026 is a milestone year for the city’s most iconic festivals, with the TD Halifax Jazz Festival and the Halifax Busker Festival celebrating their 40th anniversaries.
For sports fans, 2026 marks the return of the Canada Sail Grand Prix (SailGP) taking place between June 21, 20266 - June 22, 2026.
Don’t forget to check out architectural structures like the Saint Mary’s Cathedral Basilica and the award-winning Halifax Central Library.
The city also offers picturesque escapes through the Halifax Public Gardens, where you can stroll and bask in nature (via Helena Bradbury).
Tokyo, Japan
A city that’s often described as every foodie’s favorite bucket list destination, you can never go wrong with a trip to Tokyo.
Given the distance and travel time, it is ideal to plan a 5-7-day trip to fully embrace the endless possibilities this metropolis offers.
Your 2026 Tokyo itinerary can be whatever you wish: you can eat your way through the smoky yakitori stalls of Omoide Yokocho, bask in the romance of the Spring 2026 Sakura — which is forecasted to reach full bloom in Tokyo around March 27, 2026 — or geek out at AnimeJapan 2026, taking place at Tokyo Big Sight on March 28, 2026 and March 29, 2026.
2026 is a massive year for new landmarks in Tokyo, with the opening of PokéPark Kanto, the world’s first permanent outdoor Pokémon theme park, and the reopening of the Edo-Tokyo Museum after a multi-year renovation (via Go Tokyo).
For those seeking deeper cultural immersion, explore the futuristic neon of Shibuya and Shinjuku, the historic charm of Yanaka, or the legendary Tsukiji Outer Market.
If you want a break from the urban sprawl, take a day trip to Mount Fuji (via The Wander Bug).
Quite frankly, you can just eat your way through Tokyo and call it a night, because the food, from 7-Eleven egg sandwiches to Michelin-starred sushi, is just that good.
Seoul, South Korea
After drooling over all the food on Culinary Class Wars and all the K-dramas you’ve binged, it’s about time you take a trip to Seoul to taste authentic Tteokbokki.
With BTS kicking off their massive Arirang World Tour with a three-night residency at the Goyang Sports Complex starting April 9, 2026, there couldn’t be a better time to take a 12-hour flight to Seoul (via Timeout).
If you’re visiting in the Spring, you can catch the legendary cherry blossoms at Seoul Forest, Yeouido Hangang Park, Seokchon Lake, or the Children’s Grand Park.
Explore historical treasures like Gyeongbokgung Palace, where you can catch the Changing of the Guard ceremony twice daily at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM.
Fun fact: if you wear a traditional hanbok, you get free entry into the palace grounds. Other must-see stops include the Bukchon Hanok Village, Seonjeongneung Royal Tombs, and Changdeokgung Palace.
For the skincare girlies, a trip to Olive Young in Myeongdong is a rite of passage to stock up on K-beauty favorites, followed by a scalp treatment or a personal color analysis session in Gangnam.
If you’re looking for the best picture for the gram, the Starfield COEX Mall & Iconic Library are a must-visit (via Postcards From the World).
Your trip isn’t complete without a late-night feast of Korean fried chicken, soju bombs, and banana milk.
Lima, Peru
With direct flights from Miami and New York, you can touchdown in the capital of Peru in 5.5 hours.
In 2026, traveling to Lima is easier than ever with the grand opening of the new terminal at Jorge Chávez International Airport, which doubled the city’s international arrival capacity (via Fraport).
You can check out the typical tourist destinations like the Malecón clifftop walk, Parque Kennedy, and the Huaca Pucllana archaeological site.
Once you arrive, explore the fabulous Surquillo market to try national delicacies such as ceviche, leche de tigre, conchas negras, and arroz con mariscos.
Walk off the food coma by taking a stroll down Jirón de la Unión in the historic center. The 16th-century Basilica y Convento de San Francisco, MALI Museum, and Parque Kennedy are must-visit spots.
Get dinner at a high-end restaurant in Miraflores, like Maido, and take a day trip to Callao Monumenta to see vibrant street art.
You also have many surfing options directly off the Miraflores coast at beaches like Makaha and Waikiki, which offer consistent waves for all levels year-round (via Go Ask a Local).
Bentonville, Arkansas
Featured in The New York Times list of 52 Places to Go in 2026, Bentoville, Arkansas, is a small town brimming with world-class potential for a weekend escape.
You can catch short direct flights from Central US hubs, so you can turn vacation mode on the moment you touch down.
While it’s home to the family-favorite Scott Family Amazeum and the historic Walmart Museum, the real star is the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
But if adrenaline is more your thing, you’re in luck. Bentonville is known as one of the mountain biking capitals of the world, with a network of about 70 miles of trails woven directly into the city (via The Road Les Traveled).
2026 is the undisputed year to visit, as the Crystal Bridges expansion officially debuts on June 6, 2026.
This massive project increases the building’s size by 50 percent, adding 114,000 square feet of galleries, studios, event spaces, and high-end dining.
Oaxaca City, Mexico
Oaxaca City is a rare year-round masterpiece. While it sits 470km south of Mexico City, you can skip the long layovers by catching direct flights from Dallas, Houston, and LAX straight into Xoxocotlán International Airport (OAX).
To score the best deals, aim for the summer months between October and April, when prices dip and crowds thin out.
With a quality of life that often puts it on lists of the best countries to visit, November’s Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) festivities are unmatched (via Traveling with Aga).
While the cultural and culinary scene in the city is amazing, the opening of a new superhighway between the state capital, Oaxaca City, and Puerto Escondido enables travelers to head over to Oaxaca’s coast, known as Costa Chica, a small coast renowned for its world-class surf with beautiful beaches, endemic birds, and design-centric hotels.
They also have countercultural enclaves, like the queer-friendly Zipolite community.
This ambidextrous feature earned them a spot on National Geographic's list of the best places to travel in 2026 and is best suited for tourists seeking a blend of city and beach life.
Rabat, Morocco
The 2026 UNESCO World Book Capital is a must-visit for a short, high-impact vacation.
On April 23, 2026, the Moroccan capital will transform into a global literary stage with a year-long program of reading marathons, author masterclasses, and street festivals.
The city is home to 54 publishing houses, hosts the third-largest publishing fair in Africa, and has a bustling indie bookshop scene (via Timeout).
You can visit the Necropolis of Chellah, built on ancient Roman ruins, with a brand-new visitor itinerary and audio-guided tours.
For a quiet afternoon, take a walk through the Andalusian Gardens or even cross the river to the walled city of Salé for lunch in a private home.
Art enthusiasts have much to look forward to at the new Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, as well as Rabat’s old city (via Smithsonian Journeys).
Travelers on Reddit vouch for Rabat for its safety, cleanliness, abundant green spaces, and the laid-back nature of its inhabitants.
With the new Four Seasons and Hilton Rabat both opening their doors to guests in 2026, the city offers a symphony of luxury and culture (via Yabiladi).
