Make 2026 the year you finally turn your “travel more” resolution into a reality.

We know that juggling vacation days, hunt-and-peck budgeting, and optimal flight paths can feel like a Herculean task, especially when you’re just desperate to escape the monotony of the nine-to-five.

The secret to a perfect weeklong getaway is strategy. By sticking to a single destination and choosing sprint-friendly locations closer to the US, you can skip the jet lag and dive straight into the deep end of your Paid Time Off (PTO).

Whether you’re chasing a peak at the Northern Lights or hitting the new superhighways of Mexico, we’ve curated the 20 most epic vacation ideas to book in 2026 for that much-needed TLC. It’s time to stop scrolling and start packing!