For thousands of years, monarchies have risen, collapsed, and vanished entirely. Yet a small number of royal families have survived wars, revolutions, colonial rule, and modern democracy without losing their thrones.

Some of these monarchies were already established long before the birth of Christ. Others have ruled continuously through centuries of political upheaval, adapting their power, traditions, and public roles to stay relevant.

Today, these royal houses no longer govern the way they once did, but they remain powerful symbols of national identity, history, and continuity.