Have you ever found yourself binge-watching The Crown, getting lost in the world of palace intrigue, and then wondered how long some of these kings and queens managed to stay on their thrones? Or perhaps you marveled at the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who, spoiler alert, is one of the longest-reigning monarchs on our list? You're definitely not the only one, and with King Charles III's coronation and his mother's legacy on his shoulders, we couldn't help but dig up some history. Queen Elizabeth II is not the only one who reigned for what seemed like forever. In fact, other royals could give Lizzy a run for her money when it comes to royal longevity.

Before you start thinking this is a dry, academic post about monarchy history, let us assure you it's anything but. We've compiled this list with the same Bored Panda touch you know and love, so there will be no bombarding you with encyclopedic knowledge that reminds you of your school years; instead, we'll keep it simple, focusing on monarchs of sovereign states (internationally recognized for most or all of their rule), the length of the reign, and the country they ruled for. And if one of the longest-serving royals from our list grabs your attention and you decide to delve more into their story, no one here will try to stop your curious mind.

The game of thrones can be a ruthless one, and while some monarchs met with swift, untimely ends, others managed to hold onto their crowns for decades. In fact, some of these legendary leaders ruled for so long that they've become synonymous with the eras they governed. Can you imagine leading your country for 50, 60, or even 70 years? From Louis XIV's unparalleled reign to lesser-known royals whose stories are just waiting to be discovered, we'll take a closer look at which monarchs most likely survived wars, political upheavals, and even the occasional scandal. Ready to meet these kings and queens who laughed in the face of time and reigned supreme?