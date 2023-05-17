22 Royals Who Defied Time And Became The Longest-Reigning Monarchs In History
Have you ever found yourself binge-watching The Crown, getting lost in the world of palace intrigue, and then wondered how long some of these kings and queens managed to stay on their thrones? Or perhaps you marveled at the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who, spoiler alert, is one of the longest-reigning monarchs on our list? You're definitely not the only one, and with King Charles III's coronation and his mother's legacy on his shoulders, we couldn't help but dig up some history. Queen Elizabeth II is not the only one who reigned for what seemed like forever. In fact, other royals could give Lizzy a run for her money when it comes to royal longevity.
Before you start thinking this is a dry, academic post about monarchy history, let us assure you it's anything but. We've compiled this list with the same Bored Panda touch you know and love, so there will be no bombarding you with encyclopedic knowledge that reminds you of your school years; instead, we'll keep it simple, focusing on monarchs of sovereign states (internationally recognized for most or all of their rule), the length of the reign, and the country they ruled for. And if one of the longest-serving royals from our list grabs your attention and you decide to delve more into their story, no one here will try to stop your curious mind.
The game of thrones can be a ruthless one, and while some monarchs met with swift, untimely ends, others managed to hold onto their crowns for decades. In fact, some of these legendary leaders ruled for so long that they've become synonymous with the eras they governed. Can you imagine leading your country for 50, 60, or even 70 years? From Louis XIV's unparalleled reign to lesser-known royals whose stories are just waiting to be discovered, we'll take a closer look at which monarchs most likely survived wars, political upheavals, and even the occasional scandal. Ready to meet these kings and queens who laughed in the face of time and reigned supreme?
Louis XIV — 72 Years, 110 Days
Reign: May 14, 1643 – September 1, 1715
Country: France, Andorra
Elizabeth II — 70 Years, 214 Days
Reign: February 6, 1952 – September 8, 2022
Country: United Kingdom, other Commonwealth realms
Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) — 70 Years, 126 Days
Reign: June 9, 1946 – October 13, 2016
Country: Thailand
Johann II — 70 Years, 91 Days
Reign: November 12, 1858 – February 11, 1929
Country: Liechtenstein
Kʼinich Janaabʼ Pakal I — 68 Years, 33 Days
Reign: July 26, 615 – August 28, 683
Country: Palenque (Mexico)
Franz Joseph I — 67 Years, 355 Days
Reign: December 2, 1848 – November 21, 1916
Country: Austria-Hungary
Chan Imix Kʼawiil — 67 Years, 130 Days
Reign: February 5, 628 – June 15, 695
Country: Copán (Honduras)
Queen Victoria — 63 Years, 216 Days
Reign: June 20, 1837 – January 22, 1901
Country: United Kingdom, Ireland
James I — 62 Years, 319 Days
Reign: September 12, 1213 – July 27, 1276
Country: Aragon
Hirohito (Emperor Shōwa) — 62 Years, 13 Days
Reign: December 25, 1926 – January 7, 1989
Country: Japan
Kangxi Emperor — 61 Years, 318 Days
Reign: February 5, 1661 – December 20, 1722
Country: China (Qing Dynasty)
Honoré III — 61 Years, 15 Days
Reign: December 29, 1731 – January 13, 1793
Country: Monaco
Itzamnaaj Bahlam III — 60 Years, 238 Days
Reign: October 20, 681 – June 15, 742
Country: Yaxchilan (Mexico)
K'ak' Tiliw Chan Yopaat — 60 Years, 210 Days
Reign: December 29, 724 – July 27, 785
Country: Quiriguá (Guatemala)
Qianlong Emperor — 60 Years, 114 Days
Reign: October 18, 1735 – February 9, 1796
Country: China (Qing Dynasty)
Christian IV — 59 Years, 330 Days
Reign: April 4, 1588 – February 28, 1648
Country: Denmark-Norway
George III — 59 Years, 96 Days
Reign: October 25, 1760 – January 29, 1820
Country: Great Britain, Ireland
Louis Xv — 58 Years, 251 Days
Reign: September 1, 1715 – May 10, 1774
Country: France, Andorra
Pedro II — 58 Years, 222 Days
Reign: April 7, 1831 – November 15, 1889
Country: Brazil
Nicholas I — 58 Years, 105 Days
Reign: August 13, 1860 – November 26, 1918
Country: Montenegro
Queen Wilhelmina — 57 Years, 286 Days
Reign: November 23, 1890 – September 4, 1948
Country: The Netherlands
James VI — 57 Years, 246 Days
Reign: July 24, 1567 – March 27, 1625
Country: Scotland