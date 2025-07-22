ADVERTISEMENT

For centuries, royalty has been synonymous with duty, tradition, and power. However, not everyone born into or married into a crown chooses to keep it.

From love stories that defied royal protocol to corruption scandals that shook entire nations, these members of the nobility made the decision to step back, relinquish their titles, or abdicate their thrones.

Some said goodbye quietly to live ordinary lives (though often retaining certain privileges), while others left amid controversy and opposition from their people.

Here are 20 royals who gave up their crowns, titles, or duties, whether by personal choice or forced by circumstances.