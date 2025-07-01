Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Japanese Princess Kako Goes Viral After Being Spotted Asleep In Economy Class
Japanese Princess Kako spotted asleep in economy class on a flight, captured in candid moments with passengers nearby.
World

Japanese Princess Kako Goes Viral After Being Spotted Asleep In Economy Class

marinaurman Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
25

0

Princess Kako of Japan received praise after a viral video showed her flying economy class on a flight to Brazil for a state visit.

The 30-year-old is the niece of Emperor Naruhito and a member of Japan’s imperial family.

In June, the princess visited South America at the invitation of the Brazilian government. She toured the country for 11 days, visiting eight cities.

Highlights
  • Princess Kako of Japan was praised for flying economy class during her official visit to Brazil.
  • During her 11-day trip, Princess Kako visited eight cities in Brazil.
  • She received the Order of the Ipiranga, a top civilian honor in São Paulo, recognizing her efforts to strengthen Japan-Brazil relations.

The purpose of the trip was to commemorate 130 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil.

RELATED:

    Princess Kako of Japan was praised for choosing to fly economy on her trip to Brazil
    Japanese Princess Kako seated in economy class cabin interacting with passengers during a flight.

    Image credits: rwthofficial/X

    Kako was seen falling asleep shortly after taking her economy class seat, her head resting against the plane’s window.

    Before boarding the flight, she had visited four different locations on the same day, according to Japanese media.

    Japanese Princess Kako asleep in economy class seat near airplane window during a flight with other passengers nearby.

    Image credits: rwthofficial/X

    Many on social media applauded the royal for choosing to fly economy, viewing it as a sign of humility.

    “She looked like a porcelain doll. It is completely understandable to feel tired with such a packed schedule,” one commented, as per the South China Morning Post.

    “Thank you for your hard work, please get some rest♥️♥️♥️” another user wrote.


    “Videos like this should not be shared,” argued a third. “Princess Kako is a hardworking and humble role model. We should protect her, not expose her.”

    Princess Kako is the niece of Emperor Naruhito and a member of Japan’s imperial family

    Japanese Princess Kako wearing a black hat and white coat, attending an outdoor event with greenery in the background.

    Image credits: Nippon Television

    The princess has taken on a more prominent role in Japan after her older sister, Princess Mako, gave up her royal title and moved to New York in 2021 with her husband.

    “I believe I should carry out every task I am humbly entrusted with, sincerely and respectfully,” Princess Kako said in her coming-of-age ceremony.

    Kako embarked on her first official solo overseas visit in 2019, going to Austria and Hungary.

    Japanese Princess Kako greeting people and going viral after being spotted asleep in economy class on a flight.

    Image credits: Nippon Television

    Despite being younger, Prince Hisahito— the brother of Princess Mako and Princess Kako—is next in line for the throne, as women are barred from royal succession in Japan.

    Princess Kako participated in figure skating and won a district championship in 2007.

    She later studied performing arts and psychology at the University of Leeds in the UK, in addition to studying at Trinity College Dublin. She graduated from university in 2018.

    She is also fluent in sign language—the royal has worked for the Japanese Federation of the Deaf—and is involved in charity work.

    She visited Brazil to commemorate 130 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and the South American country

    Japanese Princess Kako wearing a traditional kimono while standing next to a man in a suit at an event in Brasilia.

    Image credits: Nippon Television

    Japanese Princess Kako wearing traditional kimono, looking down while attending a formal event with others in the background

    Image credits: Nippon Television

    From the late nineteenth century until the end of World War II, Japan’s emperor held sovereign power and commanded the army and navy. However, under the postwar Constitution, the emperor’s role was redefined as “the symbol of the State and of the unity of the People.”

    Therefore, the imperial family no longer influences national politics and is instead limited to ceremonial duties, such as carrying out “acts in matters of state” as stipulated in the Constitution.

    These acts include promulgating laws, convoking the National Diet (Japan’s legislature), and meeting with visiting royals and heads of state.

    The 30-year-old royal has been described as “the hope of Japan” by local media

    Japanese Princess Kako smiling and interacting with elderly man outdoors, viral moment captured in casual setting.

    Image credits: Nippon Television

    Though her brother will become emperor after her uncle and father, Princess Kako has been referred to as “the hope of Japan” by local media.

    Her bold and colorful fashion choices, which contrast with Japan’s conservative royal looks, have also earned her compliments and sparked a “Kako craze” in the country.

    A blue knit top she donned during a visit to Greece last year sold out in Japan after two days.

    Japanese Princess Kako smiling and talking with two people outdoors near Iguazu Falls in Brazil on June 15, 2025.

    Image credits: Nippon Television

    Her trip to Brazil included visits to Rio de Janeiro and the capital, Brasília, where she met President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

    She also visited the memorial to pioneer Japanese immigrants at São Paulo’s Ibirapuera Park.

    “I felt that the immigrants made an enormous effort to adapt to Brazil, and still today are very active in different areas,” she said. “The fact that Brazil sheltered the Japanese community made the connections between the two countries to become deeper.”

    Her trip to Brazil included visits to Rio de Janeiro and the capital,Brasília

    Japanese Princess Kako smiling and speaking into a microphone at a public event, dressed in traditional attire.

    Image credits: Nippon Television

    Japanese Princess Kako smiling and applauding at an indoor event, surrounded by seated attendees in formal attire.

    Image credits: Nippon Television

    At a closed ceremony, the 30-year-old royal was awarded the Order of the Ipiranga, one of the highest civilian honors awarded by the state of São Paulo.

    Japanese immigration to Brazil peaked between 1926 and 1935. Today, Brazil is home to the largest population of Japanese descent outside Japan, estimated at about 2.7 million, as per the Associated Press. About half live in São Paulo state.

    Netizens praised the “down to earth princess” after the viral clip

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
