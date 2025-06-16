Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lip Reader Reveals Kate Middleton’s Strict Order To Prince Louis During Trooping The Colour
Kate Middleton speaking to Prince Louis with family during Trooping The Colour event outdoors.
Celebrities, News

Lip Reader Reveals Kate Middleton’s Strict Order To Prince Louis During Trooping The Colour

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

As the royal family stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton was caught on camera guiding her youngest son, Prince Louis.

Before the national anthem began, Kate gave Louis a gentle but firm instruction. The moment became one of the day’s most talked-about clips.

RELATED:

    The royal family appeared on the balcony following the Red Arrows flypast

    British royal family members in formal wear during Trooping the Colour, highlighting lip reader insights on Prince Louis.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • A lip reader revealed that Kate Middleton told Prince Louis to “stand” before the national anthem.
    • The exchange happened during the royal family’s Trooping the Colour balcony appearance.
    • Kate made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

    Lip reader Jeremy Freeman toldThe Mirror that the Princess of Wales issued the short command to her 7-year-old son just before the anthem began playing. 

    “National anthem. Louis, stand,” Kate reportedly said. 

    In response, Prince Louis straightened up and focused, standing still as the rest of the family joined in the ceremonial moment.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children at Trooping The Colour, with Kate giving a strict order to Prince Louis.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Louis, who is often the scene-stealer at royal events, kept his usual playful energy in check this year. 

    In past appearances, he’s made headlines for sticking out his tongue or covering his ears, according toPage Six. But this time, especially following his mom’s command, he was calm and composed.

    Kate’s calm direction to her son was largely praised on social media, with numerous netizens stating that her subtle instruction showed both grace and authority. 

    Kate Middleton in a blue hat giving a strict order to Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour ceremony.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

    Others, however, argued that Prince Louis is literally a child, so he should be allowed to act like one.

    “That poor kid. I get the feeling he just wants to be a kid, and they made him grow up way too fast,” one commenter wrote.

    “She is stressing out the kids for no reason,” another commenter stated.

    Kate’s first public appearance since announcing cancer treatment

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince Louis dressed formally at Trooping The Colour event, with royal guards in red uniforms in the background.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

    This year’s Trooping the Colour held special meaning for many royal watchers. Apart from being the third official birthday celebration of King Charles’ reign, it also marked Kate Middleton’s return to public life after announcing that she was being treated for cancer.

    The 43-year-old royal looked bright and cheerful as she rode in a carriage with her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis. 

    They were seen chatting and laughing as they made their way to Buckingham Palace.

    Comment praising Prince Louis’s personality and kindness during Trooping The Colour, revealing Kate Middleton’s strict order.

    Text message screenshot from Lesley Eldridge commenting on a boy having a fun day out, related to Lip Reader reveals Kate Middleton’s strict order to Prince Louis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment discussing Prince Louis, related to lip reader revealing Kate Middleton's strict order during Trooping The Colour.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kate later joined her husband, Prince William, on the balcony, along with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

    Another standout moment from the event was Princess Charlotte’s outfit. While she matched her mother in a soft aquamarine ensemble, her tribute actually went deeper.

    Pinned to Charlotte’s dress was a diamond horseshoe-shaped brooch, a gift from her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The accessory was a nod to their shared love of horseback riding.

    The entire royal family came together for a brief but meaningful photo-op

    Kate Middleton with Prince Louis and family at Trooping The Colour event, showing royal presence and strict order revealed by lip reader.

    Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

    Once the Red Arrows flypast concluded, the royals stepped out onto the palace balcony for their annual wave to the crowds.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    King Charles III, who is also receiving cancer treatment, stood beside Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

    The appearance was shorter than in previous years, likely due to the King’s and Kate’s health.

    Kate Middleton wearing turquoise hat and coat at Trooping The Colour event during royal procession.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

    At the conclusion of the RAF flypast, Freeman told The Mirror that William expressed his appreciation of the event.

    “Oh my word, what a day,” Prince William reportedly said, to which King Charles III replied, “Great theater.”

    Another touching moment that caught fans’ interest involved three generations of the royal family bonding over the military flypast.

    Kate Middleton and Prince Louis at Trooping The Colour event with a strict order revealed by a lip reader.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As aircraft flew above, King Charles III pointed skyward and asked, “What is that?” 

    Prince William, standing beside him, responded, “Errr, is that Poseidon?” Prince George chimed in confidently. “It’s a Poseidon, yeah.”

    The royals celebrated with behind-the-scenes videos after the event

    Kate Middleton with Prince Louis and family in a carriage during Trooping The Colour, lip reader reveals strict order.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    After the grand procession and balcony appearance, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a highlight reel from the celebration on their official social media pages. 

    In the video, William could be seen mounting his horse in full military attire while Kate and the kids entered their carriage for the grand procession down the Mall.

    King Charles and Queen Camilla also released a video compilation showing them greeting horses, riding in their carriage, and waving to crowds as the Red Arrows painted the sky in dramatic colors. 

    Kate Middleton and Prince William with children at Trooping The Colour event, highlighting strict order to Prince Louis.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    At one point, the King could even be seen feeding a carrot to one of the royal horses.

    In the caption, the King and Queen expressed gratitude to all the military personnel who helped make the parade “truly triumphant.”

    Netizens absolutely love Prince Louis’s antics and personality

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Kate Middleton and Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour event.

    Image credits: mrsrosieb

    Twitter post by user Big Daddy replying to @enews with the comment about Prince Louis, related to lip reader revealing Kate Middleton’s order.

    Image credits: Bigdaddynsc

    Lip reader reveals Kate Middleton giving a strict order to Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour event.

    Image credits: Rightonjames22

    Social media comment praising Prince Louis’s personality related to lip reader revealing Kate Middleton’s strict order.

    Image credits: imurpal

    Tweet from Joy Caldwell mentioning HRH Princess Catherine smiling at Prince Louis, reflecting royal family moments.

    Image credits: kJOYfb

    Tweet reply mentioning Prince Louis’s natural behavior during Trooping The Colour, shared by Malu Melo.

    Image credits: real_malu

    Tweet from Dawn commenting on public interactions, relevant to lip reader reveals Kate Middleton’s order to Prince Louis.

    Image credits: Dawn91273141

    Lip reader reveals Kate Middleton giving strict order to Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour ceremony.

    Image credits: Bluzforever

    Tweet praising Catherine Princess of Wales teaching Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour, highlighting royal family dynamics.

    Image credits: HeatherL075

    Lip reader reveals Kate Middleton giving strict order to Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour ceremony.

    Image credits: ColleenCurtin

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton’s strict order to Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour event.

    Image credits: IrishAmLass

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @enews about a family relation, discussing a lip reader revealing Kate Middleton’s order to Prince Louis.

    Image credits: Ishshah_B

    Lip reader in action revealing Kate Middleton’s strict order to Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour event.

    Image credits: Bluzforever

    Lip reader analyzing Kate Middleton giving a strict order to Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour event.

    Image credits: RemiAlwaysHappy

    Lip reader revealing Kate Middleton’s strict order to Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour event.

    Image credits: PereReader

    Tweet by Rose Cathy commenting on stress involving kids, related to lip reader reveals Kate Middleton’s strict order at Trooping The Colour.

    Image credits: stillrosecathy

    Twitter comment discussing Prince Louis growing up too fast during the Trooping The Colour event.

    Image credits: Deborah02138923

    Twitter reply text shown with a comment about a cold woman, unrelated to Trooping The Colour or Kate Middleton's order to Prince Louis.

    Image credits: earthlywayfarer

    Tweet from Phryne Dee questioning the happiness of children, related to Lip Reader Revealing Kate Middleton’s order to Prince Louis.

    Image credits: PhryneDee

    Tweet from Veritas criticizing Kate Middleton’s strict order to Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour event.

    Image credits: theroyaleditor

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    1

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT