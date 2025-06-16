Lip Reader Reveals Kate Middleton’s Strict Order To Prince Louis During Trooping The Colour
As the royal family stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton was caught on camera guiding her youngest son, Prince Louis.
Before the national anthem began, Kate gave Louis a gentle but firm instruction. The moment became one of the day’s most talked-about clips.
The royal family appeared on the balcony following the Red Arrows flypast
Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
- A lip reader revealed that Kate Middleton told Prince Louis to “stand” before the national anthem.
- The exchange happened during the royal family’s Trooping the Colour balcony appearance.
- Kate made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis.
Lip reader Jeremy Freeman toldThe Mirror that the Princess of Wales issued the short command to her 7-year-old son just before the anthem began playing.
“National anthem. Louis, stand,” Kate reportedly said.
In response, Prince Louis straightened up and focused, standing still as the rest of the family joined in the ceremonial moment.
Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images
Louis, who is often the scene-stealer at royal events, kept his usual playful energy in check this year.
In past appearances, he’s made headlines for sticking out his tongue or covering his ears, according toPage Six. But this time, especially following his mom’s command, he was calm and composed.
Kate’s calm direction to her son was largely praised on social media, with numerous netizens stating that her subtle instruction showed both grace and authority.
Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images
Others, however, argued that Prince Louis is literally a child, so he should be allowed to act like one.
“That poor kid. I get the feeling he just wants to be a kid, and they made him grow up way too fast,” one commenter wrote.
“She is stressing out the kids for no reason,” another commenter stated.
Kate’s first public appearance since announcing cancer treatment
Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images
This year’s Trooping the Colour held special meaning for many royal watchers. Apart from being the third official birthday celebration of King Charles’ reign, it also marked Kate Middleton’s return to public life after announcing that she was being treated for cancer.
The 43-year-old royal looked bright and cheerful as she rode in a carriage with her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis.
They were seen chatting and laughing as they made their way to Buckingham Palace.
Kate later joined her husband, Prince William, on the balcony, along with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Another standout moment from the event was Princess Charlotte’s outfit. While she matched her mother in a soft aquamarine ensemble, her tribute actually went deeper.
Pinned to Charlotte’s dress was a diamond horseshoe-shaped brooch, a gift from her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The accessory was a nod to their shared love of horseback riding.
The entire royal family came together for a brief but meaningful photo-op
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
Once the Red Arrows flypast concluded, the royals stepped out onto the palace balcony for their annual wave to the crowds.
King Charles III, who is also receiving cancer treatment, stood beside Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The appearance was shorter than in previous years, likely due to the King’s and Kate’s health.
Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images
At the conclusion of the RAF flypast, Freeman told The Mirror that William expressed his appreciation of the event.
“Oh my word, what a day,” Prince William reportedly said, to which King Charles III replied, “Great theater.”
Another touching moment that caught fans’ interest involved three generations of the royal family bonding over the military flypast.
Image credits: princeandprincessofwales
As aircraft flew above, King Charles III pointed skyward and asked, “What is that?”
Prince William, standing beside him, responded, “Errr, is that Poseidon?” Prince George chimed in confidently. “It’s a Poseidon, yeah.”
The royals celebrated with behind-the-scenes videos after the event
Image credits: princeandprincessofwales
After the grand procession and balcony appearance, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a highlight reel from the celebration on their official social media pages.
In the video, William could be seen mounting his horse in full military attire while Kate and the kids entered their carriage for the grand procession down the Mall.
King Charles and Queen Camilla also released a video compilation showing them greeting horses, riding in their carriage, and waving to crowds as the Red Arrows painted the sky in dramatic colors.
Image credits: princeandprincessofwales
At one point, the King could even be seen feeding a carrot to one of the royal horses.
In the caption, the King and Queen expressed gratitude to all the military personnel who helped make the parade “truly triumphant.”
Netizens absolutely love Prince Louis’s antics and personality
Image credits: mrsrosieb
Image credits: Bigdaddynsc
Image credits: Rightonjames22
Image credits: imurpal
Image credits: kJOYfb
Image credits: real_malu
Image credits: Dawn91273141
Image credits: Bluzforever
Image credits: HeatherL075
Image credits: ColleenCurtin
Image credits: IrishAmLass
Image credits: Ishshah_B
Image credits: Bluzforever
Image credits: RemiAlwaysHappy
Image credits: PereReader
Image credits: stillrosecathy
Image credits: Deborah02138923
Image credits: earthlywayfarer
Image credits: PhryneDee
Image credits: theroyaleditor
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
That one photo is one of the most mom looks ever. mom-look-6...9e5152.jpg
That one photo is one of the most mom looks ever. mom-look-6...9e5152.jpg
27
1