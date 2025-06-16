Lip Reader Reveals Kate Middleton’s Strict Order To Prince Louis During Trooping The Colour

ADVERTISEMENT

As the royal family stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton was caught on camera guiding her youngest son, Prince Louis.

Before the national anthem began, Kate gave Louis a gentle but firm instruction. The moment became one of the day’s most talked-about clips.

The royal family appeared on the balcony following the Red Arrows flypast

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Highlights A lip reader revealed that Kate Middleton told Prince Louis to “stand” before the national anthem.

The exchange happened during the royal family’s Trooping the Colour balcony appearance.

Kate made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman toldThe Mirror that the Princess of Wales issued the short command to her 7-year-old son just before the anthem began playing.

“National anthem. Louis, stand,” Kate reportedly said.

In response, Prince Louis straightened up and focused, standing still as the rest of the family joined in the ceremonial moment.

Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

Louis, who is often the scene-stealer at royal events, kept his usual playful energy in check this year.

In past appearances, he’s made headlines for sticking out his tongue or covering his ears, according toPage Six. But this time, especially following his mom’s command, he was calm and composed.

Kate’s calm direction to her son was largely praised on social media, with numerous netizens stating that her subtle instruction showed both grace and authority.

Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

Others, however, argued that Prince Louis is literally a child, so he should be allowed to act like one.

“That poor kid. I get the feeling he just wants to be a kid, and they made him grow up way too fast,” one commenter wrote.

“She is stressing out the kids for no reason,” another commenter stated.

Kate’s first public appearance since announcing cancer treatment

Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

This year’s Trooping the Colour held special meaning for many royal watchers. Apart from being the third official birthday celebration of King Charles’ reign, it also marked Kate Middleton’s return to public life after announcing that she was being treated for cancer.

The 43-year-old royal looked bright and cheerful as she rode in a carriage with her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis.

They were seen chatting and laughing as they made their way to Buckingham Palace.

Kate later joined her husband, Prince William, on the balcony, along with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Another standout moment from the event was Princess Charlotte’s outfit. While she matched her mother in a soft aquamarine ensemble, her tribute actually went deeper.

Pinned to Charlotte’s dress was a diamond horseshoe-shaped brooch, a gift from her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The accessory was a nod to their shared love of horseback riding.

The entire royal family came together for a brief but meaningful photo-op

Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

Once the Red Arrows flypast concluded, the royals stepped out onto the palace balcony for their annual wave to the crowds.

King Charles III, who is also receiving cancer treatment, stood beside Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The appearance was shorter than in previous years, likely due to the King’s and Kate’s health.

Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

At the conclusion of the RAF flypast, Freeman told The Mirror that William expressed his appreciation of the event.

“Oh my word, what a day,” Prince William reportedly said, to which King Charles III replied, “Great theater.”

Another touching moment that caught fans’ interest involved three generations of the royal family bonding over the military flypast.

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

As aircraft flew above, King Charles III pointed skyward and asked, “What is that?”

Prince William, standing beside him, responded, “Errr, is that Poseidon?” Prince George chimed in confidently. “It’s a Poseidon, yeah.”

The royals celebrated with behind-the-scenes videos after the event

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

After the grand procession and balcony appearance, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a highlight reel from the celebration on their official social media pages.

In the video, William could be seen mounting his horse in full military attire while Kate and the kids entered their carriage for the grand procession down the Mall.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also released a video compilation showing them greeting horses, riding in their carriage, and waving to crowds as the Red Arrows painted the sky in dramatic colors.

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

At one point, the King could even be seen feeding a carrot to one of the royal horses.

In the caption, the King and Queen expressed gratitude to all the military personnel who helped make the parade “truly triumphant.”

Netizens absolutely love Prince Louis’s antics and personality

Image credits: mrsrosieb

Image credits: Bigdaddynsc

Image credits: Rightonjames22

Image credits: imurpal

Image credits: kJOYfb

Image credits: real_malu

Image credits: Dawn91273141

Image credits: Bluzforever

Image credits: HeatherL075

Image credits: ColleenCurtin

Image credits: IrishAmLass

Image credits: Ishshah_B

Image credits: Bluzforever

Image credits: RemiAlwaysHappy

Image credits: PereReader

Image credits: stillrosecathy

Image credits: Deborah02138923

Image credits: earthlywayfarer

Image credits: PhryneDee

Image credits: theroyaleditor