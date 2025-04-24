“Silly”: Royal Princess Divides Internet With Official Portrait That Shows Her Holding iPhone

Royal portraits are a reflection of their time. In 2025, that means they come with a smartphone.

Princess Isabella of Denmark added a modern touch to her 18th birthday portrait by posing at the Amalienborg Palace with her iPhone.

Released by the Danish Royal House on Tuesday (April 22), the image shows the princess smiling at the camera while holding her phone with both hands.

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped me celebrate my 18th birthday,” the eldest daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary wrote on social media alongside the portrait.

“It has been really nice that so many people have spent their time, thought, and effort to make my day so special. This means a lot to me.”

Image credits: Dennis Stenild/Kongehuset

The photo was shared alongside three other official portraits that showed Isabella without her phone.

The teenage royal donned a satin orange off-the-shoulder dress with a blue Order of the Elephant sash and regalia.

She also wore a diamond tiara, which originally belonged to her great-great-grandmother, Princess Margaret of Connaught, turquoise earrings, and a miniature portrait of her father on her sash.

Image credits: Hasse Nielsen/Kongehuset

The informal snapshot divided opinions online, with some applauding the 18-year-old for modernizing the public image of the monarchy, while others labeled the move as “silly” and “ridiculous.”

“How gorgeous are these official portraits released by the Danish Royal Family to celebrate Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday?! Check out that iPhone in her hand – hello, relatable Princess!” commented one person.

“Love this official picture of Danish princess Isabella on her 18th birthday – when old world royalty meets today’s tech reality,” another said.

Someone added: “Mega cool picture♥️ Real eyes, real smile, real young with the mobile in hand. Absolutely perfect. 😍”

The Gen Z royal’s photo was taken by her mother, Queen Mary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)



“This is bizarre. Is this ‘the ultimate modern princess‘ or a depressing indictment of modern culture?” a separate user asked.

“Nice, but this is silly with that phone,” penned another observer, while someone else described the photo as “a sad sign of the times.”

“Ridiculous photo, and definitely a typical teenager in today’s world,” complained an additional user.

Image credits: Steen Evald/Kongehuset

The traditional portraits were taken by the royal family’s photographer, Steen Evald, at Amalienborg Palace, the main residence of the Danish royal family in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, the modern image was captured by Isabella’s mother, Queen Mary.

In honor of Isabella’s birthday on Monday, the King and Queen shared a collage of childhood photos featuring her with her parents and siblings over the years.

Isabella wore a diamond tiara that originally belonged to her great-great-grandmother, Princess Margaret of Connaught

Image credits: Steen Evald/Kongehuset

Princess Isabella of Denmark, Countess of Monpezat, was born on April 21, 2007, at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

She is second in line to the throne after her 19-year-old brother, Crown Prince Christian.

Christian and Isabella have younger twin siblings, 14-year-old Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Their father, Frederik, became King of Denmark in January 2024, following his mother Queen Margrethe’s abdication.

Image credits: Steen Evald/Kongehuset

To ring in her 18th trip around the sun, the Gen Z princess is believed to have celebrated at a small private gathering with her family, following her big party on April 15 at a glitzy concert at the Royal Danish Theatre, as per Hello! magazine.

According to the magazine, around 1,000 guests were invited to the celebrations, which are rumored to have cost over $43,000.

The 18-year-old has grown up out of the limelight

Image credits: Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Image credits: Franne Voigt/Kongehuset

She previously celebrated at another public event on April 11, which was attended by 100 young people from local youth organizations and education programs.

The event, held at Aarhus City Hall, showcased the city’s young talents in fields such as sports, music, gastronomy, and design.

During the reception, Isabella reportedly made her first-ever public speech, thanking the city and attendees for a “very unique” birthday celebration.

Isabella is second in line to the throne after her 19-year-old brother, Crown Prince Christian

Image credits: Dennis Stenild/Kongehuset

Isabella has grown up out of the limelight and is reportedly in the final year of her studies at Øregård Gymnasium in the Gentofte Municipality of Copenhagen.

In 2015, she participated in her first official engagement: the baptism of a ferry named in her honor.

Her future plans have not been made public by the Danish palace, but the royal may choose to take a gap year like her brother, Christian.

Many people complimented Isabella’s portrait, featuring “a typical teenager’s indispensable companion”

