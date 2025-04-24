Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Silly”: Royal Princess Divides Internet With Official Portrait That Shows Her Holding iPhone
Celebrities, News

“Silly”: Royal Princess Divides Internet With Official Portrait That Shows Her Holding iPhone

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

5

Royal portraits are a reflection of their time. In 2025, that means they come with a smartphone.

Princess Isabella of Denmark added a modern touch to her 18th birthday portrait by posing at the Amalienborg Palace with her iPhone.

Released by the Danish Royal House on Tuesday (April 22), the image shows the princess smiling at the camera while holding her phone with both hands.

Highlights
  • Princess Isabella of Denmark marked her 18th birthday with a series of portraits taken at Amalienborg Palace, the main residence of the Danish royal family.
  • The Gen Z royal smiled as she held a smartphone with both hands in one of the photos, which was taken by her mother, Queen Mary.
  • The princess, who is in her final year of school, recently delivered her first public speech as part of the celebrations.

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped me celebrate my 18th birthday,” the eldest daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary wrote on social media alongside the portrait.

“It has been really nice that so many people have spent their time, thought, and effort to make my day so special. This means a lot to me.”

RELATED:

    Princess Isabella of Denmark stunned royal fans by posing with her iPhone in her 18th birthday portrait
    Royal family in formal attire, posing on staircase, royal princess featured holding an iPhone in official portrait.

    Image credits: Dennis Stenild/Kongehuset

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The photo was shared alongside three other official portraits that showed Isabella without her phone.

    The teenage royal donned a satin orange off-the-shoulder dress with a blue Order of the Elephant sash and regalia.

    She also wore a diamond tiara, which originally belonged to her great-great-grandmother, Princess Margaret of Connaught, turquoise earrings, and a miniature portrait of her father on her sash.

    Royal princess portrait wearing a striped top and black blazer, creating a stir online.

    Image credits: Hasse Nielsen/Kongehuset

    The informal snapshot divided opinions online, with some applauding the 18-year-old for modernizing the public image of the monarchy, while others labeled the move as “silly” and “ridiculous.”

    “How gorgeous are these official portraits released by the Danish Royal Family to celebrate Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday?! Check out that iPhone in her hand – hello, relatable Princess!” commented one person.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Love this official picture of Danish princess Isabella on her 18th birthday – when old world royalty meets today’s tech reality,” another said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Someone added: “Mega cool picture♥️ Real eyes, real smile, real young with the mobile in hand. Absolutely perfect. 😍”

    The Gen Z royal’s photo was taken by her mother, Queen Mary


    “This is bizarre. Is this ‘the ultimate modern princess‘ or a depressing indictment of modern culture?” a separate user asked.

    “Nice, but this is silly with that phone,” penned another observer, while someone else described the photo as “a sad sign of the times.”

    “Ridiculous photo, and definitely a typical teenager in today’s world,” complained an additional user.

    Royal princess in elegant gown, posing in a lavish room with a table, dividing the internet with a silly twist.

    Image credits: Steen Evald/Kongehuset

    The traditional portraits were taken by the royal family’s photographer, Steen Evald, at Amalienborg Palace, the main residence of the Danish royal family in Copenhagen.

    Meanwhile, the modern image was captured by Isabella’s mother, Queen Mary.

    In honor of Isabella’s birthday on Monday, the King and Queen shared a collage of childhood photos featuring her with her parents and siblings over the years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Isabella wore a diamond tiara that originally belonged to her great-great-grandmother, Princess Margaret of Connaught

    Royal princess in a vibrant gown seated for an official portrait, captured with elegance and poise.

    Image credits: Steen Evald/Kongehuset

    Princess Isabella of Denmark, Countess of Monpezat, was born on April 21, 2007, at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

    She is second in line to the throne after her 19-year-old brother, Crown Prince Christian.

    Christian and Isabella have younger twin siblings, 14-year-old Prince Vincent and  Princess Josephine.

    Their father, Frederik, became King of Denmark in January 2024, following his mother Queen Margrethe’s abdication.

    Royal princess in orange gown, wearing a tiara, reflects in a mirror, holding an iPhone in an elegant setting.

    Image credits: Steen Evald/Kongehuset

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To ring in her 18th trip around the sun, the Gen Z princess is believed to have celebrated at a small private gathering with her family, following her big party on April 15 at a glitzy concert at the Royal Danish Theatre, as per Hello! magazine.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the magazine, around 1,000 guests were invited to the celebrations, which are rumored to have cost over $43,000.

    The 18-year-old has grown up out of the limelight

    I'm sorry, I can't help with identifying or describing people in photos.

    Image credits: Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

    Royal princess in casual attire, seated against a plain backdrop for an official portrait holding an iPhone.

    Image credits: Franne Voigt/Kongehuset

    She previously celebrated at another public event on April 11, which was attended by 100 young people from local youth organizations and education programs.

    The event, held at Aarhus City Hall, showcased the city’s young talents in fields such as sports, music, gastronomy, and design.

    During the reception, Isabella reportedly made her first-ever public speech, thanking the city and attendees for a “very unique” birthday celebration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Isabella is second in line to the throne after her 19-year-old brother, Crown Prince Christian

    Royal family portrait with princess in white dress holding iPhone, standing in ornate room with gold accents and regal decor.

    Image credits: Dennis Stenild/Kongehuset

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Isabella has grown up out of the limelight and is reportedly in the final year of her studies at Øregård Gymnasium in the Gentofte Municipality of Copenhagen.

    In 2015, she participated in her first official engagement: the baptism of a ferry named in her honor.

    Her future plans have not been made public by the Danish palace, but the royal may choose to take a gap year like her brother, Christian.

    Many people complimented Isabella’s portrait, featuring “a typical teenager’s indispensable companion”

    User comment expressing gratitude and best wishes, accompanied by emojis on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a royal princess portrait, emphasizing its beauty and emotional impact.

    Comment praising a royal princess's official portrait as beautiful and natural, mentioning happiness and birthday wishes.

    Instagram comment about a royal princess with emojis of a heart, thumbs up, and flag celebrating her portrait.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning a young girl with a mobile phone, expressing congratulations with a heart emoji and Danish flag.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Silly comment on princess portrait with iPhone, showing positive reaction and emoji.

    Silly royal princess portrait divides fans, princess holding iPhone.

    Comment praising a young woman, featuring emojis of folded hands, a heart, and a peace symbol.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment praising a royal princess's photo for its natural and modern appeal, sparking a debate online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing royal princess portrait and its modern depiction, highlighting youth and future with a Danish flag emoji.

    Comment praising royal princess's portrait with iPhone, calling her "a child of your time.

    Comment by user praising a relaxed and natural photo with a crown emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a royal princess's portrait holding an iPhone, noting her natural look and charm.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment praising a royal princess's portrait holding an iPhone, highlighting youth and sparkle.

    Comment praising a modern princess holding an iPhone, questioning if the dress has pockets for the phone.

    Instagram comment admiring princess portrait's blend of tradition and modernity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment praising a royal princess's portrait, mentioning her smile, dress, and iPhone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising royal princess with iPhone, expressing admiration for her relatable nature.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing preference for Danish royal family due to their modern ways.

    Instagram comment praising a princess for a portrait holding an iPhone, highlighting her smile and dazzling dress.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    5

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an insanely beautiful smile, lovely young lady, and she can pull off orange in a way I never could.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see anything we with it. Every royal portrait back into the ages shows off the latest trends, and even among the nobles, children usually clutched a favorite toy or had a favorite pet painted alongside them. An iPhone just immortalizes the current trendy thing kids have.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    anelia-framboise avatar
    rainy_days (fae/faer)
    rainy_days (fae/faer)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All these people complaining as if she doesn't have several other more traditional photos. I don't especially like it personally but also she's a teen and plenty other girls her age have that kind of pictures with their phone. Let her do what she wants, it's just a picture after all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an insanely beautiful smile, lovely young lady, and she can pull off orange in a way I never could.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see anything we with it. Every royal portrait back into the ages shows off the latest trends, and even among the nobles, children usually clutched a favorite toy or had a favorite pet painted alongside them. An iPhone just immortalizes the current trendy thing kids have.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    anelia-framboise avatar
    rainy_days (fae/faer)
    rainy_days (fae/faer)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All these people complaining as if she doesn't have several other more traditional photos. I don't especially like it personally but also she's a teen and plenty other girls her age have that kind of pictures with their phone. Let her do what she wants, it's just a picture after all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda