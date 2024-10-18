“People Took Too Much”: Wedding Guests End Up Going Without Food When Buffet Runs Dry

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no denying that putting together a wedding is quite the logistical ordeal. The guestlist, decorations, seating, venue and, of course, the food. Feeding a large group is always going to be expensive, but generally the cost is worth it. After all, you don’t want to be the person who left a group of, ostensibly, your friends and family, hungry because you wanted to penny-pinch.

A woman shared her frustration with a wedding caterer after her table of eight all ran out of food because of greedy guests. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Just how good the catering is depends on each wedding’s budget

Share icon

Image credits: halfpoint / Envato (not the actual photo)

But one woman, as well as seven other guests ended up hungry when food simply ran out

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RossHelen / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Typical-Gene-5699

People had a few theories as to what happened

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared similar stories and examples of what the hosts should have done

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon