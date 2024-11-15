“There Are No Racist Dogs”: Anti-Racism Plan Sparks Outrage After Proposing “Dog-Free Areas”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Welsh government was advised to ban dogs from certain areas as part of its anti-racism strategy. The recommendation was part of a broader plan to create more inclusive outdoor spaces and tackle racial disparities.

The country of Wales currently has an ambitious goal of eliminating racism by 2030. Officials are “committed to creating an anti-racist nation by 2030,” a Welsh government spokesperson said.

Image credits: Edgar Daniel Hernández Cervantes

“Our anti-racist Wales action plan is built on the values of anti-racism and calls for zero tolerance of all racial inequality,” they added.

In a report submitted by the environmental group Climate Cymru BAME, the suggestions to eradicate racism included having dog-free zones in certain areas. However, the reasoning behind creating canine-free spaces was not included.

Authorities should “create urban farming (allotments) and dog-free areas in local green spaces,” the report said.

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels

Its list of recommendations also included encouraging the local minority ethnic people to volunteer and promoting diversity in urban and rural green space areas by consulting with local minority ethnic communities. Creating grant opportunities, subsidies, and welfare packages (food and housing) that are accessible to students and minority ethnic people individuals (self-employed, unemployed and asylum seekers) was also suggested.

Another list of recommendations, handed over to the government by the North Wales Africa Society, suggested having “dog-free areas” as well.

The report mentioned how Black African females were concerned about “unkept” parks “with overgrown grass” and the “general lack of safety.”

Image credits: Djordje Vukojicic / Unsplash

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

“One black African female stated that she feels unsafe with the presence of dogs with regards to fear of attack, dogs without mouth guards or leashes wandering around in parks,” the report said.

A Black African male participant was quoted in the same report saying: “Personally, I like dogs, but I keep seeing dog fouling on the floor…the owners should walk with bags and pick it up it is their responsibility.”

“When the world is rid of Dictatorships, I’ll let you worry about dog parks,” a social media user said about the news

Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels

Some people were left outraged over the suggestion of banning dogs in certain areas.

“When the world is rid of Dictatorships, I’ll let you worry about dog parks,” one said in the comments section of an article. “This is the problem of the West. Running around with blinders on.”

Another wrote, “As a middle aged white woman I only feel safe walking in remote areas of the hills when I have my dog with me. There’s no way I’d go alone. So ban dogs and you’d effectively be banning me!”

“There are no racist dogs, just certain new arrivals to this country who have a cultural dislike of dogs,” commented another. “So the Welsh Labour government thinks we should change our behaviour rather than they adapt to…”

“Dogs are colour blind. They are generally good judges of character, so if they don’t like you, there’s a reason,” one said.