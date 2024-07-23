Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Accuse Couple Of “Forcing Their Ethics On Other People” With Vegetarian-Only Wedding Menu
Occasions, Wedding

Vegetarianism and veganism are still quite niche. According to Gallup, as of 2023, about 4% of Americans identify as vegetarians. As for the global percentage of vegetarians, a recent survey claims that 18% of the population are vegetarians. So, it’s understandable some people might question a strictly vegetarian wedding.

This couple decided they wanted to serve vegetarian-only meals at their wedding. Because the bride’s parents were paying for it, they started to raise some concerns, saying it was discriminatory. So, the bride decided to check with the Internet: would it be unreasonable to have no meat at a wedding?

A wedding menu caused some drama between this vegetarian couple and their parents

Image credits: AlexanderLipko / envato (not the actual photo)

The bride and groom wanted to serve only vegetarian meals, but the parents thought it would be ‘disrespectful’ to the guests

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envato (not the actual photo)

Image source: SwimmingFew6861

Some people defended the couple’s decision; in the end, it’s their Big Day

Others sided with the parents, claiming the couple needed to concede since they were not paying for it themselves

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA, and the YTAs are pretty wild. 1. The parents paying is completely irrelevant. Either they want to give for their kids wedding, or they don't. It's a gift. You don't put conditions onto gifts. 2. Vegetarians and Non-Vegeatarians are not equal. The difference is quite simple are very siginificant. Non-Vegetarians, like myself, CAN eat vegatarian dishes. This doesn't go the other way round. Everyone complaining here is an a*****e. As others stated: You should be able to go one day without meat (and that's not even a requirement here)

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
emojisister avatar
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yes! Honestly invite me to a vegetarian meal and i'm the happiest person alive. I'd probably hog all the fungi.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Serve your guests beautiful, delicious food. This does not need to include meat. Be sure to take into consideration the food allergies and intolerances of your guests. Meat is not required for 'luxury', nor for celebrations. It is just one meal. Let the bride and groom choose.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I ever get married, I'm gonna have an alcohol-free wedding. Should be 100% decided by the couple what to serve / not serve, and if it makes someone not come, I'd deeply re-evaluate the relationship with that person. I fully agree with the person who said "you don't have to get wasted or eat half an ox to have fun."

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
