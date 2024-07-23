Parents Accuse Couple Of “Forcing Their Ethics On Other People” With Vegetarian-Only Wedding Menu
Vegetarianism and veganism are still quite niche. According to Gallup, as of 2023, about 4% of Americans identify as vegetarians. As for the global percentage of vegetarians, a recent survey claims that 18% of the population are vegetarians. So, it’s understandable some people might question a strictly vegetarian wedding.
This couple decided they wanted to serve vegetarian-only meals at their wedding. Because the bride’s parents were paying for it, they started to raise some concerns, saying it was discriminatory. So, the bride decided to check with the Internet: would it be unreasonable to have no meat at a wedding?
A wedding menu caused some drama between this vegetarian couple and their parents
The bride and groom wanted to serve only vegetarian meals, but the parents thought it would be ‘disrespectful’ to the guests
Some people defended the couple’s decision; in the end, it’s their Big Day
Others sided with the parents, claiming the couple needed to concede since they were not paying for it themselves
NTA, and the YTAs are pretty wild. 1. The parents paying is completely irrelevant. Either they want to give for their kids wedding, or they don't. It's a gift. You don't put conditions onto gifts. 2. Vegetarians and Non-Vegeatarians are not equal. The difference is quite simple are very siginificant. Non-Vegetarians, like myself, CAN eat vegatarian dishes. This doesn't go the other way round. Everyone complaining here is an a*****e. As others stated: You should be able to go one day without meat (and that's not even a requirement here)
yes! Honestly invite me to a vegetarian meal and i'm the happiest person alive. I'd probably hog all the fungi.Load More Replies...
Serve your guests beautiful, delicious food. This does not need to include meat. Be sure to take into consideration the food allergies and intolerances of your guests. Meat is not required for 'luxury', nor for celebrations. It is just one meal. Let the bride and groom choose.
If I ever get married, I'm gonna have an alcohol-free wedding. Should be 100% decided by the couple what to serve / not serve, and if it makes someone not come, I'd deeply re-evaluate the relationship with that person. I fully agree with the person who said "you don't have to get wasted or eat half an ox to have fun."
