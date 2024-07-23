Parents Accuse Couple Of “Forcing Their Ethics On Other People” With Vegetarian-Only Wedding Menu

ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetarianism and veganism are still quite niche. According to Gallup, as of 2023, about 4% of Americans identify as vegetarians. As for the global percentage of vegetarians, a recent survey claims that 18% of the population are vegetarians. So, it’s understandable some people might question a strictly vegetarian wedding.

This couple decided they wanted to serve vegetarian-only meals at their wedding. Because the bride’s parents were paying for it, they started to raise some concerns, saying it was discriminatory. So, the bride decided to check with the Internet: would it be unreasonable to have no meat at a wedding?

A wedding menu caused some drama between this vegetarian couple and their parents

The bride and groom wanted to serve only vegetarian meals, but the parents thought it would be ‘disrespectful’ to the guests

Some people defended the couple’s decision; in the end, it’s their Big Day

Others sided with the parents, claiming the couple needed to concede since they were not paying for it themselves