People become vegetarians for a variety of reasons and at different points in their lives. For Reddit user CompetitionExtreme36‘s son, it happened when the boy turned six.

In a candid post on the subreddit ‘TIFU,’ the father explained that the action took place at a fair and that much of the decision could (indirectly) be attributed to him.

He came up with the idea to tell the child where the meat on their table comes from and which animals are involved. After realizing it, the little one decided he wanted nothing to do with it, and now his parents are accommodating the kid’s vegetarian diet.

This father took his son to the local fair where he wanted to teach him about farming and the origins of their food

Image credits: mverkhoturtseva / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

But he inadvertently made the boy a vegetarian

Image credits: Laure Noverraz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: CompetitionExtreme36

People have shared a lot of reactions to the story

Some also shared their own similar experiences

