Dad Accidentally Turns His Son Vegetarian After Being Honest About Where Meat Comes From
People become vegetarians for a variety of reasons and at different points in their lives. For Reddit user CompetitionExtreme36‘s son, it happened when the boy turned six.
In a candid post on the subreddit ‘TIFU,’ the father explained that the action took place at a fair and that much of the decision could (indirectly) be attributed to him.
He came up with the idea to tell the child where the meat on their table comes from and which animals are involved. After realizing it, the little one decided he wanted nothing to do with it, and now his parents are accommodating the kid’s vegetarian diet.
This father took his son to the local fair where he wanted to teach him about farming and the origins of their food
Image credits: mverkhoturtseva / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)
But he inadvertently made the boy a vegetarian
Image credits: Laure Noverraz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: CompetitionExtreme36
People have shared a lot of reactions to the story
Some also shared their own similar experiences
"What do you think?", I am asked here. I think talking children out of such is abuse. End of. They have reasons, and these reasons, usually, add up a lot more than the lame excuses of the animal industry why they are the biggest FU mankind has ever developed. EVERY global problem of today is, causally, not coincidentally, linked to factory farming.
Silly lies stick with kids. When I was 5, I accidentally saw a Turkey killed at my aunts farm. Traumatized, I refused to eat it. My mom, trying to save Thanksgiving, told me meat was from frozen turkeys (I'd seen at the grocer) who lived happy lives near Santa in the North Pole & died of old age. I believed her until I stopped believing in Santa. I've been vegetarian for 28 years now.
4