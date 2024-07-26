39 Vacation Memes That Are Almost As Good As A Getaway
As you’re having a hectic work week, month, or year travel is probably the best way to clear your mind and save your sanity. Vacations aren't created equal, however — some can be more stressful than your typical day, so plan your itinerary well.
You can choose an extravagant holiday and jet off to the airport right now, or you can also opt for some quiet time under the covers at home. Either way, the goal is to relax and forget all the worries.
Here, we pooled some of the funniest vacation memes to inspire you to take the needed breather. Let every vacation meme serve as a gentle nudge to request that time off and enjoy those well-deserved days of rest. And hey, why not mention a friend? Make it a fun and laughter-filled trip for the both of you.
“When You Can’t Wait for Summer — But Can’t Wait For It to End Either”
“Crossing What?”
“When Your Credit Card Bill Welcomes You Back”
Four Reasons to Take More Work Breaks
- It’s good for your health. A 2021 study published in Environment International Journal found that worldwide, long working hours were linked to over 745,000 deaths from stroke and ischemic heart disease (1). Based on research, it’s safe to assume that a quick break can sometimes spell the difference between life and death.
- Breaks boost productivity. As per Quinn Philipp’s 2023 article in Everyday Health, most individuals can't concentrate on a task for 90 minutes without their thoughts drifting. (2). Breaks — whether long or short — can help us recalibrate and make us more efficient.
- Holidays keep you from burning out. In a 2023 feature for Harvard Business Review, Rebecca Zucker noted that employees often sacrifice paid time off for extra cash. This practice, however, is counterintuitive and can lead to increased stress. (3). Zucker adds that a quick break can reset your mind and stave off burnout. “Taking a vacation provides greater opportunity for rest and better sleep (both quantity and quality), which can help unclutter your mind.”
- Taking time off can address chronic stress. According to a survey by Adobe that studied 1000 employees, 25% of Millennials and Gen Zs regularly check in with work on vacation (4). This is problematic because not shutting down at the end of the day means bringing stress home when you should be relaxing, writes Allaya Cooks-Campbell in her 2023 feature for Better Up (5).” In short, you can manage stress better with quick breaks and vacations.
“Nightshift Workers Be Like”
The Struggle Is Real
Holiday Amnesia
Why Is It So Important to Laugh at Work?
What if we told you that the workplace thrives on laughter? Joint research from such organizations as Wharton, MIT, and London Business School confirmed that every chuckle brings numerous benefits to the company (6).
“Laughter relieves stress and boredom, boosts engagement and well-being, and spurs creativity and collaboration, analytic precision and productivity,” further explains Alison Beard in a 2014 feature for the Harvard Business Review.
So, don't forget to share a hilarious vacation meme with a friend who needs a break or slip in a worktime joke to lighten the mood — the benefits are too powerful to ignore.
“The Year Was Too Long”
“Me at the Beach”
“I Packed an Itinerary”
The Countdown Anxiety
Fat Boy Fall
“My Vacation This Year”
Holiday FOMO
Surfing up the Real Estate Market
“That Was Patricia”
Some Time-Off Is Better Than None
“Bro Is Tired”
“When Your Boss Has No Chill”
Time to Move to Europe?
The Boss’ Memo
Suffering From Post-Vacation Memory Loss (Send Help)
“Which Holiday Is More Real?”
The Real Mystery of “Home Alone”
Post-Holiday Stress Disorder
“She's Got the Point”
“So Many Things to Do...”
Poolside Edition
Only Gamers Will Understand
Living the Endless Vacation
“Happens Everytime”
Every Hero on a Break
“The Window Seat”
American Carscapes
“When Southern Gas Stations Serve up a Feast”
Family Road Trips Aren’t for the Faint Hearted
“No One Mentioned Early Wake Ups In the Holiday Brochure”
Comment If You Can Relate
