As you’re having a hectic work week, month, or year travel is probably the best way to clear your mind and save your sanity. Vacations aren't created equal, however — some can be more stressful than your typical day, so plan your itinerary well. 

You can choose an extravagant holiday and jet off to the airport right now, or you can also opt for some quiet time under the covers at home. Either way, the goal is to relax and forget all the worries.

Here, we pooled some of the funniest vacation memes to inspire you to take the needed breather. Let every vacation meme serve as a gentle nudge to request that time off and enjoy those well-deserved days of rest. And hey, why not mention a friend? Make it a fun and laughter-filled trip for the both of you.

“When You Can’t Wait for Summer — But Can’t Wait For It to End Either”

A Vacation Meme about summer vacation featuring a series of four images of a panda looking sad and bored in different corners of its enclosure. The text at the top of the meme reads, "Me: I can't wait for summer vacation," followed by "Me on summer vacation:" above the four images of the panda.

curryboymicah Report

    #2

    “Crossing What?”

    A vacation meme featuring Tom from the cartoon "Tom and Jerry" sitting in a green and red chair, holding a newspaper and looking annoyed. The text above the image reads, "You will soon be crossing desert sands for a fun vacation."

    FLANKY555 Report

    #3

    “When Your Credit Card Bill Welcomes You Back”

    A vacation meme showing a man and a child on a roller coaster. The child looks excited with hands up, while the man looks shocked and worried. The text above the image on the left side reads, "When you go on vacation," and on the right side reads, "When you receive the credit card bill."

    VagariTurtle Report

    Four Reasons to Take More Work Breaks


    1. It’s good for your health. A 2021 study published in Environment International Journal found that worldwide, long working hours were linked to over 745,000 deaths from stroke and ischemic heart disease (1). Based on research, it’s safe to assume that a quick break can sometimes spell the difference between life and death.
    2. Breaks boost productivity. As per Quinn Philipp’s 2023 article in Everyday Health, most individuals can't concentrate on a task for 90 minutes without their thoughts drifting. (2). Breaks — whether long or short — can help us recalibrate and make us more efficient.
    3. Holidays keep you from burning out. In a 2023 feature for Harvard Business Review, Rebecca Zucker noted that employees often sacrifice paid time off for extra cash. This practice, however, is counterintuitive and can lead to increased stress. (3). Zucker adds that a quick break can reset your mind and stave off burnout. “Taking a vacation provides greater opportunity for rest and better sleep (both quantity and quality), which can help unclutter your mind.”
    4. Taking time off can address chronic stress. According to a survey by Adobe that studied 1000 employees, 25% of Millennials and Gen Zs regularly check in with work on vacation (4). This is problematic because not shutting down at the end of the day means bringing stress home when you should be relaxing, writes Allaya Cooks-Campbell in her 2023 feature for Better Up (5).” In short, you can manage stress better with quick breaks and vacations.
    #4

    “Nightshift Workers Be Like”

    A vacation meme showing an old vampire, resembling Dracula, sitting on a beach lounge chair wearing a red cape and red swim trunks. He is sipping a dark drink with a straw and has a bottle of sunscreen beside him. The text above the image reads, "Night shift workers on vacation be like."

    PotatoTomata  Report

    #5

    The Struggle Is Real

    A vacation meme showing a man with glasses sitting at his office desk, looking disinterested and annoyed. The text above the image reads, "Man returns to work after vacation with fresh, reenergized hatred for job."

    ninjallama4444 Report

    #6

    Holiday Amnesia

    A tweet from the user "Charnado" with the handle "@shesatornado" featuring a profile picture of a woman with bunny ears filter. The tweet reads, "How the f*** am I supposed to go back to work tomorrow. I don't even remember what I do."

    brandizzles Report

    Why Is It So Important to Laugh at Work?

    What if we told you that the workplace thrives on laughter? Joint research from such organizations as Wharton, MIT, and London Business School confirmed that every chuckle brings numerous benefits to the company (6). 

     “Laughter relieves stress and boredom, boosts engagement and well-being, and spurs creativity and collaboration, analytic precision and productivity,” further explains Alison Beard in a 2014 feature for the Harvard Business Review.

    So, don't forget to share a hilarious vacation meme with a friend who needs a break or slip in a worktime joke to lighten the mood — the benefits are too powerful to ignore. 
    #7

    “The Year Was Too Long”

    A vacation meme featuring a large, fluffy white dog with a sad expression standing indoors. The text above the image reads, "God in December after coming back from his year-long vacation."

    Tonael Report

    #8

    “Me at the Beach”

    A vacation meme with two images of a person struggling in rough ocean waves at the beach. The text above the images reads, "'I miss going to the beach, it gives me peace and quiet.' Me at the beach:" The images depict the contrast between the expectation of a relaxing beach experience and the reality of being overwhelmed by waves.

    shelly_meme Report

    #9

    “I Packed an Itinerary”

    A vacation meme showing SpongeBob's hand pointing at various activities carved into a wooden board. The text above the image reads, "Teacher: So what are your plans for the vacations. Me:" The activities listed on the board include "questioning my existence," "mastering all the 8 forms of depression," "vibing to the same 8 songs," "gaming," "random 3am vids," "Reddit," "sleeping for 18hrs a day," "playing with my doggo," and "opening fridge 50 times a day." One activity has been censored with a black bar.

    reddit.com Report

    #10

    The Countdown Anxiety

    A vacation meme featuring a pie chart titled "Me on vacation." The chart has two segments: a small green slice labeled "Having actual fun" and a large blue slice labeled "Anxiously mentally calculating the remaining time of the vacation." The green slice is significantly smaller than the blue slice, illustrating the disproportionate amount of time spent worrying versus enjoying the vacation.

    PR0CR45T184T0R Report

    #11

    Fat Boy Fall

    A vacation meme featuring a scene from a cartoon showing a happy, chubby boy and a girl dancing together. The text above the image reads, "Hot girl summer is over, time for fat boy fall."

    Jerryc3539 Report

    #12

    “My Vacation This Year”

    A vacation meme showing two images. The top image appears to be a view from the beach with a pair of legs in the foreground. The bottom image reveals the reality: the "legs" are actually two hot dogs placed in front of a tablet displaying a beach scene. The text above the images reads, "My vacation this year," humorously highlighting the difference between the expectation of a beach vacation and the reality of staying at home.

    MSheheryarNaseer Report

    #13

    Holiday FOMO

    A vacation meme featuring three images of a man looking distressed and emotional, leaning against a wooden post and clutching his chest. The text above the images reads, "When you’re going on vacation but your friends are still playing on the Minecraft server." The images illustrate the man's deep sense of sadness and longing for his friends.

    brawl_miko_32  Report

    #14

    Surfing up the Real Estate Market

    A vacation meme featuring a man in a business suit lying on a surfboard in the ocean while working on a laptop. The text above the image reads, "When you're on vacation but you're also in real estate." The image humorously depicts the challenge of balancing work and leisure.

    therealestatememes Report

    #15

    “That Was Patricia”

    A vacation meme featuring a close-up image of James McAvoy from the movie "Split" with a sly smile. The text above the image reads, "Me: I really need a vacation. My dad: Didn't you just take one? Me:" The caption at the bottom of the image says, "That wasn't me. That was Patricia." This highlights the humorous excuse of pretending to be someone else to justify needing another vacation.

    @JustTravelMemes Report

    #16

    Some Time-Off Is Better Than None

    A vacation meme featuring a scene from the TV show "Pawn Stars" with two men behind the counter. The text above the image reads, "Colleges when students complain about not having a spring break." The caption at the bottom of the image shows one of the men saying, "Best I can do is a random Tuesday off," humorously illustrating the minimal response to students' complaints.

    dianadenney  Report

    #17

    “Bro Is Tired”

    A vacation meme featuring a cute cat sitting in front of a laptop, looking directly at the camera. The text above the image reads, "Bro is tired. Bro is bored. Bro needs a vacation. Bro is me. I am Bro." The meme humorously expresses the feeling of needing a vacation through the cat's expression.

    desh.videsh.in Report

    #18

    “When Your Boss Has No Chill”

    A vacation meme featuring two images of Steve Harvey with contrasting expressions. In the first image, he is laughing, and in the second image, he looks concerned and thoughtful. The text above the images reads, "When you on vacation, but Kaela bothering you with her 'update doko, no pressure'". The meme humorously captures the feeling of being pressured to provide updates even while on vacation.

    sebet_123 Report

    #19

    Time to Move to Europe?

    A tweet from Samuel Pollen with the handle @samuel_pollen. The tweet humorously contrasts European and American out-of-office messages. It reads: "European out-of-offices: 'I'm away camping for the summer. Email again in September.' American out-of-offices: 'I have left the office for two hours to undergo kidney surgery but you can reach me on my cell anytime.'" The tweet highlights the cultural differences in work-life balance.

    @samuel_pollen Report

    #20

    The Boss’ Memo

    A vacation meme featuring characters from a cartoon or animated series with edited faces. In the first panel, a character with a skull face says, "I left instructions for everyone while I’m gone." In the second panel, a character with a mask and hat replies, "Mine just says 'Pandora, no.'" The third panel shows the skull-faced character again, saying, "I want you to apply it to every possible situation." The meme humorously depicts the importance of a simple, universal instruction.

    MrMellons Report

    #21

    Free Time in Your 30s

    A vacation meme featuring Tom from "Tom and Jerry" comfortably snuggled in a green armchair with a red blanket. The text above the image reads, "Me: I'm gonna start having fun on my days off. Me: On my days off." The meme humorously contrasts the intention to be active on days off with the reality of staying cozy and relaxed.

    tropkis Report

    #22

    Suffering From Post-Vacation Memory Loss (Send Help)

    A vacation meme showing a man with a serious expression, surrounded by floating mathematical equations and symbols. The text above the image reads, "When you return from vacation & try to remember how to do your job." The meme humorously captures the struggle of readjusting to work after taking time off.

    portroyalresort Report

    #23

    “Which Holiday Is More Real?”

    A vacation meme showing the results of a poll asking, "Which holiday is more real?" The options and their respective percentages are: Kwanzaa with 6.8%, Juneteenth with 4.8%, and Toyotathon with 88.4%. The poll received 6,295 votes, and the final results highlight the humorous idea that a car sales event (Toyotathon) is considered more real than actual holidays.

    Binarily Report

    #24

    The Real Mystery of “Home Alone”

    A vacation meme featuring a well-decorated house with Christmas lights at night. The text above the image reads, "The older I get, the more I wonder what Kevin's dad did for a living to afford this house and a vacation to Paris for 9 people." The meme humorously references the movie "Home Alone," highlighting the luxurious lifestyle of Kevin's family.

    Knight_TheRider Report

    #25

    Post-Holiday Stress Disorder

    A tweet from Uncle Ari (@MazeDaMouth) with the following text: "I have never come back from any holiday feeling relaxed, refreshed & reinvigorated to get back into work. I come back with the taste of freedom, still fresh in my mouth, a renewed hatred for work, and a strong suspicion that this is not what I should be spending my life doing." The tweet highlights the struggle of returning to work after a vacation and the longing for freedom.

    Capinron Report

    #26

    “She's Got the Point”

    A tweet from @brihindthescene reads, "I'd rather plan a $20,000 honeymoon than a $20,000 wedding. Can you imagine the vacation you could go on for $20,000?! A month + of amazing memories with your spouse rather than one day where you miss everything because it's so busy." The tweet humorously highlights the preference for spending money on a long, memorable vacation instead of a single busy wedding day.

    tanijrou Report

    #27

    “So Many Things to Do...”

    A vacation meme featuring a plush Baby Yoda (Grogu) from "The Mandalorian" lying in bed, wrapped in a blanket and looking up with wide eyes. The text above the image reads, "How is it possible that I want to do so many things and travel the world but I'm trapped in the body of someone who just wants to sleep 24/7." The meme humorously contrasts the desire for adventure with the reality of wanting to rest.

    Chalk1for1the1sidewalk  Report

    #28

    Poolside Edition

    A vacation meme showing two boys in a pool, one lying on a float and the other diving into the pool while reaching out to the boy on the float. Their outstretched hands mimic the famous scene from Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam." The text above the image reads, "A masterpiece of summer vacation." The meme humorously combines a classic artwork reference with a playful summer activity.

    imgur.com Report

    #29

    Only Gamers Will Understand

    A vacation meme showing a picturesque view of a fictional medieval village from a video game, with stone buildings and castles nestled in a lush, mountainous landscape. The text above the image reads, "A wonderful view for a vacation:" The image highlights the beauty and appeal of the in-game location as an ideal vacation spot.

    J_ClutchFTV Report

    #30

    “Every HR Department Be Like...”

    A vacation meme featuring a man with glasses and a stern expression, arms crossed, looking disapprovingly. The text above the image reads, "Me: has vacation days Me: uses vacation days Work:" The image humorously portrays the reaction of work or employers when an employee decides to use their entitled vacation days.

    Freudian-Sips Report

    #31

    Living the Endless Vacation

    A vacation meme featuring a scene from the movie "WALL-E" showing a large screen with a smiling captain in a white uniform. The text above the image reads, "'Welcome to year 4 of our 2 week vacation'." The meme humorously references the extended duration of what was initially intended to be a short vacation.

    Hammerjaws Report

    #32

    “Happens Everytime”

    A vacation meme featuring two images side by side. The left image shows a cloudy, overcast beach with the text, "Weather during your entire beach vacation." The right image shows a sunny, clear beach with the text, "Weather the day you leave to go home." The meme humorously highlights the irony of bad weather during a vacation and perfect weather on the day of departure.

    RVwithUS Report

    #33

    Every Hero on a Break

    A three-panel meme featuring scenes from an animated series. The first panel shows a woman labeled "Marvel characters" gesturing towards a man at a table, saying "Do something!" The second panel shows a city under attack by creatures and spaceships, labeled "Any kind of threats in Marvel." The third panel shows the man labeled "Marvel Godzilla" sitting calmly at the table, saying, "I'm on vacation." The meme humorously depicts the character's reluctance to engage in battle despite the chaos.

    Large-Wheel-4181 Report

    #34

    “The Window Seat”

    A two-panel meme comparing vacation expectations vs. reality. The left panel shows a woman looking out of an airplane window with a view of the Eiffel Tower, labeled "the vacation you want." The right panel shows a woman sitting in front of a washing machine, looking sad, labeled "the vacation you get." The meme humorously contrasts the dream vacation with the mundane reality.

    Tribson-20 Report

    #35

    American Carscapes

    A tweet by Zach Klein (@zachklein) reads, "Americans live in carscapes, but when they want to vacation and enjoy themselves, they go to places they can walk." The reply tweet by Zach Klein continues, "You guys, our country is gorgeous, we could have nice places, too, if we just move on from 1950s planning strategies." The tweets highlight the irony of Americans seeking walkable destinations for vacations while living in car-centric environments.

    ShutUpOtis Report

    #36

    “When Southern Gas Stations Serve up a Feast”

    A vacation meme showing a display of various fried foods and sides at a gas station. The text above the image reads, "Nobody:" followed by "Southern gas stations:" The image humorously highlights the surprising variety and quality of food available at gas stations in the southern United States.

    Constant_Box_650 Report

    #37

    Family Road Trips Aren’t for the Faint Hearted

    A vacation meme featuring Plankton from the cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants" standing with an arm raised, smiling, and looking back. The text above the image reads, "When the family road trip is finally over:" and the caption below shows Plankton saying, "Goodbye everyone, I'll remember you all in therapy." The meme humorously expresses the relief and exhaustion felt after a long and stressful family road trip.

    dischead20 Report

    #38

    “No One Mentioned Early Wake Ups In the Holiday Brochure”

    A vacation two-panel meme featuring a man with contrasting expressions. The first panel shows him smiling with the text, "Finally going on a vacation." The second panel shows him looking disappointed with the text, "Most vacation activities require you to wake up earlier than you normally would." The meme humorously highlights the irony of needing to wake up early during vacations, despite them being a time to relax.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    Comment If You Can Relate

    A tweet by alexandra nikolajev (@lexniko) that reads, "I need a vacation and not just for Instagram." The text highlights the desire for a genuine vacation experience rather than one taken solely for social media posts.

    lexniko Report

    References


    1. Frank Pega et al. “Global, regional, and national burdens of ischemic heart disease and stroke attributable to exposure to long working hours for 194 countries, 2000–2016: A systematic analysis from the WHO/ILO Joint Estimates of the Work-related Burden of Disease and Injury.” Environment International Journal, September, 2021. | https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412021002208
    2. Quinn Philipps. “Why Time Off Is So Good for Your Health.” Everyday Health, October 4, 2023. | https://www.everydayhealth.com/self-care/why-taking-time-off-is-so-good-for-your-health/
    3. Rebecca Zucker. “How Taking a Vacation Improves Your Well-Being.” Harvard Business Review, July 19, 2023. | https://hbr.org/2023/07/how-taking-a-vacation-improves-your-well-being
    4. Abigail Johnson Hess. “American workers spend on email each day.” CNBC, September 22, 2019. | https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/22/heres-how-many-hours-american-workers-spend-on-email-each-day.html
    5. Allaya Cooks-Campbell. “Feeling tired? 7 reasons to take a vacation.” Better Up, January 7, 2023. | https://www.betterup.com/blog/reasons-to-take-a-vacation
    6. Alison Beard. “Leading with Humor.” Harvard Business Review, May 2014. | https://hbr.org/2014/05/leading-with-humor

