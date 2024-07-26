ADVERTISEMENT

As you’re having a hectic work week, month, or year travel is probably the best way to clear your mind and save your sanity. Vacations aren't created equal, however — some can be more stressful than your typical day, so plan your itinerary well.

You can choose an extravagant holiday and jet off to the airport right now, or you can also opt for some quiet time under the covers at home. Either way, the goal is to relax and forget all the worries.

Here, we pooled some of the funniest vacation memes to inspire you to take the needed breather. Let every vacation meme serve as a gentle nudge to request that time off and enjoy those well-deserved days of rest. And hey, why not mention a friend? Make it a fun and laughter-filled trip for the both of you.