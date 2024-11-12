ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Chinneck is a British sculptor known for his striking and imaginative urban interventions that merge art, architecture, and engineering. With his most known creations like a melting house, a levitating mansion, and a 37-meter upside-down tower, Chinneck’s work transforms familiar urban landscapes into surreal, playful spectacles.

His approach challenges conventional boundaries, blending technical skill with theatrical design to create immersive, physically real experiences that captivate audiences. A graduate of Chelsea College of Art and a member of the Royal British Society of Sculptors, Chinneck has garnered international recognition, with his projects drawing millions of visitors worldwide and sparking curiosity and wonder in public spaces.

More info: alexchinneck.com | Instagram