76 Examples Of Guys Who Had Severely Unrealistic Expectations Of Women
The subreddit 'Sad Cringe' is a tricky one. It's a place for awkward and embarrassing situations that also make you feel sad, and the ambiguous emotional cocktail really tests you.
As you may have seen from our publications on this popular online community here and here, the subject matter varies from post to post. From questionable baby gender reveals to unfortunate exchanges with Uber drivers, you never know what you're gonna see scrolling through.
However, one of the recurring themes is men and women. And there's a good reason for it. While both of these groups are responsible for a lot of messed up romances, many guys seem to have totally unreasonable expectations of ladies. I mean, just see for yourself!
This post may include affiliate links.
This Guy Who Expects Gifts On His Girlfriend's Birthday, And Who Clearly Doesn't Know What Birthdays Are
Sometimes I Read Stuff Like This And Pray Those People Are Joking
As far as I know, he is not prohibited from wearing any of these, or nothing but a hideously small underpants. It may be seen as unfit, and maybe usual woman's clothes on him may be seen as unfit as well, but that's something else. So, come on, man, put some deed into your words. Wear a nice, short, interestingly patterned dress. To work. When the higher ups are in house.
What???
Let me get this straight…YOU said you didn’t want to talk anymore but then get angry when she gets a boyfriend 4MONTHS AFTER? And you’re still looking at her IG photos? She dodged a bullet, eek
Found On Twitter
From my observations of this post, You have a peanut brain and a micropenis.
Boobs Only Exist To Serve A Man’s Sexual Pleasure
Wait till you hear about babies and what they need to live!
Found One In The Wild!
I’m So Sorry For Your Troubles But Iphones Don’t Boost Your Chances Of Getting A Girlfriend
Yikes
Even The Wings Were Bad This Time
I bet what he sees as them „flirting“ was just them being friendly, too
Well That's Not Creepy
And As Long As You Stay In The Eloncult You Never Will
Redditor Gets A Job To Try To Get Laid With Coworkers
F**k Vanessa
To be fair we need more context ...if she cheated on him yeah that's right eff u Vanessa...I hate cheaters of both sexes
He’ll Never Show His Face In That Place Again
Nice Guy Stops Gangster With Katana
You Aren't Dating The Right Guy If You Aren't Dating This Guy
The fact that he thinks he can make changes to my house and things without permission and think I'll be grateful for it...shudder
Who Hurt This Man
A Woman In My Neighborhood Was Followed By A Man While She Was Jogging And Posted A Safety Warning To Let Others Know. This Guy Pops Up In The Chat
Ouchie
He’s not being rude from what I see, that girl just straight up lied to him. Any thoughts?
I Thought You Were A Good Person 😭 (From R/Niceguys)
B-But, M'lady, I Thought We Were... Friends?
At Least I Asked
They've Been Dating About A Month And Are In Their 30s
He’s Just A Nice Guy, Megan
Guy Thinks A Girl Was Begging For Sex When She Was Nice To Him At Lunch
Are there really so many entitled males in that country? All these posts and others seam to suggest so. I have never in my life (I‘m f38) met, seen or heard of any man behaving like this in real life. Every man I know and have ever known is a normal human being with whom I can talk about anything and be nice to as much as I want. Regardless if it is a friend, a neighbour, the husband of a friend, a random stranger, a cashier or a coworker! I never met a „nice guy (tm)“. Why are your men so deranged?
Yikes
I think he actually has something wrong with him 🤮 The way he describes women is horrible
This Dude Is Being Hateful Towards A Man In A Photo, By This Comment He Thinks He Should Be The One. Jealous Af
Such A Nice Guy
Must’ve Wanted A Different Game
That game is nearly 15 years old. Surely you can resell stuff after that long a time?
“Worst She Can Say Is No”
Anime Girls
I'm Too Amazing For Any Woman Out There *yawn*
He's Sincere
Of Pika’s And Roses
Yeah well if she didn't throw out the plushi and flowers you would be seeing her boyfriend instead I'd say