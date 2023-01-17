The subreddit 'Sad Cringe' is a tricky one. It's a place for awkward and embarrassing situations that also make you feel sad, and the ambiguous emotional cocktail really tests you.

As you may have seen from our publications on this popular online community here and here, the subject matter varies from post to post. From questionable baby gender reveals to unfortunate exchanges with Uber drivers, you never know what you're gonna see scrolling through.

However, one of the recurring themes is men and women. And there's a good reason for it. While both of these groups are responsible for a lot of messed up romances, many guys seem to have totally unreasonable expectations of ladies. I mean, just see for yourself!

#1

This Guy Who Expects Gifts On His Girlfriend's Birthday, And Who Clearly Doesn't Know What Birthdays Are

GirlNBoyMom Report

#2

Sometimes I Read Stuff Like This And Pray Those People Are Joking

Historical-Bed-7070 Report

As far as I know, he is not prohibited from wearing any of these, or nothing but a hideously small underpants. It may be seen as unfit, and maybe usual woman's clothes on him may be seen as unfit as well, but that's something else. So, come on, man, put some deed into your words. Wear a nice, short, interestingly patterned dress. To work. When the higher ups are in house.

#3

What???

Many_Fix3167 Report

Let me get this straight…YOU said you didn’t want to talk anymore but then get angry when she gets a boyfriend 4MONTHS AFTER? And you’re still looking at her IG photos? She dodged a bullet, eek

#4

Found On Twitter

Gfy_BabyYoda Report

From my observations of this post, You have a peanut brain and a micropenis.

#5

Boobs Only Exist To Serve A Man’s Sexual Pleasure

Sandycheeeeeeeks Report

Wait till you hear about babies and what they need to live!

#6

Found One In The Wild!

salem-is-starstruck Report

#7

I’m So Sorry For Your Troubles But Iphones Don’t Boost Your Chances Of Getting A Girlfriend

reddit.com Report

An Apple a day keeps the ladies away

#8

Yikes

shawnstwocents Report

#9

Even The Wings Were Bad This Time

Downwardspiralhams Report

I bet what he sees as them „flirting“ was just them being friendly, too

#10

Well That's Not Creepy

IDK_yet Report

Wow, so resourceful! Exactly what a woman needs! /s

#11

And As Long As You Stay In The Eloncult You Never Will

nakedkitchen Report

Why do you think people would like that?!?

#12

Redditor Gets A Job To Try To Get Laid With Coworkers

MissNibbatoro Report

#13

F**k Vanessa

Paperclip00007 Report

To be fair we need more context ...if she cheated on him yeah that's right eff u Vanessa...I hate cheaters of both sexes

#14

He’ll Never Show His Face In That Place Again

QuirkyWafer4 Report

#15

Nice Guy Stops Gangster With Katana

Metal-Marauder Report

He forgot to add modest in his description of himself

#16

You Aren't Dating The Right Guy If You Aren't Dating This Guy

carleyxquinn Report

The fact that he thinks he can make changes to my house and things without permission and think I'll be grateful for it...shudder

#17

Who Hurt This Man

RainingJayy Report

#18

A Woman In My Neighborhood Was Followed By A Man While She Was Jogging And Posted A Safety Warning To Let Others Know. This Guy Pops Up In The Chat

Frankly_Mai Report

They like it when Dave's not here

#19

Ouchie

pyreonfire Report

He’s not being rude from what I see, that girl just straight up lied to him. Any thoughts?

#20

I Thought You Were A Good Person 😭 (From R/Niceguys)

thomkhemet2 Report

Jeezus man, the internet contains many such photos.

#21

B-But, M'lady, I Thought We Were... Friends?

DontTouchYourKnob Report

Yeah, you never were a friend as this sounds like just a business transaction tbh.

#22

At Least I Asked

stopplayingg Report

#23

They've Been Dating About A Month And Are In Their 30s

Tysinna Report

#24

He’s Just A Nice Guy, Megan

CuntLasso Report

#25

Guy Thinks A Girl Was Begging For Sex When She Was Nice To Him At Lunch

onehurricane Report

Are there really so many entitled males in that country? All these posts and others seam to suggest so. I have never in my life (I‘m f38) met, seen or heard of any man behaving like this in real life. Every man I know and have ever known is a normal human being with whom I can talk about anything and be nice to as much as I want. Regardless if it is a friend, a neighbour, the husband of a friend, a random stranger, a cashier or a coworker! I never met a „nice guy (tm)“. Why are your men so deranged?

#26

Yikes

BasedGamerDio Report

I think he actually has something wrong with him 🤮 The way he describes women is horrible

#27

This Dude Is Being Hateful Towards A Man In A Photo, By This Comment He Thinks He Should Be The One. Jealous Af

Admirable-Door1724 Report

Who wants a mustache ride?

#28

Such A Nice Guy

Saebelzahntiger Report

She owes you nothing pal!

#29

O-O Okay Then

redthesmolkitsune Report

That's not gonna happen.

#30

Must’ve Wanted A Different Game

WeezyMac_ Report

That game is nearly 15 years old. Surely you can resell stuff after that long a time?

#31

“Worst She Can Say Is No”

tsNevergiveup Report

#32

Anime Girls

Powerful_Cockroach_5 Report

#33

I'm Too Amazing For Any Woman Out There *yawn*

reddit.com Report

Narcissist.

#34

He's Sincere

JMPOND Report

#35

Of Pika’s And Roses

Bedonkohe Report

Yeah well if she didn't throw out the plushi and flowers you would be seeing her boyfriend instead I'd say

#36

Am I The Nice Guy For Staring Down A Guy Talking To My Crush?

Fritemare Report

#37

Poor Guy

emperor_marx Report

The reply to that is always "It's too small!"

#38

I Texted All Of My Contacts: "Happy New Year!". I'm Posting The Most Thematic Responses On Appropriate Subreddits

pseudo_potatoes Report

That's slightly odd .

#39

Homie Just Kept Going

reddit.com Report

#40

I Winced

SAHLOFOLIDA Report

That's not the point of the game, also technically not a question, it's a request.

#41

Poor Alan

mohmirza2ooo Report

#42

Saw This On Twitter The Other Day And Thought It Fit—nice Guy Expects To "Netflix And Chill" After Helping Woman Get A Job He Recommended

1_Up_Girl Report

I'd be marching straight to HR with these texts.

#43

Oh

NATSUKI434 Report

#44

This Dude Has Been Trying To Get My Friend To Go Out With/Hook Up With Him For Months, This Is His Latest Sad Attempt. Trust Me When I Say He Is 100% Grade-A Niceguy (Tm)

ICSL Report

#45

Sad Because Nice Guy Finishes Last Again 😓

ms_paint_boy Report

#46

Now That's Some Sadcringe

SynthMstr Report

#47

I Have Followed Her On Most Platforms She's On.. Therefore

SirSpaced Report

#48

Instagram Questions Aren't Anonymous

AndrewLonergan Report

#49

That's Gotta Hurt

StarAssassin Report

#50

My Friend Went On A First Date A Few Days Ago. I Ask Him How It Went, He Sends Me This Screenshot

ijfalk Report

That Last paragraph isn't fair. MPB can be really embarrassing and there is nothing wrong with being bald.

#51

I Felt This In My Soul

ClevelandEmpire Report

#52

Ouch

Vermille Report

#53

This Is Sad

prasanth-g Report

Contest for the most annoying person?

#54

Just Gonna Drop This Right Here

Anottb Report

#55

Hopefully They Didn't Try Again

Memeit99 Report

#56

Sorry If This Is A Repost, I Just Found The Ultimate Sad Cringe On Facebook

blazedddonut Report

#57

Nice Guy Did An Oops

IveGotABluePandaIdea Report

Lock your door.

#58

Nice Guy From High School

icecreamtrucks Report

#59

He’s A Nice Guy Please Anybody

DannyFromTexas Report

#60

The Saddest Part Is He's A Really Nice Guy

reddit.com Report

#61

More Sad Cringe Than Nice Guy Tbh

f_o_t_a_ Report

#62

Did He Mention He Was A Nice Guy?

Rockycito Report

Why are some guys so desperate to get strangers nudes? Have they not heard of porn?

#63

Nice Guys Have Peaked

