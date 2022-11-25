116 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots On The Internet (New Pics)
Life is a tough nut to crack, and no matter how much we want it to be easy, fun, and fair (to us!), the truth is that’s not always the case. Let's face it – humans are notorious embarrassment (and secondhand embarrassment) machines that, time to time, end up in the weirdest, most questionable and seriously cringey situations.
Some of those moments end up in this corner of Reddit that reminds us all, even the most successful human specimens, that we are… just hoomans. “Sad Cringe” describes itself as “a place for awkward or embarrassing situations that also make you feel sad,” and from its 1.3M members, you can see that people are clearly living for this kind of content.
F's In The Chat For Poor Jeremy 🐌
He finally found a mate and was able to produce offspring shortly before his death.
That Is Just Sad
Ouch
You called your teacher “mom.” Again. You slipped and fell at work in the middle of an important meeting. You… put your embarrassing scenario in and you will feel that heat wave coming on your cheeks, encompassing your heart, challenging your self-image, and shaking your dignity to its very core. It’s incredible how much we react to these seemingly insignificant situations; it’s part of what makes us humans.
Embarrassment is best described as an emotion dictated by a disconnect between how we feel we should respond or act in public and how we actually respond or act. We are most likely to be embarrassed when we believe we have not lived up to what society asks of us or when we are on the receiving end of undesired attention.
Unexpected Ending 😔
Three Years
Man Tries To Get Two Lesbians To Marry Him And His Homie
Bad women for marrying for love! Thankfully there are these “able-bodied men” waiting in the wings who are willing to make you their “pretty wives.” *cringe*
Sometimes, however, when these unfortunate and unpleasant situations multiply, you feel like the whole world is against you. In these moments, resilience and positivity are key, but these are skills many people still have to learn.
“There are days, weeks, months and even years when it seems like everything possible goes wrong. In my practice, sometimes my clients experience this, and we wind up joking that they are like Job, from the Old Testament,” Lise Deguire, a clinical psychologist and the author of multi-award winning book “Flashback Girl: Lessons on Resilience from a Burn Survivor” told Bored Panda.
My Dad Forgot My Birthday Again And This Text Exchange Hurts To Look At
Sadge
Redditor Gets A Job To Try To Get Laid With Coworkers
And while sometimes life is like that, the good news is that there are ways to cope. “Maintaining a sense of humor is key, as well as maintaining a sense of perspective. Even many truly unfortunate people still have blessings in their lives,” Deguire explained.
Moreover, when we are miserable, we tend to focus repetitively on what has gone wrong. However, Deguire argues that it will improve your mood to turn your attention to what you do have. “Also, remember that life goes on. You won't always be unfortunate; it's a phase,” she added.
Of Pika’s And Roses
Asking for him to respect her and not give her gifts is perfectly fine, but either give the plushy back or donate it. Don't throw the poor thing.
Do You Remember Back In Early 2010's There's A Trend Where You Take A Picture Of Your Partner Holding Your Hand Leading You Somewhere? Years Ago Me And My High School Bros (Who's A Bunch Of Kissless Virgin) Decided To Fake One So We Can Post Them Once We're Back From Our Trip
They Did The “Math”
Having said that, the clinical psychologist agreed that it can certainly seem that some people are much unluckier than others. “Life can be random, and tragedies can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Still, we can make choices to improve our ‘luck,’” she said.
We can all get back control by choosing supportive friends, making time for the people we love, saving extra money for the future, and eating healthy foods... “all these are examples of ways we can improve our lives.”In the long run, it can seem like we are lucky to have good relationships, savings, and good health, but Deguire points out that it’s probably because we did little things to help us attain these blessings.
Wife Wants A Sperm Donor Because Husband Is Too Short
Even The Wings Were Bad This Time
Time To Rock Your World!
Given the dates between his messages, this could be a practical joke.
He Just Wants A Dominant GF, But He's Too Alpha
Yet somehow he managed to lose the lion energy here... :D
Friend Of Mine From High School Posted This A While Back... I Have No Words
"It Still Even Has Smell
This Whole Thread And The Fact That The Dude Is 33…
Wow Just Wow
“Worst She Can Say Is No”
Op Gets Some Bad News
I Dont Even Know What To Say About This
Over-Compensating
This guy: "I would respect those EL GEE BEE TEES if they didn't make it their entire personality and stopped shoving it down my throat!"
Nothing More Cringe Than This Fan Base
The Ultimate Incel
Streamer Gets Note From Parents
Man Pays To Get Cheat On
Yikes. I hope the gf runs for the hills. This guy sounds scary controlling.
My Friends Daughter Just Died ... Giveaway Time!!
Yeah No Shit
"Worst She Can Say Is No"
Oh No
Guy Draws Imaginary GF To Feel Less Lonely…
Iconic
A Beautiful Romance
Crypto Bro Goes Broke
When You Try To Revive A Long Dead Chat Group
Ads Will Stop At Nothing
From A Friend Of Mine
The Coping Mechanism Of Some People Make Me Laugh Sometimes
Using Cash App To Beg Your Ex To Unblock You
Ouch, Gotta Start A Petition Just To Get Affection From Your S/O?
Hopefully They Didn't Try Again
I Winced
Doordash
You Ever Realise That It’s You Who Is The Sad Cringe?
I Just Don't Really Know What To Say About This One
Capitalism Level: 500%
Seriously? This tipping thing is out of control in the US.