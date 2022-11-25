Life is a tough nut to crack, and no matter how much we want it to be easy, fun, and fair (to us!), the truth is that’s not always the case. Let's face it – humans are notorious embarrassment (and secondhand embarrassment) machines that, time to time, end up in the weirdest, most questionable and seriously cringey situations.

Some of those moments end up in this corner of Reddit that reminds us all, even the most successful human specimens, that we are… just hoomans. “Sad Cringe” describes itself as “a place for awkward or embarrassing situations that also make you feel sad,” and from its 1.3M members, you can see that people are clearly living for this kind of content.

Below we selected a new batch of the sad cringe moments shared on the group

#1

F's In The Chat For Poor Jeremy 🐌

F's In The Chat For Poor Jeremy 🐌

Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
He finally found a mate and was able to produce offspring shortly before his death.

#2

That Is Just Sad

That Is Just Sad

Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And this is why WWE is better without those two.

#3

Ouch

Ouch

You called your teacher “mom.” Again. You slipped and fell at work in the middle of an important meeting. You… put your embarrassing scenario in and you will feel that heat wave coming on your cheeks, encompassing your heart, challenging your self-image, and shaking your dignity to its very core. It’s incredible how much we react to these seemingly insignificant situations; it’s part of what makes us humans.

Embarrassment is best described as an emotion dictated by a disconnect between how we feel we should respond or act in public and how we actually respond or act. We are most likely to be embarrassed when we believe we have not lived up to what society asks of us or when we are on the receiving end of undesired attention.
#4

Unexpected Ending 😔

Unexpected Ending 😔

Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugh. That was a sad plot twist.

#5

Three Years

Three Years

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell me this is a joke. Please.

#6

Man Tries To Get Two Lesbians To Marry Him And His Homie

Man Tries To Get Two Lesbians To Marry Him And His Homie

Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bad women for marrying for love! Thankfully there are these “able-bodied men” waiting in the wings who are willing to make you their “pretty wives.” *cringe*

Sometimes, however, when these unfortunate and unpleasant situations multiply, you feel like the whole world is against you. In these moments, resilience and positivity are key, but these are skills many people still have to learn.

“There are days, weeks, months and even years when it seems like everything possible goes wrong. In my practice, sometimes my clients experience this, and we wind up joking that they are like Job, from the Old Testament,” Lise Deguire, a clinical psychologist and the author of multi-award winning book “Flashback Girl: Lessons on Resilience from a Burn Survivor” told Bored Panda.
#7

My Dad Forgot My Birthday Again And This Text Exchange Hurts To Look At

My Dad Forgot My Birthday Again And This Text Exchange Hurts To Look At

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think there is a law for Dad's to forget birthdays. Leave that stuff for the mums.

#8

Sadge

Sadge

#9

Redditor Gets A Job To Try To Get Laid With Coworkers

Redditor Gets A Job To Try To Get Laid With Coworkers

KJ
KJ
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like the women at hooters are there to earn a wage instead of having a special cuddle, hard to fathom.

And while sometimes life is like that, the good news is that there are ways to cope. “Maintaining a sense of humor is key, as well as maintaining a sense of perspective. Even many truly unfortunate people still have blessings in their lives,” Deguire explained.

Moreover, when we are miserable, we tend to focus repetitively on what has gone wrong. However, Deguire argues that it will improve your mood to turn your attention to what you do have. “Also, remember that life goes on. You won't always be unfortunate; it's a phase,” she added.
#10

Of Pika’s And Roses

Of Pika’s And Roses

PleasantCrocodile
PleasantCrocodile
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Asking for him to respect her and not give her gifts is perfectly fine, but either give the plushy back or donate it. Don't throw the poor thing.

#11

Do You Remember Back In Early 2010's There's A Trend Where You Take A Picture Of Your Partner Holding Your Hand Leading You Somewhere? Years Ago Me And My High School Bros (Who's A Bunch Of Kissless Virgin) Decided To Fake One So We Can Post Them Once We're Back From Our Trip

Do You Remember Back In Early 2010's There's A Trend Where You Take A Picture Of Your Partner Holding Your Hand Leading You Somewhere? Years Ago Me And My High School Bros (Who's A Bunch Of Kissless Virgin) Decided To Fake One So We Can Post Them Once We're Back From Our Trip

#12

They Did The “Math”

They Did The “Math”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you think this person might just be slightly fixated on sex?

Having said that, the clinical psychologist agreed that it can certainly seem that some people are much unluckier than others. “Life can be random, and tragedies can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Still, we can make choices to improve our ‘luck,’” she said.

We can all get back control by choosing supportive friends, making time for the people we love, saving extra money for the future, and eating healthy foods... “all these are examples of ways we can improve our lives.”In the long run, it can seem like we are lucky to have good relationships, savings, and good health, but Deguire points out that it’s probably because we did little things to help us attain these blessings.
#13

Wife Wants A Sperm Donor Because Husband Is Too Short

Wife Wants A Sperm Donor Because Husband Is Too Short

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's better to be short than mean

#14

Even The Wings Were Bad This Time

Even The Wings Were Bad This Time

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Waitress! Please ignore your boyfriend and show affection to me please!

#15

Time To Rock Your World!

Time To Rock Your World!

Aaron Kara
Aaron Kara
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Given the dates between his messages, this could be a practical joke.

#16

He Just Wants A Dominant GF, But He's Too Alpha

He Just Wants A Dominant GF, But He's Too Alpha

Draco's Dragonfly
Draco's Dragonfly
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet somehow he managed to lose the lion energy here... :D

#17

Friend Of Mine From High School Posted This A While Back... I Have No Words

Friend Of Mine From High School Posted This A While Back... I Have No Words

#18

"It Still Even Has Smell

"It Still Even Has Smell

#19

This Whole Thread And The Fact That The Dude Is 33…

This Whole Thread And The Fact That The Dude Is 33…

PleasantCrocodile
PleasantCrocodile
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah... No wonder she felt no chemistry.

#20

Wow Just Wow

Wow Just Wow

#21

“Worst She Can Say Is No”

“Worst She Can Say Is No”

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a stone fruit, meaning it has a single seed surrounded by an outer fleshy fruit. That kind of date?

#22

Op Gets Some Bad News

Op Gets Some Bad News

#23

I Dont Even Know What To Say About This

I Dont Even Know What To Say About This

#24

Over-Compensating

Over-Compensating

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This guy: "I would respect those EL GEE BEE TEES if they didn't make it their entire personality and stopped shoving it down my throat!"

#25

Nothing More Cringe Than This Fan Base

Nothing More Cringe Than This Fan Base

#26

The Ultimate Incel

The Ultimate Incel

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you heard of the internet? I believe there are websites on there that show women naked. So I have been told. I do not have the internet so I cannot confirm.

#27

Streamer Gets Note From Parents

Streamer Gets Note From Parents

#28

Man Pays To Get Cheat On

Man Pays To Get Cheat On

Madam Puddyfoot
Madam Puddyfoot
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yikes. I hope the gf runs for the hills. This guy sounds scary controlling.

#29

My Friends Daughter Just Died ... Giveaway Time!!

My Friends Daughter Just Died ... Giveaway Time!!

#30

Yeah No Shit

Yeah No Shit

#31

"Worst She Can Say Is No"

"Worst She Can Say Is No"

#32

Oh No

Oh No

Ian Webling
Ian Webling
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And my architect knows Japanese.

#33

Guy Draws Imaginary GF To Feel Less Lonely…

Guy Draws Imaginary GF To Feel Less Lonely…

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NGL I can kinda feel this one.

#34

Iconic

Iconic

#35

A Beautiful Romance

A Beautiful Romance

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am dating Natalie Portman, just so you guys know. She does not actually know this yet, I have not yet spoken to her, but these are just technicalities.

#36

Dude, Take The Hint

Dude, Take The Hint

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a nice guy.............

#37

Crypto Bro Goes Broke

Crypto Bro Goes Broke

#38

When You Try To Revive A Long Dead Chat Group

When You Try To Revive A Long Dead Chat Group

#39

Ads Will Stop At Nothing

Ads Will Stop At Nothing

#40

From A Friend Of Mine

From A Friend Of Mine

#41

The Coping Mechanism Of Some People Make Me Laugh Sometimes

The Coping Mechanism Of Some People Make Me Laugh Sometimes

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So ALPHA equals twatbasket and insecure dingleberry? Got it.

#42

Anytime Now

Anytime Now

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Desperation is so sexy......

#43

Using Cash App To Beg Your Ex To Unblock You

Using Cash App To Beg Your Ex To Unblock You

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make it $10.000, I’ll consider it.

#44

Ouch, Gotta Start A Petition Just To Get Affection From Your S/O?

Ouch, Gotta Start A Petition Just To Get Affection From Your S/O?

#45

Hopefully They Didn't Try Again

Hopefully They Didn't Try Again

#46

I Winced

I Winced

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is not the version of 21 questions I know. Have I been playing it wrong all these years?

#47

Doordash

Doordash

#48

You Ever Realise That It’s You Who Is The Sad Cringe?

You Ever Realise That It’s You Who Is The Sad Cringe?

#49

I Just Don't Really Know What To Say About This One

I Just Don't Really Know What To Say About This One

#50

Capitalism Level: 500%

Capitalism Level: 500%

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously? This tipping thing is out of control in the US.

#51

Sub Checks Out

Sub Checks Out

Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What have I just read? What is the world coming to??

#52

Guy Gets Lucky After Crazy Party Games (:

Guy Gets Lucky After Crazy Party Games (:

#53

This Was Posted On Twitter By Some Random E-Girl

This Was Posted On Twitter By Some Random E-Girl

#54

Found On Another Forum

Found On Another Forum

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His GF put up with this for years? Wow.

#55

Any Other Caption And I Wouldn't Have Thought This Was A Sad Cringe Moment

Any Other Caption And I Wouldn't Have Thought This Was A Sad Cringe Moment

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think my IQ has dropped reading this thread.

#56

No, I Think That's A One Man Boat

No, I Think That's A One Man Boat

Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are the captain, crew and cargo on that damned boat.

#57

He Didn't Need To Dig Himself Into This Hole

He Didn't Need To Dig Himself Into This Hole

#58

Gotta Appreciate The Honesty At Least

Gotta Appreciate The Honesty At Least

#59

This Is From A Meme Group I’m In. We’re All There To Share And Laugh And This Guy Shows Up

This Is From A Meme Group I’m In. We’re All There To Share And Laugh And This Guy Shows Up

#60

I Cannot Believe A Friend Of Mine On Facebook Posted This

I Cannot Believe A Friend Of Mine On Facebook Posted This

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This a USavian thing? Driving manual is quite normal in the United Kingdom of UK.

#61

Hmm…

Hmm…

kathoco
kathoco
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What, no baby pictures?

#62

Got No Mates

Got No Mates

#63

Asking Someone To Stream After Cancer Tweet

Asking Someone To Stream After Cancer Tweet