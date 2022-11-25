Life is a tough nut to crack, and no matter how much we want it to be easy, fun, and fair (to us!), the truth is that’s not always the case. Let's face it – humans are notorious embarrassment (and secondhand embarrassment) machines that, time to time, end up in the weirdest, most questionable and seriously cringey situations.

Some of those moments end up in this corner of Reddit that reminds us all, even the most successful human specimens, that we are… just hoomans. “Sad Cringe” describes itself as “a place for awkward or embarrassing situations that also make you feel sad,” and from its 1.3M members, you can see that people are clearly living for this kind of content.

Below we selected a new batch of the sad cringe moments shared on the group, and after you’re done, make sure to check out our previous features with more sad cringe posts here, here, and here.