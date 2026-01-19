ADVERTISEMENT

In 1776, the United States of America as we know it declared independence. And from the 18th century to today, the country has had a packed, complicated history, full of events that were inspiring, shocking, and heartbreaking. But reading about the past doesn’t always make it click the way a photograph can.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some curious photos shared on the US History subreddit. From everyday slices of life to major turning points captured on camera, scroll down to check them out. They might make you view America’s history in a new light.

#1

In November 1945, Frederick C. Branch Became The First Black American Officer In The Marine Corps

African American soldier in uniform smiling as woman adjusts his collar in historic US history photo.

    #2

    In 1969, When Black Americans Were Still Prevented From Swimming Alongside White People

    Black and white US history photo of two men sitting with feet in a small pool, showing a rare candid moment.

    Mr. Rogers decided to invite Officer Clemmons to join him and cool off his feet in a pool, breaking a well-known color barrier.

    #3

    Construction Of Boulder Dam, Boulder City, Nevada -Rigger On Cableway Headtower During Construction- 1934

    Shirtless construction worker standing atop a metal structure at a large industrial site vintage US history photo.

    #4

    The Shape Of The Statue Of Liberty Formed By 18,000 Soldiers Standing In Formation At Camp Dodge, Des Moines, Iowa, 1918. (Photo By Mole And Thomas, Chicago, Illinois)

    Human Statue of Liberty formed by 1,800 US military officers and men, a unique US history photo showing the past differently.

    I don't have the words to say how much I would detest being forced to do this (discipline for disciplines sake and building esprit de corps be dämned - what a fücking waste of time and energy)

    #5

    The Mississippi River, Frozen Solid In St Louis, Missouri, 1905

    Woman in early 1900s dress standing on frozen river beneath a large city bridge in a historic US history photo.

    #6

    In 1943, Soldiers Of The 36th Infantry Division Enjoy Bottles Of Coca-Cola During The Italian Campaign

    US history photo of soldiers in a trench sharing Coca-Cola bottles during World War II, showing a unique moment from the past.

    #7

    President John F. Kennedy's Flag-Draped Coffin In Washington, DC, 1963

    Interior view of a historic US building with a flag-draped coffin and crowds paying respects in a solemn ceremony.

    #8

    This Is A Human Zoo In Coney Island, New York, 1905. White Americans Bought Tickets To See A Filipino Girl Tied To A Pole And Had Peanuts Thrown At Her

    Filipino child at Coney Island in a historical US history photo showing past moments textbooks usually don’t capture.

    #9

    First Social Security Recipient 1940

    Elderly woman holding a document by a mailbox, a historic US history photo showing life in the past.

    LUDLOW, Vt. - Seventy-five years ago, the government cut 65-year-old Ida May Fuller a check. It was numbered 00-000-001 - the first Social Security payout.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    One Of The Only Known Photos Of Presidents Theodore And Franklin Roosevelt Together In Person, 1915

    Black and white US history photo showing three men in early 20th century attire walking outside a building.

    #11

    First African American To Serve In The US Senate

    Portrait of a distinguished man in 19th century attire, representing key moments in US history photos.

    Hiram Revels of Mississippi became the first African American to serve in the U.S. Senate—just five years after slavery was abolished.

    #12

    George McLaurin, The First Black Man Admitted To The University Of Oklahoma In 1948, Was Forced To Sit In A Corner Away From His White Classmates

    Classroom scene in US history showing students and a teacher from the past in an educational setting.

    But his name remains on the honor roll as one of the university's top three students.

    These are his words:

    "Some colleagues looked at me as if I were an animal, no one gave me a word, the teachers seemed like they weren't even there for me, nor did they always take my questions. But I dedicated myself so much that later, they started looking for me to give them explanations and clarify their questions."

    Why would some people prefer to go back to horrid times such as this?

    #13

    Man Looking For A Job During The Great Depression. 1934

    Man wearing a sign about job skills and unemployment during US history, highlighting hardship beyond textbooks.

    #14

    During The Civil War, Frances Quinn Disguised Herself As A Man And Enlisted 5 Different Times

    Two vintage US history photos side by side showing a woman and a man in 19th-century attire and military uniform.

    Each time she was discovered to be a woman and was dismissed. She served in both infantry and cavalry. She was wounded at the Battle of Stones River in 1862.

    #15

    This Is Something I Would Fight For

    Second Bill of Rights proposed by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944 outlining Americans' economic and social rights in US history photos.

    #16

    A Young Jimmy Carter, In His Naval Uniform, With Wife Rosalynn. They Were Married For 77 Years

    Smiling young couple in a car, man in naval officer uniform, vintage US history photo showing the past uniquely.

    #17

    Harvard Historians' Ranking Of US Presidents From A 1948 Life Magazine

    Black and white photo collage ranking US presidents showing unique US history photos beyond textbooks.

    #18

    Theodore Roosevelt’s Diary Entry On The Day His Wife And Mother [Passed Away]

    Handwritten diary entry from 1884 with the phrase the light has gone out of my life featured in US history photos.

    #19

    January 12, 1888 - The “Schoolchildren’s Blizzard” Brings Tragedy To The Northwest Plains

    Group of children guided by a woman walking in snow, a rare US history photo showing past daily life outside textbooks.

    #20

    Helmet Graffiti

    Two US soldiers wearing helmets with anti-war messages, highlighting unique perspectives in US history photos.

    #21

    Payday On A U.S. Navy Cruiser, 1942

    US history photo of men in military uniforms lining up to receive money during World War II on a ship’s lower deck.

    Still did that up into the 1970/80's, at least, although most people had all but spending money go to direct deposit.

    #22

    Teddy Reasoning

    Quote by Theodore Roosevelt on state ownership and regulation, featured in US history photos showing unique perspectives.

    #23

    I Found An Undocumented American Ghost Town With No History Online

    Historic US buildings and abandoned interiors revealing forgotten aspects of American history and heritage.

    So, I was traveling America on the backroads, trying to find some old buildings/communities that haven't changed since their incorporation, and I found it ! This is Richwoods, Missouri, a town with a industrial past that started in the 1830s. That's about all the history that existed online, so I decided to park and walk around town and talk to locals and hear the stories of this old town.

    #24

    The Real Iwo Jima Flag Raising

    Historic US soldiers raising the American flag during a battle, showcasing a powerful moment in US history photos.

    #25

    January 15, 1919 – The Great Molasses Flood: A Wave Of Molasses Released From An Exploding Storage Tank Sweeps Through Boston, Massachusetts

    Black and white US history photo showing 1920s vehicles and rescue efforts amid disaster rubble and destruction.

    #26

    December 27, 1900 - Carrie Nation's First Public Smashing Of A Bar (Carey Hotel, Wichita, Kansas)

    Black and white US history photo showing a woman in period clothing ringing a bell on a city street.

    #27

    Down The Ramp Of A Coast Guard Landing Barge Soldiers' Storm Toward "Omaha" Beach During The "D-Day" Landings, 6 June 1944

    US history photo showing soldiers landing on a beach during a wartime amphibious a*****t in a historical battle scene.

    #28

    Lieutenant Colonel R. D. Garrett, Chief Signal Officer, 42nd Division, Testing A Telephone Left Behind By The Germans In The Hasty Retreat From The Salient Of St. Mihiel. Essy, France. - 1918

    Three soldiers in helmets using old communication equipment amid ruins, a rare US history photo showing wartime technology.

    #29

    An Air Transport Command Plane Flies Over The Pyramids In Egypt. Loaded With Urgent War Supplies And Materials, 1943

    US history photo of a military plane flying over the pyramids, showing a unique perspective not found in textbooks

    #30

    Ice Skaters In Central Park In New York City, With The Dakota Apartment House Visible In The Background. 1898

    Black and white US history photo of people skating in Central Park near the Dakota Apartment House in winter.

    #31

    Women Of The Toledo Shipbuilding Co. Responsible For Building The Icebreaker Mackinaw - Toledo, OH (1944)

    Group of women factory workers in vintage clothing posing together in a historical US history photo from the past.

    During the 1940s, women played a vital role in shipbuilding across the Rust Belt as World War II created an urgent demand for industrial labor and thousands of men left for military service; in cities along the Great Lakes, women stepped into skilled positions as welders, riveters, electricians, and draftspeople, helping keep shipyards operating at full capacity. At the Toledo Shipbuilding Company in Ohio, women were an essential part of the workforce that constructed naval and Coast Guard vessels, including the icebreaker Mackinaw (WAGB-83), a massive and technologically advanced ship designed to keep Great Lakes shipping lanes open year-round for wartime transport of iron ore, coal, and other critical materials. Built with the combined efforts of male and female workers, the Mackinaw symbolized both industrial innovation and social change, demonstrating how women’s labor in Rust Belt shipyards directly supported the war effort while permanently expanding opportunities for women in American manufacturing.

    #32

    The State Of Massachusetts Passed The First School Vaccination Law In 1855, Followed By New York (1862) And Connecticut (1872).

    Crowd of families with children receiving medical care in historic US history photo illustrating past life moments.

    December 15, 1827 – The city of Boston, Massachusetts, the School Committee voted to require, effective 1 Mar 1828, that public school students show that they had been vaccinated against smallpox prior to the school entrance

    #33

    The Lincoln Memorial In Washington, DC In 1917

    Black and white US history photo showing the Lincoln Memorial under construction amid a grassy field.

    #34

    American Soldier Wearing Crown Of Holy Roman Emperor, 1945

    Man wearing a decorated crown and smiling, a unique US history photo showing the past beyond traditional textbooks.

    #35

    Tokyo Goes Up In Flames, 1945. There Were At Least 100,000 Casualties

    Aerial view of a historic US city during wartime with clouds of smoke showing US history photos perspective.

    #36

    A Civil War Veteran With His Grandchildren

    African American Civil War veteran in uniform seated with two young children in a historic US history photo.

    #37

    On This Day, November 19th, In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln Delivered The Gettysburg Address. This Is One Of Only Two Confirmed Photographs Of Lincoln At Gettysburg

    Black and white US history photo showing a large crowd of soldiers and civilians at a 19th-century event.

    #38

    General Patton During A Welcome Home Parade In Los Angeles

    Crowd celebrating with American flags and soldier in military jeep during a historic US history moment on city street.

    #39

    An American Punches A Vietnamese Man Away As People Go To Blows For Space On A Helicopter Out Of South Vietnam As The Communists Close In, 1975

    Crowded scene of people struggling to board a bus during a tense moment captured in US history photos.

    #40

    Republican Election Poster From 1926

    Historical US photo of a political poster promoting protective tariffs and Republican party support in early 20th century America.

    #41

    Future 32nd President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 1884

    Vintage US history photo of a young girl in a white dress holding a large doll, sitting on a moss-covered stump.

    In this picture, a two-year-old Franklin is unbreeched. Breeching” was the occasion when a small boy was dressed in trousers for the first time. Before this, young boys were often dressed in gowns or dresses until they first wore breeches, typically between the ages of two and eight.

    Franklin Delano Roosevelt was born on January 30, 1882, to James Roosevelt I and his second wife, Sara Ann Delano. James was 54 at the time, 27 years older than Sara, and his eldest child from his first marriage was actually older than his new wife.

    Franklin grew up deeply privileged. He played tennis and golf, traveled frequently to Europe, and benefited from substantial family wealth on both sides, as well as his father’s successful business and political career. James often brought young Franklin along to meetings, including one with President Grover Cleveland. During that meeting, Cleveland famously told the boy, “My little man, I am making a strange wish for you. It is that you may never be President of the United States.”

    But Franklin’s childhood wasn’t defined by privilege alone; it was also marked by affection. Though James was a reserved patriarch in the style of the era, he was more involved with his son than many men of his status. Sara, meanwhile, utterly doted on Franklin. Unlike many wealthy parents of the time, she personally educated and cared for him rather than relying entirely on servants. Franklin returned her devotion, and the two remained close throughout her life.

    This upbringing shaped Franklin into an optimistic, confident young man, though one also insulated by privilege and lacking broader empathy early on. That perspective would only change after his later diagnosis with polio.

    #42

    10th Of January 1776. Thomas Paine Published The First Edition Of Common Sense, A 47-Page Pamphlet That Became A Catalyst For The American Revolution

    Page from the original Common Sense pamphlet showing US history text and topics from the 18th century.

    Published anonymously in Philadelphia, the work challenged British authority in plain language accessible to the average colonist.

    #43

    Private William “Edward” Black Began His Military Career When He Was Just Eight Years Old. His Father, Lieutenant George Black, Joined The 21st Indiana Volunteers With His Son, William, Accompanying Him As The Regiment’s Drummer Boy

    Vintage US history photo of a young drummer boy in uniform holding drumsticks and a large drum.

    His father, Lieutenant George Black, joined the 21st Indiana Volunteers with his son, William, accompanying him as the regiment’s drummer boy.

    During the 1862 Battle of Baton Rouge, Confederates captured William and imprisoned him at Ship Island. Union troops eventually liberated the prisoners, leading to William’s discharge in September 1862. In February 1863, he re-enlisted and became the youngest Civil War soldier injured on active duty when a shell damaged his left hand and arm. He remained with his unit until he was mustered out of service in January 1866. His wartime drum was passed through generations of his family until it was eventually gifted to the Indianapolis Children’s Museum.

    #44

    LRV Fender Repair - Apollo 17 Moon Mission - Clamps & Duct Tape

    Lunar rover wheel on the moon with an astronaut in a NASA spacesuit during a US history space mission.

    From NASA:

    A close-up view of the lunar roving vehicle (LRV) at the Taurus-Littrow landing site photographed during Apollo 17 lunar surface extravehicular activity. Note the makeshift repair arrangement on the right rear fender of the LRV. During EVA-1 a hammer got underneath the fender and a part of it was knocked off. Astronauts Eugene A. Cernan and Harrison H. Schmitt were reporting a problem with lunar dust because of the damage fender.

    Following a suggestion from astronaut John W. Young in the Mission Control Center at Houston the crewmen repaired the fender early in EVA-2 using lunar maps and clamps from the optical alignment telescope lamp. Schmitt is seated in the rover. Cernan took this picture.

    Technical information: Rear View from Station 2, Lunar Roving Vehicle LRV, taken during the second Extravehicular Activity EVA 2 of the Apollo 17 mission. Original film magazine was labeled C, film type was SO-368 Color Exterior, CEX, Ektachrome MS, color reversal 60mm lens with a sun elevation of 27 degrees.

    #45

    A Delegation Of Sixteen Arapaho Indians LED By Chief Old Eagle Arrives In Paris, Capital Of France, To Beg The League Of Nations To Ask The United States Government To Recognize Indians As U.S. Citizens

    Black and white photo of Chief Old Eagle in full regalia with newspaper seeking aid for US Indians, historic US history moment.

    #46

    The Battle Of The Running Bulls

    Crowd of people holding wooden bats and an American flag in a historic US history photo showing unrest in the past.

    On January 11, 1937, striking General Motors workers battled Flint police at GM's Fisher Body No. 2 in a bloody night of fighting and a turning point in the Sit-Down Strike.

    Known as the "Battle of the Running Bulls," the fight triggered the mobilization of the National Guard by Michigan Gov. Frank Murphy the next day.

    "On Jan. 11, violence began outside of Fisher Body 2 when company police shut off the heat, locked the gate to the plant and removed the ladder used to supply food to the strikers," according to the book "The Flint Sit-Down Strike of 1936-37: Witnesses and Warriors."

    "When the sit-downers forced the gate open, the company police called in the Flint police for help and they responded with tear gas and bullets," the book says.

    Car parts and water from fire hoses were launched at the police. Law enforcement fired buckshot and tear gas at the strikers.

    Fighting ended with strikers controlling the gates to the plant and with the police retreating. Governor Frank Murphy sent in the National Guard to maintain peace and order but refused to direct them to act with force against the workers.

    "In the morning Chevrolet Avenue looked like a battlefield of the industrial age," recalled Victor Reuther. "Smashed and overturned vehicles, broken windowpanes, shattered bottles, stones, hinges, splintered picket signs, used tear-gas canisters, and everywhere the ice formed by the water that had served so effectively as a defensive weapon."

    #47

    December 21, 1891 - First Game Of Basketball, Based On Rules Created By James Naismith, Is Played By 18 Students In Springfield, Massachusetts, Celebrated Today As World Basketball Day

    Early 20th century US history photo showing man and woman with basketball and wooden baskets outdoors.

    #48

    Snow In North Dakota, 1966

    Silhouette of a man standing near telephone poles buried in deep snow during a historic US winter storm.

    #49

    Just Looked At Jimmy Carter's Electoral Map From 1976 And Was Amazed. The Dems Won Texas And The GOP Won California

    Map of US history photos distribution by state, highlighting the number of unique US history photos per region.

    #50

    1936 Map Shows The Depth Of Franklin Roosevelt's Popularity

    US history map showing regional population or demographic data by county with color coding highlighting historical trends.

    OwlEyes00: Fun fact - in 1936 FDR won South Carolina with 98.57 percent of the vote. Landon only received 1,646 of the almost 120,000 votes cast there. It's the most lopsided result in a contested state in any US presidential election (on a few occasions early in US history some states were completely uncontested, with only one candidate, who naturally got 100 percent of the vote).

    #51

    The US Army Was Founded June 14, 1775

    Revolutionary War soldiers in uniform standing by cannons and horses in a detailed US history photo illustration.

    Poland’s Pulaski and Kosciusko helped mastermind it. Pulaski as father of US Cavalry and Kosciusko being the founder of West Point. Also; look up the crazy gay Prussian General Von Steuben who hosted no pants parties. No joke.

    #52

    80 Years Ago The Empire Of Japan Surrendered To The United States Of America, Bringing A Definitive End To World War II

    Japanese officials and military officers aboard a US battleship during a historic moment in US history photos.

    #53

    Former Enemies, One Nation — Gettysburg, 1913

    Union and Confederate veterans shaking hands at the 1913 Gettysburg Reunion in a historic US history photo.

    #54

    Eisenhower At West Point. He Graduated In The Class Of 1915, The Class That Stars Fell On

    Black and white portrait of a young man in early 20th century uniform, a vintage US history photo showing the past.

    Out of 164 students that year 59 of them became Generals. Two Five stars, two four stars, 7 three stars, 24 two stars and 24 one-star Generals.

    #55

    Frederick Douglass

    Portrait of Frederick Douglass seated indoors, a powerful figure in US history photos that reveal the past uniquely.

    “I therefore hate the corrupt, [...], women-whipping, cradle-plundering, partial and hypocritical Christianity of this land…I look upon it as the climax of all misnomers, the boldest of all frauds, and the grossest of all libels.”

    #56

    A Daguerreotype Of John Armstrong Jr With His Dog, 1840. Armstrong Was The Last Surviving Delegate To The Continental Congress. He Is The Only Delegate To Have Been Photographed

    Vintage US history photo of a man in period clothing holding a rifle, seated with a dog beside him.

    #57

    January 14, 1882 - The Nation's First Country Club Established (Boston)

    Black and white US history photo showing a group of men playing golf with spectators watching on a grassy field.

    #58

    Mugshot Of Famous Outlaw Butch Cassidy, Taken In 1894

    Colorized portrait of a man from US history wearing worn clothing against a plain blue background in a historical photo.

    #59

    Soldiers Walk During Armistice Day Celebrations After The First World War - Kalamazoo, MI (C. 1919)

    Black and white US history photo showing a line of men carrying bags and suitcases walking past buildings with an American flag.

    #60

    At Ford’s Willow Run Plant, B-24 Liberator Production Reached Astonishing Levels By November 1943, A New Bomber Was Rolling Out Every Hour

    World War II era US military planes under assembly in a large factory, showing historical manufacturing and aviation history.

    #61

    December 31, 1904 - First New Year's Eve Celebration Held In Times Square (Then Longacre Square), In New York City

    1905 New Year's fireworks illuminating Times Square, showcasing unique US history moments beyond textbooks.

    #62

    The USS Enterprise - The Most Decorated US Warship

    Vintage US aircraft carrier at sea with planes on deck and crew members, a unique US history photo showing the past.

    #63

    Dec. 25, 1868. The Civil War Is Over, But Post-War Tensions Are Still There. In An Attempt To Restore Unity, Andrew Johnson Pardons All Confederate Troops

    Black and white historical drawing showing a crowded library scene with men reading and conversing in US history photos.

    #64

    San Francisco Earthquake Of 1906 - Area North Of California Street In The Vicinity Of Grant Avenue Showing Telegraph Hill In The Distance. The Church Standing On The Right Is Saint Mary's Church

    Ruins of buildings and a church in a devastated cityscape, a rare US history photo showing destruction beyond textbooks.

    #65

    Thomas Jefferson Writes To The Baptists (Jan. 1, 1802)

    Handwritten historical letter from 1802 showing unique US history photos that reveal the past beyond traditional textbooks.

    #66

    Construction Of The U.S. Steel-Mellon Building (525 William Penn Place) - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA (June 1950)

    Three construction workers wearing helmets, working on steel beams high above a city street in US history photos.

    #67

    1773 - Boston Tea Party

    Vintage US history photo of a sailing ship unloading cargo with workers and a factory in the background.

    252 years ago, American colonists in Boston carried out the Boston Tea Party, one of the most famous acts of protest leading up to the American Revolution. In defiance of British authority, members of the Sons of Liberty boarded ships in Boston Harbor and dumped large quantities of tea into the water.

    The protest was directed against the Tea Act, which allowed the British East India Company to sell tea directly to the colonies while maintaining Parliament’s right to tax them. Colonists opposed the measure not because tea was expensive, but because it reinforced the principle of taxation without representation.

    Disguised as Mohawk Indians, the protesters destroyed 342 chests of tea, worth a significant sum, while carefully avoiding damage to other cargo or ships. The action was organised, symbolic, and deliberately nonviolent toward people, yet it represented a direct challenge to British rule, and inflamed tensions in the years preceding the Revolutionary War.

    #68

    Found This 1929 Indian Reservation Liquor Prohibition Poster In My Grandfather's (B. 1918) Belongings

    Historic US warning sign forbidding intoxicating liquor on Indian reservation, highlighting past legal restrictions.

    #69

    Oyster Fleet In Baltimore Harbor - Maryland (1885)

    Historic black and white photo of a crowded harbor filled with sailboats reflecting US history visuals not found in textbooks

    #70

    Men Load A Steam Ship With Steel From Carnegie Steel Co. - Pittsburgh, PA (1918)

    Three men inspecting industrial equipment on a ship deck in a vintage US history photo showing the past.

    #71

    First Syrians To Immigrate To The United States, 1878

    Group portrait of men, women, and boys in historical US clothing showcasing authentic US history photos.

    #72

    General George Patton, Despite Being A Self-Proclaimed Devout Christian, Was A Staunch Believer In Reincarnation, And He Believed That He Had Lived Many Lives As Great Warriors

    Black and white US history photo of a World War II general wearing a helmet decorated with stars.

    togetherweserved says:

    His extensive understanding of historical battles also made the great general a staunch believer in reincarnation, believing he had been a soldier in many previous lives and a quote that is credited to him reads; “So as through a glass and darkly, the age-long strife I see, where I fought in many guises, many names, but always me.”

    "Among the many warriors, Patton thought he had been in a former life was a prehistoric mammoth hunter; a Greek hoplite who fought the Persians; a soldier of Alexander the Great who fought the Persians during the siege of Tyre; Hannibal of Carthage whose brutal tactics enforced loyalty among his troops and power over his enemies; a Roman Legionnaire under Julius Caesar who served in Gaul (present-day France, Luxembourg, Belgium, most of Switzerland, parts of Northern Italy, as well as the parts of the Netherlands and Germany on the west bank of the Rhine); the Roman Soldier who pierced Jesus’ heart with a spear; an English knight during the Hundred Years War; and a Marshal of France under Napoleon."

    #73

    A Sign For Technocracy Inc. In Josephine County, Oregon, 1939

    Black and white US history photo showing a technocracy meeting sign by a roadside near telephone poles and overgrown grass.

    #74

    Martin Pbm Mariner Patrol Bomber Is Hosed Down After It Was Hauled Up A Ramp At Naval Air Station - Banana River, Florida - 1943

    Vintage US history photo of two men washing a large military seaplane on a sunny day by a building.

    #75

    Swan Creek Mine Common Housing (Michigan’s Last Coal Mine) - Saginaw County, C. 1946

    Quiet US history photo of a tree-lined rural street with classic houses and a vintage car parked by the road.

    #76

    Peoria Street Bridge - Chicago, IL (June 1951)

    Black and white US history photo showing an urban bridge under construction with buildings and people nearby.

    #77

    Last Image Of Sean Flynn And Dana Stone, American Journalists During The Vietnam War. In 1970, They Took Off On A Motorcycle Trip Into Cambodia To Document The Ongoing Coup And Were Never Seen Again

    Black and white US history photo of two men riding vintage motorcycles with children watching from the street.

    #78

    Original Public Square - Downtown Cleveland, Oh (1927)

    Vintage black and white photo showing early 20th century city traffic and pedestrians, a US history scene beyond textbooks.

    #79

    Detroit Industrial Expressway And Ford River Rouge Plant - Detroit, MI (1940s)

    Aerial view of a historic US highway interchange under construction showing early infrastructure development in US history photos.

    #80

    The White House Wasn’t Always Named As Such. In Fact, It’s Had Many Names Over The Years, Including The “President’s Palace,” “Executive Mansion,” And Simply The “President’s House”

    Historic painting of the White House with men fishing on the riverbank, showcasing US history photos from the past.

