Peek Into The Past: 38 Photos That Share Life In America From 100 Years Ago
Take a trip back in time to see what everyday life looked like in the United States a century ago! These 38 compelling photographs offer a fantastic glimpse into a world both familiar and surprisingly different. Look closely and you'll see Model T cars sharing streets with horse-drawn carriages, hear the sounds of ragtime spilling from speakeasies, and witness the dawn of the Roaring Twenties. But beneath the surface of jazz music and flapper dresses, you'll also glimpse a nation grappling with social change, industrialization, and the aftermath of war. These images are more than just snapshots; they're windows into a pivotal era when America was on the cusp of becoming the global superpower we know today.
U.S. Army Men Seated Around Table, With One On Horseback Jumping Over The Table
Metropolitan Theater, Washington, D.c., At Night
Society Girls Enjoying A Speedy Ride On The Potomac
President Coolidge, Mrs. Coolidge And Senator Curtis On The Way To The Capitol
Boy Seated With Orangutan On Bench At The National Zoo, Washington, D.c
Atlanta. Downtown, Peachtree Street
Which one? (Haha - Atlanta has 71 streets with the word "peachtree" in them.)
Mesdames David Elkings, J.w. Beckham, And S.p. Spencer
Commerce Street, Texas, Dallas County
Mrs. Pethick-Lawrence, British Suffrage Leader, And Miss Alice Paul Of The National Woman's Party
Atlanta. Flatiron Building On Peachtree And Broad Streets
Central Park West, NY
15th Street From Champa, Denver, Colorado
Two Women Using Check Signing Machine Which Signs Checks Issued By The War Risk Bureau
Fourth And Jackson, Washington
Westmont Theater, New Jersey
People's State Bank - Fort And Shelby Streets, Michigan
Elks Parade In Baltimore, Maryland
We still have Elk Lodges around here! One of my cousins supports the local Elks actively.
Davenport. Palmer School Of Chiropractic, Iowa
Savannah, Georgia. Broughton Street, Looking East
Santa Monica Blvd. From Gower Ave
New Pumping Plant On Ohio River
Suspension Bridge, Waco, Texas
Alamo Plaza, Maverick Bank (Swearingen-Mccraw) Building, Gibbs Building, Us Post Office, Texas
Providence. Exchange Place, Rhode Island
Fairlee Street & California Avenue, Pennsylvania
Ferndale. Nine Mile Road
Florida, Saint Petersburg. 1st Avenue N
Illinois Street, North From Washington
View Of Kodiak, Alaska
Carpenter’s Drive In, 6265 Sunset Blvd, La, California
Gingerbread House. Perry Avenue, Alabama
Komura And Takahira Leaving Wentworth Hotel For Peace Conference
Ohio, Cincinnati From Mount Adams
Playground At Saint Michael’s School, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Sears Roebuck Store At 2100 W North Avenue, Wisconsin
Fremont St & 4th, Las Vegas
Railway Exchange Building, 611 Olive Street, Missouri, Saint Louis
Manhattan Avenue And West 124th Street, NY
Thank you for this beautiful compilation of photos from the past century! The one of the Elks Parade in Baltimore brought back a lot of memories since I grew up there.
