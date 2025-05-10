ADVERTISEMENT

Take a trip back in time to see what everyday life looked like in the United States a century ago! These 38 compelling photographs offer a fantastic glimpse into a world both familiar and surprisingly different. Look closely and you'll see Model T cars sharing streets with horse-drawn carriages, hear the sounds of ragtime spilling from speakeasies, and witness the dawn of the Roaring Twenties. But beneath the surface of jazz music and flapper dresses, you'll also glimpse a nation grappling with social change, industrialization, and the aftermath of war. These images are more than just snapshots; they're windows into a pivotal era when America was on the cusp of becoming the global superpower we know today.

#1

U.S. Army Men Seated Around Table, With One On Horseback Jumping Over The Table

Men in vintage military uniforms sit at a table outdoors while a man on horseback jumps over them in life in America 100 years ago.

Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #2

    Metropolitan Theater, Washington, D.c., At Night

    Crowd gathered outside a theater in America from 100 years ago, showcasing life in historic American cities.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #3

    Society Girls Enjoying A Speedy Ride On The Potomac

    Vintage photo of people enjoying a boat ride on a river, showcasing life in America from 100 years ago.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #4

    President Coolidge, Mrs. Coolidge And Senator Curtis On The Way To The Capitol

    Three people dressed in early 20th century attire riding in a vintage car showcasing life in America 100 years ago.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #5

    Boy Seated With Orangutan On Bench At The National Zoo, Washington, D.c

    Boy sitting on a bench holding hands with a young orangutan, showing life in America from 100 years ago.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #6

    Atlanta. Downtown, Peachtree Street

    Busy American city street from 100 years ago showing trams, early cars, and people, illustrating life in America then.

    wdanielanderson Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which one? (Haha - Atlanta has 71 streets with the word "peachtree" in them.)

    #7

    Mesdames David Elkings, J.w. Beckham, And S.p. Spencer

    Three women dressed in early 1900s fashion walking on a snowy American street, showcasing life in America from 100 years ago.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #8

    Commerce Street, Texas, Dallas County

    Historic American city street from 100 years ago with buildings, telegraph poles, and early 20th century urban life.

    Noah Jeppson (archives) Report

    #9

    Mrs. Pethick-Lawrence, British Suffrage Leader, And Miss Alice Paul Of The National Woman's Party

    Two women dressed in early 20th century fashion sharing a conversation, showcasing life in America from 100 years ago.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #10

    Atlanta. Flatiron Building On Peachtree And Broad Streets

    Aerial view of bustling American city streets with vintage cars and early 20th-century buildings showing life in America.

    wdanielanderson Report

    #11

    Central Park West, NY

    Black and white photo showing life in America 100 years ago with old buildings, construction site, and railroad tracks.

    nb92 Report

    #12

    15th Street From Champa, Denver, Colorado

    Historic streetcar and horse-drawn carriage on busy city street showing life in America 100 years ago.

    Louis Charles McClure Report

    #13

    Two Women Using Check Signing Machine Which Signs Checks Issued By The War Risk Bureau

    Two women using early computing or tabulating machines in America 100 years ago, showcasing life in the past.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #14

    Fourth And Jackson, Washington

    Busy American city street from 100 years ago showing vintage cars, streetcars, and pedestrians in daily life.

    Seattle Municipal Archives Report

    #15

    Westmont Theater, New Jersey

    Historic photo of Westmont Theatre marquee showing Charlie Chaplin The Circus, illustrating life in America from 100 years ago.

    pastvu.com Report

    #16

    People's State Bank - Fort And Shelby Streets, Michigan

    Street scene in America from 100 years ago showing vintage cars, people walking, and historic buildings from the past.

    Detroit Publishing Company Report

    #17

    Elks Parade In Baltimore, Maryland

    Crowd watching a parade on a busy street showing life in America from 100 years ago with flags and period clothing.

    Harris & Ewing Collection Report

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We still have Elk Lodges around here! One of my cousins supports the local Elks actively.

    #18

    Davenport. Palmer School Of Chiropractic, Iowa

    Street view of historic buildings in America featuring The Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, showcasing life in America 100 years ago.

    pastvu.com Report

    #19

    Savannah, Georgia. Broughton Street, Looking East

    Historic black and white photo showing life in America with streetcars and pedestrians on a city street.

    Detroit Publishing Company Report

    #20

    Santa Monica Blvd. From Gower Ave

    Early 20th century America street scene with trees, telephone poles, and unpaved road showing life in America.

    Hollywood Photograph Archive Report

    #21

    New Pumping Plant On Ohio River

    Historic iron bridge crossing a river with industrial buildings in the background, showing life in America 100 years ago

    pastvu.com Report

    #22

    Suspension Bridge, Waco, Texas

    Historic black and white photo showing early 20th century American bridge architecture and street life from 100 years ago.

    E. C. Blomeyer Report

    #23

    Alamo Plaza, Maverick Bank (Swearingen-Mccraw) Building, Gibbs Building, Us Post Office, Texas

    Young man sitting on rooftop ledge overlooking vintage cars and a city park, showing life in America 100 years ago.

    Zanuda Kartotechnaya Report

    #24

    Providence. Exchange Place, Rhode Island

    Historic black and white photo showing life in America 100 years ago with vintage cars and old city buildings.

    pastvu.com Report

    #25

    Fairlee Street & California Avenue, Pennsylvania

    Early 20th century American street scene with telephone poles, trees, and residential houses showing life in America from 100 years ago.

    Kathy Report

    #26

    Ferndale. Nine Mile Road

    Vintage street scene showing early 20th-century American life with old stores and classic cars parked along the road.

    Ferndale Historical Society Report

    #27

    Florida, Saint Petersburg. 1st Avenue N

    Vintage streetcar and early 20th century cars on an American city street showcasing life in America 100 years ago.

    Burgert Brothers Report

    #28

    Illinois Street, North From Washington

    Historic street scene in America from 100 years ago showing buildings, horse-drawn carriages, and pedestrians.

    Detroit Photographic Company Report

    #29

    View Of Kodiak, Alaska

    Historic waterfront scene in America from 100 years ago showing barrels and buildings at Kodiak, Alaska port.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Report

    #30

    Carpenter’s Drive In, 6265 Sunset Blvd, La, California

    Nighttime view of vintage cars near Carpenter's Sandwiches stand showing life in America from 100 years ago.

    Hollywood's Garden of Allah novels, by Martin Turnbull Report

    #31

    Gingerbread House. Perry Avenue, Alabama

    Early 20th century American street with Victorian houses and leafless trees lining the sidewalk showing life in America.

    pastvu.com Report

    #32

    Komura And Takahira Leaving Wentworth Hotel For Peace Conference

    Early 1900s photo showing life in America with vintage car and people dressed in period clothing near a building.

    Miscellaneous Items in High Demand, PPOC, Library of Congress Report

    #33

    Ohio, Cincinnati From Mount Adams

    Historic black and white cityscape showing life in America from 100 years ago with industrial buildings and bridges.

    unknown Report

    #34

    Playground At Saint Michael’s School, Santa Fe, New Mexico

    Children playing outside a large school building, sharing a glimpse of life in America from 100 years ago.

    T. Harmon Parkhurst Report

    #35

    Sears Roebuck Store At 2100 W North Avenue, Wisconsin

    Historic Sears Roebuck store building with vintage cars and pedestrians, showcasing life in America from 100 years ago.

    Phillip Pessar Report

    #36

    Fremont St & 4th, Las Vegas

    Black and white photo of a tree-lined street in America depicting life from 100 years ago with vintage vehicles in the distance.

    Oakes Vegas Studio, from the Fred and Maurine Wilson Photograph Collection Report

    #37

    Railway Exchange Building, 611 Olive Street, Missouri, Saint Louis

    Historic tall office building in America showcasing life and architecture from 100 years ago in a city setting.

    Kuehn, Oscar C. Report

    #38

    Manhattan Avenue And West 124th Street, NY

    Black and white photo showing early 20th century life in America with construction and historic buildings in a city.

    pastvu.com Report

