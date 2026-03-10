Some time ago, one netizen asked others, "What mystery or unexplained phenomena made you go 'what the [hell]?'" It didn't take long for people to flock to the comments and share their unexplained experiences and the mysteries they've read about that they still can't forget to this day.

People like it when the world makes sense. Sure, some mysteries are interesting, but not the kind that keeps you up at night out of horror. Reading about weird things happening to others is always more entertaining than it happening to you, so, Bored Panda is bringing you some bizarre stories to enjoy without experiencing the stress and danger.

#1 The Placebo effect. I know it's not new and shocking, but man is it strange.



For example. Someone with Parkinson's disease will not produce enough dopamine and are often given dopamine as medicine to slow down the horrible effects of Parkinson's. Researchers gave a patient with Parkinson's a placebo pill when he thought he was given dopamine and the brain started to produce dopamine's because it believed it was given it. This in spite of having a disease which hinders the production of dopamine.

#2 I was at a dueling piano bar with my girl for a night of laughing. This girl my age and who I figured was her mom kept looking at me. The night went on and they eventually came up to me and apologized for the staring and had decided to explain to me why. The old lady told me her daughter had taken her out to this piano bar tonight to celebrate her now deceased husband's birthday. That I was a perfect match and looked exactly like her husband and was the same age for when they met decades ago. They asked me my name and age when I told them they both started crying as I had the same name as the husband and was the same age as when they met. They kept saying they wish they had a picture with them to show me the resemblance. The old lady and daughter asked me to please take a pic with them so they could document this and to have the pic to show the rest of family this as nobody would believe this happened. They were pretty emotional about this happening and the old lady almost pulled some tears out of me when she asked me to hug her because it was like she was going back in time and was given the chance to hug her husband once again. The daughter, to her this was like seeing her father in his prime and they were both blown away. I couldn't say no to the pic and hug etc. The whole thing was very strange and really got me thinking about life etc. I'm a tad emotional right now thinking about this again.

#3 When I was 13 or so, my mother and I were driving along a two-lane country road, when she said, "Do you smell that?" I didn't smell anything.



"It's a cigar. It's one of my grandfather's cigars. Keep an eye out, every time I smell it something happens."



Less than 10 seconds later an oncoming car crossed the center line and she had to swerve onto the shoulder to avoid being hit head-on.

#4 I was doing an audit of a public program. I pulled a sample from something like 60,000 people. There was 12 people with the same name in the same town. I thought this was a clerical error so I asked for backup. I found out 6 were really different people but 6 others had the same middle initial and Birthday. I asked for ids and they sent me 8. There was 8 people with the same first and last name, same middle initial, same birthday, born in the same area. The two extras were two people with all those similarities but they both weren't alive anymore. Here is the kicker, they passed on the same day.



I think about this all the time.

#5 "Deja Vu" - sometimes I get it, a relatively common occurence such as a work commute or something suddenly becomes that little bit more familiar. But other times in completely unique environments and circumstances I've been able to talk through the rest of what someone else was going to say because i've lived it or something before and far more than just once or twice.



Freaks me out but also pretty cool.

#6 The Tamam Shud case, aka the Somerton Man



Unknown man was found d**d in Australia, apparently poisoned but no trace of poison in his body. A single scrap of paper was found in his clothing, torn from a very rare poetry book, containing one phrase: "Tamam Shud", which means "finished" in Persian. The book with the missing phrase was later found, and it had a code written on the page where the phrase was torn out. Nobody has ever solved the code.



People have speculated he was a spy, but nobody really knows.

#7 Anesthesia. Seriously, we don't know why anesthesia works exactly, just that it does. We really just kinda figured it out over hundreds of years of trial and error and a lot of people dying.





Well, let's see if THIS gas will knock him out and he'll survive while we do a surgery... Oops!

#8 In the seaport town where Mom was raised, there's an abandoned lighthouse. It's decommissioned and boarded up - no electricity or utilities.



Yet, on some nights, residents would see lights in the tower windows - very bright and steady, as if the lighthouse was inhabited.



Each time it was inspected, the report was that the building was securely locked, no power available, and no signs of vandalism.

#9 Hypnahohia



This is one that I have experienced personally. It was a mystery to me, until many years later when I found out the real explanation.



I had been sleeping in a locked room, and woke up to see our cat jumping towards my face. She disappeared, as though she had jumped straight through my head, leaving me sitting up in bed wondering "what was that?" I got up and checked. No cat in the room.



Long afterwards, I read a book with a chapter on alien abductions, that described how people can hallucinate when different parts of their brain don't wake up at the same time. It can lead to feelings of being trapped, helpless in your bed while strange beings from your imagination surround you. This century, it has lead to people believing aliens were experimenting on them. Further back in history, it probably explains a lot of tales of ghosts, demons, witches, or whatever.



It would have been easy to believe that what I saw was a ghost cat, but it was a half-awake dream imposed on the real world.

#10 Ocular Migraine. Had to be the wierdest thing I have ever experienced. I really thought I was having some form of major health problem. Undulating rainbow vision in one eye. Took about an hour to clear up.

#11 It was back in high school. We were in the middle of class listening to a lesson when my vision went pitch black for a second. I assumed the lights went off but we had windows. Turns out everyone saw the same thing. Finally the teacher just bursted out saying "ok.... let's just pretend we all blinked at the same time." Yep... a very memorable moment for me.

#12 The double slit experiment. Why does observing electrons influence their behavior? Am I a wizard? Leaves so many unanswered questions for me.

#13 My cousin dropped her kids off at Daycare 11 years ago and was never seen again. Her face has been plastered all over my state, she's been on countless news segments and was even featured on the missing persons segment of America's most wanted. Then a few years back her name came up in a case where the guy threatened to put his victim in the same hole he put Melanie in. Her case is still no closer to being solved.

#14 Just had my Dad refresh this story for me about his cousin. So in the early 1990's, my dad's cousin Jimmy worked for the CIA. He seems to recall he dealt with some sort of political espionage in South America. He held a cover job in Boston at a media outlet covering South American politics (writing stories not on-air talent or anything). One day, Jimmy calmly tells his boss that his mother is sick and has to leave work and is never heard from again - Until he was found deceased in Washington DC and ruled as self inflicted which, according to everyone who knew him seemed extremely unlikely. This was followed by weird phone calls from the government to his family with stories trying to justify it. None of it really made sense and to this day, nobody knows what he was really into or what happened.

#15 My grandma passed away on Christmas day of 2009. She was my next door neighbor, and left her house in my dad's name. After her passing, we completely emptied out the house, cancelled the landline, cable, everything. The house had been completely vacant for months, but on my birthday the following year we received a call from her to my house's landline. Her same phone number, even with her name on the caller ID.

I freaked out, and so did my parents. we were all too confused to answer, so we just let the phone ring. My dad called the service provider to ask what was going on, but they said her account was closed, and since nobody had been paying for the service, there was no way it could have been working.

Weird.

#16 I don't believe in ghosts but my dad has told me about a couple of his own experiences. I can't think of a single reason why he would lie to me about it. But the craziest one he told me was from when he was about 16. He was staying the night at his best friend's house as he had done many times before. Everyone had already gone to bed and he was watching TV alone in the living room. Then, the TV shut off on its own and he heard the floor creek like it does when someone walks down the hall. But no body was there, and then he saw the seat next to him on the couch become depressed, and the TV turned back on, but instead of playing his show it started playing some old black and white cartoons with subtitles. He said at this point he was petrified and couldn't even move. Then the TV shut back off, the seat inflated, he heard steps back down the hall, and his original show he was watching came back on.

#17 My uncle, never had a chance to meet him, hired a small yacht with a small group of friends and were going to use it to do sailing holidays as a business. Anyway. They radioed in very early one morning saying they were out of petrol off the coast, and were told they would receive petrol in the morning.



They went to deliver petrol and never found the boat. They have only ever found one life doughnut thing and that's it. They think the boat was pirated, and we have reports that they're still alive in different countries but they've never been substantiated. They also have a sneaking suspicion that the yacht owner had something to do with it, as he acted SO dodgy after it all went down. They literally have absolutely no idea what happened. There were no other ships in the area at the time (they thought they could have been run over and sunk by a large ship)



Anyway. It is called the Patanela. There is still a huge reward out for any info.

#18 Conspiracy theories. If you look into them, a lot of times they make sense and you just get further and further down the rabbit hole until you realize there's no point in looking because you'll never know.

#19 I had a dream where my dad was fishing with a man in overalls, when suddenly some black, smoke-like monster surged from the woods and impaled him in the heart. Woke up from that dream to a phonecall from my stepmother. My father was on the operating table for a heart attack. He'd been smoking since the age of 17, and it nearly took him at 38... He had two more by the age of 41.



The kicker? He'd been replacing the toilet when it happened. Had his buddy over to help (a plumber). Hence the man in overalls.



I still get chills thinking about it.

#20 Astronomer here! I just attended the first ever conference on Fast Radio Bursts. These are radio signals we have only known about a few years, where you get an extremely bright radio source for just a few milliseconds from beyond the galaxy. So far, only one of these has repeated, and its origin was traced to a puny galaxy less than a tenth of the size of ours... two billion light years away.



So yeah there are some ideas out there as to what can be causing FRBs- perhaps a magnetar for the repeater, but there could also be more than one source for these signals- but whenever I think of something bursting radio signals so bright from so far in such a boring corner of the universe my mind definitely freaks out a bit.

#21 About 5 years ago, my uncle went missing for four days. My aunt came home from work one day and he wasn't there. None of his clothes were missing, all his shoes were still at the house, and the contents of his wallet, including his cash and credit cards, were meticulously laid out on the bed.

Fliers were put up, search parties were organized, news segments were aired. Then he just showed up for his next shift at work a few days later. His coworkers were shocked when he walked in and they said he was completely oblivious to it. He hasn't told anyone why he left or where he went and I don't think he will.

#22 Echolocation Found in Lake Champlain. Now, I will preface this by saying I do enjoy cryptozoology and I do think Bigfoot is real and all that. Now that I've said that, I saw this show awhile back on Discovery channel where they were looking for "Champ", Lake Champlain's version of the Loch Ness monster. Most of it was the same eye witness accounts and blurry photos, but one part was very intriguing. They were using hydrophones in the lake to look for the monster and they were able to record the sounds of something echolocating. What made it interesting is how far in Lake Champlain is and how no known species that lives in the Lake is capable of echolocation. It's the one fact that seems to point to the fact that there may be something there. Now, it could be a whale or dolphin, but that'd still be one hell of a discovery. Still makes me scratch my head. Found an article that explains it and has some of the videos.

#23 That we don't know what's living in the Mariana's Trench. The most intriguing thing to me is the idea of Deep Sea Gigantism and the effects it could have on creatures living there.

#24 When I was younger I used to sleep over my best friend's house a lot. He has an enormous and old house which is also quite beautiful. One night, I woke up and went up these long stairs to the bathroom while it was all really dark and I cant start to describe the noises I heard while I was in the bathroom. I heard steps right outside the door, heard someone scratching the door and I thought "This must be my friend pranking me", so I went and opened the door. Nothing, absolutely nothing, the noises stopped suddenly as soon as I opened it.



I slept in the bathroom that night and recently told my friend now that we are older what happened and he told me they had their house "purged" a year ago due to weird things happening specially with his little sister.



To be honest, I dont believe in ghosts nor anything of that kind but that event was trippy.

#25 Was about 17 and learning to drive. Mom and I had just been to the grocery and running a few errands. It was almost dark out and we were heading home. Was first in line at a left-turn stoplight in a large intersection. The turn arrow light turned green, and I just sat there. It was a very odd sensation... I knew the light was green and needed to pull through, but couldn't. It was like all motivation to move was gone... almost like when you're staring off into space, but I was fully conscious that the light had changed and turning was what I was supposed to be doing. Mom didn't say a word either, just stared at the light. About 5 seconds later, a full size Suburban came barreling through the red light. The speed limit on the road was 45, but he had to have been doing 65-75. The car shook hard when he passed us. After he ran the light, I turned like normal and mom and I both kind of "woke up."



Afterward, we both described the same feeling coming over us at the light. If we hadn't both been tranced-out or what have you, the Suburban would have struck us broadside. A Suburban vs a Saturn at 60-70 mph wouldn't have been pretty.



We still talk about it every now and then. Just a weird experience.



Edit - Since there's a lot of comments about subconsciously seeing/hearing the truck... Yes, that is possible. However, the way the intersection was laid out meant I didn't see that vehicle until it was on top of us. The lanes facing me were downhill slightly, but I wasn't stopped far enough forward to see over the small incline. I didn't see the truck until it crested the hill, and that speed, it was almost in the middle of the intersection before it really registered.

#26 My great grandmother was in hospital and passed away. Because my great grandfather was elderly and it was 2 am, they rang their daughter, my grandmother to go and break the news to my grandfather. So, at 2 am, my mother and my grandmother head over to his house to find him up, dressed, coat on, hat on, waiting for them. "Oh did the hospital call you already?". " No, my wife just came and saw me, told me you were on your way to take me to say goodbye to her body ". Utterly true, and always gives me chills when I think about it.

#27 My dad is driving back from visiting his father in North Carolina. We live about 12 hours away and he plans on driving straight through. When he pulls over at the first rest stop a guy walks up and asks for a ride. Dad turns him down.



2 hours later he sees the same guy hitchhiking on the side of the road, he drives past.



Dad stops at a rest stop for a coffee, the man is there and asks for a ride "as far as your going" but dad still says no.



Sees the man again hitchkining on the road.



Dad's car starts to have trouble and he pulls off the highway. At the end of the ramp - yup, that guy again. He offers to help with the car and together they get it running again. Dad offers him a ride this time.



The man doesn't talk, and they drive for a few hours. Next thing dad wakes up in the hospital. The doctor says he passed out at the wheel and witnesses saw a his passenger take over the wheel, pull the car over. When they stopped to help, though, the passenger wasn't there.

#28 When I was in middle school, cell phones weren't widespread yet, and I also didn't carry a watch, so I would often do things without knowing the time.



I used to walk a mile or so to a bus stop, and I was usually the only kid that rode the bus at this time. Our schools started at staggered times, and I was the only middle schooler who rode this bus at this particular time.



I would leave my house at 6:50 and get to the bus stop by 7:20ish. I had gone with a watch before, so I knew the timing, and the bus would always arrive by 7:35, so I always had a bit of extra time.



On this particular day, it was the middle of winter and it was overcast out, so it was quite dark. I left the house at the same time I always did, my family was doing the same things at that time they always were and there was no indication of anything being weird.



I swear, I got to the bus stop, and time froze for a long time. Everything about my walk was normal, but while waiting on the usually busy street for my bus, no cars drove by, no pedestrians walked by, and my bus didn't come for what felt like hours. The sky did get a little brighter as the day went on, but something felt really weird.



I swear I stood there for hours before, suddenly, things returned to normal and there were cars driving by and a few people walked by. My bus pulled up, and I walked on feeling very strange. I looked at the time - it said 7:33am.



I don't get what happened.

#29 This isn't a one time thing (which makes it weirder) but my ex's tend to randomly hit me up on the same days. It will happen once or every year or so. One will ask me something random, one will say she saw [family member/friend], one will ask to reconnect. I have quite a few ex's and it's not all of them at once but when one reaches out another (or another two) usually does too.



Unrelated other answer: I watched a girl I was out with drop her purse. I went to pick it up for her and she hadn't dropped it yet so when she did it fell into my already outstretched hand.

#30 My mother grew up on a tiny island just off the coast of Ireland. Every time we visit, my mother goes down to the graveyard to pray at her grandmothers grave before leaving on the ferry. This time was no exception, she went down at 6am as we had to leave early for the ferry. She walked down the winding grass path to the empty graveyard that's surrounded only by fields. As she was half way through her prayers she heard someone crying, not like a baby crying but real adult crying in pain. My mother was spooked as she knew no one was around, then the crying got louder and louder to the point where my mother started running back to my grandmothers crying in fear. My mother calmed down, told us what happened and we got on the boat to leave the island. A few hours into driving home, my mother got a phone call. It was my grandmother, she called to say that my mother's father passed away that morning at about 6am.



Its one of the creepiest things I've ever heard and my mother never goes to the graveyard alone.



Tldr: My mother went to a graveyard and heard crying, meanwhile her Dad passed away while she was down there.

#31 I went to visit my family a couple years ago. On my flight back I had a fairly early departure time. I arrived about 45 minutes before my flight, walked up to the ticket counter. The agent smiled at me, handed me my ticket, and wished me a good flight.



I did not ask for my ticket, I didn't show them any ID, I hadn't even spoken. They simply handed me my ticket. And it was mine.



I went to my gate. I was the first person there. It ended up being a completely full flight.



I have absolutely no idea how they knew who I was or why they had my ticket ready to go. Bothers me every time I think about it.

#32 I spent a summer in Louisiana selling books door-to-door. I'm from Missouri, and while driving around, I pulled into a gas station so I could grab a quick bite to eat and check my map.



As I sat there, someone knocked on my driver-side window. I look, and there's a woman who's probably in her 30s. I rolled down the window, and she said that she saw my Missouri license plates and wanted to say hi, as she grew up in Missouri. She introduces herself, so I say my name. Her mouth drops.



"I know this will sound crazy," she said, "but my maiden name was (my last name)."



To prove it, she pulls out her old driver's license, and sure enough, her maiden name is my own.



She then goes on to tell me a story about how, when she was growing up, her dad met a truck driver with the same last name and whenever he was in town, the two men would try to figure out how they were related. That man? My dad.

#33 When my sister and I were kids, we were out front of our home, playing near the mailbox. Mom and Dad were there by the window watching, and according to them, my mother turned to my father and asked him to bring us inside. He shrugged her off, but she became more urgent. He asked why it was a problem, and she suddenly panicked and started heading towards the front door despite being less than a week away from giving birth to our youngest sister. He stopped her and stepped outside to call us in, and we complied.



Less than a minute later, a car came barreling down the street at high speed and struck our mailbox, destroying it. We would have passed away instantly.



My parents have never felt entirely comfortable talking about it.

#34 In 4th or 5th grade, we stopped all of our classes for the day. Two people came into our classroom, a man and a woman, and they didn't say why they were there or where they had come from. They handed out questionnaire booklets, that seemed like standardized tests, except for the questions within them. 50 or so questions, all of them "true or false" format, but with really, really weird content. Some that I can remember were "T or F: Worms talk to trucks" and "T or F: Apples are blue" We all answered them while looking really confused, and our teachers were silent the entire time. The next days, nobody said a word about the tests. I remember asking people what they were, but nobody could recall where the people were from. We never saw them again, and no faculty of the school ever once mentioned the tests. We didn't have them the next year, and had never had them before. I still have no clue what they wanted from us.

#35 When I was pretty young my mom would always go for runs around the neighborhood during the summer. One afternoon after she had been home from a run for a while I asked her "hey mom can you take me to see that cool car you saw on your run this morning?" and I described it in really great detail, based on how she had supposedly described it to me (it was a Plymouth Prowler.) She said she had no idea what I was talking about and probably had heard about it on tv or something, and not from her.



Well the very next morning she gets back from her run and is super excited and kind of freaked out, because down the street is the *exact* car I had described. We went and saw it, it was cool.



That was like 13 years ago and we still don't really know how/why that happened.

#36 My dad has told me this story a few times - sometime in the 50s or 60s some of his cousins had gathered together at their parent's house after their mother unexpectedly passed away in that same house just days prior. One of the cousins, upon crossing the threshold entering into that house, suddenly had a heart attack and passed away.



Of course this was incredibly shocking and tragic, considering that not only the mother but now one of her sons had passed in the same week. The family then has ANOTHER gathering at the same house. After a few hours of having the family together in the living room, one of the brothers of the recently deceased cousin clutches his hands to his chest, pretending to have a heart attack. Apparently this cousin was known for his morbid sense of humor so this, while in bad taste, wasn't out of the ordinary for him. But he wasn't joking.



That cousin ALSO had a heart attack and passed away in the exact same room that his brother passed in, in the same house that his mother passed in, all in roughly a week's span.

#37 Well I had a mysterious unexplained experience that i encountered sooo i does this count?...



I think about this a lot and I still cant figure out what (it?) was.



When I was about 17 I was round a friends house, it was about midnight and we went outside for a cigarette.

While outside we were hearing this strange noise coming from behind a row of bushes, we just passed it off as a rabbit or a fox or something in the garden as his house backed onto a field. (I'm from the UK so there aren't any other strange creatures lurking in the night here, just rodents or foxes really)



The noise got slightly louder so we walked about 5 meters to our left and looked behind the hedge. About 10 meters or so in front of us this is where we saw this small white creature or thing standing on two legs (id say about knee night) motionless, looking right as us. As mentioned it was pitch black at the time so we only saw this white silluette with dots for eyes. After about 30 seconds this creature thing or whatever it was slowly (I mean very slowly like 10 seconds or so) turned around then walked on two legs away from us back into the bushes.

When inside the bushes we heard what sounded like a dog growling (a deep growl) we got really freaked out and ran inside to lock the door.



After telling the rest of our friends inside about it they all thought it was a rabbit due to its colour, height and the fact that it was standing on two legs. ( as sometimes rabbits do that when they are looking out for danger).

But as I said this thing turned around and WALKED. If it was a rabbit surely it would have seen us and instantly bolted back into the bushes.

Still gives me chills thinking about it especially when I go round my friends house where it happened.

#38 Spontaneous human combustion.

#39 I was at scout camp a few years ago. It was lights out so I went into my tent where my bunk mate had already been in for a while. He was in his bed and I whisper "hey I'm back." He then drowsily tells me to shut up. I chuckle to myself, change, and crawl into bed. I'm laying there for a couple minutes waiting for sleep when all the sudden my mate who was just a minute ago lying in bed burst threw the door. We were both like what just happened. He says all the sudden he was just outside on the ground. I know for a fact that he didn't get up and walk out. I would have noticed it. He was two feet away. I also would have noticed if he fell out. This is the weirdest thing I have ever witnessed. We came to the conclusion that aliens abducted him but didn't want him so sent him back down. We nicknamed him roswell.

#40 This is a personal story that happened to me and about 4 other family members. So we were at a beach in Navarre, FL and it was pretty late out. It was probably like one in the morning and we decided to head home. To get back to the parking lot you have to walk down this long strip of plastic wood. While we were walking down that strip we saw a guy walking opposite of us towards the beach. He was dressed in all black, black suit, black sunglasses, black shoes, the whole works. He also had a black briefcase. When we were passing him we were being friendly and said hi but he kept looking down towards the ground and didn't say anything. We got to the showers where we washed off and realized what had just happened and decided to go back towards the beach to see what he was doing. Once we got back down to the beach, he was no where to be seen. It was the weirdest thing that has ever happened to me and I think about it all the time.

#41 One of my great unlces worked for the government and was in the military. This sounds really strange and hard to believe but he had abilities beyond normal human perception. mainly, he could stand outside of an occupied room with no way of seeing inside and tell you how many people were in the room and how for forward/ back or left to right they were in the room. he was never able to talk about what missions he went on or any of the work he did but we would test him on it all the time. All my cousins would go in the basement and hide and he would have to close the door and draw where we were and wed come up after 10 minutes and he was always spot on, he could even tell us when we had changed out mind and moved. Supposedly he was able to feel the electrical fields that humans generate but it was truly amazing and the government had paid him very well. Literally still mindblown thinking about it.

#42 I have seen myself in my own car, as I was driving my car. I think it was definitely a glitch in the matrix, because I was driving on Highway 290 and I saw a vaguely familiar car pass me. I drive a 2000 Acura TL. SCCA sticker on the trunk lid, Houston Rodeo sticker on the rear windshield, various dents along the rest of the bodywork, license plate reads "JDB-xxx"(not including the numerical digits, sorry). As this car passed me, I noticed the driver bore a striking resemblance to myself, as well as the car did to my own, only minus the damaged bodywork. As it pulled ahead of me, I saw the rear license plate. It read JDB-xxx, same as my own. It sped off before I could catch up to it. I quickly pulled over to the shoulder to check if I still had my plates and stickers, and I still did. I still don't know how 1, I got cloned, and 2, how there was a near-carbon-copy of my car out there, same stickers and plates, only undamaged. Still creeps me out to this day.

#43 So I'm late to the thread, but I thought you all would appreciate my story about my friends old house. My friend (we'll call her Sally) lived in one of those neat old Sears kit houses built in the the early 1920's. When we were younger (probably about 10) she and I had just finished showering. She went upstairs to get dressed and I stayed in the shower a little longer to finish washing my hair. I was just about finished and had turned the water off when suddenly the shower curtain flew at me with the imprint of a face and two hands. It was as sudden as if someone had slapped it, and I was actually convinced that Sally had finished getting dressed and came downstairs to prank me. When I opened the curtain no one was there but the door was open. So I went upstairs to get dressed and found Sally picking out some clothes or something, and I asked her if she had been downstairs. She told me she had been in her room the whole time...We were home alone at the time, and she (being 5'3 as an adult) was definitely too short to have reached where the hands/face were imprinted.



I have a lot of stories about her house that would make even the most rational person believe in ghosts.

#44 This probably won't get seen but hey I wanna type it anyway.

I lived in an apartment building when I was a baby. Every day at the same time the buzzer would ring and my mom wouldn't answer it. Then she would hear the elevator ding on our floor and someone would knock on our door. She would look out the peephole and see that no one was there. I remember her constantly yelling at me not to open the door.

So we used to have a lot of really cool and interesting people over, this one old guy was a kabbalist and friend of my dad. He was well known in the "in crowd". As he was leaving one day it was right as the buzzer rang, sure enough, the elevator doors opened with a ding but no one was in it and then the doorbell rang. He instantly yelled "Get out of here! you don't belong here!" and went on his way. It never happened again.

And thus I'm a firm believer in the fact that there is definitely more to this world that we can't fully perceive.

#45 Late to the party but oh well.



I used to like in the middle of nowhere, rural Louisiana



When i was about 10, my childhood friend and I were having a sleepover. We were up pretty late goofing off ect.



I hear a knock on my door and I assume it's my mom, I open it and nobody is there. We don't think much of it and go out to see if my mom, for some reason, needed us in the middle of the night.



So we walk in my living room and there's some little girl sitting on the couch (which we were apparently chill with??).



We ask her a bunch of things to which all I can really remember is that she said she'd been watching us a while and that we needed to be more careful.



She also asked if we wanted to play outside with her and we told her wed have to ask my mom. After that I remember waking up, but not ever actually going to sleep.



I always assumed it was a weird dream until I was about 16 and that same friend recalled that whole incident as a dream exactly like mine. It made my skin crawl honestly.

#46 Buddy had an apartment. We used to hear noises, pounding, knocking coming from a wall in the bathroom. At first it was surprising, but eventually it happened so often that we barely noticed it. One night there were three of us in the apartment, we were all in the living room, we heard a pounding sound significantly louder than it had previously been and it caught our attention. My buddy (who's apartment it was) got up to go and investigate the bathroom. He was standing at the bathroom door, about to walk in, when he noticed one of the burners on the stove in the kitchen was on. He shut it off and came back to the living room. At this point we are all talking about what just happened and trying to scare each other and psych each other out. Eventually we convinced our buddy to take the hit to his security deposit and let us take a hammer to the wall in the bathroom where we heard the sounds (at this point we thought some sort of animal was maybe nesting in the wall somehow). We put a big hole in the drywall between two of the 2x4s in the wall. We found nothing. Eventually my buddy moved out of the apartment, but a few years after he moved out I was talking to another buddy of mine whose dad had bought the building the apartment is in. We started exchanging stories and it turns out his dad was remodeling the apartment my buddy used to live in and during the remodeling process they found human remains inside the wall ONE SEGMENT OVER FROM WHERE WE PUT A HOLE IN THE WALL.

#47 I was doing work for an organization (nature preserve) and one of our jobs was to look through pictures that the trail cameras have captured around the area. They use em to monitor mammals and study populations, things like that. They're set up in really remote areas around the preserve which is secluded and mostly swamp



Anyways, I was looking through one set of these pictures pretty bored as there wasnt much in these. I click to the next picture and there's a girl walking towards the camera starting at it. Normally this wouldnt be that weird because people walk around the woods, but the time stamp was 2:45 am. She was also wearing a really tattered, dirty white dress, and not wearing any shoes.

#48 This will probably get buried but, here's my story:



My uncle was out for a drive in his newly restored convertible car with my cousin. Something happens, the car wrecks, everything inside the car flies out and scatters on the ground, my uncle is decapitated, my cousin doesn't have a scratch on him. A few days later after the funeral, we are all standing in my aunt and (late) uncles backyard, grieving. My aunt hands my mother her cell phone and asked her to check the voice messages as she had so many from friends and family (the first voicemail she received was from my cousin, literally a minute after the accident and she could not bring herself to listen to it). My mother takes the phone, dials for voicemail, but the phone starts ringing. At the same time, the vines on the pergola in the backyard start to shake violently, even in the still summer air. The name that popped up on the caller ID was my uncles cell phone, which was utterly destroyed in the wreck and sitting in an evidence bag at the police precinct in a million pieces. She handed the phone to my aunt, who answered, nothing was said, the line was disrupted and the vines stopped shaking.



I'm not a believer in the paranormal, but that's stuck with me some 10+ years later.

#49 There's a few things that have happened in my house, but i'll stick to the worst one that happened to me. One night my boyfriend's cousin came over and we were watching a horrible cam version of Iron man 2 that i found online. My house has 2 bathrooms one upstairs and the other downstairs, for some reason i always preferred using the upstairs bathroom, so mid way through the movie i went up to handle my business.

As i walked into the bathroom i heard a heavy sigh behind my left side. The hairs on my neck stood up and i shut myself in the bathroom quickly and fell back to the sink. I was too scared to even pee and tried calling my boyfriend, but since everyone else was asleep i didnt want to make a huge deal. I calmed myself down and told myself i was just sleepy and hearing things. I finished up in the bathroom and headed out feeling sleepier already, when right as i passed the same spot i heard what sounded like a little girls giggle. I shot down the stairs and jumped into my boyfriend's lap. I refused to leave his side the whole night.

The rest of our family has experience similar if not worse events. We've even nicknamed it 'Table' since it has some draw to pushing them around.

#50 I was 13 years old, it was recess. My friends told me about this mysterious area in google space that was blacked out (censored basically) and they were too scared to look at it. So when I got home, I opened our **family** laptop (already a dumb move) and decided to check it out. I entered the exact coordinates and there it was: a starry screen and in the middle, a black square with no stars in it. All of the sudden my computer alerted me that malicious software had been downloaded and installed to my computer rendering it useless. It may have been a coincidence, or maybe I went looking where I shouldn't have. All I know for certain is it trips me out to this day.



TL;DR - the government gave me computer viruses man!

#51 I had a friend in elementary school, i was about 8, when i kind of ran this little pack of ruffians(3-4 kids and we all got in trouble alot), His name was Hayden. We hung out a shift ton, with other kids and their parents and everything. he lived in my neighborhood too, and once we all had a sleepover at his house.



Well, i moved a few times and eventually came back to the school district for sophomore year of highschool. I met a bunch of old friends, and even stayed one neighborhood from before. I went back to see if hayden and another friend lived in the same spots to find a drainage ditch where his house was, like a ditch leading into a big field that fills with water in storms. I asked my other friends what happened, and no one remembered hayden. Their parents didn't either. It was so freaky, i even went to my old teachers, who didn't know him. I ended up at the other friend from that neighborhoods house one night for dinner, and his dad freaked out on me, thinking i was crazy, because apparently there had NEVER been a house where i thought there had, and there never was a hayden. Freaked me out.

#52 I was at the beach, late one night last summer. It was around 3 in the morning and I always went to this beach to clear my head when I was stressed or needed some time to think. I was sitting on the boardwalk (no one else was around) about to head Bach to my car and this lady came out of nowhere, and asked me if I was religious and if she could pray with me. Personally, I'm not religious but I didn't want to be rude so I said sure. I had been going through an extremely rough time in my life and was very depressed. She prayed with me for a few minutes for my safe travel home, and overall good blessings. I said thank you and she walked off into the fog. That night my cars steering quit out and I crashed into a pole going 60 mph. The medics on scene said the impact should have taken me out on contact, I walked away with a few scrapes and a swollen lip. I still think about how I was given a 2nd chance at life that night.

#53 I was intrigued by a local missing persons case from the 90s. I became a little bit obsessed; went to the library, searched the net, walked and drove down the street she disappeared from and the surrounding streets where some belongings of hers had apparently been flung out of a vehicle.



Eventually I started having intensely vivid dreams. Dreams that involved the area in question and a close by location that had piqued my interest but wasn't involved in the case.



After a few weeks of this I woke up one morning face down in my bed with someone straddling me and whispering in my ear telling me to "cut it out", a male voice.



Then the energy changed a little and I felt a female prescience wrap her hands around my neck and start choking me. I couldn't breathe properly and was wheezingly trying to barter for my life. Eventually I croaked out an, "okay, okay, I'll stop looking, I'll stop looking" and the presence/ episode was seemingly carried off by the breeze coming into my room.



I don't doubt it was some form of sleep paralysis. But I'd never had it before and I've never experienced it since (5 years). Held up my end of the bargain so far...