A curious netizen recently asked , " What is something you witnessed with your own eyes that no one believes when you tell them? " and some of the answers read like a fiction novel. From the person who claims to have found $3k in a paper bag, to the poor soul who is still trying to convince their family that an alligator once swam right past them at the beach when they were little, the stories have been coming in thick and fast.

Besides the obvious cases of a few verbal fibbers, we also have to sift through mounds of tall tales , fake news and misinformation online. And nowadays, with the introduction of AI, even pics might not serve as enough evidence that something really happened. Sometimes, we just have to use our better judgement when someone says, "I saw it with my own eyes!"

#1 My 5 year old son won a ribbon at school for an event. Driving down a busy road in our car and it flew out the window. I did a u-turn and drove back on the other side of the median trying to see his red ribbon; no luck. Did another U-Turn and drove again down the road. I did this three more times looking for the ribbon... Looked in the back and told my kids, sorry, it's gone. Just then it flew back in his window and landed on his lap.





He lost the ribbon later that day at his piano class.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Probably 15 years ago I was on St Marks (nyc) with a friend on a late spring afternoon hanging out. A guy drives by and throws a paper bag outside the window and speeds off. We're like 19-20 at this point, so we obviously have to look inside. Find at least $3k in hundreds in there!!! About to go to the anime figure literal hole in a wall that used to exist over there. Guy probably early 50s comes over and says hey, think you got my paper bag. Neither of us were dressed to start sprinting and he pretty politely grabs it from my friend's hand. Says thanks for giving it back and buys us both a bubble tea with the cash lmfao





No one ever believes this but it's true. Krystal, girl, if you're out there... we both know what happened!





Edit: no one asked but to clarify why we didn't sprint: we were in cosplay to do a "photo shoot" (lmao a friend w a point n shoot on a side street) but this is 2010 so everything is made from the least flexible, hottest 100% polyester on gods green earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Didn't see it but felt it. My cat of 16 years was euthanized. For a few months every so often I could feel her jump onto my mattress, make her normal path to me and lay down. Hasn't happened in years. Everyone says I'm lying. I'm not.

#4 I was at the beach in Galveston when I was a little kid with my family in the 90s. I was in water about up to mid chest when a massive alligator came swimming past me. I high tailed it out of there and reported the encounter to my family who all dismissed it as driftwood or a large fish of some kind. I KNOW WHAT I SAW



Since then I have seen numerous reports of alligators in salt water and lounging around on beaches, so I’ve been vindicated to myself at least. Family never believed it though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 In 2017, we were floating down the Sandy River in Oregon. It was my brother-in-law, my sister-in-law and myself. At a surprise to all of us, a giant fish jumped out of the river, right in front of us and back into the water. It was either a sturgeon or a giant salmon. Not two seconds later we had a giant bird fly above us and it was a bald eagle. This was so cool because we are from Indiana and don’t typically get to see them.

#6 I found $19 in a package of tissues once. The small, pocket sized tissue pack. It was all in $1 bills.



Edit: it was a sealed package of tissues. Still had tissue in there. I was a young lad on a field trip and had brought that package with me from home. I did not find it on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I was walking home with a friend after school when I was in my early teens. It started to rain HARD. I was joking around when I decided to yell "I COMMAND THE RAIN TO STOP!" and right after I said 'stop', it stopped on the dot. We could not believe it and mention it to each other every once in awhile still. This was probably 18 years ago now.

#8 I don't know how to shorten this ghost story into a tight tidy little Reddit comment, so I'll just share the whole thing. This absolutely happened to me about 10 years ago out in the sticks.



Rainy Friday night in the back woods of the Midwest. The kind of rain you only get in the fall where the leaves are sticking to your head lights. You know when rain drops fill up your vision so fast between swipes of the windshield wipers that it feels like you're watching the world at a lowered FPS? Yeah. That kind of rain. No other cars on the road. Why would there be? I was filled with a sinking 'No one should not be driving in this weather' feeling.



Even tho I hadn't seen another car for 20 minutes on the road, I was driving slow and steady due to low visibility, when I came to a full stop to avoid an obstacle in the road.



At first I thought I was looking at the belly of a deer that had been struck in the road, but it moved without seeming to be in any pain and I realized it was an old, sleepy looking dog. But it was laying down in the road. Windshield wipers pounded away, showing it starting to move. Even in the limited visibility it was easy to see because it was huge and white. It lifted its head and looked at me and I thought 'oh my god someone hit this poor dog in this awful weather' but I was mistaken. It moved with ease and familiarity. The dog lifted its head in sleepy sort of way and its tail started to wag. It stood all the way up and looked at me, wagging its tail like greeting a friend.



I sat there, white knuckling the steering wheel for a moment before coming to my senses and honking my horn. The dog took a few steps and then sat down and looked at me, tail slowly thumping, rain just pouring right onto it. I rolled my window down and called to it but it didn't move. I was too freaked to get out of my car and didn't want to get soaked. So I kind of just sat there, processing. You know when you see something that is .01% in the realm of possibility? It was possible this WAS a big white dog. It was possible it WAS sitting here in the road for some reason in this heavy storm.



My mind was clinging to these thoughts while the rest of my body was screaming that this was absolutely something supernatural.



Shocked, I sat there probably about one minute or so for the entire encounter. Then the dog turned its head, listened, and then slowly stood up and started patiently and calmly walking the rest of the way across the road.



Once it was about to cross the opposite side of the road, into the tall grass of the ditch, it VANISHED. I was watching this strange white dog so closely, shocked and curious and in denial, but I am telling you that the second its first paw left that gravel road it just DISAPPEARED.



A trick of the light. The rain, the visibility, it just moved really fast into the tall grass maybe, surely I was mistaken. On and on I rationalized, and still do every time I tell this story.



Shaking, I continued my drive, coming up to an old horse farm up the way. There was a disturbance up ahead. I made out a cellphone light being waved in the air, and a man in a slicker flagging to get my attention just as I crested the top of the next hill. Once I was closer, I noticed the red flashing lights, and the barely visible crash up ahead just past the top of the hill. A huge truck was crashed into a ditch, partially blocking lane, just past a hills where I never would have seen it in time to stop. Another car was stopped to help and that driver was the one flagging me down. I asked them what happened. They said they were driving when the truck in front of them lost control on the rainy gravel and ended up in the ditch. He had stopped to check on the driver while calling the police and an ambulance was already on the way. He told me to get home safe and to drive carefully.



He was literally still shaking and holding the cellphone in his hand when he spoke to me. He had just called. It had just happened. I missed potentially being hit by about 1 minute exactly I'm guessing.



If I hadn't been spooked and driving extra cautious after seeing that dog I might have plowed right into that truck. If I hadn't been stopped in the road for that fateful minute or so while the dog stopped me, then that truck might have plowed right into me.



According to my mom there was a report soon after that the person driving the truck had been under the influence, but thankfully there were no casualties.



I think the dog is the reason I survived, how I avoided it all together. Real or ghost, it stopped me in the road and quite possibly saved my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Growing up, my dad would take us kids through the desert/middle of nowhere every weekend to go to the vacation place (a camper near a river). The drive was like, 10 hours, one lane "old road" in the middle of the desert. Nothing around for hundreds of miles. You always had to pack a bunch of water, food, and camping toilet, because there was no rest stops. If the car broke down, your best bet for safety was to pull off the side of the road, hang a piece of cloth off the window of your vehicle (so the sun didn't fry you) and wait for a trucker to stop by (they were one every twelve hours or so; just the old truckers who preferred to take the old road, and they had a moral code to always check on stopped vehicles because their radios had better connection than early-era cellphones). Because of the circumstances and heat, dad usually started driving at 9-10pm, and would drive until morning. Plus this meant the kids had no energy to fight over the radio, snacks, or toys lol, we usually just settled in to listen to whatever CD dad had (usually classic rock on low volume) and slept or snacked or read a book by flashlight.



Every night, you could watch the UFOs fly around. In case we were sleeping, dad would always call to the backseat, "hey kids, wake up, the space aliens are here." This was before drones, mind you. But you could see these little balls in the sky that flew in their own patterns that didn't match any aircraft I knew about. It was a beautiful sight over the dunes. They stayed a bit farther away from the road, just flying over the open desert.



It was well known to people who use that road you could see UFOs there so often. But most people were too scared to go.

#10 I was staying the night over my best friend's house during the fall of my childhood. Must've been around 7 years old or so when this happened. We had been up late into the evening/night playing video games with a family friend of his, taking turns since the game we were playing only allowed for up to two players at once for split screen. For some context: He lived near a bunch of apple orchards and farmland, on a back road that was only a two minute drive away from a major highway. It was pretty common for people to peel off the main road and get into car accidents on his street. Reckless driving, drunk drivers, people not being careful on curvy back roads in the middle of winter, etc. Had to deal with plenty of power outages at his house regularly thanks to some people taking out power lines every now and then. Anyways, my best friend and his family friend are playing together and I'm sitting over near his bedroom window which faces the road. I'm glancing back and forth between the game they're playing and the orchard trees outside.



That's when I saw her. A pale-skinned woman with long almost pitch black like hair draped over her face, wearing what looked to be some kind of white night gown standing between the trees. I remember being firmly fixated on her, because it looked almost as if she was glowing and she wasn't moving at all. I turned back to point her out to my buddies, but they were too busy playing the game to pay any attention. When I turned back, I saw some light coming up the road to her right. About a minute later, a truck drove by and as it passed by her she disappeared. A little after that, my friends asked me what I was talking about and then just wrote it off as my eyes playing tricks on me. To this day however, I believe that what I saw was a Woman in White. A spirit that, to my knowledge, is uniquely known for causing car accidents.

#11 FIFA 2006 on my PS2. I wanted to have fun drawing out the countries and put them by groups like it’s actually done in the World Cup draw. I wrote all 32 teams in separate papers, rolled them up, and put them in a jar. I assumed I could draw them out and manually plug them into the group in my fifa game. I drew out countries and would place them in their respective 4 teams per group on the floor. When it came to manually setting it up on fifa I couldn’t. To my surprise, “Shuffle” all 32 teams was my only option. I was frustrated more than anything because I just wasted my time doing all this. Whatever. I press “shuffle” and……. WUUUT IN THE WOOOOORLD?????? Every single country I drew was in the exact group in my fifa game as I physically had them on my floor. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I kept looking at the groups on my floor and back at the tv. I thought someone was playing a prank on me. But who would? It’s just 15 yr old me in the room on a Saturday afternoon. I still think about this and can’t understand what is the likelyhood of this even happening.

#12 I was a part time nanny for some doctors just after university, and I lived in a cabin below their “manor house”, on a lake. One night I was walking home to my cabin from up on the street where I parked. I had to walk around to the back of their house and then down a lot of stairs to my cabin. As I came around the back side of their 3 story home, I saw a large brown weasel looking creature with huge eyes, crouched on the windowsill of the lowest floor, just staring in intently at the 5 girls (the 3 sisters had friends over) sitting on the couch all close together watching a movie. It was dusk, and the room was glowing. I startled the weasel creature and it made an extremely shriek “Eeeeeeeee!” sound, flew from the window sill across the path in front of me, (about 10-15 feet) and into the bushes, where it just vanished. The girls really did look adorable all snug together and happy. I saw something from another realm that night, watching them. It was much larger than any squirrel or weasel or marten or anything in our area. The size of a Lemur. Its eyes were enormous, it was brown, its crouch and gaze that of extreme intelligence and not like any animal I have ever seen.

#13 Saw a ufo but not all grainy and at night. It was clear as day just hovering there and it was huge! It couldn’t have been a plane or a blimp. It looked like the ones in Independence Day (the original) and it was about a half mile away in the sky and not moving.

#14 I’m actually afraid to write this due to the circumstances surrounding the aftermath of it but here it goes anyways…



Colorado, circa 2015, we are camping in the rocky mountain national forest. It’s off season for campers and tourists so we’re the only ones there. Pitch black save for our little fire. We are staring up at the night sky, slightly cloudy. When all the sudden there is a bright glow directly above us. This bright glow begins to move, side to side, up and down. And then suddenly splits into three separate white glowing orbs that start to move in the sky opposite of one another. It’s difficult to tell the size of something when it’s up in the sky but these were high enough to be disappearing above cloud coverage and coming back down again. So safe to say, pretty high up there.



Of course, I pull out my phone and start recording. We are all freaking out. This lasts for 2-3 minutes before all three of these things shoots directly upwards and disappear. We keep watching for at least another 30 minutes to an hour to see if these things come back, they don’t.



Fast forward the next morning. After getting basically no sleep for obvious reasons. And like the good millennial that I am, I post this video to social media publicly. Within 24 hours it’s gone viral. We have people calling us liars, accusing us of staging this, we also have people claiming to have seen these exact orbs themselves in colorado and other places. Well, not long after, I get a private message from the facebook page of a well known “ufo hunter” TV show. They are asking for my email and requesting the video to be sent through it. Asking me to sign a release so they can use it. I’m thinking, cool. We might be on TV…..



Before I can get into my email to send or sign anything, all the sudden my phone completely reboots itself. Like, out of nowhere it’s restarting, It’s an android so it’s taking forever to boot up and the little android icon is popping up and when it comes back on again EVERYTHING is gone, EVERYTHING. My phone was completely reset. I thankfully had a gmail cloud backup that regularly updated once a day, so i’m not worried too badly. I finally get into everything and i’m seeing all my photos and videos and everything from the days before the encounter, and the days after.



The video is completely missing. All the sudden my husband is like “check your facebook. I went to comment on the video and it’s giving me an error” SO I get logged back into my facebook AND THE VIDEO IS COMPLETELY MISSING from my profile. At this point I can’t even click on the old notifications to try to get back to it. It’s displaying that broken link/ something went wrong message.



I have told this story personally to friends and other family members over the years but the only people who believe me are my husband and brother, who were there witnessing the events with me, and the people who saw the video on social media….

#15 I was at my first sleepover. My friend and I were asleep upstairs when I heard a noise and woke her up. The room was a bonus space overlooking the living room to the kitchen where the glass back door was. We could see a figure behind the curtain at the door and the door was shaking like someone was trying to get in.



We panicked on what to do next. It stopped. We froze. When we looked down the stairs, a large figure with chains around his ankles walked across the bottom, leaving marks on the carpet.



We decided to run to her parent’s room, absolutely panicked. Her dad got up and went to sleep upstairs and we got in bed with her mom. They never did believe us. I remember it to this day, 26 years later.

#16 It's not so much that they don't believe it happened, it's that I can't describe how miraculous it was in a way that gets across.



It's 2000 or 2001, I'm in an econoline van driving from New Hampshire to Seattle, by way of Toronto and Southern Canada. After you leave Toronto, there's probably 100 miles of rolling hills, with tons of long views as you go up and down these hills. Then the hills get lower and it's vast plain, larger than Montana. As night fell and my partner and baby fell asleep, a truly wonderous night began. I could NOT get my partner to wake up and look, and it was really the kind of thing that ought to be shared.



For 5-6 hours, I drove through a heat lightning storm that filled the sky from horizon to horizon. **I drove in daylight.** and when by some miracle the flashes DIDN'T appear for a second, I was blinded in the black as my headlights were barely findable. I would get worried for a few seconds driving down the road and then the lights would come back on. It was the most beautiful thing a person could ever see. Every hour or so I would prod my partner asleep in the front seat to see if they'd napped enough to check it out with me, and the answer was no.



Finally, I got tired, though the sky did not. I drove off the off ramp and tried to find a road to park on, but the flashing sky was very disorienting, and I high centered into a ditch.



In the morning, a farmer charged me $40 to pull me out with his tractor. Both the farmer and my partner scolded me for parking in a ditch, and no part of what had been going on 'counted' as part of the reason I got the van stuck.

#17 My mother and I were in a parking lot at a hospital waiting for my brother to finish his shift. I was about 7 or 8 I think and where we were parked was near an auxiliary entrance so tucked back and not a lot of traffic. I was usually able to play but my mom was upset for some reason so we sat silently in the car. It was quiet and relatively empty in the lot and I remember being startled when she suddenly said to put on our seatbelts and that she was moving the car because we were in the wrong spot. I asked what she meant but that was all she said. We moved only like one row back and parked again. Then within a couple minutes we watched a car crash into the building at a high speed right past where we had been parked. I don’t know what happened to the driver but the their path would have hit my side of the car. No one believed her. She said she “knew” something was going to happen but she didn’t know what.

#18 While visiting a zoo with my family we stopped to look at the elephants while their trainer was washing them. One of the elephants became agitated and started pulling on the chain on its foot. It kept moving towards me while my wife moved far away, the trainer came over to me and asked if worked with elephants, as this elephant believes it knows me. He said they bond with some people and asked if I'd be comfortable letting him get close to me. As I got closer the elephant put his trunk on me like it was smelling me. He seemed happy at that point and I rejoined my family and went on with our day. I had never been that close to a elephant in my life.

#19 When I was about 4 years old, I saw a flash of color outside through our TV room window. Got up to investigate and hand to G-d, there was a small toucan hopping around our backyard. I still remember just how dark its black feathers were and how bright yellow its beak was. Ran to go tell my mom, by the time I got her and went back to the window, it was gone. I grew up in South Jersey.

#20 The “green flash” during sunset!!! I’ve met so many people who’ve never seen it and don’t believe it’s real lol.

#21 My husband told me his mother used to love putting together jigsaw puzzles. He remembered from his childhood that she had a 1000 peace puzzle of The Last Supper. He went through her things and found that puzzle. He took it home and spent some time putting it together. At one point, somehow one single piece of that puzzle fell off the table and was lost. We couldn't find it anywhere. For years, my husband always said he was going to try to find another puzzle again and replace that piece. One day he went to work and an employee who worked in a completely different department, who he was only just acquaintances with, came up to him and told him that he was on his way to work and he saw something at the side of the road in someone's trash heap. He said he got a sudden overwhelming urge to stop, pick up this item and bring it to my husband specifically. He said he felt like he absolutely had to do this. It was that exact puzzle completed and framed under glass.

#22 On the night of June 10th, 2010, I was in my bed in the camper my family was camping in at Albert Pike camp ground and was watching the lightning while trying to fall asleep. Before I fell asleep I swear to everything that I saw a skull face materialize in the sky looking at me. That night at about 2:30 am my dad woke us all up cause the camper was filling with water and the river was beating against it violently. We all almost drowned, but managed to escape the water and make it to some nearby cabins on a tall hill, but 20 people lost their lives. Was a horrific night. I was only 14. Nobody believes me when I tell them what I saw.

#23 Once, when we were 18, I pulled an all-nighter on my patio with my best mate.

At about 5 a.m., he spotted the newspaper car driving down the street, lobbing papers onto everyone’s lawns.



He jumped out of his chair, sprinted to the front yard, and pulled off the best one-handed diving catch you’ve ever seen, plucking the paper out of mid-air and inch off the ground.



We cheered and hugged like we’d just won the World Cup.

No one believed us, but it happened.

And somehow, 20 years on, it’s still one of the best things we’ve ever seen.

#24 This isn’t scary or supernatural, just completely lucky.



A couple years ago my dad and I were going fishing on this farmer’s strip cut (big pond/lake left after a strip coal mine closes). When we got there the chain on the gate had a lock on it. We called the farmer and he said “oh just cut it off, I told them to stop locking that”.



We didn’t have anything to cut the lock so my dad got his shovel out of the back of the truck to try to break it. The lock was dangling holding the chain between the 2 pieces of gate. I thought “no way will this work”. So he smacked that lock and it trampolined about 30 feet in the air.



When it came back down it landed BACK on part of the chain! Just hooked itself on a chain link again. Pure luck.

#25 My Grandma lived in a rural area with about 12 acres of woodland which belonged to her behind her house. My cousins and I grew up in those woods. It was probably about two or three miles from the nearest neighbor's.



Once when I was about 7-9 years old, we were playing tag in the woods, and I was running fast, and getting far away so I wouldn't be it. I got to a resting point up the hill where I could see everyone, probably about a hundred feet away. I went around the tree to hide, and leaning against the adjacent tree was a man. In a nice suit, and shiny shoes. He was sweaty and panting, and I remember the top of his shirt un buttoned, his tie loosened. I asked "are you playing too?" But he put his hand to his lips to shush me and motioned me to go away. I ran back down to my cousins and told them we needed to tag the man. We went up. He was gone. No one believes me someone was there.

#26 We had just bought an acre of property in the country to build a house on, but it was still wooded. I saw a giant jackrabbit. This was in Florida, and they do live here, but no one would believe me. They made fun of me for seeing giant rabbits like I was Alice in Wonderland or something.

#27 I think i saw a chupacabra in Brooklyn.



I was working as an emt on the night shift and got called waaay out of our area (we were out of station 31, fort green) and got a call to the middle of east NY / Brownsvill) for an unconscious male, asleep on the sidewalk.



Obviously it’s a homeless dude sleeping on the street but you don’t know that until you get there.



Free throw Of a call but it took a while to get there.



On arrival,’we don’t see our patient so we ask for a call back from dispatch for a better location.



While my partner smoked a cigarettes I saw a TALL wolf like creature emerge from a sewer grate, shake itself off, and descend down a different sewer grate over the course of ten seconds or so.



Its knees bent the wrong way and it was way too skinny to be a wolf or coyote.



It was just one weirdo looking at another weirdo, Briefly exchanging a knowing look, appreciating each other before returning to our normal duties.

#28 At the time no one believed me.



Driving across a mountain range between NV and CA, a huge wolf ran out into the high way in front of my car, turned and looked at me and ran into the forest. I have always loved wolves and couldnt believe my eyes as I had always been told there weren't any in that part of CA anymore...within 2 years I read an article saying they had reasons to believe there were some that had be hiding out and another year after that they had been tracked down.

#29 I was about 9 years old. My mom, dad, little brother and I lived in this 3 bdr trailer just outside city limits of Hobbs NM. My mom and dad stayed on one end of the trailer that had a bathroom connected. On the opposite end was my bedroom and just outside my door was a bathroom and down a hallway was my little brother's room. My dad liked to go missing for days to party and we all sort of knew he wasn't going to be home that night. I couldn't tell you what time it was but I couldn't sleep and sort of tossed and turned a lot. Then I turned towards my window and seen a really tall figure standing between my bed and a closet on the opposite end of the room. Even though there was a window my room was pretty dark. The tall figure had a sort of grayness to it in the dark room. If anyone has ever lived in a trailer you know that walking around in one isn't quiet. Nobody could have walked in my room without me hearing them walk down the hall. Plus my mom is a tiny woman. This thing almost reached the ceiling. I was so terrified that I couldn't move and just closed my eyes. I thought that was a bad idea because I wouldn't see if they tried to grab me or something so I opened my eyes and it was still there. I closed my eyes again. I was afraid to scream, move or anything. I just would squint my eyes open every once in awhile only to see it still standing there. This went on for what seemed like an hour. Then the phone rang. I opened my eyes and it was gone. I sort of had a mini panic attack until my mom turned on lights in the house to come wake me and my brother up to get dressed because my dad had been arrested and wanted my mom to bail him out. I don't know what was standing there and I've tried explaining it away my whole life but nothing makes sense.

#30 As kids my friends would play in the yard looking for a made-up ghost. One day, a Polaroid was taken of us after a search. In the developed photo, between us was a faded but legit clown. Full makeup and costume. Not a blemish that kinda looked like a clown. We told our parents and they dismissed it but when they looked, they were shocked. You can tell they were trying to find a reasonable explanation but they were kinda freaked out.

#31 Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate.

#32 Back around 2012 I would drive from Los Angeles to Chico about every week. I drove a newer 4 door Jeep Wrangler. I would start my drive around 2 am to get Chico around 10 am. After driving through the Grapevine on I-5 passing through I think the city is Lebec. After driving past the gas stations and restaurants located near the two off-ramps right after the Grapevine, a couple miles later my Jeep would lose power and slow down until I would have to pull over and stop on the side of the freeway. After stopping my vehicle, I would turn the key and my Jeep would restart and drive on just fine for the rest of the trip. But it would happen in the same exact place multiple times on different trips. I did this drive weekly for about 3-4 years. The area the car would stop was in the middle of nowhere in this farmland/agricultural area around 3-4 am. Nothing crazy ever happened but it always weirded me out how it would happen at the same place every time. No idea why!

#33 Saw my brother levitate from the bed to the ceiling when we were 10. I screamed and covered with the blanket shaking with fear. Then my parents ran to the room but right before they came I felt his arms touch my head while he slowly went down. He had no idea what happened and everyone including him thought I had a bad dream.

#34 Once in uni, my roommate needed to leave our room to fill her water bottle and come back, and she couldn’t find her id to do so so she had to borrow mine. my friend left with her and about 10 minutes later she came back in, thanked me, and gave me my id back which i promptly tucked under my leg (i could feel it there as i was sitting on it). 2 minutes later she comes into our room, hands me my id and thanks me for using it. i could feel my id under my leg as she was doing so. then when i reached for it, it wasn’t there. i’m convinced i switched realities or something.

#35 Used to live in a house built in 1802. It wasn’t long before we noticed things moving around on their own, disappearing and reappearing in odd places. One day I put the kids on the bus as usual in the morning, tidied up the living room, locked the doors and went upstairs to have a shower. When I got back downstairs and walked past the living room I got stopped in my tracks.



In the middle of the floor was all our couch and chair pillows, stacked in a neat pile and on top was the tv remote that had been missing for three weeks.

#36 I watched an F-16 go nose-first into the desert... in the United States, not during any kind of combat.

#37 This is my husband’s story but I think about it often. When he was a child he and his mom were walking inside their house in a small country town outside of San Antonio, Texas. They both happened to look up at a bright light in the sky. After a couple of seconds the light split into 3 different lights which then took off separately at insane, lightning fast speed. They were very scared the rest of the night.



We were watching an unsolved mysteries episode about UFOs and they were discussing a ufo that split into multiple lights. He casually blurts out “I’ve seen that” like he hadn’t thought about it in a while. He called his mom, who is a VERY practical and religious woman, and asked her about that night. She said something along the lines of “Son, I try not to think about that night. I will never forget it.”



I want to see a UFO damnit!

#38 In 2004 my daughter was playing in a basketball tournament at Disney Wide World of Sports and the parking lot is huge. As we are walking in, I find a wallet with a lot of cash and credit cards. I turned it in to lost and found.



After the game, I realize I have lost my engagement ring. After looking for over an hour, I decided to go to lost and found (even though I had no hope that someone had turned it in). There were 2 people helping at the desk and a family was in the other line. I asked about my ring and once I described it , I was told the guy with the family had just turned it in!



I turned to thank him and as we started talking he explained, he found it on the way to the lost and found because he had lost his wallet! We were both blown away that I had turned in his wallet and he had turned in my ring. There were thousands of people at this complex so the odds of this happening were so small.

#39 Finding my shoes in the middle of the yard after a restless night, during which I had a repeating dream of the alarm clock stopping at 9:14. I woke up, opened my eyes- and it was exactly 9:14 in the morning.





Went to the hallway, saw dad getting dressed to go outside, and exchanged greetings. He told me it had been another freezing night (it was the middle of winter and very snowy). Dad proceeded to open the locks (old house and door too, manual inner lock + regular) and went out to get the mail. I went to get some breakfast.





Dad came back, holding my shoes: "I found these on the yard. How did you manage to get that stiff upper lock open..? You can't even reach it." I stared at the frozen shoes, said "I didn't", and my dad was visibly confused for a moment. "Right", he left the room and we never spoke of it again.





For context, my dad did not pull pranks like these. My feet were warm and clean when I woke up, and there were no foot prints on the snow before my dad went outside (caught a glimpse of the yard). I still have no idea what had happened. .

#40 Kind of cheating as it’s not my story but my dad’s story but it feels like it fits. He’s older now, 72 I believe, but I’ve heard this story every other year since I was a child (I’m 30 now). When he was younger he would spend his summers in Maryland fishing along the Nanticoke River. He claims and always has that one summer he was fishing with a friend in the early morning when he and his friend heard rustling coming from some bushes. Not a second later, a little man my dad described as being 3 feet tall popped out of the bushes and ran across the river to the other side. He said the little man was wearing a suit that looked like something an astronaut would wear. Is he telling the truth? I think so.

#41 Watched a bird fly directly into a glass window, shake it off, and immediately fly into the same window again.

#42 A gigantic Baskin shark swarm past some friends of mine. It got within 2 feet of them.



Basking sharks are harmless. Theres no record of them ever hurting a person, even unintentionally. But holy cow are they big, like bigger than an 18 wheel tractor trailer big. Along with being big, they are incredibly fierce looking-2 tone green, and black spotty stripes, like something out of Jurassic Park. Their mouth is unlike any other creature you'll ever see. Gentle giants, but they sure dont look like it.

#43 I haven't told many people this because I think I'll sound completely insane but here it goes:



So my ex girlfriend and I used to like to go for late night walks in our neighborhood during the summer. This particular story happened during the summer of 2010 (I can no longer remember the specific date) and we left our house at around 3:00 am. Judging by how long we walked and where we were I'd say this particular event happened around 3:30 am.



So my ex and I have a different recollection of how it started. I remember seeing it first and pointing it out to her but she remembers seeing it first and pointing it out to me. I remember walking over there out of curiosity and bringing her along and she remembers walking over there out of concern and bringing me along. I think what actually happened is probably a mix of both, anyway...



I saw the silhouette of what I thought was a little person, like a dwarf, standing by a large bush in someone's front yard. They were talking excitedly and laughing seemingly to themselves. Right away the whole thing had an uncanny feeling to it but I was just drawn to it and I had to go over there to get a closer look. Now my ex remembers seeing it and thinking it was a child in distress and going over to it out of concern.



Either way, it became aware that we were approaching it and it started going "ohhhh" "ohhhh" "ohhhh" and each time it said that it peeked at us by slightly turning its head. I can still hear it and see it to this day. It was so freaky. The hairs standing up on my arms right now just remembering it.



Ok so this next part is where I'm going to sound completely insane. My ex asked if it was ok and reached out for it and as she did it turned around sharply and whatever we were looking at, I swear to God, was not human. I don't know how to describe it because I've never seen anything like it again but it was like a hairy little troll, and it's face looked like a bats face. My ex always said it looked like the little Goblin men from the Harry Potter movies. I personally don't think so, but that's what she thinks. It was dark but there was enough light for both of us to see. It's possible one of us had a better angle than the other so that one of our descriptions is more accurate. Or like I was saying before, it's probably a mix of both. anyway...



When it turned around it made this high pitched screeching noise and I instinctively grabbed my ex to protect her. Within a few seconds it frantically stumbled into the forest and it was gone. My ex and I BOOKED IT home as fast as we could and just stayed in bed all night and morning freaked out before we could even talk about it.



The whole thing, from the time we first saw it, to it disappearing into the forest lasted probably 30 seconds. 30 seconds and it totally messed us up. It took a long time for us to even be able to walk over there again. Eventually we started spying on the person who's house it was in front of! Thinking they might have had something to do with it but we saw nothing. We went through so many theories as to what it possibly could have been that I feel like each one had it's own era: the dwarf with better than movie level prosthetics who for some reason was out in the middle of the night? (Just makes no sense...); an escaped government experiment that went wrong (the paranoia was overwhelming during that era); some cryptoid (yes I actually started reading crytozoology books during this era) etc.



We never got to the bottom of it and we never saw it again. To this day I have no idea what it was and I never tell anyone about it because I feel like people will think im completely insane. This is my first time ever posting about it in public.



You know I've replayed that memory so many times in my head that I actually think it's a detriment to it. Like I said my ex and I each have our own version of it thats slightly different. Its been 16 years since it happened and it gets fainter as the years go by. I've kind of made my peace that ill never know what it was. So it's just this totally bizarre thing that me and this woman who I don't even talk to anymore share. Just the two of us. No one else.

#44 Was driving in Kent , WA on wills St at night . Was turning on to the freeway 167 southbound when me and my gf at the time saw this ghost walking across the street as I was making the turn . When it stopped and held up it hands like oh no I am gonna get hit by my car . When my car made contact it disappeared. Me and her was OMG what did we just see. This ghost’s body had a soft white glow to it . Couldn’t tell what gender it was. Was an odd thing that happened once to me and never happened again. If I had to guess this was around 2003-2004 when it happened.

#45 When I was walking home late one night, I got chased by something.





From afar, I thought it was a dog or a cat but as I got closer, something felt off. I hesitated but persists and told myself it's a cat. As I'm walking, I noticed it's also walking towards me. I stopped, it also stopped. I took two steps, it took two steps. If I took four, it took four. At this point, I'm freaking out, unsure of what to do cause I'm literally the only one in the streets. Without thinking, my body moved and I made a quick left. I ran so fast to my left that I jumped over a fence and into someone's backyard. I hid in the bushes until I heard it ran fast passed me. I stayed in the bushes for a while.





Till this day, idk how my body knew that it had to jump over a 6ft fence (I'm only 4'11) and that there was a bush behind it. It was so dark, barely any streetlights but for some reason, my body reacted quickly on its own as if it knew it was there. by the time I came to, I was in the bushes for probably 6-7 minutes. I still dont know what it was but all I know is that every time I think of that particular night, every single hair on my body stands up.

#46 When I was a young teenager, 14 or 15, I hit a hole in one on a par 4. It was a short par 4, only about 300 yards and I had never come close to driving that green before. Luckily I have a witness, but no one believes me when I tell that story.

#47 I threw an unlit cigarette to my friend who asked me for a cigarette, he was about 12 feet away from me, I was in my living room, he was in the dining room, I threw it pretty carelessly and it went into an open bottle of tequila that was sitting on my dining room table. I wouldn’t be able to do it again if I spent the rest of my life trying.

#48 This was the weirdest thing I ever saw and I still question my own eyes when I remember it.



We were visiting Vegas and driving around a residential type area and in the distance (not too far off the road) I saw this park. And in the park there was a guy and his dog. They were both just standing there stock still, the guy looked like he was holding something. They weren’t moving. I thought .. meh he’s just probably pausing to throw something for his dog. I’m not kidding I stared at them for what felt like a whole minute. It looked like they were frozen in time. Neither of them moved. Might have be easy for the guy to stay that still.. but the dog? How do you get a dog to freeze that long? We had stopped at a red light while I was looking at them and then drove away. They never moved. I thought that was so weird.. it may have been nothing but yeah.

#49 I had been driving 30 hours but I swear I saw some beast rip a deer out of my path while I was driving between Raleigh and Lexington.



I know I was sleep deprived but I also know what I saw.

#50 Sasquatch. I've seen 3 different ones over the last 40 years. I was within 15 feet of one and got a good look at it.