ADVERTISEMENT

So here’s the scenario: you’re scrolling through social media and stumble upon a post that reads, “The day after tomorrow is called ‘overmorrow.’” You think it’s another silly post, but it piques your curiosity nonetheless, so you do some digging. As it turns out, it is actually true

This is just one of the seemingly questionable yet accurate facts that you’ll read about today. We’ve compiled many of them in this list to give you something that will enrich your knowledge in some way. 

Scroll through and see which ones are interesting enough for you to use as your next dinner party conversation starter.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet from Dictionary.com defining the far-fetched but true word overmorrow with a link to the dictionary entry.

Dictionarycom Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comment describing how butterflies transform by liquefying and reconstituting themselves, a far-fetched but true fact.

    cmnonamee Report

    8points
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why can't we do that? I want flight too.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    Tweet from Mara Wilson explaining the true fact about pineapple enzyme acting as a meat tenderizer causing mouth discomfort.

    MaraWilson Report

    7points
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks, Yakov Smirnoff.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    Regardless of whether these facts are true, they likely made you curious enough to want to know more. And that alone is a win. According to experts, curiosity alone makes us value learning, which is always beneficial. 

    “If you feel positive after learning something, then you now understand the joy of learning, which motivates you to learn next time,” educational psychologist Dr. Kou Murayama told Scientific American.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a fact that sounds far-fetched but is actually true about Australia and the Moon.

    AtTheGates Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And has more kangaroos than the Moon.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Tweet by Aspihistorian about the FBI spending a year investigating the lyrics of the Kingmen's hit song Louie Louie, fact that sounds far-fetched but true.

    aspihistorian Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They thought the lyrics contained bad language. Ironically there is a hard to hear f b**b in the song that they never picked up on.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet about the surprising fact that the gut has its own nerve system, highlighting true facts that sound far-fetched.

    meriwanahq Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments

    But what drives our curiosity? What makes us want to dig deeper into pieces of information we come across and eventually ingest? According to astrophysicist and author Mario Livio, curiosity has “several flavors.” 

    As he explained in an interview with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, perpetual curiosity, for example, happens when something surprises us or when something isn’t in accordance with what we know or think we know.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating that orcas are rarely known to eat moose, a fact that sounds far-fetched but is true.

    hellomydudes_95 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    Tweet about surprising animal facts explaining fish classification, fitting the 49 facts that sound far-fetched but true theme.

    AnimalExtender Report

    7points
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brother was a lawyer, very closely related to the shark.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    Tweet text about a scientist proving ulcers caused by bacteria by drinking infected broth, an unusual but true fact.

    Actually_Tina Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That is felt as an unpleasant state, as an adversity state. It’s a bit like an itch that we need to scratch,” Livio said of perpetual curiosity, noting that it’s why we try to find out more to scratch that itch and find relief. 

    Livio also discussed the concept of epistemic curiosity, which he described as a “pleasurable state associated with an anticipation of reward.” He says it’s the level of knowledge we possess that drives scientific research, many artworks, and education.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a far-fetched but true fact about Joe Biden’s birth date in relation to Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration.

    jacobfhsmith Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Tweet about birds navigating by stars older than the zodiac, illustrating facts that sound far-fetched but are true.

    a__spaceman Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Reddit comment explaining the far-fetched but true fact about unique card deck arrangements and atoms on Earth.

    ParticularSuite Report

    6points
    POST

    Livio also discussed the concept of specific curiosity, which the digital age brought about. It’s about wanting to know a particular detail, much like what many of you will likely experience after reading some of the facts on this list. And Livio says it is actually a good thing. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The digital age allows you to find the answer very quickly. That’s actually good because you don’t want to spend all your time trying to answer a question like that,” he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Screenshot of a tweet revealing a far-fetched but true fact about the origin of the state name Idaho.

    realmaddox Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Tweet by Harsh Patel explaining that milk was used to simulate rain in black and white films, a far-fetched but true fact.

    Harshpatel1408 Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Tweet by Liquid Fragrance stating a surprising fact about the upper jaw, illustrating far-fetched but true facts concept.

    CNwaroh Report

    6points
    POST

    Given the stimulus overload we often find ourselves in because of technology, it’s easier to be less fascinated by the world around us. To keep the curious mind going, here’s a piece of advice from Dr. Pierre-Yves Oudeyer, research director at the University of Bordeaux: 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Focus on learning activities that are neither too easy nor too difficult, the ones where you have maximum improvement in speed, which will progressively get you to more and more complicated and yet learnable activities.”
    #16

    Tweet showing a far-fetched but true fact about static electricity in 20 cats being enough to start a car.

    ElectionBabe Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tweet showing unusual animal group names, illustrating facts that sound far-fetched but are actually true.

    LadyNXY6 Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting a far-fetched but true fact about Australians losing a war with emus twice.

    cassandraauroa Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Reddit post sharing a far-fetched but true fact about Scottish doctors inventing a chainsaw prototype.

    Maybe0rmayben0t Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Text post explaining how the Australian Open men's singles tournament structure sounds far-fetched but is actually true

    Conscious-Ball8373 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Tweet showing a fact about the biologically immortal jellyfish, part of far-fetched facts that are actually true.

    dee_ember70 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what? I'm immortal. At least so far anyways

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Tweet about ancient Romans using olive oil so much Rome gained an 8th hill made of crushed jars, illustrating far-fetched facts that are true.

    revrrlewis Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Screenshot of a tweet about a surprising fact that sounds far-fetched but is actually true, shared on social media.

    jacobfhsmith Report

    5points
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And two actors from Running Man served as governor.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a far-fetched but true fact about all planets fitting between Earth and the Moon.

    Geoff_Casavant Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Tweet by Faris Alikhan stating sharks are older than Saturn's rings, illustrating far-fetched facts that are actually true.

    FarisAlikhan1 Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Alt text: Social media post sharing a far-fetched but true fact about gummy worms having more bones than real worms.

    PandaAnt17 Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Reddit comment explaining a fact that sounds far-fetched but is actually true about the immune system boosting itself.

    earic23 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Tweet text about Stan Lee and Bob Kane attending the same high school, illustrating far-fetched but true facts.

    SirCulo Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a far-fetched but true fact about sugar content in a Mars bar.

    BigJDubz Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #30

    Tweet from Tonepainter stating all the gold ever mined would fit in 2 Olympic-size swimming pools, showing far-fetched true facts.

    tonepainter Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Screenshot of a Twitter post humorously linking Sonic the Hedgehog's personality to Bill Clinton, illustrating surprising facts.

    TylerHuckabee Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Comment about animals seeing different colors, illustrating facts that sound far-fetched but are actually true.

    Inovox Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do we know at each of us see the same colour?

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Text post explaining how fish-free lakes can be populated by fish due to migrating ducks transporting fish eggs, a far-fetched but true fact.

    sola_clamoris Report

    4points
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To prevent this use duck tape.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Text post saying the US military has lost several nuclear weapons and not all have been recovered, a far-fetched fact that is actually true.

    umdche Report

    4points
    POST
    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think 6 or 7 Broken Arrows have been acknowledged.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Tweet by Morgan Housel sharing a far-fetched but true fact about JFK and two Joe Russos in a 1946 congressional race.

    morganhousel Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously sharing one of the far-fetched facts that are actually true about mummies.

    selfportraitist Report

    4points
    POST
    mwolrules avatar
    Spellflinger
    Spellflinger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And also used them to make paint.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Reddit post explaining far-fetched facts about turtles and their scientific recognition and use as food.

    Conscious-Ball8373 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tortoise. In this part of the world we say tortoise. Turtles swim in the sea.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Tweet about a man robbing a bank for $1 to get free medical health care, illustrating far-fetched but true facts.

    theman_jk Report

    4points
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly, this one is very believable.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #39

    Tweet from Jake Meyers Fan Club Member stating Cleopatra was alive closer to the Apollo moon landing than the Great Pyramid construction, a far-fetched fact.

    DelRaz09 Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Comment about a group of ferrets called a business, sharing a far-fetched but true fact from the collection.

    vitalviper Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing imagination and perception, illustrating far-fetched facts that are actually true.

    dieselnyc1 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Reddit comments explaining far-fetched but true facts about caterpillars tricking ants and parasitic wasps.

    Blankasbiscuits Report

    3points
    POST
    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    British Blue Butterfly. Pretty. But mean!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining a surprising fact about the probability of shared birthdays in a group, illustrating far-fetched facts.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Tweet from Classical Studies Memes explaining that Mummy Brown paint was made from ground remains of Egyptian mummies, a far-fetched fact.

    CSMFHT Report

    3points
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This thread seems fixated on mummy dust.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Tweet by Michael Stoyanov stating NASA used less than 2% of cellphone computing power to reach the moon, highlighting true far-fetched facts.

    MikeStoyanov Report

    3points
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did they use my phone without asking? I don't really mind but it is nice to be asked

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Comment stating that the national animal of Scotland is the unicorn, illustrating far-fetched facts that are actually true.

    elhammundo Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    User comment about how the night sky shows images from the past illustrating far-fetched facts that are actually true.

    TheBAMFinater Report

    2points
    POST
    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everything is past. There is no such thing as the present.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #48

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment sharing a far-fetched fact about Mahatma Gandhi in London during Jack the Ripper era.

    darklord01998 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Tweet showing a surprising true story shared by Sandi Bachom, illustrating far-fetched facts that are actually true.

    sandibachom Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!