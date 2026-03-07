“It’s A Viper’s Nest”: Insiders Explain BTS Toxic Drama Following Savannah Guthrie’s TODAY Return

ADVERTISEMENT

While Savannah Guthrie’s emotional return to the TODAY show studio on March 5 was framed as a powerful moment of unity, behind-the-scenes drama was far less harmonious.

On-screen, viewers saw captured hugs, prayers, and tearful exchanges as colleagues welcomed the veteran anchor back after weeks of personal turmoil.

However, insiders alleged the atmosphere inside NBC’s morning program exposed intense rivalries and opportunistic manoeuvring among staff.

Savannah Guthrie’s emotional TODAY studio return came after weeks of anguish over her mother Nancy’s disappearance

On Thursday, Guthrie briefly returned to NBC’s Studio 1A in Rockefeller Plaza after spending weeks in Arizona following the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

During her visit, she thanked her colleagues for supporting her family during the ordeal.

“I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” she told the TODAY team.

While online users watched the reunion, they saw a touching display of affection. Photos showed former co-host Hoda Kotb embracing Guthrie and kissing her on the cheek.

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer even led the team in a prayer during the emotional gathering.

“We’re here holding hands as a family,” Dreyer said. “It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day.”

Co-anchor Carson Daly described the moment as deeply personal. “She came into the middle, spoke from the heart, looked every one of this family in the eyes,” Daly said. “Yesterday was one of the most special days.”

However, insiders claimed the environment behind the scenes was far less sentimental

“It’s a viper’s nest,” one source told the Daily Mail. “Even if you’re suffering.”

Another insider alleged that fierce competition defines daily life at the show.

“You think The Morning Show is bad? That’s nothing. These people will steal your chair while you’re still sitting in it.”

“From the hair and makeup people to the producers, you can’t trust anyone; they all talk.”

During Guthrie’s absence, the program’s internal structure temporarily shifted.

Kotb and Sheinelle Jones stepped in to help fill the anchor role alongside Craig Melvin.

Sources further alleged that the change sparked quiet speculation about career opportunities inside the production.

Some employees reportedly felt less pressure without Guthrie’s presence, citing her reputation for maintaining strict professional standards.

Meanwhile, others allegedly began circulating how the temporary reshuffle could improve their own visibility.

According to insiders, several staff members preferred the tone of the show under Kotb’s leadership, describing it as “friendlier” and more relaxed.

Despite the speculation, NBC executives reportedly shut down the rumors during an internal production meeting

As rumors about Guthrie’s future circulated, NBC executives reportedly addressed the situation in a production meeting held just days before her studio visit.

While several ambitious staff members were hoping the meeting would clarify how the show’s lineup might evolve, leadership reportedly confirmed that Guthrie would eventually return.

Shortly after Guthrie’s appearance at the studio, NBC shared a public message, stating, “While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.” a network spokesperson said in a statement.

During her visit, Guthrie also confirmed the statement, adding, “I have every intention of coming back. I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family, and I would like to try.”

While there is still no confirmed date for her return to the anchor desk, the emotional reunion quickly spread across social media

Several online users agreed with insiders’ claims surrounding the behind-the-scenes toxic drama.

“Hoda is shedding tears because she’s bummed Savannah is coming back,” one person wrote, while another added, “Those tears are because she wants Savannah’s job.”

“Honestly, Hoda’s tear-wipe is TV gold,” one commenter wrote.

However, many viewers defended the anchors and praised the visible support.

“Seeing Hoda Kotb tear up for Savannah Guthrie just shows how real friendship and support feel in the toughest and happiest moments,” another commenter said.

Nancy went missing on February 1, after investigators claimed she was likely abducted overnight from her Tucson home. Authorities believe someone disconnected her doorbell camera around 1:47 a.m., and her pacemaker stopped syncing with her phone shortly afterward.

Despite weeks of investigation by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, authorities have not announced any arrests or breakthroughs.

Guthrie and her family have also announced a $1 million reward for her mother’s return.

“Nobody plays it up for the cameras worse than Hoda,” wrote one user

