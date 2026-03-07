Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It’s A Viper’s Nest”: Insiders Explain BTS Toxic Drama Following Savannah Guthrie’s TODAY Return
Savannah Guthrie and co-hosts on the Today Show set during a broadcast amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“It’s A Viper’s Nest”: Insiders Explain BTS Toxic Drama Following Savannah Guthrie’s TODAY Return

Samridhi Goel News Writer
1

23

1

While Savannah Guthrie’s emotional return to the TODAY show studio on March 5 was framed as a powerful moment of unity, behind-the-scenes drama was far less harmonious.

On-screen, viewers saw captured hugs, prayers, and tearful exchanges as colleagues welcomed the veteran anchor back after weeks of personal turmoil.

However, insiders alleged the atmosphere inside NBC’s morning program exposed intense rivalries and opportunistic manoeuvring among staff.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Savannah Guthrie made an emotional return to TODAY to thank her colleagues following the traumatic abduction of her 84-year-old mother.
    • Despite the on-air hugs and prayers, insiders alleged the atmosphere behind the scenes is a high-stakes competition.
    • While Hoda Kotb was seen in tears during the reunion, some staff members reportedly prefer her "friendlier" leadership style.
    • Amid the swirling rumors of a permanent reshuffle, NBC executives and Savannah herself have made one thing clear about her future at the anchor desk.

    Savannah Guthrie’s emotional TODAY studio return came after weeks of anguish over her mother Nancy’s disappearance

    Savannah Guthrie on the Today show set, smiling during a segment amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama reports.

    Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

    On Thursday, Guthrie briefly returned to NBC’s Studio 1A in Rockefeller Plaza after spending weeks in Arizona following the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

    During her visit, she thanked her colleagues for supporting her family during the ordeal.

    “I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” she told the TODAY team.

    While online users watched the reunion, they saw a touching display of affection. Photos showed former co-host Hoda Kotb embracing Guthrie and kissing her on the cheek.

    Today Show hosts seated at the news desk during a live broadcast highlighting behind-the-scenes toxic drama.

    Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

    Tweet discussing behind-the-scenes toxic drama during Savannah Guthrie’s emotional Today Show return.

    Image credits: PixelNomad374

    Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer even led the team in a prayer during the emotional gathering.

    “We’re here holding hands as a family,” Dreyer said. “It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day.”

    Co-anchor Carson Daly described the moment as deeply personal. “She came into the middle, spoke from the heart, looked every one of this family in the eyes,” Daly said. “Yesterday was one of the most special days.”

    However, insiders claimed the environment behind the scenes was far less sentimental

    Savannah Guthrie on Today Show set with co-hosts discussing behind-the-scenes toxic drama during her tearful return.

    Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

    Tweet discussing toxic drama behind the scenes amid Savannah Guthrie’s tearful return to the Today Show.

    Image credits: wthomasx

    “It’s a viper’s nest,” one source told the Daily Mail. “Even if you’re suffering.”

    Another insider alleged that fierce competition defines daily life at the show.

    “You think The Morning Show is bad? That’s nothing. These people will steal your chair while you’re still sitting in it.”

    “From the hair and makeup people to the producers, you can’t trust anyone; they all talk.”

    Today Show hosts smiling together in a group selfie amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama and Savannah Guthrie’s tearful return.

    Image credits: TODAY

    During Guthrie’s absence, the program’s internal structure temporarily shifted.

    Kotb and Sheinelle Jones stepped in to help fill the anchor role alongside Craig Melvin.

    Sources further alleged that the change sparked quiet speculation about career opportunities inside the production.

    Some employees reportedly felt less pressure without Guthrie’s presence, citing her reputation for maintaining strict professional standards.

    Tweet from MinuteX discussing behind-the-scenes toxic drama related to Savannah Guthrie’s tearful Today Show return.

    Image credits: laMinuteX

    Meanwhile, others allegedly began circulating how the temporary reshuffle could improve their own visibility.

    According to insiders, several staff members preferred the tone of the show under Kotb’s leadership, describing it as “friendlier” and more relaxed.

    Despite the speculation, NBC executives reportedly shut down the rumors during an internal production meeting


    Savannah Guthrie wiping tears during a tearful Today Show return amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    As rumors about Guthrie’s future circulated, NBC executives reportedly addressed the situation in a production meeting held just days before her studio visit.

    While several ambitious staff members were hoping the meeting would clarify how the show’s lineup might evolve, leadership reportedly confirmed that Guthrie would eventually return.

    Savannah Guthrie shows emotion during her tearful Today Show return amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    Shortly after Guthrie’s appearance at the studio, NBC shared a public message, stating, “While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.” a network spokesperson said in a statement.

    During her visit, Guthrie also confirmed the statement, adding, “I have every intention of coming back. I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family, and I would like to try.”

    While there is still no confirmed date for her return to the anchor desk, the emotional reunion quickly spread across social media

    Tweet about Savannah Guthrie’s tearful Today Show return highlighting behind-the-scenes toxic drama and emotional moments.

    Image credits: beursact

    Twitter user replying to TMZ, commenting on behind-the-scenes toxic drama involving Savannah Guthrie’s Today Show return.

    Image credits: sarac88880

    Several online users agreed with insiders’ claims surrounding the behind-the-scenes toxic drama.

    “Hoda is shedding tears because she’s bummed Savannah is coming back,” one person wrote, while another added, “Those tears are because she wants Savannah’s job.”

    “Honestly, Hoda’s tear-wipe is TV gold,” one commenter wrote.

    However, many viewers defended the anchors and praised the visible support.

    “Seeing Hoda Kotb tear up for Savannah Guthrie just shows how real friendship and support feel in the toughest and happiest moments,” another commenter said.

    Older woman smiling in a crowded restaurant setting, highlighting behind-the-scenes toxic drama amid Today Show return.

    Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

    Two women smiling in a close-up selfie highlighting behind-the-scenes toxic drama amid Savannah Guthrie’s Today Show return.

    Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

    Nancy went missing on February 1, after investigators claimed she was likely abducted overnight from her Tucson home. Authorities believe someone disconnected her doorbell camera around 1:47 a.m., and her pacemaker stopped syncing with her phone shortly afterward.

    Despite weeks of investigation by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, authorities have not announced any arrests or breakthroughs.

    Guthrie and her family have also announced a $1 million reward for her mother’s return.

    “Nobody plays it up for the cameras worse than Hoda,” wrote one user

    Tweet discussing behind-the-scenes toxic drama as Savannah Guthrie returns tearfully to the Today Show, showing genuine emotions.

    Image credits: Cerdrick_RMCF

    Tweet about toxic drama and Savannah Guthrie's tearful Today Show return with emojis expressing laughter and sarcasm.

    Image credits: NavyMom1776

    Savannah Guthrie’s tearful Today Show return amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama revealed in TV broadcast setting.

    Image credits: devana1125

    Tweet expressing speculation about Savannah Guthrie’s emotional return amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama on Today Show.

    Image credits: MarieCaseyBoggs

    Social media comment discussing toxic drama amid Savannah Guthrie’s emotional Today Show return.

    Image credits: lesliegreen12

    Social media post revealing behind-the-scenes toxic drama amid Savannah Guthrie’s tearful Today Show return.

    Image credits: mildredbakes

    Tweet screenshot showing user The Duke commenting on toxic drama behind scenes of Savannah Guthrie’s tearful Today Show return.

    Image credits: theduke171009

    Tweet expressing support amid toxic drama related to Savannah Guthrie’s tearful Today Show return controversy.

    Image credits: Jayceej63139724

    Tweet praising Savannah Guthrie’s strength amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama during her tearful Today Show return.

    Image credits: QixSoo

    Tweet by user Arben commenting on respect during behind-the-scenes toxic drama amid Savannah Guthrie’s Today Show return.

    Image credits: Arben_5

    Tweet from Tasheem Habeet reacting to Savannah Guthrie’s Today Show return amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama.

    Image credits: GarlandDunbar81

    Tweet expressing support for Savannah Guthrie’s return to the Today Show amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama.

    Image credits: Smanfloww49

    Tweet by Emilyrose emphasizing strength in showing up amid behind-the-scenes toxic drama involving Savannah Guthrie’s Today Show return.

    Image credits: emilyxrosee_omg

    Twitter reply from user Vivoca questioning if Savannah Guthrie was forced to return to work amid toxic drama on Today Show.

    Image credits: Vivoca1976

    Tweet discussing behind-the-scenes toxic drama related to Savannah Guthrie’s emotional Today Show return.

    Image credits: crf11111

    mwolrules avatar
    Spellflinger
    Spellflinger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me start by saying that I wish no ill will to the Guthrie's but is the US looking for all missing elder relatives as hard as they are looking for Nancy Guthrie? This is what privilege looks like.

    3
    3points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
