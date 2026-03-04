Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Long-Standing Mystery Of Gloves In Nancy Guthrie Case Finally Solved
Worn black glove lying on rocky ground outdoors, related to the long-standing mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.
Crime, Society

Long-Standing Mystery Of Gloves In Nancy Guthrie Case Finally Solved

Samridhi Goel News Writer
27

Investigators in the ongoing case of Nancy Guthrie have finally identified DNA found on one of the gloves discovered near the 84-year-old’s Tucson home on February 15.

According to the new revelations, authorities claimed the result ruled out one theory that the glove belonged to the person who abducted the TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie’s mom.

Highlights
  • Investigators have identified the DNA found on a mysterious glove discovered near Nancy Guthrie’s home.
  • Investigators further shared that other items found during the search are being analyzed.
  • As the investigation hits a critical one-month milestone, Savannah Guthrie and her family have upped the stakes significantly in a desperate bid for any information that could bring her mother home.

While the development cleared one puzzling clue in the investigation, officials stressed that the case itself remains unsolved.

    Investigators revealed the identified DNA on the glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home

    Older woman smiling indoors at a social event, related to the long-standing mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook

    The glove was discovered along a dirt path roughly two miles from Nancy’s home in Arizona.

    At the time, investigators considered it a potentially significant clue because it resembled the glove worn by the masked person seen in surveillance footage outside Guthrie’s house on the night she disappeared.

    After weeks of testing, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that the DNA recovered from the glove has now been matched.

    “There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding them, that is so far from the truth,” Nanos told KVOA.

    Worn black glove lying on rocky ground with small green lizard nearby in the Nancy Guthrie case mystery.

    Image credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Sheriff Nanos speaking at a press conference addressing the mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Image credits: KGUN9

    “We knew that at that time, we believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant,” he added. “The owner of the glove, we found, was working at a restaurant across the street.”

    According to him, the glove has “nothing to do with the case.”

    Authorities have not disclosed the name of the employee or whether investigators questioned the individual further.

    Before the DNA revelation, the discovery of the glove raised hopes of a break in the case

    Facebook comment by Bonnie Aldi Lampkin criticizing a restaurant for improperly discarding garbage related to Nancy Guthrie gloves mystery.

    Person named Tami Dillon commenting on investigation frustrations in Nancy Guthrie case involving gloves mystery.

    Two women in a kitchen setting with ingredients on the counter, related to the gloves Nancy Guthrie case mystery.

    Image credits: TODAY Food

    When the glove was first found in mid-February, investigators hoped the DNA could help identify the person responsible for Nancy’s disappearance.

    Moreover, earlier evidence showed a masked individual wearing gloves outside her home in the early hours of February 1. Surveillance footage released by authorities captured the suspect approaching the front door before disconnecting the doorbell camera.

    Masked individual wearing gloves captured in two black and white images related to Nancy Guthrie case mystery solved.

    Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel

    The footage depicted a man believed to be around 5’9” to 5’10” tall with an average build, wearing a backpack described as a black 35-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack.”

    Authorities further claimed the camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m., and minutes later, a dark figure approached the property. At approximately 2:28 a.m., Nancy’s pacemaker stopped syncing with an app connected to her phone.

    Additionally, blood found on the front porch was later confirmed to belong to Nancy.

    Although the glove has been ruled out as evidence from the investigation, investigators alleged that other items are still being analyzed

    Aerial view of a desert-style brick house surrounded by trees, related to the mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Image credits: FOX 10 Phoenix

    Following the development, investigators have confirmed that other items collected during the search are still being analyzed.

    Nanos confirmed that additional gloves recovered near the home have been sent to a laboratory in Florida for testing.

    “It’s a challenge because we know we have DNA, but now we have to deal with that mixture and how we’re going to separate it,” Nanos said.

    Comment on Nancy Guthrie case gloves mystery discussing motives and reactions in an online social media post.

    Comment by Jennifer Marie discussing gloves in relation to the Nancy Guthrie case mystery being solved.

    People gathered holding flowers at a memorial site related to the gloves mystery in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Image credits: FOX 10 Phoenix

    Authorities also stated they’re reviewing footage from nearby homes. One video obtained by Fox News showed a vehicle speeding down a road about 2.5 miles from Nancy’s residence around 2:36 a.m. on February 1.

    Investigators have not confirmed whether the vehicle is connected to the case.

    Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance approached the one-month mark as Savannah continues to seek help from the public

    Bright yellow flowers placed along a roadside memorial in the Nancy Guthrie case with gloves nearby.

    Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook

    Comment from Brenda Hardy expressing sorrow for the Nancy Guthrie case and the long-standing mystery of gloves involved.

    As reported by Bored Panda, Nancy was last seen on January 31, after having dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. She was dropped off at her Tucson home later that evening.

    Her family reported her missing the following day when she failed to attend a church service.

    The case quickly drew national attention due to her connection to Savannah.

    Two women smiling closely together at an event, unrelated to the long-standing mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook

    As she continues to seek help from the public, Savannah posted an emotional video on February 24, asking the public for help. She also announced that the family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her mother’s recovery.

    The Guthrie family has also donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

    The FBI’s $100,000 reward for tips in the case also remains active. 

    “I think the case was bungled badly,” wrote one netizen

    Comment discussing distrust in the sheriff and referencing the long-standing mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Mary Pat Hollner commenting on the long-standing mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case and ongoing investigation.

    Comment by Shirley Costello saying this poor woman, related to the long-standing mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Comment from Alison Williams expressing sadness and doubt about solving the Nancy Guthrie case mystery involving gloves.

    Comment by Theresa Latini discussing concerns about the sheriff's role in the Nancy Guthrie gloves mystery case.

    Social media comment from Kathleen Roose expressing disappointment related to gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Nancy Guthrie case and mentioning gloves in the long-standing mystery.

    Comment by Joe Severino discussing theories about the Nancy Guthrie case and the mystery of gloves involved.

    Comment by Marie Beehm expressing hope for resolution in the long-standing mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Comment from Beverly Zuckerman Vener about the long-standing mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Comment by Janice Fabozzi expressing hope for discovering the truth in the Nancy Guthrie case involving gloves.

    Comment from Susan Sollmann Richards discussing the mystery of gloves in the Nancy Guthrie case investigation.

    Comment by Linda Nardacci expressing sadness about the Nancy Guthrie case and hope for closure on the mystery of gloves.

    Comment by Dawn Vunk questioning if pawnshops were checked for jewelry and mentioning stalking in Nancy Guthrie glove mystery case.

    Comment from Lyn Bentley Thomas expressing confusion about a restaurant location related to the gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Comment by Amy Tempel expressing frustration over the Nancy Guthrie case and the mystery of gloves involving the FBI.

    Comment by Joanne Ongley Fontanelli expressing doubt about the sheriff in the Nancy Guthrie case mystery.

    Comment from Lori Smith discussing an 84-year-old with medical needs amid the long-standing mystery of gloves in Nancy Guthrie case.

    Facebook comment by Diane Ogren expressing sympathy and speculation about a robbery in the Nancy Guthrie glove mystery case.

    Comment by Ann Spaziani about the importance of proper glove disposal related to the gloves in Nancy Guthrie case mystery.

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I regrettably don't think she's going to be found alive and I weep for the family.

    1
    1point
