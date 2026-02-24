Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Knows Something”: Savannah Guthrie Announces Massive Reward For Mom, But People Suspect Her
Savannah Guthrie smiling with her mom outdoors, announcing massive reward while people suspect her intentions.
Celebrities, Crime

“She Knows Something”: Savannah Guthrie Announces Massive Reward For Mom, But People Suspect Her

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Today show host Savannah Guthrie released a video imploring the public for help in finding her missing mother, Nancy, and directly addressing the elderly woman’s captor.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home outside Tucson, Arizona, 24 days ago.

Now, Savannah has announced a $1,000,000 reward for information that could lead to her mother’s return.

Her video sparked sympathetic comments wishing for her mother to come home safely, but also conspiracy theories alleging that Savannah was involved in the abduction.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Savannah Guthrie announced a $1 million reward for any information that could help locate her missing mother.
    • Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31 after being dropped off at her Tucson home by a family member and was reported missing the following day.
    • Footage from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a masked, armed individual outside her home on the morning she vanished.

    Savannah Guthrie released an emotional video pleading for help in locating her missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy

    Savannah Guthrie smiling and hugging her mom in a cozy indoor setting, announcing massive reward for mom.

    Savannah Guthrie smiling and hugging her mom in a cozy indoor setting, announcing massive reward for mom.

    Image credits: savannahguthrie

    The most recent information released by the FBI on the investigation included footage of a masked individual outside Nancy’s property, captured by her doorbell camera on the morning she was snatched from her home.

    “We need to know where she is, we need her to come home,” a tearful Savannah said on Tuesday (February 24).

    “We also know that she may be lost, she may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves, and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad, and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy.”

    Elderly woman smiling warmly at home, wearing a black shirt and heart-shaped necklace, with a bandage on her arm.

    Elderly woman smiling warmly at home, wearing a black shirt and heart-shaped necklace, with a bandage on her arm.

    Image credits: savannahguthrie

    The journalist said her family would eventually “accept” the reality that her 84-year-old mother had been executed, but they need to know what happened to her in order to get closure.

    “We need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

    Savannah acknowledged that her mother may be lifeless and said her family needs answers for closure

    Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's movements and key events tracked from January 31 to February 1, 2026, amid Savannah Guthrie's reward announcement.

    Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's movements and key events tracked from January 31 to February 1, 2026, amid Savannah Guthrie's reward announcement.

    Image credits: NBC News

    The 54-year-old then addressed Nancy’s abductor and potential accomplices, saying, “If you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward.

    “Tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave, noble and courageous life that she has lived. Please be the light in the dark.”

    Savannah also announced that her family has donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

    “Hopefully this will finally compel someone to come forward,” one fan expressed.

    “I pray they find her alive. Poor sweet mama,” wrote another.

    “God bless Mumma Guthrie. Wherever she is,” a third commented.

    Some netizens circulated conspiracy theories surrounding Nancy’s disappearance

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie and a massive reward for mom, with people suspecting she knows something.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie and a massive reward for mom, with people suspecting she knows something.

    Image credits: TheHitMan1776

    “I saw Savannah‘s interview with Virginia Giuffre today and realized that this is probably the cause of her mom being taken,” one netizen suggested, referencing one of the victims of s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    “It’s too weird of a situation…. She’s not extremely wealthy and well-known unless you watch the news which means it’s probably someone close to them who did it and not some organized crime hang,” noted an additional person.

    All members of the Guthrie family, including the victim’s three children and their spouses, have been cleared as potential suspects in the case, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

    Nancy Guthrie was last seen in Tucson on January 31 after a family member dropped her off at her home

    Savannah Guthrie smiling with a man at a formal event, wearing a black blazer and black suit.

    Savannah Guthrie smiling with a man at a formal event, wearing a black blazer and black suit.

    Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

    Nancy was last seen when she was dropped off at her home outside Tucson on January 31 following dinner with family. She was reported missing the following day when she failed to show up at a friend’s home.

    Authorities believe she did not wander off but was abducted, given that she has mobility issues and is cognitively sharp. Drops of her blood were also found on her front porch.

    The 84-year-old takes daily medication that she needs to survive. The medication, along with her cellphone, wallet, keys, and car, were left behind by the abductor.

    Close-up of woman outdoors with plants in the background, related to Savannah Guthrie announces massive reward for mom news.

    Close-up of woman outdoors with plants in the background, related to Savannah Guthrie announces massive reward for mom news.

    Image credits: savannahguthrie

    After searching her home, Sheriff Nanos said the crime scene was “very concerning” and “suspicious in nature,” and that investigators believe Nancy had been “harmed” in the process.

    So far, no suspect has been identified by officials in Nancy’s disappearance.

    Purported ransom notes have been sent to at least three media outlets, though they provided no proof of life. Investigators have not confirmed whether the notes are legitimate but have said they are “taking all tips and leads very seriously.”

    Law enforcement stated that more than one person may be involved in the abduction

    Nanos said the department is “not ruling out the possibility that more than one person may be involved” in the crime.

    Law enforcement has released video and photos of the main suspect, a masked individual wearing gloves and a holstered weapon who was seen tampering with the victim’s doorbell camera.

    Sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News that the intruder may have been at her front door earlier than February 1, the day of the abduction, as some of the images show the person without a backpack and others show them with one.

    Four smiling adults in a close selfie, highlighting Savannah Guthrie and a possible family moment involving a reward for mom.

    Four smiling adults in a close selfie, highlighting Savannah Guthrie and a possible family moment involving a reward for mom.

    Image credits: savannahguthrie

    This could mean that the perpetrator approached Nancy’s door the first time and was scared off after noticing the camera. They may then have returned and placed branches in front of the lens before disconnecting the camera and abducting the victim.

    If it is the same person and the footage was taken on different days, Jason Pack, a former FBI agent, said “it could indicate that the person was there surveilling the place before the abduction happened.”

    “The fact that there was preparation and planning makes it more of a sophisticated type of criminal activity than someone just showing up,” he told ABC News.

    Doorbell camera footage shows a masked individual wearing gloves outside Nancy’s property

    Savannah Guthrie with her mom, both smiling and seated outdoors, related to massive reward and public suspicion.

    Savannah Guthrie with her mom, both smiling and seated outdoors, related to massive reward and public suspicion.

    Image credits: savannahguthrie

    Investigators have asked neighbors to check their home security systems for suspicious people and vehicles going back to January 1.

    Nanos was more cautious about the possibility that the footage recovered by the doorbell camera shows the captor on different days, saying it is all “speculative” and that there is no evidence to suggest they were surveilling the residence before the crime.

    “We cannot tell you it’s a different day,” he said. “We don’t know that. It’s still under investigation.”

    Nanos told NBC News on Monday (February 22) that investigators are getting closer to identifying the shoes, pants, shirt and jacket worn by the individual captured on the doorbell camera.

    Investigators are using genetic genealogy to identify the perpetrator

    Savannah Guthrie speaking at event, wearing yellow top and heart necklace, announcing massive reward for mom.

    Savannah Guthrie speaking at event, wearing yellow top and heart necklace, announcing massive reward for mom.

    Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

    The sheriff also said investigators have turned to genetic genealogy, which combines DNA analysis with genealogical records and publicly available databases, to identify the perpetrator after finding DNA at Nancy’s home that did not match hers.

    “The technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months or maybe a year,” he said.

    In addition to Savannah, Nancy also has a daughter, Annie, and a son, Camron, with her late husband Charles, who passed away when the TV personality was a teen.

    Social media users reacted to Savannah Guthrie’s recent plea amid the investigation into her mother’s disappearance

    Tweet discussing a possible huge insurance policy and beneficiary related to Savannah Guthrie's announced massive reward for mom.

    Tweet discussing a possible huge insurance policy and beneficiary related to Savannah Guthrie's announced massive reward for mom.

    Image credits: RogerTodger4

    Juanita Broaddrick replying to a tweet, questioning delay, related to Savannah Guthrie reward for mom news reaction.

    Juanita Broaddrick replying to a tweet, questioning delay, related to Savannah Guthrie reward for mom news reaction.

    Image credits: atensnut

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning FBI director behavior, related to Savannah Guthrie's massive reward for mom.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning FBI director behavior, related to Savannah Guthrie's massive reward for mom.

    Image credits: blackout_abe

    Tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie announcing a massive reward for mom with public skepticism and reactions.

    Tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie announcing a massive reward for mom with public skepticism and reactions.

    Image credits: DrywallLawrence

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie's announcement of a massive reward for a mom in a high-profile case.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie's announcement of a massive reward for a mom in a high-profile case.

    Image credits: KingZahyd

    Tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie announcing a massive reward for her mom amid suspicions and questions about timing.

    Tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie announcing a massive reward for her mom amid suspicions and questions about timing.

    Image credits: ProudUSPatriot1

    Tweet from floridaNow1 expressing skepticism about media stories and mentioning Epstein files in a social media thread.

    Tweet from floridaNow1 expressing skepticism about media stories and mentioning Epstein files in a social media thread.

    Image credits: floridanow1

    Tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie announcing a massive reward involving her mom amid public suspicion and rumors.

    Tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie announcing a massive reward involving her mom amid public suspicion and rumors.

    Image credits: VanWinkle1776

    Tweet from Ania McElroy commenting on suspicion about Savannah Guthrie's massive reward for mom, claiming everything appears staged.

    Tweet from Ania McElroy commenting on suspicion about Savannah Guthrie's massive reward for mom, claiming everything appears staged.

    Image credits: McElroyMAnia43

    Tweet text about family begging for answers and seeking clues related to Savannah Guthrie announcing massive reward for mom case.

    Tweet text about family begging for answers and seeking clues related to Savannah Guthrie announcing massive reward for mom case.

    Image credits: akuomaezeaku1

    Tweet expressing support for Savannah Guthrie's family and highlighting the massive reward for her mom's case.

    Tweet expressing support for Savannah Guthrie's family and highlighting the massive reward for her mom's case.

    Image credits: RolandKickFlix

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning the timing of Savannah Guthrie announcing a massive reward for her mom.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning the timing of Savannah Guthrie announcing a massive reward for her mom.

    Image credits: slobizman

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing concern about a mother’s safety amid Savannah Guthrie's massive reward news.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing concern about a mother’s safety amid Savannah Guthrie's massive reward news.

    Image credits: Dr_Chibuike_M

    Tweet by George Moore discussing suspicion around a family in the Savannah Guthrie massive reward case.

    Tweet by George Moore discussing suspicion around a family in the Savannah Guthrie massive reward case.

    Image credits: moor82468

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie’s announcement of a massive reward for mom with public suspicion.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie’s announcement of a massive reward for mom with public suspicion.

    Image credits: WhiteA55hole

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie’s announced reward for a mother, highlighting the $1M reward and emotional impact.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Savannah Guthrie’s announced reward for a mother, highlighting the $1M reward and emotional impact.

    Image credits: Dr_Chibuike_M

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a million-dollar reward related to Savannah Guthrie’s announcement about her mom’s situation.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a million-dollar reward related to Savannah Guthrie’s announcement about her mom’s situation.

    Image credits: richiesadha

    Tweet by Unasked Mind discussing the pain of not knowing while hoping for answers soon about Savannah Guthrie reward.

    Tweet by Unasked Mind discussing the pain of not knowing while hoping for answers soon about Savannah Guthrie reward.

    Image credits: UnaskedMind

    Tweet by user Sofia saying the unknown is the most terrifying in a Twitter reply about Savannah Guthrie's massive reward for mom.

    Tweet by user Sofia saying the unknown is the most terrifying in a Twitter reply about Savannah Guthrie's massive reward for mom.

    Image credits: Sofia888880lr4

    Screenshot of a tweet about uncertainty and truth, related to Savannah Guthrie announcing massive reward for mom.

    Screenshot of a tweet about uncertainty and truth, related to Savannah Guthrie announcing massive reward for mom.

    Image credits: UnaskedMind

    Tweet by Not Simo Häyhä expressing grief over losing a loved one, related to Savannah Guthrie's massive reward for mom.

    Tweet by Not Simo Häyhä expressing grief over losing a loved one, related to Savannah Guthrie's massive reward for mom.

    Image credits: h2av8tor

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing someone who knows something about a missing mom and a family seeking answers.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing someone who knows something about a missing mom and a family seeking answers.

    Image credits: oceans_deep13

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
