This Art Connects Millennia
This Art Connects Millennia

Some of these Orthodox icons look like contemporary art, but the originals were created a long time ago.

Icon of the Mother of God of Philermos

This Art Connects Millennia

Image credits: catalog.obitel-minsk.com

It was discovered in Rhodes by the Knights of St John known as the Knights of Rhodes and then of Malta, while withdrawing from Palestine in 1306. This very antique icon was preserved in a sanctuary on Mount Phileremou in the midst of thick woods and had been brought from Jerusalem where, tradition has it, the painting was executed by the Evangelist Luke.

Icon of Seraph

This Art Connects Millennia

Image credits: catalog.obitel-minsk.com

The All-seeing Eye of God Icon

This Art Connects Millennia

Image credits: t-hram.ru

An unusual icon full of deep meaning. In the center of the spherical image symbolizing the universe is Jesus Christ.

Peruvian Icon of the Mother of God

This Art Connects Millennia

The image of the “Peruvian” Blessed Virgin Mary by the Serbian iconographer Marija Sumet

The image is not only rare, but also very unusual. The Virgin Mary is depicted on it making a journey with a sling behind her back. The Holy Son is comfortably ensconced in the sling, who is sleeping and, judging by his smile, is having some kind of blissful dream.

