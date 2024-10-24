“Heartbreaking”: 13YO Tragically Passes Away After 8YO Brother Lost Control Of Their Vehicle

ADVERTISEMENT

A tragic incident shocked Hawaii residents when a 13-year-old boy tragically lost his life after his younger brother lost control of a rough terrain vehicle (RTV), causing it to flip over and trap the elder one under its weight.

Both the victim, identified as Maxim Beregovoy, and the 8-year-old brother were riding a Kubota RTV X900 on Puukala Road in the Kailua-Kona settlement last Tuesday evening (October 22) when they veered off the path and crashed into a barrier.

Authorities arrived quickly at the scene to free the boy from underneath the vehicle and transported him to the Kona Community Hospital. Maxim’s injuries proved fatal, however, and he was pronounced dead at 7 pm that day.

“It’s hard; it’s a big loss,” said his father, Eugene Beregovoy, to Island News. “My second and third children just can’t comprehend that he’s not around anymore.”

Share icon

Image credits: Island News / KITV

The Hawaii Police Department Area II, Traffic Enforcement Unit, launched a significant collision investigation shortly after the incident, sharing their contact information.

Maxim’s brother sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was able to be treated at the scene. Their father gave a heart-wrenching interview to a local news channel, explaining how he had taught Maxim to drive the RTV and believed he was trying to teach his younger brother the same before the accident occurred.

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme

“I couldn’t comprehend why Max would put him behind the wheel. He’s only an eight-year-old,” Eugene stated. “But Max was already driving these things by that age. Older brother trying to show his younger brother how it is done.”

Eugene broke into tears, explaining how his eldest son was “his future,” lamenting the many plans they had made together that would now never come true. “I had a lot of plans for him; we even worked together.”

“My driveway goes up to the gate, but it also turns 180 degrees to the workshop, and when he turned left, he hit the embankment, and it rolled,” the father recounted.

Maxim’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of his funeral, with donations surpassing $13,000 at the time of writing

Share icon

Image credits: kubota

Eugene and his family moved from Ukraine to Hawaii in 2019, following the escalation of conflict in that region, to seek a better life for their seven children.

“We are focusing on the happy memories we have of Maxim,” Eugene explained, stating how the family has been trying to hold onto positive moments they shared with their eldest son.

The Beregovoys have also set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $20,000 to help with the cost of Maxim’s upcoming funeral service.

Share icon

Image credits: Island News / KITV

“He was a sweet, caring, and incredibly smart boy with a bright future. He was also the eldest of seven siblings (whose ages ranged from 12 years to 11 days) dying young at the tender age of 13,” the site reads.

“His hobbies included exploring the great outdoors, doing science experiments, and designing projects that let him learn and satisfy his genuine curiosity.”

Eugene’s wife, Anna, manages the campaign, which has raised $13,789 as of this writing via 68 donations, or 69% of the total amount.

Experts warned of the long-term psychological effects the traumatic incident may have on Maxim’s younger brother

Share icon

Image credits: Island News / KITV

Given the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident, the likelihood of Maxim’s brother developing some form of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is high.

According to research done by doctors Jessica Hamblen and Erin Barnett from the National Center for PTSD, the earlier a child involved in a traumatic incident is treated, the greater their chances of dealing with symptoms as an adult.

Share icon

Image credits: Island News / KITV

“It’s important that the child directly discusses the traumatic event, coupled with anxiety management techniques and assertiveness training guided by a professional,” Hamblen wrote. “In this sense, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is the most effective approach for treating children.”

The PhD explained that despite some controversy regarding exposing children to events that scared them, she believed the process to be necessary but remarked that it had to be gradual.

“It’s important for them to learn to relax while recalling their experiences,” she explained. “Through this procedure, they learn they do not have to be afraid of their memories.”

While many netizens have offered their condolences to the grieving family, others condemned what they believe to be irresponsible behavior by the parents

Image credits: Island News / KITV

“Nobody was watching the children. The father “thinks” the older brother wanted to teach the 8-year-old to drive,” one reader wrote. “The parents had no idea who was behind the wheel or who were passengers in the vehicle.”

“A young child can indeed run an excavator as an adult would, but a child cannot begin to fathom the dangers any machines can have on a person’s life,” another replied. “Allowing a young child to run any type of construction, excavating equipment is a very poor decision.”

Others worried about the impact the passing of Maxim might have on his brothers and sisters, especially the 8-year-old who was with him and whose identity had been protected when the accident occurred.

“That eight-year-old will be scarred for life, blaming himself for the death of his brother,” one reader stated.

“Heartbreaking,” wrote one reader, as others joined in to share their impressions of the tragic incident

