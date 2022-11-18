When talking about gatherings and more formal occasions, like weddings and birthdays, sometimes, only showing up is not quite enough. Sure, the friendly company one can provide doesn’t have a set value, but some thank you messages afterward, for the company provided, can take that value to a high peak. Everyone wants to hear a thank you message, no matter the circumstances of the relationship involved. But with so many events happening in a year, from simple parties to a more formal wedding ceremony, what messages should you send?

When a gift is just too perfect, it is not strange to receive a message of thank you afterward. Who wouldn’t want to thank someone for a gift that resonated with them perfectly? With thank you messages for gifts being one of the more popular messages to receive, you could convey your satisfaction with the gift, reminding the person that that thing is what you needed at this moment. A small thank you message for friends conveys how great of a friend that person is.

But not every message suits every occasion. Words must be selected carefully to create the perfect message. Wedding thank you messages will not be appropriate for a birthday gift. So if you are looking for an appreciation thank you message that you want to share, look no further than the list below that we created. Upvote the messages that you like and would like to share with a loved one. Comment below how you used it, or see if anyone else used it, and maybe you’ll see if it suits the occasion you are planning to use it for.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Thanks a melon for your gift. I’m extremely grapeful — you’re a peach!

Report

10points
POST
#2

I just used the birthday money you sent toward a new power sander (or whatever). I’m really excited to start using it. Thanks so much for making it happen!

Report

10points
POST
#3

You are the best gift I could ever ask for, but I appreciate this one too.

Report

9points
POST
#4

Waking up to your birthday text started my day in the best way possible. Thank you so much!

Report

9points
POST
#5

Thank you for being such a great example and mentor to me. I will always look up to you!

Report

9points
POST
#6

Thanks for letting me cry on your shoulder… Even when I leave mascara on your white shirt.

Report

9points
POST
#7

Your generosity and kindness has blessed not just my life but the lives of so many others. I can’t say thank you enough.

Report

9points
POST
#8

I’m using you as an example to my kids of someone unselfish, giving and ready with a can-do spirit. I hope they turn out just like you.

Report

9points
POST
#9

Thank you for a lovely evening filled with laughter and good conversation! I’m still smiling.

Report

9points
POST
#10

Thank you for our wonderful conversation.

Report

9points
POST
#11

I was so thrilled when I opened the gift. You knew exactly what I wanted.

Report

8points
POST
#12

Taco ’bout grateful! You are the cheese to my nachos.

Report

8points
POST
#13

Your gift made me do a happy dance!

Report

8points
POST
#14

Thanks for being my friend through thick and thin — and for always thinking of me on my birthday.

Report

8points
POST
#15

Your heart is bigger than a triple-scoop sundae topped with whipped cream and awesome sauce. Thank you.

Report

8points
POST
#16

I wouldn’t have made it here without you. Thanks for being there for me every step of the way.

Report

8points
POST
#17

Your love and support has meant everything to me on this journey.

Report

8points
POST
#18

Your being there will always be one of my most treasured memories of my graduation day.

Report

8points
POST
#19

Who knew you could breakdance?! Thank you for making our wedding memorable and fun.

Report

8points
POST
#20

The microwave was perfect, and we are so grateful for it, but your presence at our wedding was the real gift.

Report

8points
POST
#21

Thanks for welcoming me into your family with open arms.

Report

8points
POST
#22

I don’t know what I would do without you! Thank you for all your help.

Report

8points
POST
#23

You showed up exactly when I needed someone, and I’m so grateful for you.

Report

8points
POST
#24

There aren’t enough words to thank you for everything you’ve done.

Report

8points
POST
#25

Thanks for helping out on such short notice. You are truly a lifesaver.

Report

8points
POST
#26

Your example is a shining star of the kind of person I hope to be someday. Thank you for being that example.

Report

8points
POST
#27

I am so thankful you are in my life!

Report

8points
POST
#28

Your thoughtfulness is a gift I will always treasure.

Report

8points
POST
#29

The banana bread (or whatever) was fabulous! You made my day.

Report

8points
POST
#30

All I can say is wow!
(Except, of course, I’m grateful)

Report

8points
POST
#31

You took common courtesy to an uncommon level. We’re so grateful for your help.

Report

8points
POST
#32

Thank you for being part of this big moment.

Report

8points
POST
#33

Thank you for pushing me to be my best self.

Report

8points
POST
#34

I don’t know what to say, except THANK YOU!

Report

8points
POST
#35

I will forever be grateful to you for your help. Thank you for all you do!

Report

8points
POST
#36

Some people deserve more than just a thank you. Just like you! Thanks for everything.

Report

8points
POST
#37

Everything about today was perfect. A heartfelt ‘thank you’ for making this day the best one.

Report

8points
POST
#38

I don’t know of anyone who can inspire people as you do. Your words are just as brilliant as you are! Thank you!

Report

8points
POST
#39

You've had me flat on my face! You are so good at it, can’t even think of this alone. Thank you so much!

Report

8points
POST
#40

Having a friend like you is the greatest blessing one can have. Thank You for always being there for me. Thank You for everything!

Report

8points
POST
#41

You know me so well! Thank you for the amazing gift!

Report

7points
POST
#42

Thank you so much for the thoughtful gift. I’m enjoying it so much!

Report

7points
POST
#43

I will cherish this gift always — and my relationship with you. Thank you!

Report

7points
POST
#44

Our friendship is such a gift to me, and I will treasure this memento of it.

Report

7points
POST
#45

Your gift totally made my day. Thank you!

Report

7points
POST
#46

You know just how to make me smile! Thank you!

Report

7points
POST
#47

I can’t wait to use this gift with you the next time we’re together.

Report

7points
POST
#48

Finding your little gift on my porch was the best surprise. Thank you!

Report

7points
POST
#49

You didn’t have to, but I’m so grateful you did! Thank you!

Report

7points
POST
#50

Thanks for making my birthday so special. I feel so loved!

Report

7points
POST
#51

If I have to get another year older, then at least that means I get to spend another year hanging with one of my favorite people — you!

Report

7points
POST
#52

I’m overwhelmed with love and gratitude for all the birthday wishes. I am so blessed to have so many thoughtful friends.

Report

7points
POST
#53

It’s not a party unless you’re there! Thanks for coming!

Report

7points
POST
#54

When I say your birthday wishes mean a lot to me, I don’t mean as much as cash… But still, a lot.

Report

7points
POST
#55

Thanks for the birthday wishes — and for being the one and only you!

Report

7points
POST
#56

Thanks for the birthday gift… Of always being older than me!

Report

7points
POST
#57

I may not be royalty, but your birthday wishes sure made me feel like a queen/king today.

Report

7points
POST
#58

Thanks for coming to my birthday party even though Mom is no longer making you do it.

Report

7points
POST
#59

Thanks for remembering my birthday — it really means a lot to me.

Report

7points
POST
#60

Thanks for being my parent, tutor, therapist, friend, nurse and financial-aid counselor — I couldn’t have done this without you.

Report

7points
POST
#61

Thank you for your generous gift! I so appreciate that you thought of me on my graduation.

Report

7points
POST
#62

I believed in me because you believed in me first. Thank you.

Report

7points
POST
#63

Thank you for making the road of success smoother and way more fun! Thanks for everything.

Report

7points
POST
#64

Thank you for the gift and for always being here for my big milestones.

Report

7points
POST
#65

Thank you for always believing in me and being there to support me.

Report

7points
POST
#66

Thanks for coming to my graduation — it meant the world to me having you there.

Report

7points
POST
#67

Thank you for your thoughtful gift and for celebrating our joy with us.

Report

7points
POST
#68

Thank you for being a part of the best day of my life.

Report

7points
POST
#69

Thanks for being my best man/maid of honor on my big day. I couldn’t have done it without you.

Report

7points
POST
#70

We couldn’t have imagined our wedding day without you — and we’re glad we didn’t have to. Thank you for being there.

Report

7points
POST
#71

Thank you for celebrating our love.

Report

7points
POST
#72

Thanks for helping to make our big day so special.

Report

7points
POST
#73

Thank you for all the love and support you’ve given us — not just today but every day.

Report

7points
POST
#74

Thank you for being the person I can call for help at 2 a.m. and you’ll always answer.

Report

7points
POST
#75

Thanks for always putting up with me. Your sacrifice is duly noted.

Report

7points
POST
#76

Thank you for being a gift and a blessing in my life.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Thanks for always being the first one to help and the last one to leave.

Report

7points
POST
#78

Thanks for sticking with me through the valleys and the mountains. You are truly the best.

Report

7points
POST
#79

I don’t have the words to tell you just how grateful I am for you and your help.

Report

7points
POST
#80

Thank you! My heart is still smiling.

Report

7points
POST
#81

Sometimes the simplest things mean the most.

Report

7points
POST
#82

Thank you for being my angel.

Report

7points
POST
#83

The table runner (or whatever) you sent for my birthday is perfect! I can tell you spent a lot of time picking it out, and it makes me smile to think about how thoughtful you are.

Report

7points
POST
#84

Thank you for your thoughtful and generous gift. I haven’t decided how I’ll use it yet, but I wanted you to know how happy and grateful I am.

Report

7points
POST
#85

I can never thank you enough. But this is a start.

Report

7points
POST
#86

You always know how to make life brighter for everyone you know.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

You make the world a nicer place.

Report

7points
POST
#88

You went above and beyond, and I am touched and grateful.

Report

7points
POST
#89

I appreciate you setting time aside to speak with me.

Report

7points
POST
#90

Thank you for encouraging me to keep striving for the best.

Report

7points
POST
#91

Thank you very much for your sweet wish! Your kind words and loving thoughts just made my day amazing.

Report

7points
POST
#92

Even if I tried to express my gratitude to you using all the sweetest words in the world, I think I still wouldn’t be able to do it any justice because there is no such perfect way to say "Thank You" to someone like you.

Report

7points
POST
#93

You have been extremely supportive through this difficult time. You may not realize what a blessing you have been. Thanks for your help.

Report

7points
POST
#94

Thank you for mentoring me and showing me the right and wrong, to support me in every manner possible.

Report

7points
POST
#95

Thank you for the gift — it makes me smile every time I see it!

Report

6points
POST
#96

Thank you for the well wishes and the sweet present.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Your generosity is an inspiration to me and so many others.

Report

6points
POST
#98

With how crazy our lives are these days, the fact that you took the time to remember my birthday means the world to me. Thank you!

Report

6points
POST
#99

There’s no one I’d rather celebrate my birthday with than you. Thank you for coming to my party.

Report

6points
POST
#100

Thanks for the birthday wishes and your lifelong friendship (and for not telling anyone about what really happened in the summer of 2018).

Report

6points
POST
#101

Thanks for not just making my birthday better but for making my life better.

Report

6points
POST
#102

Birthdays can be tough for me, but your note really helped today. Thank you.

Report

6points
POST
#103

Birthdays are best when celebrated with loved ones — thanks for being one of my people.

Report

6points
POST
#104

I know it wasn’t easy for you to make it, but I can’t imagine celebrating my graduation without you here. Thank you for coming!

Report

6points
POST
#105

Thanks for sharing this exciting moment with me and being so happy for me.

Report

6points
POST
#106

Your generous gift will be a huge help in this next phase of my life.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#107

I can’t thank you enough for your love now and your help along the way.

Report

6points
POST
#108

Thanks so much for helping me start this next chapter of my life.

Report

6points
POST
#109

Thank you for all the time and effort you spent helping me achieve this goal.

Report

6points
POST
#110

This is a big step for me, so thank you for being by my side.

Report

6points
POST
#111

How did you know this was exactly what we needed? Thank you!

Report

6points
POST
#112

We so appreciate all the time and effort you put into making our wedding such a success.

Report

6points
POST
#113

Your marriage is what we aspire to! Thank you for your beautiful example of love and for cheering us on.

Report

6points
POST
#114

I know this isn’t what you signed up for, but you keep showing up for me every day. I can’t thank you enough.

Report

6points
POST
#115

I love you and am so thankful for your help.

Report

6points
POST
#116

Your help [doing something] was exactly what I needed. You’re amazing.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#117

Everything turned out perfectly… Thanks to you.

Report

6points
POST
#118

I’m touched beyond words.

Report

6points
POST
#119

My heart just keeps thanking you and thanking you.

Report

6points
POST
#120

Bless your big and generous heart!

Report

6points
POST
#121

Just wanted to say a big THANK YOU for the coffee shop (or whatever) gift card. Do you know me or what?

Report

6points
POST
#122

This has been a challenging time, and I appreciate you so much.

Report

6points
POST
#123

For all the little and big ways you’ve pitched in… Thanks!

Report

6points
POST
#124

There was nothing random about your acts of kindness. Thank you for all you have done.

Report

6points
POST
#125

I can’t possibly repay you. Thank you so much.

Report

6points
POST
#126

For my burden-bearing, laughter-sharing, forever-caring friend… A very happy, hug-filled, heartfelt thanks.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#127

The best way to thank you for your work on my project is to keep you informed of the outcome — and I promise to do that. Meanwhile, you have played such an important part and your help won’t be forgotten.

Report

6points
POST
#128

A big thank you to you for letting me stay at your place during the conference (for example). You always make me feel just like family.

Report

6points
POST
#129

I appreciate all your support and motivation.

Report

6points
POST
#130

You have always been like a pillar to each one of us and I just hope you do better and better everyday. Thank you for sharing such good vibes.

Report

6points
POST
#131

Every time I look at your gift, it reminds me of you and how much I love you.

Report

5points
POST
#132

Thank you for the thoughtful gift. I already found the perfect place for it!

Report

5points
POST
#133

Thanks to everyone who posted “happy birthday” messages for me today! I read every one of them, and they totally made me smile.

Report

5points
POST
#134

Thanks for spending my special day with me — it meant the world to me.

Report

5points
POST
#135

Thanks for being you so we can be us — you will always be a special part of our life.

Report

5points
POST
#136

Your generosity is only outdone by your kindness. Thank you for the amazing gift and for thinking of us on our wedding day.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#137

Your love is one in a million, and we’re so grateful that you were a part of our special day.

Report

5points
POST
#138

We know it wasn’t easy making the trip out for our wedding, but we are so grateful you made it and could be a part of our special day.

Report

5points
POST
#139

Thanks for making our wedding day so memorable. We look forward to making many more memories with you.

Report

5points
POST
#140

Thank you for being the person I can always count on.

Report

5points
POST
#141

Thank you for being there to lift me up when I’m feeling down.

Report

5points
POST
#142

Thank you for the fun and funky purse. I don’t know where you find such unique things!

Report

5points
POST
#143

Thank you so much for the new alarm clock (or whatever). I’d been needing one, and the one you chose is perfect to use with my phone!

Report

5points
POST
#144

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for organizing the group gift of the car seat and stroller (or whatever) for my baby shower. You shouldn’t have (but it’s so nice you did!).

Report

5points
POST
#145

Thank you for the birthday $5! You’d be surprised at how happy this little tradition of ours always makes me.

Report

5points
POST
#146

You have no idea how much your help has meant.

Report

5points
POST
#147

Thanks for the great time… And the great memories.

Report

5points
POST
#148

What a great party! You really know how to make good times happen. Thank you for letting me be part of it.

Report

5points
POST
#149

I couldn't have picked out a better gift for myself if I tried.

Report

5points
POST
#150

You are really the most joyous person I have ever met. Thank you for always shining up our faces and bringing laughter!

Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!