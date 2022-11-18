But not every message suits every occasion. Words must be selected carefully to create the perfect message. Wedding thank you messages will not be appropriate for a birthday gift. So if you are looking for an appreciation thank you message that you want to share, look no further than the list below that we created. Upvote the messages that you like and would like to share with a loved one. Comment below how you used it, or see if anyone else used it, and maybe you’ll see if it suits the occasion you are planning to use it for.

When a gift is just too perfect, it is not strange to receive a message of thank you afterward. Who wouldn’t want to thank someone for a gift that resonated with them perfectly? With thank you messages for gifts being one of the more popular messages to receive, you could convey your satisfaction with the gift, reminding the person that that thing is what you needed at this moment. A small thank you message for friends conveys how great of a friend that person is.

When talking about gatherings and more formal occasions, like weddings and birthdays, sometimes, only showing up is not quite enough. Sure, the friendly company one can provide doesn’t have a set value, but some thank you messages afterward, for the company provided, can take that value to a high peak. Everyone wants to hear a thank you message, no matter the circumstances of the relationship involved. But with so many events happening in a year, from simple parties to a more formal wedding ceremony, what messages should you send?

#1 Thanks a melon for your gift. I’m extremely grapeful — you’re a peach!

#2 I just used the birthday money you sent toward a new power sander (or whatever). I’m really excited to start using it. Thanks so much for making it happen!

#3 You are the best gift I could ever ask for, but I appreciate this one too.

#4 Waking up to your birthday text started my day in the best way possible. Thank you so much!

#5 Thank you for being such a great example and mentor to me. I will always look up to you!

#6 Thanks for letting me cry on your shoulder… Even when I leave mascara on your white shirt.

#7 Your generosity and kindness has blessed not just my life but the lives of so many others. I can’t say thank you enough.

#8 I’m using you as an example to my kids of someone unselfish, giving and ready with a can-do spirit. I hope they turn out just like you.

#9 Thank you for a lovely evening filled with laughter and good conversation! I’m still smiling.

#10 Thank you for our wonderful conversation.

#11 I was so thrilled when I opened the gift. You knew exactly what I wanted.

#12 Taco ’bout grateful! You are the cheese to my nachos.

#13 Your gift made me do a happy dance!

#14 Thanks for being my friend through thick and thin — and for always thinking of me on my birthday.

#15 Your heart is bigger than a triple-scoop sundae topped with whipped cream and awesome sauce. Thank you.

#16 I wouldn’t have made it here without you. Thanks for being there for me every step of the way.

#17 Your love and support has meant everything to me on this journey.

#18 Your being there will always be one of my most treasured memories of my graduation day.

#19 Who knew you could breakdance?! Thank you for making our wedding memorable and fun.

#20 The microwave was perfect, and we are so grateful for it, but your presence at our wedding was the real gift.

#21 Thanks for welcoming me into your family with open arms.

#22 I don’t know what I would do without you! Thank you for all your help.

#23 You showed up exactly when I needed someone, and I’m so grateful for you.

#24 There aren’t enough words to thank you for everything you’ve done.

#25 Thanks for helping out on such short notice. You are truly a lifesaver.

#26 Your example is a shining star of the kind of person I hope to be someday. Thank you for being that example.

#27 I am so thankful you are in my life!

#28 Your thoughtfulness is a gift I will always treasure.

#29 The banana bread (or whatever) was fabulous! You made my day.

#30 All I can say is wow!

(Except, of course, I’m grateful)

#31 You took common courtesy to an uncommon level. We’re so grateful for your help.

#32 Thank you for being part of this big moment.

#33 Thank you for pushing me to be my best self.

#34 I don’t know what to say, except THANK YOU!

#35 I will forever be grateful to you for your help. Thank you for all you do!

#36 Some people deserve more than just a thank you. Just like you! Thanks for everything.

#37 Everything about today was perfect. A heartfelt ‘thank you’ for making this day the best one.

#38 I don’t know of anyone who can inspire people as you do. Your words are just as brilliant as you are! Thank you!

#39 You've had me flat on my face! You are so good at it, can’t even think of this alone. Thank you so much!

#40 Having a friend like you is the greatest blessing one can have. Thank You for always being there for me. Thank You for everything!

#41 You know me so well! Thank you for the amazing gift!

#42 Thank you so much for the thoughtful gift. I’m enjoying it so much!

#43 I will cherish this gift always — and my relationship with you. Thank you!

#44 Our friendship is such a gift to me, and I will treasure this memento of it.

#45 Your gift totally made my day. Thank you!

#46 You know just how to make me smile! Thank you!

#47 I can’t wait to use this gift with you the next time we’re together.

#48 Finding your little gift on my porch was the best surprise. Thank you!

#49 You didn’t have to, but I’m so grateful you did! Thank you!

#50 Thanks for making my birthday so special. I feel so loved!

#51 If I have to get another year older, then at least that means I get to spend another year hanging with one of my favorite people — you!

#52 I’m overwhelmed with love and gratitude for all the birthday wishes. I am so blessed to have so many thoughtful friends.

#53 It’s not a party unless you’re there! Thanks for coming!

#54 When I say your birthday wishes mean a lot to me, I don’t mean as much as cash… But still, a lot.

#55 Thanks for the birthday wishes — and for being the one and only you!

#56 Thanks for the birthday gift… Of always being older than me!

#57 I may not be royalty, but your birthday wishes sure made me feel like a queen/king today.

#58 Thanks for coming to my birthday party even though Mom is no longer making you do it.

#59 Thanks for remembering my birthday — it really means a lot to me.

#60 Thanks for being my parent, tutor, therapist, friend, nurse and financial-aid counselor — I couldn’t have done this without you.

#61 Thank you for your generous gift! I so appreciate that you thought of me on my graduation.

#62 I believed in me because you believed in me first. Thank you.

#63 Thank you for making the road of success smoother and way more fun! Thanks for everything.

#64 Thank you for the gift and for always being here for my big milestones.

#65 Thank you for always believing in me and being there to support me.

#66 Thanks for coming to my graduation — it meant the world to me having you there.

#67 Thank you for your thoughtful gift and for celebrating our joy with us.

#68 Thank you for being a part of the best day of my life.

#69 Thanks for being my best man/maid of honor on my big day. I couldn’t have done it without you.

#70 We couldn’t have imagined our wedding day without you — and we’re glad we didn’t have to. Thank you for being there.

#71 Thank you for celebrating our love.

#72 Thanks for helping to make our big day so special.

#73 Thank you for all the love and support you’ve given us — not just today but every day.

#74 Thank you for being the person I can call for help at 2 a.m. and you’ll always answer.

#75 Thanks for always putting up with me. Your sacrifice is duly noted.

#76 Thank you for being a gift and a blessing in my life.

#77 Thanks for always being the first one to help and the last one to leave.

#78 Thanks for sticking with me through the valleys and the mountains. You are truly the best.

#79 I don’t have the words to tell you just how grateful I am for you and your help.

#80 Thank you! My heart is still smiling.

#81 Sometimes the simplest things mean the most.

#82 Thank you for being my angel.

#83 The table runner (or whatever) you sent for my birthday is perfect! I can tell you spent a lot of time picking it out, and it makes me smile to think about how thoughtful you are.

#84 Thank you for your thoughtful and generous gift. I haven’t decided how I’ll use it yet, but I wanted you to know how happy and grateful I am.

#85 I can never thank you enough. But this is a start.

#86 You always know how to make life brighter for everyone you know.

#87 You make the world a nicer place.

#88 You went above and beyond, and I am touched and grateful.

#89 I appreciate you setting time aside to speak with me.

#90 Thank you for encouraging me to keep striving for the best.

#91 Thank you very much for your sweet wish! Your kind words and loving thoughts just made my day amazing.

#92 Even if I tried to express my gratitude to you using all the sweetest words in the world, I think I still wouldn’t be able to do it any justice because there is no such perfect way to say "Thank You" to someone like you.

#93 You have been extremely supportive through this difficult time. You may not realize what a blessing you have been. Thanks for your help.

#94 Thank you for mentoring me and showing me the right and wrong, to support me in every manner possible.

#95 Thank you for the gift — it makes me smile every time I see it!

#96 Thank you for the well wishes and the sweet present.

#97 Your generosity is an inspiration to me and so many others.

#98 With how crazy our lives are these days, the fact that you took the time to remember my birthday means the world to me. Thank you!

#99 There’s no one I’d rather celebrate my birthday with than you. Thank you for coming to my party.

#100 Thanks for the birthday wishes and your lifelong friendship (and for not telling anyone about what really happened in the summer of 2018).

#101 Thanks for not just making my birthday better but for making my life better.

#102 Birthdays can be tough for me, but your note really helped today. Thank you.

#103 Birthdays are best when celebrated with loved ones — thanks for being one of my people.

#104 I know it wasn’t easy for you to make it, but I can’t imagine celebrating my graduation without you here. Thank you for coming!

#105 Thanks for sharing this exciting moment with me and being so happy for me.

#106 Your generous gift will be a huge help in this next phase of my life.

#107 I can’t thank you enough for your love now and your help along the way.

#108 Thanks so much for helping me start this next chapter of my life.

#109 Thank you for all the time and effort you spent helping me achieve this goal.

#110 This is a big step for me, so thank you for being by my side.

#111 How did you know this was exactly what we needed? Thank you!

#112 We so appreciate all the time and effort you put into making our wedding such a success.

#113 Your marriage is what we aspire to! Thank you for your beautiful example of love and for cheering us on.

#114 I know this isn’t what you signed up for, but you keep showing up for me every day. I can’t thank you enough.

#115 I love you and am so thankful for your help.

#116 Your help [doing something] was exactly what I needed. You’re amazing.

#117 Everything turned out perfectly… Thanks to you.

#118 I’m touched beyond words.

#119 My heart just keeps thanking you and thanking you.

#120 Bless your big and generous heart!

#121 Just wanted to say a big THANK YOU for the coffee shop (or whatever) gift card. Do you know me or what?

#122 This has been a challenging time, and I appreciate you so much.

#123 For all the little and big ways you’ve pitched in… Thanks!

#124 There was nothing random about your acts of kindness. Thank you for all you have done.

#125 I can’t possibly repay you. Thank you so much.

#126 For my burden-bearing, laughter-sharing, forever-caring friend… A very happy, hug-filled, heartfelt thanks.

#127 The best way to thank you for your work on my project is to keep you informed of the outcome — and I promise to do that. Meanwhile, you have played such an important part and your help won’t be forgotten.

#128 A big thank you to you for letting me stay at your place during the conference (for example). You always make me feel just like family.

#129 I appreciate all your support and motivation.

#130 You have always been like a pillar to each one of us and I just hope you do better and better everyday. Thank you for sharing such good vibes.

#131 Every time I look at your gift, it reminds me of you and how much I love you.

#132 Thank you for the thoughtful gift. I already found the perfect place for it!

#133 Thanks to everyone who posted “happy birthday” messages for me today! I read every one of them, and they totally made me smile.

#134 Thanks for spending my special day with me — it meant the world to me.

#135 Thanks for being you so we can be us — you will always be a special part of our life.

#136 Your generosity is only outdone by your kindness. Thank you for the amazing gift and for thinking of us on our wedding day.

#137 Your love is one in a million, and we’re so grateful that you were a part of our special day.

#138 We know it wasn’t easy making the trip out for our wedding, but we are so grateful you made it and could be a part of our special day.

#139 Thanks for making our wedding day so memorable. We look forward to making many more memories with you.

#140 Thank you for being the person I can always count on.

#141 Thank you for being there to lift me up when I’m feeling down.

#142 Thank you for the fun and funky purse. I don’t know where you find such unique things!

#143 Thank you so much for the new alarm clock (or whatever). I’d been needing one, and the one you chose is perfect to use with my phone!

#144 From the bottom of my heart, thank you for organizing the group gift of the car seat and stroller (or whatever) for my baby shower. You shouldn’t have (but it’s so nice you did!).

#145 Thank you for the birthday $5! You’d be surprised at how happy this little tradition of ours always makes me.

#146 You have no idea how much your help has meant.

#147 Thanks for the great time… And the great memories.

#148 What a great party! You really know how to make good times happen. Thank you for letting me be part of it.

#149 I couldn't have picked out a better gift for myself if I tried.