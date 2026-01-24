ADVERTISEMENT

Our world is a pretty scary place; you never know what's lurking around the corner or in some dark alley. But some people like to be scared and even look for frights voluntarily. In fact, 46% of Americans say they watch horror movies occasionally.

We know Pandas like to learn scary stuff too, so, we've prepared a compilation of frightening facts and stories from the Instagram page "Scary" that has a whopping 4.7 million followers. From freaky medical conditions and mystery disappearances to creepy nature and history facts – prepare to be scared as you scroll down these unsettling posts!

More info: Instagram

#1

MRI scan showing a large cyst on the head with fat-like molecules and keratin balls, highlighting scary medical facts.

    #2

    Aboriginal elder covered in body paint holding a staff next to a smiling Aboriginal girl wearing a flower headband and necklace

    #3

    Tree roots shaped like human faces beneath tree trunks, illustrating communication through underground fungal networks.

    One of the most terrifying things that can be found in our bodies is teratomas. They are tumors that can be both benign and malignant. What makes them something out of a body-horror story is that they can have hair, nails, teeth, or even contain remnants of organs like the lungs, liver, brain, or thyroid gland.

    Teratomas are considered a rare type of tumor, with ovarian teratomas, for example, occurring in about 1.2 to 14.2 per 100,000 women a year. In newborns, on the other hand, one in 30,000 to 40,000 babies may have a sacrococcygeal teratoma. The tumors develop when there is a disruption in our cell differentiation process. Essentially, cells that don't have a specific task yet turn into muscle cells, nerve cells, or blood cells. That's why they sometimes contain remnants of random body parts.
    #4

    A close-up of a featherless parrot displaying signs of feather-plucking behavior related to stress and depression.

    #5

    Cape Cod lobster diver giving thumbs up in hospital bed after being swallowed and spit out by humpback whale, scary fact.

    Apparently he had a whale of a time.

    #6

    Man standing in front of a Christmas tree next to a large sinkhole, illustrating scary facts about bones and sleep loss.

    Sleep is essential for us, and experts say that you need seven to nine hours of sleep a day. But what if you suddenly couldn't fall asleep at all? Some people actually have this condition, and it's called fatal familial insomnia. Essentially, a person's sleep becomes so disrupted that they lose basic functions, such as the ability to speak, develop dementia, and eventually fall into a coma from which they don't wake up.

    Almost half of all people experience regular insomnia, but fatal insomnia is very rare: only about 70 families in the world carry the gene. Despite its name, it's not actually a sleep disorder but a degenerative nerve disease. It's genetic, so people inherit the mutation of the prion protein (PRNP). The average cycle of the disorder from first symptoms to the end is about 18 months, although sometimes the end might come as shortly as in seven months.
    #7

    Titanic sinking with lifeboats and a portrait of Charles Joughin, highlighting survival and wet bones in freezing water.

    #8

    Black and white photo of a distressed couple on the beach, evoking eerie and scary bones facts emotions.

    #9

    Dark forest scene with a shadowy figure and text about scary tumors having hair and teeth, bone-related scary facts.

    How does the picture relate to the fact?

    Kissing is a pleasant activity that people engage in daily, yet few ever think about the germs that they exchange with the person they're smooching. Researchers who did a study in a zoo in Amsterdam found that couples exchange 80 million bacteria during one long kiss. 

    Interestingly, the participants, who were intimate partners, didn't have significantly different microbiotas. The researchers suggest that it was because most couples have similar lifestyles, diets, and live in the same environment.
    #10

    Dark forest at night with moonlight, text warning about scary sleep facts related to bones and losing sleep.

    Lose. Sorry, my pedantry is showing.

    #11

    91-year-old woman in court, wearing a hospital gown, involved in a case related to urgent medication and bones health.

    #12

    Close-up of two people about to kiss with text about bacteria exchange, highlighting scary facts about bones and health.

    Humans are not snakes, but we do kind of shed our skin too. We also leave our expired skin cells around in the environment: we shed from 30,000 to 40,000 skin cells every hour, almost a million an hour. But don't worry, you won't become skinless; new skin cells regenerate every 28 days.

    "Why can't I see it then?" you may ask. You do actually see it: it's in the dust on your tables, shelves, windowsills, monitors, and keyboards. Extra fun gross fact: these tiny former bits of yourself also get eaten by dust mites.
    #13

    Close-up of a colorful eye with text explaining how the brain creates images from limited information, bones and scary facts theme.

    #14

    Close-up of dead skin flakes on human skin illustrating a scary fact related to bones and skin shedding.

    I used my skin once a year like a snake.

    #15

    Black and white photo showing intentional cranial deformation practiced by Mangbetu, relating to scary bones facts for sleep loss.

    Do you know what "immune privilege" is? There are a few sites in our bodies that trigger no immune response. Those sites are the testicles, central nervous system, placenta or fetus, and the eyes. Basically, our immune system doesn't attack injuries and foreign objects in the eye, for example, without causing swelling and inflammation to protect our vision. This makes our eyes the perfect candidates for medical studies where researchers can implant cells and biological treatments into the eyes without them rejecting the treatment instantly.
    #16

    Close-up of a detailed human eye with glowing veins, illustrating scary facts about bones and immune system reactions.

    #17

    Shiny human skeleton with text about bones constantly breaking down and rebuilding over decades in dark background.

    #18

    Fungi taking over insect bodies, forcing movement before k*****g them, showcasing nature's scary bone-related facts.

    Cordycep mushrooms. These mushrooms are also popular taken as a powder to increase stamina in spokespeople and gym enthusiasts. They may also help people recover stamina after suffering long covid.

    Have you ever had a really big dinner that you had trouble digesting? If you're worried that your stomach acid won't be able to do its job, don't worry: it's capable of dissolving materials such as bone, teeth, and even certain metals. In comparison, battery acid has a pH of 0. In turn, stomach acid has a pH of 1 to 2 and can dissolve thin steel and razor blades.

    #19

    Close-up of a fish skull with a visible parasite inside, illustrating scary facts about bones and parasites.

    #20

    A man and woman holding a missing person poster, illustrating scary facts about bones and unsettling mysteries.

    #21

    Black and white photos of Masabumi Hosono and the Titanic, linked to scary facts about bones being wet.

    Which one of these stories and facts did you find the most terrifying, Pandas? Do you know a scary story or fact that you would like to share with us? Tell us all about them in the comments! And if you feel like this list isn't scary enough for you, check out these blood-chillingly terrifying real-life events and the creepiest things doctors have ever seen in their line of work!
    #22

    Medieval drawing of woman punished with metal cage on head, illustrating scary facts about bones and fear for sleep.

    #23

    Dark eerie hallway with a tall, shadowy figure and the phrase your bones are wet in red text.

    scary Report

    #24

    Foggy dark road with a lone figure and text about bodies fighting off blood cancer, highlighting scary bones facts.

    scary Report

    #25

    Woman in hospital bed wearing neck brace and bandages after stroke, illustrating scary facts about bones and health risks.

    scary Report

    #26

    Patient lying in hospital bed with heart monitor, illustrating scary facts about bones and body survival limits.

    scary Report

    #27

    Stygian owl with red reflective eyes perched on a tree, evoking eerie and scary bones are wet vibes.

    scary Report

    #28

    X-ray images showing effects on bones, related to scary facts about bones and their condition in extreme cases.

    scary Report

    #29

    Human torso with glowing digestive system illustrating stomach acid facts related to bones are wet and sleep loss.

    scary Report

    #30

    Surgeons performing operation under microscope, illustrating scary fact about anesthesia awareness and pain during surgery.

    scary Report

    #31

    Deceased whale washed ashore illustrating scary facts about bones and marine life for those ready to lose sleep.

    scary Report

    #32

    Burglar in dark clothes breaking into home during daytime, highlighting scary facts about home break-ins and safety risks.

    scary Report

    Ha ha, my comment immediately hidden! Why BP? No naughty words used! No questionable opinions or language?

    #33

    Close-up of a deep sea creature's face with glowing eyes, illustrating scary deep sea facts about swallowing large prey.

    #34

    Lightning strike heating air hotter than the surface of the sun, representing scary facts for those losing sleep tonight.

    #35

    Aggressive dog chasing a person outside a car with a worried dog inside, illustrating scary facts about bones and prey sounds.

    #36

    Woman lying awake in fear during sleep paralysis, illustrating a scary fact about the brain trapping you while unable to move.

    scary Report

    #37

    Cartoon tired driver with red eyes driving on a highway crash scene, illustrating scary facts about bones and sleep loss.

    scary Report

    #38

    Two boys smiling with hair standing on end, illustrating a scary fact about electricity and wet bones before lightning strike.

    scary Report

    #39

    Men in casual and formal clothes talking outdoors, illustrating scary facts about serial killers and crime insights.

    scary Report

    #40

    Dark forest with eerie eye-like shapes on tree trunks and text warning about aneurysm risk regardless of health.

    scary Report

    #41

    Dark forest at night with text about Achilles tendon snapping sounding like a gunshot, highlighting scary bones facts.

    scary Report

    #42

    Eclipse over ocean with a ship, symbolizing scary facts about bones and night-time fear.

    scary Report

    #43

    X-ray image showing boned wet with multiple metal implants, highlighting scary facts about bones for those ready to lose sleep.

    #44

    Person facing a wall with six white emotion masks, illustrating fear and psychological themes related to scary facts and bones.

    #45

    Young man lying in bed after 12 years in a coma, highlighting eerie scary facts for those ready to lose sleep.

    Nuh uh!! How cruel. The NERVE of his mother!

    #46

    Close-up of a human eye showing polycoria, a rare condition with multiple functioning pupils, highlighting scary bone facts theme.

    #47

    Massive Nomura jellyfish underwater with diver nearby, illustrating scary facts about your bones are wet.

    #48

    Elderly woman with a cutaneous horn tumor, illustrating scary facts about bones and health conditions.

    #49

    Men in prison wearing white shirts behind a metal door, illustrating a scary fact about population and prisoners.

    #50

    3D scan showing a virtual autopsy skeleton with bones and tissues, illustrating scary bone facts for sleep loss readers.

    scary Report

    #51

    Mother holding her young twins close, emphasizing scary facts about bones and the eerie truth behind the story.

    scary Report

    #52

    Messy kitchen scene related to a child abandoned with dogs, highlighting scary facts about bones and health.

    #53

    Illustration of a skull with a brain controlling puppets, representing how the brain can fake pain convincingly.

    #54

    Human head with an open brain displaying digital memories and connections, illustrating bone and brain facts.

    #55

    Transparent human figure touching temples with glowing brain and nervous system, illustrating scary bone and brain facts.

    Also, some people, the racists, sexists, homophobes, transphobes, MAGA people simply do not have a brain.

    #56

    Surreal image of a person with colorful, swirling brain energy, representing the brain's delayed edited version of reality.

    #57

    Half-brain character with nervous expression surrounded by colorful cells, illustrating scary brain and bone facts.

    #58

    Illustration of a skull lying on the ground with text about chronic lack of sleep risking heart failure and early death.

    #59

    Person in a store drinking from a bottle with text about staying awake and brain impairment related to sleep deprivation.

    #60

    A scared woman surrounded by dark ghostly faces, illustrating scary facts about your bones and fear responses.

    #61

    Person in hospital bed facing grim reaper figure symbolizing fatal injury with little to no pain warning bones are wet concept.

    #62

    New York City police officer taking refuge in a smoke-filled deli near the World Trade Center after 9/11 disaster.

