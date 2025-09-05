ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of creepy and scary things, what first comes to mind? A big spider coming down on your bed from the ceiling? The possibility of a clown peeking at you from the sewer? Or is it things like government corruption and biological warfare?

According to a 2022 YouGov poll, Americans share many fears, and the number one is snakes. A whopping 30% of Americans say they have a fear of snakes, followed by heights (28%), spiders (24%), and public speaking (23%).

You probably won't find these in this list, though, because the r/truecreepy community often go for the uncanny, bizarre real-life stories, and horror movie-like aesthetics. We've collected the creepiest entries from the subreddit, and present them to you here to satisfy your morbid curiosity!

#1

The Georgia Guidestones

Mysterious stone monument with inscriptions in multiple languages under a cloudy sky, evoking terrifying stories and fascination.

There is a mysterious monument in Georgia which gives instructions in 8 languages on how to rebuild society after an unknown apocalyptic event, whilst also functioning as a compass, calendar, and clock.

moneysign69 Report

    #2

    St Lambert's Church Cages

    Gothic clock tower with old iron cages circled in red, capturing terrifying photos and stories of historical punishments.

    These three cages, that were used to hold the dismembered remains of opposing religious leaders in the region in 1536, still hang on St. Lambert's Cathedral in Münster, Germany.

    newsalvation0 Report

    #3

    A Slow Descent Into Alzheimer’s Disease

    Series of abstract self-portraits from 1967 to 2000 showcasing the progression of terrifying photos and stories art style.

    Self-portraits reveal artist's descent into Alzheimer's disease

    ReadySet777 Report

    #4

    Children Living In Siberia Getting UV Light Exposure During The Long Dark Winter Months

    Three young boys in diapers and sunglasses face a medical professional with a bright X-ray device in a chilling room scene.

    cervixcrusher007 Report

    #5

    This Is What The Original Yoda Puppet From Star Wars Looks Like Today

    Terrifying deteriorated mask with large ears and hollow eyes, representing a scary and fascinating creature.

    brohioman Report

    #6

    In 2009, Cave Explorer John Edwards Got Trapped Headfirst In Nutty Putty Cave, Utah USA And Couldn't Be Rescued

    Rescue attempt in a narrow cave shaft showing caver stuck and detailed cave map with pulley system for escape.

    He suffered Cardiac Arrest after being inverted for 28hrs and died with his body is still trapped upsidedown. The Caves have been shut with concrete now

    Sanskirt90 Report

    #7

    This Truly Gives Me The Creeps

    Black and white image of a terrifying figure with hollow eyes biting a person’s foot in a creepy setting.

    This is from Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood CA

    Magicmoonlight007 Report

    #8

    Clown Dungeon Hidden At A Minigolf Course

    Creepy clown toys and skeleton bones in a dimly lit room creating a terrifying photos scene with eerie atmosphere.

    ravenlaguz Report

    #9

    Edgar Allan Poe Predicted The Future

    Black and white image of Edgar Allan Poe with a shipwreck scene in the background, fitting terrifying photos and stories.

    His only novel is about 4 shipwrecked men who run out of food and eat the cabin boy, Richard Parker. 46 years after it published, a yacht sank in real life and 3 of the 4 survivors also decided to eat the cabin boy... named Richard Parker

    HamletX95 Report

    #10

    Abandoned Tori Gate Found At The End Of A Submerged Tunnel In Japan

    Dark flooded tunnel with a red torii gate and hanging lanterns, evoking terrifying photos and stories atmosphere.

    Torii gates are typically found at the entrance of Shinto shrines. They mark the transition from the mundane to the sacred, signifying the boundary between the human world and the realm of the kami (spirits or deities)

    HamletX95 Report

    #11

    The Face On The Cpr Training Mannequin Is Originally Cast From A “Death Mask” From An Unknown Young Women Who Drowned In The River Seine In The Late 19th Century

    Black and white photo of a peaceful woman and lifelike masks hanging on a clothesline, terrifying photos concept.

    PM_ME_90s_NOSTALGIA Report

    #12

    A Fly's Head Infected With Parasitic Fungus

    Close-up of a fly infected with a parasitic fungus, one of the terrifying photos revealing nature’s scary side.

    Reddit__PI Report

    #13

    Rare Photograph Of Ted Bundy Having Fun With Kids In His Neighborhood

    Vintage outdoor scene with children playing with umbrellas and a man spraying water, capturing a moment of terrifying photos.

    fatandfurious69 Report

    The Missing Persons Map Has A Frightening Similarity To The Cave Systems Map

    Maps of the United States showing locations of various geological features, highlighting fascinating and scary spots.

    The top map shows mysterious cases of people vanishing without a trace. The bottom map shows America's largest cave systems.

    sasbergers Report

    #15

    Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland

    Transparent eerie humanoid figures in a forest setting, creating a terrifying and mysterious atmosphere in nature.

    kandieee1996 Report

    #16

    In 1876, 14-Year-Old Karolina Olsson Went To Bed In Her Home In The Village Of Oknö, Sweden, To Remain Asleep For 32 Years, Baffling Doctors And Fascinating The Public

    Black and white vintage photos of a woman lying in bed and sitting in a chair, fitting terrifying photos and stories theme.

    verystrangeshit Report

    #17

    I Found This 18th Century Medical Illustration While Looking For Drawing Reference

    Antique anatomical drawing of a man's head with an open mouth, showing detailed interior structures in a terrifying photo style.

    reddit.com Report

    #18

    Living Coffins - Turns Human Flesh Into Compost Allowing You To Become One With Nature Faster Than With Traditional Coffins

    Old rusty coffin covered in moss resting in a forest, evoking terrifying and eerie photos and stories atmosphere.

    HamletX95 Report

    #19

    Le Loyon - A Mysterious Figure That Stalked The Woods In Switzerland Wearing A Cloak And Gas Mask For 10 Years

    Person wearing a gas mask in a dark forest creating a terrifying and scary atmosphere for haunting photos and stories.

    sasbergers Report

    #20

    The Infamous Message In Lipstick Left On Frances Brown's Flat Wall, By The Lipstick K**ler In 1945

    Handwritten chilling message on a wall above a desk in a dim room, part of terrifying photos and stories collection.

    The infamous message in lipstick left on Frances Brown's flat wall, by The Lipstick K**ler in 1945

    linesdimes Report

    #21

    My Stalker Sent Me More Letters, All At Once. One Of Them According To Her Is Written In Blood O.o

    Scattered torn letters and notes on a patterned surface, evoking a sense of mystery and terrifying stories.

    lonelyboii Report

    #22

    Dudleytown, Ct “The Village Of The Damned"

    Abandoned wooden houses in a forested area, evoking mysterious and terrifying scenes from chilling photos and stories.

    A once-thriving colonial settlement abandoned after generations of bizarre misfortunes, deaths, and whispered tales of a curse that stalked the Dudley family and anyone who dared to live among them

    happypants69 Report

    #23

    Gunkanjima Is An Abandoned Island Near Nagasaki

    Aerial view of a terrifying abandoned island fortress with crumbling buildings and overgrown vegetation surrounded by ocean waters.

    Once densely populated with 5,000 residents on 0.072 km2, the island town was mainly a coal mine operation until 1974 when operations ceased. Typhoons have caused structures to slowly deteriorate, further emphasizing the atmosphere of abandonment

    brohioman Report

    #24

    In 1906, The Steamship Ss Valencia Struck The Reefs Off Vancouver Island, Dooming More Than 100 Souls To A Watery Grave

    Black and white photo of the historic steamship S.S. Valencia on calm water, a terrifying photo from maritime history.

    In the following years, sailors and locals claimed to see ghostly lifeboats adrift at sea and even the phantom of the doomed ship itself, eternally replaying its final moments

    verystrangeshit Report

    #25

    On June 14th, 1969, 6-Year-Old Dennis Martin Vanished While On A Camping Trip With His Family In The Great Smoky Mountains

    Black and white split image showing a young boy smiling on left and a forest with a large arrow pointing on right, terrifying photos.

    No trace was ever found, sparking theories of wild men, feral people, and cryptids

    dangerdangerman Report

    #26

    Eilean Mor Lighthouse Mystery - All Three Lighthouse Keepers On A Remote Island Vanished

    Black and white photo of three men in vintage uniforms and a lighthouse on a rocky hill, evoking terrifying and scary scenes.

    The logs found reference a brutal storm that lasted days, even though a neighboring island that had view of the Lighthouse reported calm weather

    happypants69 Report

    #27

    International Fugitive And Suspected Serial K**ler Sharon Kinne Discovered To Have Been Hiding In Rural Southern Alberta As Realtor Diedra Glabus For Nearly 50 Years Until She Died In 2022

    Black and white mugshot photo of a young woman from 1960, illustrating terrifying photos and stories with a scary vibe.

    sasbergers Report

    #28

    Lady Dai - The Best Preserved Mummy In The World

    Left side shows a historical figure dressed in traditional clothing; right side displays a preserved body in a glass case, terrifying photos.

    Lady Dai, a Chinese woman who died in 163 BC, is considered the best-preserved mummy in the world. Upon discovery she still had moist, soft skin, movable limbs, intact organs, and veins that still contained small amounts of type A blood. She was preserved in 21 gallons of an unknown liquid that protected her body for over 2000 years.

    moneysign69 Report

    #29

    This Dentist Mascot

    Terrifying tooth-shaped figure with creepy face and toothbrush, creating a frightening and eerie atmosphere.

    Reddit__PI Report

    #30

    Assisted S*icide Pod Approved For Use In Switzerland. At The Push Of A Button, The Pod Becomes Filled With Nitrogen Gas, Which Rapidly Lowers Oxygen Levels, Causing Its User To Die

    Person inside a futuristic pod, holding a drink and waving, showing one of the terrifying photos and stories that are fascinating.

    tripplenipplemonster Report

    #31

    Javed Iqbal A Pakistani Serial K**ler Sent A Letter To Police Confessing To The R**e And Murder Of 100 Runaway Boys, All Aged Between 6 And 16

    Man with glasses surrounded by serious police officers in a tense and terrifying photo scene.

    Javed Iqbal a Pakistani serial k**ler who sodomized and m******d 100 young boys, strangling them, dismembering the corpses, and dissolving them in acid, was sentenced to death in the same manner: being strangled, cut into 100 pieces in front of the parents of the victims, and being dissolved in acid.

    newsalvation0 Report

    #32

    Worst Part: It's Real

    Two young children lying close together, one with a rare medical condition affecting the head, a terrifying photo.

    Manar Maged was born with a parasitic twin that never fully developed, but was using her blood supply. The conjoined head had no body, but could blink and smile. This condition is called craniopagus parasiticus, and less than a dozen cases have ever been recorded.

    Lachesis_Is_Atropos Report

    #33

    The Mask Worn By "Mr Cruel", An Unidentified Serial Child R*pist Who Attacked Three Girls In Melbourne, Victoria. His 3 Attacks And Suspected Murder Remain A Cold Case To This Day

    Dark, eerie figure with unsettling, glowing eyes and mouth, evoking terrifying photos and stories that are fascinating and scary.

    crescentCommoner Report

    #34

    Highland Park Optimist Club In Los Angeles In 1954

    Men wearing gas masks at a formal gathering, highlighting terrifying photos and stories from the past.

    brohioman Report

    #35

    Euthanasia Coaster

    Diagram of a roller coaster featuring steep drops and multiple loops, illustrating terrifying photos and stories keyword.

    The Euthanasia Coaster is a concept for a steel roller coaster designed to k**l its passengers. In 2010, it was designed and made into a scale model by Julijonas Urbonas, a PhD candidate at the Royal College of Art in London. Urbonas, who has worked at an amusement park, stated that the goal of his concept roller coaster is to take lives "with elegance and euphoria." It is a ride to the death. The seven loops or "inversions" put the human body under such stress that it causes the brain to be starved of oxygen, as the heart simply cannot push blood against the enormous g-forces. Even if it k**ls you, it is designed to still be a fun death. An honourable thought, if rather macabre.

    newsalvation0 Report

    #36

    Someone Found An Huge Abandon Underground Facility

    Rusty open hatch leading to dark underground space, covered with mold and water, evoking terrifying photos and stories.

    johnfoof Report

    #37

    Josef Fritzl Was Arrested On Suspicion Of False Imprisonment, Rape, Manslaughter By Negligence, And Incest. He Pleaded Guilty To All Counts And Was Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

    Elderly man with a serious expression, illustrating a terrifying photo from chilling stories collection.

    In 2008, a woman who had been missing for 24 years was discovered to be locked up against her will in her father's basement for all those years. In a prison interview, the father said: "Just look into the cellars of other people, you might find other families and other girls down there."

    sasbergers Report

    #38

    Costume Of Notorious P*dophile R*pist The Beast Of Jersey

    Disturbing mask with messy hair and torn features wearing dark clothing in a terrifying photo from a scary story collection.

    -TheShape Report

    #39

    The Utica Crib

    Antique illustration of a child trapped in a wooden crib with bars, a terrifying photo capturing a scary, haunting scene.

    The Utica Crib, as shown in this illustration, was a crib like structure used in mental asylums and institutes from the 19th to 20th centuries, it was used to restrain patients from lashing out.

    ReadySet777 Report

    #40

    On June 5th, 1991, Hotel Security Went To Check On Someone Only Known As Eduardo

    Terrifying photo of a woman with a shocked expression and a mysterious figure behind her in a dark setting.

    He was supposed to check out the day prior. Instead, they found the decomposing body of a woman and this photo of her and an unknown man. The woman has never been identified

    Sturrux Report

    #41

    In 1912, A 4 Year Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Went Missing While On A Family Trip

    Black and white vintage photos of two young boys, part of terrifying photos and stories collection.

    8 months later, Bobby was found & reunited him with his family. Almost 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that child who they found wasn’t actually Bobby. No one knows what happened to the real Bobby Dunbar

    littlequeef99 Report

    #42

    “The Anguished Man” Is A Self-Portrait Painted With The Artist’s Own Blood Mixed Into The Paint

    Abstract painting of a fiery humanoid figure with a terrifying open mouth, evoking frightening and scary imagery.

    He took his own life shortly after painting it and allegedly the painting is haunted by his spirt.

    Pyro00 Report

    #43

    Michael Rockefeller Disappeared Without A Trace In 1961 In Papua New Guinea While Researching The Asmat People, A Cannibal Tribe

    Black and white image showing a man with a spear next to a group of armed people, capturing terrifying photos and stories.

    Years later, a photograph was taken of the same tribe, and there was a white man among them

    littlequeef99 Report

    #44

    New Still Found Of A Lost Scene In Jaws Is Absolute Nightmare Fuel

    Swimmers in open water with a large terrifying shark fin emerging, creating a scary and fascinating scene.

    Hunchback85 Report

    #45

    An Australian Diver, While Posting For A Photo Underwater, Accidentally Discovered A Body

    Scuba divers underwater with a shark approaching in the background in a terrifying and scary ocean scene.

    Christina Watson who was k**led by her husband when the couple went for a scuba diving on the great barrier reef, just 11 days after their wedding

    Reddit__PI Report

    #46

    The Burari Deaths - Family Shared Psychosis

    Black and white vintage family photo with multiple generations, evoking a sense of eerie and terrifying stories.

    The Burari deaths were a ritual mass s******e of eleven-family members of the Chundawat family from Burari, Delhi, India, in 2018. Ten people were found hanged, while the oldest family member, the grandmother, was strangled. The bodies were found on 1 July 2018; in the early morning after the death.

    shortshort64 Report

    #47

    Karina Holmer A 20-Year-Old Swedish Nanny Murdered In Boston, 1996. She Was Attacked And Strangled To Death With A Rope. Her Body Was Then Cut Completely In Half

    Black and white photo of a burned site with debris and a separate portrait of a woman, illustrating terrifying photos.

    Karina Holmer was last seen on June 21, 1996, she went into a bar with her friends and never came out alive. The top half of her body was discovered two days later in a dumpster. Her murder has never been solved, and remains one of Boston's most notorious cold cases. The bottom half of her body was never found...

    AtmanDharma Report

    #48

    Today My BF And I Went Into The Attic Of My Apartment With A Headlamp To Put Something In Storage

    Hand holding a dark cross covered in disturbing images and text, capturing terrifying photos and stories.

    When I saw a cross shaped thing with huge rusty nails sticking out of it with red marker scribbles to resemble “blood” on the backside. When I flipped it I discovered this?? LMAO WHAT

    acidrainintheface Report

    #49

    This Haunting Image Is Of A Dog Named Laika, Who Was Launched Into Space In 1957 By A Russian-LED Team With No Plans For Her Return. Tragically, She Was Chosen For The Mission Due To Her Friendly And Docile Demeanor

    Terrifying photo of a dog inside a vintage diving helmet with a rusty metal frame and a glass window.

    ReadySet777 Report

    #50

    Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Shakes Hands With Serial K***er John Wayne Gacy In 1978. The Photo Was Found At Gacy's Home In Chicago -- Along With 33 Bodies Later That Year

    Couple dressed in vintage attire posing formally in a dimly lit room for terrifying photos and stories.

    ReadySet777 Report

    #51

    In 1986 An Italian Professor Working For The University Of Pavia In Italy Would Have A Face-To-Face Encounter With An Unknown Entity. But Unlike So Many Other Encounters, This Professor Was Able To Take Photos

    Blurry black and white images of eerie humanoid figures captured in terrifying photos with mysterious and scary appearances.

    verystrangeshit Report

    #52

    Doctors, Nurses, And Other Medical Professionals That Murdered The Most Patients

    Infographic showing medical serial killers’ photos and brief stories highlighting terrifying crimes and prison details.

    goudadaysir Report

    #53

    Decaying Great White Shark, Left To Rot At An Abandoned Wildlife Park In Melbourne

    Large terrifying shark model in foggy water tank behind glass, creating a scary and fascinating atmosphere.

    verystrangeshit Report

    #54

    In 2006 German Girl Frauke Liebs (21) Disappeared

    Close-up of a young woman with short brown hair and earrings, part of terrifying photos and stories collection.

    Her ex-bf received some creepy phone calls from her. She sounded tired and gave strange answers to questions. Like she answered the question where she is by repeating the word „Mama“ several times. She was found decayed 5 month later

    TheLehmi Report

    #55

    Naegleria Fowler, Also Known As "The Brain Eating Amoeba", Under A Microscope

    Microscopic image of a terrifying skull-like figure with hollow eyes and mouth, fitting scary photos and stories theme.

    punxerchick Report

    #56

    Right Before Jeffrey Dahmer Was Caught, He Had So Many Bodies Piled Up In His Apartment, That He Actually Stashed One In The Bathtub, Where He Just Stood Over It Every Day For A Month To Take A Shower

    Mugshot of a man in a forensic suit standing against height chart, a terrifying photo linked to true crime stories.

    HamletX95 Report

    #57

    Ghost Ships - Ships Found Abandoned With No Sign Of The Crew, Still Occur Even With Modern Methods Of Rescue, Safety And Communication. The Last Recorded Ship To Be Found With No Sign Of Life Was In January 2021

    Large cargo ship navigating rough, stormy ocean waters during a cold, foggy and terrifying sea storm scene.

    dangerdangerman Report

    #58

    In 2019, Man Using Google Earth To Check Out His Old Neighborhood In Florida Discovered Remains Of Man Who Had Been Missing For 22 Years

    Aerial view of a shoreline with a red circle highlighting a mysterious underwater object in terrifying photos.

    The satellite images revealed guy's car submerged in shallows of lake. The skeletal remains were of William Mold who disappeared in 1997 after leaving a nightclub

    happypants69 Report

    #59

    Algerian Man Missing For 26 Years Was Found Captive In Neighbor’s Cellar. Police Say That Man Who First Went Missing In 1998 And Was Held By A 61-Year-Old Neighbor Just A Few Minutes From His Home

    Collage of three eerie photos showing men in different settings, part of terrifying photos and stories collection.

    queefburritos Report

    #60

    Houska Castle, Located In Czech Republic, Is A Castle That Was Built Over A Hole So Deep, That Nobody Could See The Bottom. It Was Supposedly Built To “Keep The Demons And Monsters From Hell” From Ever Reaching The World

    Aerial view of an old, eerie castle surrounded by frost-covered trees in a dense, spooky forest setting.

    HamletX95 Report

    #61

    The Last Photograph Of Vicki Weaver Before She Was Killed By An FBI Sniper 22 Aug 1992 In The Ruby Ridge Standoff. It Was Taken By Usms Surveillance The Morning Of 21 Aug 1992 And Was Evidence At The Subsequent Trial

    Black and white eerie photo of a woman in white surrounded by trees, evoking terrifying and scary atmosphere.

    sasbergers Report

    #62

    A British Couple Sleeps Inside A "Morrison Shelter” Used As Protection From Collapsing Homes During The Wwii 'Blitz' Bombing Raids... March 1941

    Black and white photo of a person lying in a large metal cage in a room, a terrifying and fascinating scene.

    fatandfurious69 Report

    #63

    In 2006, A 70-Year-Old Fire Lookout Disappeared From Her Isolated Post Near Hinton, Alberta, Leaving Behind Only A Smear Of Blood On The Porch Of Her Cabin. No Trace Has Been Found In The 16 Years Since

    Smiling elderly woman with curly gray hair and glasses in a warm indoor setting, related to terrifying photos and stories.

    HamletX95 Report

    #64

    Tammy Lynn Leppert, That Blonde Girl, Who Distracts Manny In The Movie Scarface, Vanished Shortly After Filming And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Since

    Side-by-side portraits of a blonde woman, one casual and the other in a red cowboy hat, capturing terrifying photos and stories.

    AtmanDharma Report

    #65

    My Friends Trail Cam Caught This In Vancouver, Washington

    Blurry ghostly figure captured at night in a dark forest, one of the terrifying photos that are as fascinating as they are scary.

    hauntedscary Report

    #66

    Many Abandoned Homes Linger On The Vast Expanse Of The Prairies. This Album Is From Easily The Creepiest Home I Have Ever Explored

    Dark, abandoned house at night with broken windows and eerie atmosphere fitting terrifying photos and stories.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    Found This By A Local River Tonight, Skinned Animal Maybe, Not Sure What It Is. Spooky Though

    Decaying animal skin hanging on wooden fence at night, evoking terrifying and scary atmosphere in dark surroundings.

    TribeComeWest Report

    #68

    Man Disappears For 30 Years, Returns In Same Clothes — No Memory

    Elderly man holding a stick next to an old identification document in a series of terrifying photos and stories.

    Pavlinika Report

    #69

    The Head Of A Real Estate Agency Was Found In The Stairwell Between The 6th And 7th Floors Of Her Apartment Building

    Woman with a mysterious expression in a dimly lit room, a terrifying photo capturing an unsettling and fascinating moment.

    She had been stabbed 62 times, but nothing was taken and there were no signs of any sexual motive. The k**ler was believed to be laying flowers on her grave over the years

    queefburritos Report

    #70

    The Case Of The "Two Headed Boy Of Bengal"

    Split image showing an illustration of a two-headed child and a skull with an unusual deformity, depicting terrifying photos.

    In 1783, a boy was born with two heads. The second head was upside down, with the neck pointed straight up. Shockingly, the second head was fully functional. The boy claimed he could hear the other brain telling him things.
    A boy with a condition (craniopagus parasiticus) thrown into fire by his mother due to his horrendous appearance. He would go on to be exploited by his parents to be an exhibit for wealthy patrons and many freak shows across India

    sasbergers Report

    #71

    Don, The Eldritch Entity I Made

    Terrifying creepy creature figure with distorted face and long limbs standing on a workshop table for scary photos collection.

    wizvrdhd Report

    #72

    In 1976, Four Men Witnessed A UFO While Visiting The Allagash Wilderness Waterway

    Four men standing outdoors in front of tents, captured in a vintage style photo fitting terrifying photos theme.

    There stories were the exact same for 40+ years and they showed real signs of PTSD. They also all passed a lie detector. The men were certain that what they were abducted by unknown beings during that camping trip

    sasbergers Report

    #73

    In 2012, 37-Year-Old Cari Farver Suddenly Disappeared In Omaha, Nebraska

    Side-by-side portraits of a woman showing terrifying changes, illustrating stories as fascinating as they are scary.

    For the next three years, her k***er, Shanna “Liz” Golyar, impersonated her through thousands of texts and emails to her family and friends before investigators uncovered the truth. Cari Farver was a 37-year-old single mother when she disappeared in November 2012, just weeks after beginning a new relationship in Omaha. For years afterward, friends, family, and her boyfriend received thousands of texts and emails from her accounts — none of which were actually from Cari.

    Investigators later discovered that Shanna “Liz” Golyar had murdered Farver and spent three years posing as her to cover up the crime. Golyar even went so far as to burn down her own house and injure herself in an effort to maintain the deception.

    ATI_Official Report

    #74

    In 2011 A Woman Was Buried Alive In A Cardboard Box

    Large torn and crushed cardboard box on a table, evoking eerie and terrifying photos with mysterious elements indoors.

    By Her Fiancé After He Attacked Her With A Stun Gun Then Bound & Gagged Her With Tape Because He Was "Bored" With Her & Wanted Custody Of Their Son. She Used Her Engagement Ring To Cut Herself Free & Pull The Box Apart Before Flagging Down Help

    dangerdangerman Report

    #75

    Picture Taken Of Baby Camera. No One Else Was In The Room At The Time, But Their Son

    Baby captured in a night vision monitor with a ghostly figure nearby in a terrifying photo scene.

    verystrangeshit Report

    #76

    The Towitta Tragedy

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman in a hat, evoking terrifying photos and stories with a mysterious, eerie atmosphere.

    Young girl was slaughtered in her own home and the only witness was her own sister. Her sister was prosecuted for the crime but was acquitted. Despite various theories, the case remains unsolved and continues to attract media attention

    tripplenipplemonster Report

    #77

    Stairway To Death Row And The Criminally Insane At Missouri State Penitentiary

    Dark, decaying staircase leading to an eerie basement with peeling walls and a mysterious glowing orb, terrifying photo.

    HamletX95 Report

    #78

    In 2002 In Georgia

    FBI agents and forensic team excavating a crime scene outdoors as part of terrifying photos and stories investigation.

    A small family run crematorium was found to have distributed urns containing a mixture of burned wood chips and dirt, while at least 120 rotting corpses were found piled in sheds surrounding the property

    dangerdangerman Report

    #79

    Corpse Wax

    Withered dark rose covered in spider webs lit by candlelight, evoking terrifying and scary atmosphere in a haunting scene.

    Following the closure of a Paris cemetery and removal of bodies in 1786, many of the bodies had improperly decayed and only remained as mounds of human fat. This fat, known as "corpse wax", was subsequently collected and turned into candles and soap.

    newsalvation0 Report

    #80

    Masha Sees Her Death/But She Does Not Understand/Offers Him A Gift/As He Reaches For Her Hand/Fresh Meat For The Child Eater

    Dark terrifying photo of a girl offering a flower to a giant shadow creature outside on a snowy night.

    ComradeArtHurk Report

    #81

    The Tunguska Event

    Aerial view of a mysterious crater surrounded by dense forest linked to terrifying photos and scary stories.

    The Tunguska Event devastated 770 square miles of forest in Siberia near the Tunguska River on June 30th, 1908. The blasts power was estimated to be equal to about thirty megatons of TNT. It knocked down over 80 million trees and created a quake that have 5.0 on the Richter scale. Despite having 1000x the energy of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, no impact crater was ever found. The true cause of the event remains a mystery.

    kinkyducktape Report

    #82

    The Female On The Right Is Dead. This Is An Example Of Post Mortem Photography, A Morbid Nineteenth-Century Custom Used To Keep Reminder Of Deceased Loved Ones

    Vintage black and white photo of two women in Victorian dresses, evoking a terrifying and fascinating historical atmosphere.

    reddit.com Report

    #83

    [unsolved] The Doodler- Serial K***er

    Forensic sketches from 1975 and 2018 showing age progression of a male suspect in terrifying photos and stories.

    The Doodler was a serial k**ler who targeted gay men in San Francisco. He would sketch his victims n*de before murdering them. Though 3 victims survived, and a suspect was identified, none were willing to "out" themselves in open court in order to convict the suspect.

    3nips4me Report

    #84

    34-Year-Old Danielle Imbo And 35-Year-Old Richard Petrone Jr. Left A Philadelphia Bar Together On February 19th, 2005, And Vanished. Neither One Has Been Seen Or Heard From Since

    Smiling couple indoors, a woman with short dark hair and a man with a goatee in an orange shirt, captured in a terrifying photo.

    tripplenipplemonster Report

    #85

    This Rotted 90's Tmnt Actor Suit

    Creepy teenage mutant ninja turtle mask with realistic eyes and large teeth, evoking terrifying photos and stories.

    doverdemonmothman Report

    #86

    The Truck Stop K**ler

    Mugshot of a man in sunglasses at Pinal County Jail, part of terrifying photos and stories that are fascinating and scary.

    Robert Ben Rhoades was a trucker who in the late 80's to early 90's went on a k**ling spree, picking up female hitchhikers on the road and s*xually torturing them before murdering them in the back of his truck. Rhoades was really into bondage and S&M and even carried a r*pe kit" consisting of needles, whips and dildos. When he was arrested they found a naked woman chained to his cab along with a journal cataloging all of his victims.

    brohioman Report

    #87

    A 1993 Photograph Of An Cougar Was Captured In Maine, Even Though Eastern Cougars Have Been Believed Extinct Since The 1940s. Many Accuse Wildlife Services Of Refusing To Acknowledge Their Existence

    Mountain lion stalking two dogs in snowy forest, one of the terrifying photos and stories that fascinate and scare.

    littlequeef99 Report

    #88

    The Last Photo Taken By Daylenn Pua Before He Disappeared. Can You Notice The Man Following Him?

    Dense green forest with various trees and ferns, a setting for terrifying photos and stories in nature.

    Sanskirt90 Report

    #89

    The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope

    Close-up of a terrifying deep-sea creature with glowing eyes and sharp mouth, showcasing a scary and fascinating appearance.

    happypants69 Report

