You probably won't find these in this list, though, because the r/truecreepy community often go for the uncanny , bizarre real-life stories, and horror movie-like aesthetics. We've collected the creepiest entries from the subreddit, and present them to you here to satisfy your morbid curiosity!

According to a 2022 YouGov poll, Americans share many fears, and the number one is snakes. A whopping 30% of Americans say they have a fear of snakes, followed by heights (28%), spiders (24%), and public speaking (23%).

When you think of creepy and scary things , what first comes to mind? A big spider coming down on your bed from the ceiling? The possibility of a clown peeking at you from the sewer? Or is it things like government corruption and biological warfare?

#1 The Georgia Guidestones Share icon There is a mysterious monument in Georgia which gives instructions in 8 languages on how to rebuild society after an unknown apocalyptic event, whilst also functioning as a compass, calendar, and clock.



#2 St Lambert's Church Cages Share icon These three cages, that were used to hold the dismembered remains of opposing religious leaders in the region in 1536, still hang on St. Lambert's Cathedral in Münster, Germany.



#3 A Slow Descent Into Alzheimer’s Disease Share icon Self-portraits reveal artist's descent into Alzheimer's disease



#4 Children Living In Siberia Getting UV Light Exposure During The Long Dark Winter Months Share icon

#5 This Is What The Original Yoda Puppet From Star Wars Looks Like Today Share icon

#6 In 2009, Cave Explorer John Edwards Got Trapped Headfirst In Nutty Putty Cave, Utah USA And Couldn't Be Rescued Share icon He suffered Cardiac Arrest after being inverted for 28hrs and died with his body is still trapped upsidedown. The Caves have been shut with concrete now



#7 This Truly Gives Me The Creeps Share icon This is from Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood CA



#8 Clown Dungeon Hidden At A Minigolf Course Share icon

#9 Edgar Allan Poe Predicted The Future Share icon His only novel is about 4 shipwrecked men who run out of food and eat the cabin boy, Richard Parker. 46 years after it published, a yacht sank in real life and 3 of the 4 survivors also decided to eat the cabin boy... named Richard Parker



#10 Abandoned Tori Gate Found At The End Of A Submerged Tunnel In Japan Share icon Torii gates are typically found at the entrance of Shinto shrines. They mark the transition from the mundane to the sacred, signifying the boundary between the human world and the realm of the kami (spirits or deities)



#11 The Face On The Cpr Training Mannequin Is Originally Cast From A “Death Mask” From An Unknown Young Women Who Drowned In The River Seine In The Late 19th Century Share icon

#12 A Fly's Head Infected With Parasitic Fungus Share icon

#13 Rare Photograph Of Ted Bundy Having Fun With Kids In His Neighborhood Share icon

#14 The Missing Persons Map Has A Frightening Similarity To The Cave Systems Map Share icon The top map shows mysterious cases of people vanishing without a trace. The bottom map shows America's largest cave systems.



#15 Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland Share icon

#16 In 1876, 14-Year-Old Karolina Olsson Went To Bed In Her Home In The Village Of Oknö, Sweden, To Remain Asleep For 32 Years, Baffling Doctors And Fascinating The Public Share icon

#17 I Found This 18th Century Medical Illustration While Looking For Drawing Reference Share icon

#18 Living Coffins - Turns Human Flesh Into Compost Allowing You To Become One With Nature Faster Than With Traditional Coffins Share icon

#19 Le Loyon - A Mysterious Figure That Stalked The Woods In Switzerland Wearing A Cloak And Gas Mask For 10 Years Share icon

#20 The Infamous Message In Lipstick Left On Frances Brown's Flat Wall, By The Lipstick K**ler In 1945 Share icon The infamous message in lipstick left on Frances Brown's flat wall, by The Lipstick K**ler in 1945



#21 My Stalker Sent Me More Letters, All At Once. One Of Them According To Her Is Written In Blood O.o Share icon

#22 Dudleytown, Ct “The Village Of The Damned" Share icon A once-thriving colonial settlement abandoned after generations of bizarre misfortunes, deaths, and whispered tales of a curse that stalked the Dudley family and anyone who dared to live among them



#23 Gunkanjima Is An Abandoned Island Near Nagasaki Share icon Once densely populated with 5,000 residents on 0.072 km2, the island town was mainly a coal mine operation until 1974 when operations ceased. Typhoons have caused structures to slowly deteriorate, further emphasizing the atmosphere of abandonment



#24 In 1906, The Steamship Ss Valencia Struck The Reefs Off Vancouver Island, Dooming More Than 100 Souls To A Watery Grave Share icon In the following years, sailors and locals claimed to see ghostly lifeboats adrift at sea and even the phantom of the doomed ship itself, eternally replaying its final moments



#25 On June 14th, 1969, 6-Year-Old Dennis Martin Vanished While On A Camping Trip With His Family In The Great Smoky Mountains Share icon No trace was ever found, sparking theories of wild men, feral people, and cryptids



#26 Eilean Mor Lighthouse Mystery - All Three Lighthouse Keepers On A Remote Island Vanished Share icon The logs found reference a brutal storm that lasted days, even though a neighboring island that had view of the Lighthouse reported calm weather



#27 International Fugitive And Suspected Serial K**ler Sharon Kinne Discovered To Have Been Hiding In Rural Southern Alberta As Realtor Diedra Glabus For Nearly 50 Years Until She Died In 2022 Share icon

#28 Lady Dai - The Best Preserved Mummy In The World Share icon Lady Dai, a Chinese woman who died in 163 BC, is considered the best-preserved mummy in the world. Upon discovery she still had moist, soft skin, movable limbs, intact organs, and veins that still contained small amounts of type A blood. She was preserved in 21 gallons of an unknown liquid that protected her body for over 2000 years.



#29 This Dentist Mascot Share icon

#30 Assisted S*icide Pod Approved For Use In Switzerland. At The Push Of A Button, The Pod Becomes Filled With Nitrogen Gas, Which Rapidly Lowers Oxygen Levels, Causing Its User To Die Share icon

#31 Javed Iqbal A Pakistani Serial K**ler Sent A Letter To Police Confessing To The R**e And Murder Of 100 Runaway Boys, All Aged Between 6 And 16 Share icon Javed Iqbal a Pakistani serial k**ler who sodomized and m******d 100 young boys, strangling them, dismembering the corpses, and dissolving them in acid, was sentenced to death in the same manner: being strangled, cut into 100 pieces in front of the parents of the victims, and being dissolved in acid.



#32 Worst Part: It's Real Share icon Manar Maged was born with a parasitic twin that never fully developed, but was using her blood supply. The conjoined head had no body, but could blink and smile. This condition is called craniopagus parasiticus, and less than a dozen cases have ever been recorded.



#33 The Mask Worn By "Mr Cruel", An Unidentified Serial Child R*pist Who Attacked Three Girls In Melbourne, Victoria. His 3 Attacks And Suspected Murder Remain A Cold Case To This Day Share icon

#34 Highland Park Optimist Club In Los Angeles In 1954 Share icon

#35 Euthanasia Coaster Share icon The Euthanasia Coaster is a concept for a steel roller coaster designed to k**l its passengers. In 2010, it was designed and made into a scale model by Julijonas Urbonas, a PhD candidate at the Royal College of Art in London. Urbonas, who has worked at an amusement park, stated that the goal of his concept roller coaster is to take lives "with elegance and euphoria." It is a ride to the death. The seven loops or "inversions" put the human body under such stress that it causes the brain to be starved of oxygen, as the heart simply cannot push blood against the enormous g-forces. Even if it k**ls you, it is designed to still be a fun death. An honourable thought, if rather macabre.



#36 Someone Found An Huge Abandon Underground Facility Share icon

#37 Josef Fritzl Was Arrested On Suspicion Of False Imprisonment, Rape, Manslaughter By Negligence, And Incest. He Pleaded Guilty To All Counts And Was Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Share icon In 2008, a woman who had been missing for 24 years was discovered to be locked up against her will in her father's basement for all those years. In a prison interview, the father said: "Just look into the cellars of other people, you might find other families and other girls down there."



#38 Costume Of Notorious P*dophile R*pist The Beast Of Jersey Share icon

#39 The Utica Crib Share icon The Utica Crib, as shown in this illustration, was a crib like structure used in mental asylums and institutes from the 19th to 20th centuries, it was used to restrain patients from lashing out.



#40 On June 5th, 1991, Hotel Security Went To Check On Someone Only Known As Eduardo Share icon He was supposed to check out the day prior. Instead, they found the decomposing body of a woman and this photo of her and an unknown man. The woman has never been identified



#41 In 1912, A 4 Year Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Went Missing While On A Family Trip Share icon 8 months later, Bobby was found & reunited him with his family. Almost 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that child who they found wasn’t actually Bobby. No one knows what happened to the real Bobby Dunbar



#42 “The Anguished Man” Is A Self-Portrait Painted With The Artist’s Own Blood Mixed Into The Paint Share icon He took his own life shortly after painting it and allegedly the painting is haunted by his spirt.



#43 Michael Rockefeller Disappeared Without A Trace In 1961 In Papua New Guinea While Researching The Asmat People, A Cannibal Tribe Share icon Years later, a photograph was taken of the same tribe, and there was a white man among them



#44 New Still Found Of A Lost Scene In Jaws Is Absolute Nightmare Fuel Share icon

#45 An Australian Diver, While Posting For A Photo Underwater, Accidentally Discovered A Body Share icon Christina Watson who was k**led by her husband when the couple went for a scuba diving on the great barrier reef, just 11 days after their wedding



#46 The Burari Deaths - Family Shared Psychosis Share icon The Burari deaths were a ritual mass s******e of eleven-family members of the Chundawat family from Burari, Delhi, India, in 2018. Ten people were found hanged, while the oldest family member, the grandmother, was strangled. The bodies were found on 1 July 2018; in the early morning after the death.



#47 Karina Holmer A 20-Year-Old Swedish Nanny Murdered In Boston, 1996. She Was Attacked And Strangled To Death With A Rope. Her Body Was Then Cut Completely In Half Share icon Karina Holmer was last seen on June 21, 1996, she went into a bar with her friends and never came out alive. The top half of her body was discovered two days later in a dumpster. Her murder has never been solved, and remains one of Boston's most notorious cold cases. The bottom half of her body was never found...



#48 Today My BF And I Went Into The Attic Of My Apartment With A Headlamp To Put Something In Storage Share icon When I saw a cross shaped thing with huge rusty nails sticking out of it with red marker scribbles to resemble “blood” on the backside. When I flipped it I discovered this?? LMAO WHAT



#49 This Haunting Image Is Of A Dog Named Laika, Who Was Launched Into Space In 1957 By A Russian-LED Team With No Plans For Her Return. Tragically, She Was Chosen For The Mission Due To Her Friendly And Docile Demeanor Share icon

#50 Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Shakes Hands With Serial K***er John Wayne Gacy In 1978. The Photo Was Found At Gacy's Home In Chicago -- Along With 33 Bodies Later That Year Share icon

#51 In 1986 An Italian Professor Working For The University Of Pavia In Italy Would Have A Face-To-Face Encounter With An Unknown Entity. But Unlike So Many Other Encounters, This Professor Was Able To Take Photos Share icon

#52 Doctors, Nurses, And Other Medical Professionals That Murdered The Most Patients Share icon

#53 Decaying Great White Shark, Left To Rot At An Abandoned Wildlife Park In Melbourne Share icon

#54 In 2006 German Girl Frauke Liebs (21) Disappeared Share icon Her ex-bf received some creepy phone calls from her. She sounded tired and gave strange answers to questions. Like she answered the question where she is by repeating the word „Mama“ several times. She was found decayed 5 month later



#55 Naegleria Fowler, Also Known As "The Brain Eating Amoeba", Under A Microscope Share icon

#56 Right Before Jeffrey Dahmer Was Caught, He Had So Many Bodies Piled Up In His Apartment, That He Actually Stashed One In The Bathtub, Where He Just Stood Over It Every Day For A Month To Take A Shower Share icon

#57 Ghost Ships - Ships Found Abandoned With No Sign Of The Crew, Still Occur Even With Modern Methods Of Rescue, Safety And Communication. The Last Recorded Ship To Be Found With No Sign Of Life Was In January 2021 Share icon

#58 In 2019, Man Using Google Earth To Check Out His Old Neighborhood In Florida Discovered Remains Of Man Who Had Been Missing For 22 Years Share icon The satellite images revealed guy's car submerged in shallows of lake. The skeletal remains were of William Mold who disappeared in 1997 after leaving a nightclub



#59 Algerian Man Missing For 26 Years Was Found Captive In Neighbor’s Cellar. Police Say That Man Who First Went Missing In 1998 And Was Held By A 61-Year-Old Neighbor Just A Few Minutes From His Home Share icon

#60 Houska Castle, Located In Czech Republic, Is A Castle That Was Built Over A Hole So Deep, That Nobody Could See The Bottom. It Was Supposedly Built To “Keep The Demons And Monsters From Hell” From Ever Reaching The World Share icon

#61 The Last Photograph Of Vicki Weaver Before She Was Killed By An FBI Sniper 22 Aug 1992 In The Ruby Ridge Standoff. It Was Taken By Usms Surveillance The Morning Of 21 Aug 1992 And Was Evidence At The Subsequent Trial Share icon

#62 A British Couple Sleeps Inside A "Morrison Shelter” Used As Protection From Collapsing Homes During The Wwii 'Blitz' Bombing Raids... March 1941 Share icon

#63 In 2006, A 70-Year-Old Fire Lookout Disappeared From Her Isolated Post Near Hinton, Alberta, Leaving Behind Only A Smear Of Blood On The Porch Of Her Cabin. No Trace Has Been Found In The 16 Years Since Share icon

#64 Tammy Lynn Leppert, That Blonde Girl, Who Distracts Manny In The Movie Scarface, Vanished Shortly After Filming And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Since Share icon

#65 My Friends Trail Cam Caught This In Vancouver, Washington Share icon

#66 Many Abandoned Homes Linger On The Vast Expanse Of The Prairies. This Album Is From Easily The Creepiest Home I Have Ever Explored Share icon

#67 Found This By A Local River Tonight, Skinned Animal Maybe, Not Sure What It Is. Spooky Though Share icon

#68 Man Disappears For 30 Years, Returns In Same Clothes — No Memory Share icon

#69 The Head Of A Real Estate Agency Was Found In The Stairwell Between The 6th And 7th Floors Of Her Apartment Building Share icon She had been stabbed 62 times, but nothing was taken and there were no signs of any sexual motive. The k**ler was believed to be laying flowers on her grave over the years



#70 The Case Of The "Two Headed Boy Of Bengal" Share icon In 1783, a boy was born with two heads. The second head was upside down, with the neck pointed straight up. Shockingly, the second head was fully functional. The boy claimed he could hear the other brain telling him things.

A boy with a condition (craniopagus parasiticus) thrown into fire by his mother due to his horrendous appearance. He would go on to be exploited by his parents to be an exhibit for wealthy patrons and many freak shows across India



#71 Don, The Eldritch Entity I Made Share icon

#72 In 1976, Four Men Witnessed A UFO While Visiting The Allagash Wilderness Waterway Share icon There stories were the exact same for 40+ years and they showed real signs of PTSD. They also all passed a lie detector. The men were certain that what they were abducted by unknown beings during that camping trip



#73 In 2012, 37-Year-Old Cari Farver Suddenly Disappeared In Omaha, Nebraska Share icon For the next three years, her k***er, Shanna “Liz” Golyar, impersonated her through thousands of texts and emails to her family and friends before investigators uncovered the truth. Cari Farver was a 37-year-old single mother when she disappeared in November 2012, just weeks after beginning a new relationship in Omaha. For years afterward, friends, family, and her boyfriend received thousands of texts and emails from her accounts — none of which were actually from Cari.



Investigators later discovered that Shanna “Liz” Golyar had murdered Farver and spent three years posing as her to cover up the crime. Golyar even went so far as to burn down her own house and injure herself in an effort to maintain the deception.



#74 In 2011 A Woman Was Buried Alive In A Cardboard Box Share icon By Her Fiancé After He Attacked Her With A Stun Gun Then Bound & Gagged Her With Tape Because He Was "Bored" With Her & Wanted Custody Of Their Son. She Used Her Engagement Ring To Cut Herself Free & Pull The Box Apart Before Flagging Down Help



#75 Picture Taken Of Baby Camera. No One Else Was In The Room At The Time, But Their Son Share icon

#76 The Towitta Tragedy Share icon Young girl was slaughtered in her own home and the only witness was her own sister. Her sister was prosecuted for the crime but was acquitted. Despite various theories, the case remains unsolved and continues to attract media attention



#77 Stairway To Death Row And The Criminally Insane At Missouri State Penitentiary Share icon

#78 In 2002 In Georgia Share icon A small family run crematorium was found to have distributed urns containing a mixture of burned wood chips and dirt, while at least 120 rotting corpses were found piled in sheds surrounding the property



#79 Corpse Wax Share icon Following the closure of a Paris cemetery and removal of bodies in 1786, many of the bodies had improperly decayed and only remained as mounds of human fat. This fat, known as "corpse wax", was subsequently collected and turned into candles and soap.



#80 Masha Sees Her Death/But She Does Not Understand/Offers Him A Gift/As He Reaches For Her Hand/Fresh Meat For The Child Eater Share icon

#81 The Tunguska Event Share icon The Tunguska Event devastated 770 square miles of forest in Siberia near the Tunguska River on June 30th, 1908. The blasts power was estimated to be equal to about thirty megatons of TNT. It knocked down over 80 million trees and created a quake that have 5.0 on the Richter scale. Despite having 1000x the energy of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, no impact crater was ever found. The true cause of the event remains a mystery.



#82 The Female On The Right Is Dead. This Is An Example Of Post Mortem Photography, A Morbid Nineteenth-Century Custom Used To Keep Reminder Of Deceased Loved Ones Share icon

#83 [unsolved] The Doodler- Serial K***er Share icon The Doodler was a serial k**ler who targeted gay men in San Francisco. He would sketch his victims n*de before murdering them. Though 3 victims survived, and a suspect was identified, none were willing to "out" themselves in open court in order to convict the suspect.



#84 34-Year-Old Danielle Imbo And 35-Year-Old Richard Petrone Jr. Left A Philadelphia Bar Together On February 19th, 2005, And Vanished. Neither One Has Been Seen Or Heard From Since Share icon

#85 This Rotted 90's Tmnt Actor Suit Share icon

#86 The Truck Stop K**ler Share icon Robert Ben Rhoades was a trucker who in the late 80's to early 90's went on a k**ling spree, picking up female hitchhikers on the road and s*xually torturing them before murdering them in the back of his truck. Rhoades was really into bondage and S&M and even carried a r*pe kit" consisting of needles, whips and dildos. When he was arrested they found a naked woman chained to his cab along with a journal cataloging all of his victims.



#87 A 1993 Photograph Of An Cougar Was Captured In Maine, Even Though Eastern Cougars Have Been Believed Extinct Since The 1940s. Many Accuse Wildlife Services Of Refusing To Acknowledge Their Existence Share icon

#88 The Last Photo Taken By Daylenn Pua Before He Disappeared. Can You Notice The Man Following Him? Share icon

#89 The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope Share icon