“AITA For Not Wearing A Bra In My Uncle’s House?”

Deciding to wear or not wear a bra is an individual choice. However, we are often expected to follow unwritten social rules that influence some of the most personal decisions we make in life.

For instance, an 18-year-old shared her not-so-pleasant experience of going braless at her relative’s house. The girl explained on Reddit that she removed her bra to feel more at ease during her overnight visit to her uncle’s place. However, she was shamed by her aunt and female cousin for going braless in front of the men in the house. Keep reading to discover how the author handled the situation and what others online had to say about it.

Society often imposes unspoken rules about personal choices that we’re expected to adhere to

An 18-year-old recounted how her choice to go braless around her uncle and male cousin sparked some family tension

Going braless comes with its own set of benefits and drawbacks



We’ve often heard people say that a woman should wear a bra as soon as their breasts start developing because that’s the appropriate and decent thing to do. While it’s totally up to you whether or not to wear a bra, being aware of the benefits and potential risks of going braless can help you make an informed choice.



The primary role of the undergarment is to support the breast’s structure and weight. Depending on your body structure, a breast can weigh anywhere from 500 grams to roughly 750 to 1,000 grams. So, it’s really important to find a well-fitting bra that gives you the right support and comfort for your breasts.



Carole Remy, communication manager from Empreinte, says, “A breast can weigh more than a kilo when you are a D cup or above. If you feel uncomfortable in your bras, most likely the problem lies with the bra itself. Perhaps you are not wearing the right size or the quality of your bra is not good enough to provide all the support and comfort you need.”



Getting the right bra size is crucial for proper breast support



When buying a bra, make sure the back band is sturdy and supportive. The straps, which rest on the shoulders and back, can become tense and rigid if you wear a tight bra. An ill-fitted bra might also press heavily on the ribcage, which can lead to discomfort and pain. Additionally, to avoid spillage or gaping, you should ensure that the cups completely enclose the bust.



Contrary to popular belief, ditching the bra is not the only reason for sagging breasts. It depends on a lot of factors, like genetics, age, and gravity. Andrew J. Shapiro, MD, medical director of the Comprehensive Breast Center at Wellington Regional Medical Center, explains, “Breasts are composed of dense glandular tissue that is supported by ligaments—specifically, your Cooper’s ligaments—which anchor the breast to the chest wall.”



“As women age, the dense glandular tissue is replaced by fat, and the suspensory ligaments can stretch out, contributing to sagging,” she adds. That said, going braless all the time isn’t necessarily the best option.



“Ditching your bra once or twice will not cause long-term sagging; however, years and years of going braless—especially if you are a C-cup or larger—can eventually catch up with you,” according to Elisa Lawson, owner of the Women’s Health Boutique at Mercy’s Weinberg Center, USA.



Our chest needs adequate support during physical activities to prevent strain

Not wearing a bra while doing physical activities can put a strain on your back and neck. Remember, your breasts require structural support while walking or working out.



Elle mentions, “If you do regular exercise, it’s important to have some support; otherwise, you risk damaging the internal structure of the breast. When you don’t wear a bra during a workout, your back, neck muscles, and trapezius (a major muscle in the back) are also going to have to work a lot harder to balance out your weight.”



While it’s perfectly okay to go braless when you’re relaxed at home or when you choose to, finding the right size and style for your body can make a big difference in how you feel throughout the day.



In this case, the teen just wanted to be comfortable, but some folks online felt that her choice to go braless was disrespectful to her hosts. What do you think about this incident? Have you ever been judged for going braless?

